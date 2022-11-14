Restaurant header imageView gallery

Il Basilico Trattoria

49 West Aylesbury Rd

Lutherville, MD 21093

Popular Items

18" Pie
12" Pie
Greek Salad

Appetizers

Antipasto Italiana

$18.00

Antipasto Maremonti

$18.00

Arancini

$7.00

Bruschette

$9.00

Buffalo Wings (18)

$18.00

Buffalo Wings (8)

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Shrimp Veneziana

$14.00

Zuppi Di Cozze (mussels) Choose your sauce

$14.00

Saute

$15.00

Calamari Luciana (Marinara -no pasta)

$18.00

Desserts

1 Scoop Gelato

$3.00

Anna's Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

BYOB Dessert- Each

$2.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$5.00

Chocolate Thunder Cake

$6.00

Gelato

$8.00

Lemon Sorbet

$8.00Out of stock

Lava Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Temptation

$8.00Out of stock

Gnocchi

Gnocchi Caprese

$17.00

Gnocchi Cristina

$17.00

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$17.00

Gnocchi Tsunami

$27.00

Baked Gnocchi

$17.00

Insalata

Arugula Salad

$7.00+

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Chef Salad

$11.00

Gioiosa Salad

$6.00+

Greek Salad

$7.00+

House Salad

$4.00+

Mediterraneo Salad

$6.00+

Noci Salad

$7.00+

Pavarotti Salad

$6.00+

Portobello Salad

$7.00+

Sibilla Salad

$17.00

Kids Food

Kids Baked Ravioli

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Fett Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Penne Meat Sauce

$8.00

Kids Penne Tomato

$8.00

Kids Penne W/ Butter

$8.00

Kids Spag. Meatballs

$8.00

Meat

Bol No Cream/Sau

$15.00

Carbonara Cream

$17.00

Eggplant Bologne

$18.00

Fettuc Ragu

$22.00

Lasagne Bolognese

$16.00

Mama Pias Ragu

$28.00

Mama Pias Braciole

$24.00

Pasta Al Forno

$16.00

Penne Bolognese

$17.00

Sausage Rabe

$23.00

Spaghetti Carbon

$15.00

Spaghetti Domenica

$17.00

Spaghetti Salsicce

$17.00

Pasta

Angel Hair Contadina

$19.00

Baked Ziti

$15.00

D Penne Norma

$19.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Manicotti Fiorentina

$19.00

Pen Marinara

$14.00

Penne Al Pesto

$16.00

Penne Primavera

$16.00

Rigatoni Sicilia

$17.00

Spag Puttanesca

$16.00

Spagh Basilico

$16.00

Stuffed Shells

$15.00

Tortellini

$17.00

Penne Verde Prato

$21.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$15.00

SPINACH STUFFED SHELLS

$17.00

Spaghetti Evoo, garlic and red crasched peppers

$15.00

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$15.00

lasagna Verde

$16.00

CYO Pasta

Pizza

12" Pie

$10.00

18" Pie

$16.00

Pizza Making KIT

$10.00

12" Pizza Dough

$5.00

18" Pizza Dough

$8.00

12" Margherita

$11.00

12" Meatlovers

$15.00

12" Hawaiian

$14.00

12" Red Veggie

$15.00

12" Chicken Parm Pizza

$14.00

12" Bbq Chicken

$14.00

12" Chicken Buffalo

$14.00

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

12" Roma

$14.00

12" Bari

$15.00

12" White Veggie

$15.00

12" Napoli

$13.00

12" Siena

$14.00

12" Mushrooms & Pine Nuts

$15.00

12" Potato & Corn

$14.00

12" Firenze

$14.00

12" Capricciosa

$15.00

12" Cortina

$14.00

12" Seafood Pizza

$15.00

18" Margherita

$19.00

18" Meatlovers

$20.00

18" Hawaiian

$20.00

18" Red Veggie

$19.00

18" Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.00

18" Bbq Chicken

$18.00

18" Chicken Buffalo

$18.00

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

18" Roma

$18.00

18" Bari White Gourmet

$19.00

18" White Veggie

$19.00

18" Napoli

$18.00

18" Siena

$18.00

18" Mushrooms and Pinenuts

$19.00

18" Grandma'

