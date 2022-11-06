A map showing the location of Il Bambino Restaurant 7921 SW 40th street Suite 52View gallery
Italian

Il Bambino Restaurant 7921 SW 40th street Suite 52

7921 SW 40th street Suite 52

Miami, FL 33155

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pasta Bowl
Chicken Parmesan
Beef Lasagna

Appetizers-

Meat Balls

$8.95

Escargot alla Medici

$8.95

Tomato Bruschetta

$9.95

Mozzarella

$8.95

Calamari

$12.95

Smoked Salmon Carpaccio

$13.95

Salads-

Caprese Salad

$9.95

Caprese with Prosciutto

$15.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

House Salad

$3.95

Soups-

Stracciatella alla Romana

$5.95

Minestrone Bowl

$5.95

Pasta e Faglioli Bowl

$5.95

Flatbread-

Prosciutto & Arugula Flatbread

$12.95

Margherita Flatbread

$11.95

Quattro Formaggi Flatbread

$12.95

Pasta Bowl-

Build Your Own Pasta Bowl

$11.95

Linguini with Meat Balls

$15.95

Fiocchi

$17.95

Linguini Frutti di Mare

$23.95

Linguini alle Vongole

$17.95

Fra Diavolo Shrimp Linguini

$15.95

Lasagnas-

Beef Lasagna

$15.95

Chicken Lasagna

$14.95

Spinach Lasagna

$14.95

Chicken Cannelloni

$13.95

Ricotta Manicotti

$13.95

Eggplant-

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.95

Chicken-

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.95

Rosemary Chicken

$16.95

Chicken Francese

$16.95

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Chicken Piccata

$16.95

Meats-

Lamb Chops

$23.95

NY Steak

$26.95

NY Steak 4 Cheese

$27.95

Veal Parmesan

$19.95

Veal Francese

$19.95

Veal Marsala

$19.95

Veal Piccata

$19.95

Seafood-

Salmon

$20.95

Salmon Piccata

$21.95

Blackened Salmon

$21.95

Shrimp Parmesan

$21.95

Shrimp Francese

$21.95

Branzino

$21.95

Blackened snapper

$21.95

Snapper Portofino

$24.95

Snapper Francese

$22.95

Sides-

House Vegetables

$4.95

Sautéed Broccoli

$4.95

Sautéed Mushrooms

$5.95

House French Fries

$4.50

Parmesan cheese side (1 oz)

$0.50

Beverages-

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.95

Acqua Panna

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Beer-

Peroni

$5.50

Moretti - L'autentica

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Miller Light

$5.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Red Wine Bottle-

La Collina Chianti

$30.00

Veglio Barolo

$60.00

Castello di Altomena Chianti

$35.00

Viu Manent Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Nubori Tempranillo

$28.00

Alidis Tempranillo

$32.00

Prado Rey Tempranillo

$40.00

La Gitana Gold Tempranillo

$35.00

Vinetie Pinot Noir

$30.00

Aymara Malbec

$34.00

Sol de Chile Merlot Reserva

$28.00

Il Molino di Grace Chianti Classico

$46.00

White Wine Bottle-

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Villa Chiopris Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Bardolino Chiaretto Rose Wine

$28.00

Cantina di Casteggio Sangue di Giuda

$32.00

Cantina di Casteggio Moscato

$29.00

Viu Manent Chardonnay Gran Reserva

$32.00

St. Supery Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Rosa Nautica Albariño

$29.00

Cantine Maschio Prosecco Brut - 187 ml

$9.00

Love Story Prosecco

$29.00

Valdevaron Tempranillo blanco

$33.00

Desserts-

Tiramisu

$5.50

Limoncello Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

NY Cheese Cake

$5.50

Cannoli

$5.50
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
