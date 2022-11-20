Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Il Bosco Pizza - Becker Lane Scottsdale

942 Reviews

$$

7120 E Becker Ln

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Popular Items

Valentina
Cheese
Caesar

Antipasti

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$9.90
Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$9.90

roasted seasonal vegetables on a bed of burrata cheese and fresh shaved mozz

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.90

3 large amazing meatballs in red sauce

Stuffed Peppadews

Stuffed Peppadews

$9.90

South African red peppers stuffed with spicy Italian sausage.

Salsa Di Parmigiana

Salsa Di Parmigiana

$9.90

slightly spicy di Parmigiana accompanied with toasted and fresh bread

Tavola

Tavola

$12.90

Charchutteri board

Roma Tomato Mozzarella Basil

Roma Tomato Mozzarella Basil

$8.90

Toasted Bread

$3.50

Salsa No Bread

$7.00

Insalata

Caesar

Caesar

$9.90

romaine, traditional Ceasar dressing, our special croutons and fresh shaved mozz

Spinach Kale

Spinach Kale

$9.90

fresh spinach, kale, pancetta,, special cheese seasoning and our traditional dressing

Caprese

Caprese

$9.90

THE BEST salad. Burrata cheese on a bed of fresh mozz, drizzle of pesto and basalmic, topped with cherry tomatoes

Chop

Chop

$9.90

romaine, salami, 2 cheeses

Caesar Catering Size

$75.00

Caesar Catering Half Size

$37.50

Pizza

Adrianna

Adrianna

$14.90

- red sauce, cheese, tomato sauce, basil

Bella

Bella

$16.90

Olive oil base, porcini, cremini mushrooms, scamoza cheese

Biaggia

Biaggia

$17.90

Fig jam base, prosciutto, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with arugula, shaved part and lemon olive oil

Carmela

Carmela

$16.90

red sauce, sausage, spinach, caramelized onions and fresh mozz

Cheese

Cheese

$14.90

red sauce, and fresh mozz

Divina

Divina

$17.90

Prosciutto, Salami, Peppadew Peppers, Carmelized Onions, fresh jalapeños and fresh mozz

Dona

Dona

$16.90

red sauce, pancetta, roma tomatos, shaved parm, mozz

Elana

Elana

$16.90

red sauce, sopressata salami, kalamata olives, mozz

Franca

$16.90

red sauce, sausage, cipollini onions, mozz

Gabriella

Gabriella

$17.90

red sauce, spicy pepperoni, Hatch Green Chile, mozz

Gina

Gina

$13.90

red sauce, garlic, basil, olive oil (Vegan)

Joanna

Joanna

$17.90

red sauce, spicy sausage, spicy pepperoni, mozz

Juana

$16.90

red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, Serrano chiles, mozz

Katarina

Katarina

$16.90

red sauce, spicy pepperoni, mushrooms

Lucia

$16.90

red sauce, sausage, mushroom, mozz

Maria

Maria

$15.90

Pesto, cherry tomato, garlic, mozz

Mia

Mia

$15.90

olive oil, pancetta, fresh chives, mozz, egg

Morena

Morena

$17.90

red sauce, prosciutto, finished with burrata and arugula

Mushroom

$15.90

red sauce, mushrooms, mozz

Patrizia

Patrizia

$17.90

Artichoke, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, Mozz

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.90

red sauce, spicy pepperoni, mozz

Ranch Side

$0.75
Rosa

Rosa

$17.90

red sauce, spicy sausage, peppadew peppers, mozz

Valentina

Valentina

$17.90

red sauce, pepperoni, cheese, calabrian chili, finished with a honey drizzle

ZA

ZA

$19.90

red sauce, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, South African peppadew peppers, Calibrian Chile, Hatch Green Chile, Serrano Chile, fresh mozz and finished with a honey drizzle. Amazing!

Luisa

$16.90

Dolce

Choc Chip Cookie

Choc Chip Cookie

$9.90
Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

Vanilla Gelato

$4.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.90

N/A Bev

Boylan Cola

$3.00

Bubble Up

$3.00

Boylan Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Boylan Red Birch Beer

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

UNISEX SHIRT STYLE

S SHORT SLEVE

S SHORT SLEVE

$25.00
M SHORT SLEVE

M SHORT SLEVE

$25.00
L SHORT SLEVE

L SHORT SLEVE

$25.00
XL SHORT SLEVE

XL SHORT SLEVE

$25.00
XXL SHORT SLEVE

XXL SHORT SLEVE

$25.00

HATS

HAT SNAPBACK

HAT SNAPBACK

$25.00
HAT DAD HAT

HAT DAD HAT

$25.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7120 E Becker Ln, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Directions

Gallery
IL Bosco Pizza image
IL Bosco Pizza image
IL Bosco Pizza image
IL Bosco Pizza image

Search similar restaurants

Map
