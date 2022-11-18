Restaurant header imageView gallery

I KNOW YOU SLIDERS

918 West 1st Avenue

Denver, CO 80223

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Sliders
Jersey Ripper

Sliders

Portion 1 Slider Colorado Beef, Onion, American Cheese on a Martin's Potato Roll
Sliders

Sliders

$9.95+

Rippers

Jersey Ripper

Jersey Ripper

$4.95

1 deep fried hot dog

Coney

$7.95

Colorado

$7.95

Italian hotdog

$7.95

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.00

They are Fries

Drinks

Coke 1/2 ltr

$3.00

Sprite 1/2 lrt

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Can Diet coke

$2.00

Breakfast sandwiches

Taylor ham, eggs, cheese

$7.95

Bacon, egg, and cheese

$7.95

Potato, egg, and cheese

$7.95

Bacon, egg, and cheesesteak

$11.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
A North Jersey slider and hot dog stand.