$20.00

18" DiPierno's

$25.00

18' Bijoux

$20.00

18" Cortina

$19.00

18" greek

$17.00

18" Pete Bijoux Grilled calamari No sauce

$28.00

18" Firenze

$17.00

18" Seafood Pizza

$20.00

14" Cheese

$14.00

14" Gourmet Capri

$18.00

14" Gourmet Meat

$17.00

14" Spaghetti

$18.00

16" Cheese

$19.00

16" Gourmet Capri

$24.00

16" Gourmet Meat

$22.00

16" Spaghetti

$23.00

Pollo

Pollo Aceto Balsamico

$21.00

Pollo Alfredo

$19.00

Pollo Arucola

$20.00

Pollo Broccoli

$20.00

Pollo Cacc Breast

$21.00

Pollo Caprese

$20.00

Pollo Giardino

$19.00

Pollo Hunter Bones

$24.00

Pollo Marsala

$21.00

Pollo Milanese

$19.00

Pollo Paesano

$18.00

Pollo Parmigiana

$19.00

Pollo Piccata

$20.00

Pollo Pizzaiola

$19.00

Chicken Giardino

$20.00

Chicken Francese w/ mushrooms

$23.00

Chicken Fiorentina

$23.00

Ravioli

Baked Ravioli

$15.00

Ravioli Baltimore

$21.00

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Chicken Rollatini

$18.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$19.00

Risotto

Risotto Asparagu

$23.00

Risotto Funghi

$23.00

Risotto Karkade

$23.00

Risotto Seafood

$27.00

Shrimp Asp Risot

$27.00

Seafood

Grilled Calamari

$23.00

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Grilled Shrimp

$23.00

Linguine Clams

$24.00

Linguini Calamari

$23.00

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Rigatoni Frutti Di Mare

$28.00

Salmon W/ Tomatoes & Spinach

$26.00

Salmone Alla Puttanesca

$26.00

Shrimp

$24.00

Paccheri Shrimp and Zucchini

$25.00

Linguini Sardegna

$28.00

Scialatielli Frutti Di Mare

$27.00

Sides

seltzer dressing

$1.00

Cup of Sauce (1/2 pint)

$2.00

Dressing Jar

$8.00+

Bread

$1.50+

Fresh Sauce

$6.00+

Sauce Jar

$8.00+

Side Broccoli

$8.00

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Side of Cheese Fries

$6.00

Side of Escarole

$9.00

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.50

Side of Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$5.00

Side of Italian Sausage

$8.00

Side of Meat Balls (3)

$6.00

Side of Mushrooms

$8.00

Side of Roasted Red Peppers

$8.00

Side Spin Garlic/Pepper

$9.00

Side Spinach Parmigiano

$8.00

extra bread

$1.50

Soup

$4.50+

Side Bread Oil

$0.75

Specials

Beef And Vegetables

$6.50

Potato And Mushroom

$6.50

Bruschetta Trio

$11.00

Red Veggie Lasagna

$18.00

Vitello Al Granchio

$29.00

Salmon Ponte Vecchio

$23.00

Chicken Golden Blue

$23.00

Strombolis/Calzones

Small Stromboli

$9.00

Large Stromboli

$11.00

Small Calzone

$9.00

Large Calzone

$11.00

Subs

8" Cheese Steak

$9.00

8" Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.00

8" Chicken Parm

$9.00

8" Eggplant Parm

$9.00

8" Grilled Chicken

$9.00

8" Italian Cold Cut

$9.00

8" Meatball Parm

$9.00

8" Sausage Parm

$8.00

8" Sausage Peppers

$8.00

8" Special Cheesesteak

$10.00

8" Veal Parm

$10.00

Brunone #1 Italian Specilaty

$9.00

Brunone #2 Italian Speciality

$9.00

Brunone #3 Italian Speciality

$9.00

12" Cheese Steak

$13.00

12" Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.00

12" Chicken Parm

$13.00

12" Eggplant Parm

$13.00

12" Grilled Chicken

$13.00

12" Italian Cold Cut

$13.00

12" Meatball Parm

$13.00

12" Sausage Parm

$12.00

12" Sausage Peppers

$12.00

12" Special Cheesesteak

$14.00

12" Veal Parm

$14.00

Focaccia Lovers

$9.00

Focaccia Portobello

$8.00Out of stock

Focaccia Sofia

$8.00Out of stock

Focaccia Toscana

$9.00

Veal

Veal Al Granchio

$25.00

Veal Fiorentina

$28.00

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Veal Milanese

$23.00

Veal Parmigiana

$25.00

Veal Piccata

$28.00

Veal Pizzaiola

$25.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.00

Veal Vino Bianco

$25.00

Veal Francese w/mushrooms

$25.00

Work in progress

1\2 Tray House Salad

$39.00

Full Tray House Salad

$59.00

1\2 Tray Greek Salad

$59.00

Full Tray Greek Salad

$99.00

1\2 Tray Penne Vodka

$89.00

Full Tray Penne Vodka

$159.00

1\2 Tray Baked Ziti

$89.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$159.00

1\2 Tray Chicken Parm

$99.00

Full Tray Chicken Parm

$199.00

1\2 Tray Chicken Marsala

$99.00

Full Tray Chicken Marsala

$199.00

1\2 Tray Penne Primavera

$89.00

Full Tray Penne Primavera

$159.00

1\2 Tray Spaghetti Meatballs

$89.00

Full Tray Spaghetti Meatballs

$159.00

Full Tray Noci

$129.00

1\2 Tray Chix Ceasar

$89.00

Full Tray Chick Caprese

$159.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Big Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Big Milk

$2.50

Big S. Pelle

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$2.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Choc Milk

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Tea

$2.50

Wine Service

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Small S. Pelligrino

$3.00

Coke 2L

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

You can place you order online trough "TOAST TAKE OUT"

Website

Location

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093

Directions

