il Casale - Belmont

Boom Sauce, Double IPA, Lord Hobo

$4.99

From our friends at Lord Hobo: "There is nothing subtle about our Flagship beer. Boomsauce is a big & bold IPA with a complex hop profile. With five different hops, it hits you with strong tropical fruit flavors before mellowing out to finish with a hint of earthiness. Each subsequent taste opens up the dynamic layers of complexity woven throughout this beer. Imagine fresh pressed fruit without the sweetness, perfect for that Saturday afternoon pick-me-up or a late-night gathering of friends."