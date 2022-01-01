A map showing the location of Il Bastardo 544 w 27th StreetView gallery

Il Bastardo 544 w 27th Street

review star

No reviews yet

544 w 27th Street

New York, NY 10001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dinner Prix Fixes

8pm Special Champagne PF

$50.00

$75 PF

$75.00

VIP PF

$100.00

VIP Veuve Rose PF

$125.00

VIP Moet Nectar PF

$150.00

Ultimate VIP Dom Perignon PF

$375.00

Dinner Entrees

ZUCCHINI SPAGHETTI

RIGATONI AL POMODORO

CAESAR SALAD

BASTARDO BURGER

CHICKEN PARMESAN

GNOCCHI AL TARTUFO

$15.00

LOBSTER & CRAB MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

JUMBO SHRIMP

$15.00

8OZ FILET MIGNON

$25.00

LOBSTER THERMIDOR

$30.00

AGED STRIP STEAK

$30.00

14OZ DELMONICO RIBEYE

$30.00

SURF AND TURF

$30.00

20OZ T-BONE

$75.00

32OZ PORTER HOUSE

$100.00

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

$10.00

FRESH AVOCADO

$10.00

MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

STUFFED TATER TOTS

$10.00

CREAMED SPINACH

$10.00

Sauce Side

Barbecue Sauce

Honey Mustard

Ketchup

Syrup

Chipotle Mayo

Mayo

Brunch Prix Fixes

$45 PF

$45.00

$75 PF

$75.00

VIP PF

$100.00

VIP Veuve Rose PF

$125.00

VIP Moet Nectar PF

$150.00

Ultimate VIP Dom Perignon PF

$375.00

Brunch Entrees

CLASSIC EGGS BENEDICT

BEC SANDWICH

AVOCADO TOAST

FRENCH TOAST

CHOCOLATE SWIRL PANCAKES

WAFFLE IRON OMELETTE

THE BASTARD BURGER

$10.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$10.00

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

STEAK & EGGS

LOBSTER EGGS BENEDICT

$15.00

CRAB EGGS BENEDICT

$15.00

LOBSTER & CRAB MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

LOBSTER & CRAB QUESADILLA

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

GNOCCHI TARTUFO

$15.00

FILET MIGNON

$25.00

14OZ DELMONICO RIBEYE

$30.00

T BONE 45 DAY DRY AGED 20OZ

$75.00

PORTER HOUSE 45 DAY DRY AGED 32OZ

$100.00

LOBSTER THERMIDOR

$30.00

SURF & TURF

$30.00

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

$10.00

HOME FRIES

$10.00

FRESH AVOCADO

$10.00

BACON

$10.00

MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$10.00

STUFFED TATER TOTS

$10.00

CREAMED SPINACH

$10.00

Sauce Side

Barbecue Sauce

Honey Mustard

Ketchup

Syrup

Chipotle Mayo

Mayo

COAT CHECK

$5 COAT CHECK

$5.00

Desserts

Sunday Free Dessert

The Bastardo Sundae

$50.00

Chelsea Sundae

$50.00

Chocolate Sundae

$50.00

Classic Tiramisu

$50.00

Banana Rum Tiramisu

$50.00

Strawberry Tiramisu

$50.00

Packages

Bastardo Bday Package

VIP Birthday Package

$375.00

Bastardo Bachelorette Package

VIP Bachelorette Package

$375.00

Cake Fee (per person)

$5.00

NA BEVS

Orange Juice

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$18.00

Titos

$18.00

Belvedere

$18.00

Svedka

$18.00

Ciroc

$18.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

Ketel One

$18.00

Well Vodka shot

$20.00

Titos shot

$20.00

Belvedere shot

$20.00

Svedka shot

$20.00

Ciroc shot

$20.00

Grey Goose shot

$20.00

Ketel One shot

$20.00

Titos BTL

$375.00

Belvedere BTL

$400.00

Svedka BTL

$375.00

Ciroc BTL

$375.00

Grey Goose BTL

$400.00

Ketel One BTL

$375.00

Well Gin

$18.00

Beefeater

$18.00

Bombay Saphire

$18.00

Hendricks

$18.00

Tanqueray

$18.00

Well Gin shot

$15.00

Beefeater shot

$15.00

Bombay Saphire shot

$15.00

Hendricks shot

$15.00

Tanqueray shot

$15.00

Beefeater BTL

$375.00

Bombay Saphire BTL

$375.00

Hendricks BTL

$375.00

Tanqueray BTL

$375.00

Well Rum

$18.00

Bacardi

$18.00

Captain Morgan

$18.00

Well Rum shot

$15.00

Bacardi shot

$15.00

Captain Morgan shot

$15.00

Bacardi BTL

$100.00

Captain Morgan BTL

$375.00

Well Tequila

$18.00

818

$18.00

1942

$18.00

Claze Azul

$18.00

Cuervo Silver

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos

$18.00

Patron Café

$18.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Patron Silver

$18.00

Patron Xo Café

$18.00

Well Tequila shot

$15.00

818 shot

$15.00

1942 shot

$15.00

Claze Azul shot

$15.00

Cuervo Silver shot

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo shot

$15.00

Casamigos shot

$15.00

Patron Café shot

$15.00

Patron Gran Platinum shot

$15.00

Patron Reposado shot

$15.00

Patron Silver shot

$15.00

Patron Xo Café shot

$15.00

818 BTL

$350.00

1942 BTL

$650.00

Claze Azul BTL

$650.00

Casamigos BTL

$450.00

Patron Silver BTL

$400.00

Well Whiskey

$18.00

Jameson

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$18.00

Jim Beam

$18.00

Knob Creek

$18.00

Makers Mark

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Well Whiskey shot

$15.00

Jameson shot

$15.00

Jack Daniels shot

$15.00

Jim Beam shot

$15.00

Knob Creek shot

$15.00

Makers Mark shot

$15.00

Woodford Reserve shot

$15.00

Jameson BTL

$375.00

Jack Daniels BTL

$375.00

Well Scotch

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$18.00

Henessey

$18.00

Well Scotch shot

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black shot

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red shot

$15.00

Henessey shot

$15.00

Henessey BTL

$450.00

Cocktails

Premium Drink

$18.00

Shot

$15.00

$12 Beer

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$18.00

Champagne Cocktail

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Daiquiri

$18.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$18.00

Gimlet

$18.00

Greyhound

$18.00

Hot Toddy

$18.00

Hurricane

$18.00

Lemon Drop

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Madras

$18.00

Mai Tai

$18.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Margarita

$18.00

Martini

$18.00

Mimosa

$18.00

Mint Julep

$18.00

Mojito

$18.00

Moscow Mule

$18.00

Mudslide

$18.00

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Rob Roy

$18.00

Sazerac

$18.00

Screwdriver

$18.00

Sea Breeze

$18.00

Sidecar

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$18.00

Tom Collins

$18.00

Whiskey Smash

$18.00

Whiskey Sour

$18.00

White Russian

$18.00

Beer

Corona

$12.00

Amstel Light

$12.00

Modelo

$12.00

Heineken

$12.00

Peroni

$12.00

Wine

Moet Rose Imperial

$175.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$175.00

Magnum Moet Rose

$350.00

Magnum Veuve Rose

$350.00

Moet Nectar Rose

$150.00

Moet Imperial

$125.00

Veuve Clicquot

$125.00

Dom Perignon

$350.00

SPEED SCREEN

Henessey

$18.00

Henessey shot

$15.00

Henessey BTL

$450.00

Titos

$18.00

Titos shot

$20.00

Titos BTL

$375.00

MOET NECTAR IMPERIAL ROSE

$20.00

MOET CHANDON IMPERIAL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

544 w 27th Street, New York, NY 10001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

