Italian

il Casale - Belmont

review star

No reviews yet

50 Leonard St.

Belmont, MA 02478

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Ravioli ai Formaggi Squash
Pollo alla Parmigiana
Tagliatelle Bolognese

SFIZI/ANTIPASTI

"Nonna's Meatballs"

"Nonna's Meatballs"

$11.00

three traditional pork and beef "polpette al sugo", tomato ragu, pecorino romano, basil

"Nonna's" Meatballs (6)

"Nonna's" Meatballs (6)

$22.00

six traditional pork and beef “polpette al sugo,” tomato ragú, pecorino romano, basil

Arancini

Arancini

$9.00

three porcini-risotto “palle,” melted mozzarella center, truffle-honey glaze. (contains flour)

Arancini (6)

Arancini (6)

$18.00

six porcini-risotto “palle,” melted mozzarella center, truffle-honey glaze. (contains flour)

Bruschetta al Pomodoro

Bruschetta al Pomodoro

$13.00

toasted pugliese potato bread, crushed cherry tomatoes, garlic, evoo, maldon salt, sicilian oregano

Burrata

Burrata

$19.00

full ball of creamy burrata, pistachios, balsamic, oregano, evoo, smoked sea salt, crenshaw melon, speck [Available Gluten Free upon request]

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

a generous portion of calamari fried with preserved lemon and zucchini, peperoncini, peppadew aioli, tomato sugo

Formaggi

Formaggi

$18.00

fontina, grana padano, taleggio, gorgonzola dolce, with fig jam, quince paste, apple, pear mostarda, toasted bread [Available Gluten Free upon request]

Fried Artichokes [special]

Fried Artichokes [special]

$15.00

Fried artichokes with peppadew aioli

Half Pugliese Potato Bread

Half Pugliese Potato Bread

$11.00

A rustic Italian potato bread with a hearty crust! great for toasting!

Insalata Mista

Insalata Mista

$15.00

little leaf farms lettuces, strawberries, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots, fontina, creamy raspberry dressing

Olive Miste

Olive Miste

$7.00

a blend of Italian black, green, and brown whole olives marinated [Gluten Free]

Zucchinata Salad

Zucchinata Salad

$15.00

zucchini “carpaccio”, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, whipped mascarpone, parmigiano shavings, crispy capers

Stracciatella

Stracciatella

$16.00

creamy cheese, confit tomato, oregano, EVOO, pomegranate glaze, fried basil, grilled french baguette

PRIMI

manila clams, white wine, evoo, sofrito (onion,garlic, chili, parsley, oregano, basil)
Gamberi Aglio e Olio Spaghetti [special]

Gamberi Aglio e Olio Spaghetti [special]

$31.00

spaghetti, argentinian red shrimp, extra virgin olive oil, capers, garlic, chili flake, cherry tomato, parsley, white wine [Available Gluten Free upon request]

Tufoli al Pomodoro

Tufoli al Pomodoro

$24.00

tubular pasta, san marzano tomato sugo, grana padano, basil [Available Gluten Free upon request]

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$30.00

The traditional… 9 hour ragu of beef, pork, veal, chicken, mirepoix, vino sangiovese, a little sundried tomato paste, sage, and a handful of secrets [Available Gluten Free upon request]

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$26.00

delicately layered eggplant with tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella

Shells alla Campidanese

Shells alla Campidanese

$28.00

tomato sauce, italian sausage, garlic, chili flakes, pecorino, parsley [Available Gluten Free upon request]

Ravioli ai Formaggi Squash

Ravioli ai Formaggi Squash

$28.00

brown butter sage, pumpkin bisque, grana, spaghetti squash, almond amaretti crumbs

SECONDI

16 oz bone in ribeye, roasted potatoes, grilled romaine, garlic & parmigiano
New York Strip Sirloin [special]

New York Strip Sirloin [special]

$45.00

grilled 10 oz NY strip sirloin steak, loaded baked potato, grilled broccolini, balsamic butter

Grilled Salmon [special]

Grilled Salmon [special]

$34.00

grilled salmon, saffron risotto, grilled broccolini, gremolata [Available Gluten Free]

Monkfish

$35.00

sauteed rainbow chard, pancetta, arugula, beet salad, lemon thyme, saffron aioli [Available Gluten Free]

Pollo alla Parmigiana

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$26.00

chicken cutlet, tomato basil sugo, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, arugula and cherry tomato salad

Scaloppine di Pollo al Marsala

Scaloppine di Pollo al Marsala

$31.00

pan seared chicken with our marsala sauce, sun dried tomatoes, wild mushrooms, sautéed spinach. [Available Gluten Free upon request]

Siciliana Roasted Chicken [special]

Siciliana Roasted Chicken [special]

$32.00

Sicilian style oved-roasted citrus & rosemary chicken, lemon caper sauce, mixed green salad, cherry tomatoes (giannone, organic & halal) [Gluten Free]

CONTORNI

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

extra virgin olive oil, garlic. [Gluten Free]

Parmigiano Fries

Parmigiano Fries

$8.00

herbed sea salt, parmigiano reggiano, truffle ketchup

Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

extra virgin olive oil & garlic. [Gluten Free]

KIDS MENU

Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$12.00
Kid's Pugliese Grilled Cheese

Kid's Pugliese Grilled Cheese

$12.00
Kid's Pasta w/meatballs

Kid's Pasta w/meatballs

$16.00
Kid's Chicken Cutlet

Kid's Chicken Cutlet

$14.00

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

the traditional recipe, (a large portion, serves 2 -3)

Torta Foresta Nera

Torta Foresta Nera

$12.00

black forest cake, layers of rich chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, amarena cherries, vanilla gelato, peanut brittle crumbs

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$12.00

seasonal fruit (Gluten-Free dessert)

WINE T0-GO

Coda di Volpe (white wine) from Contrada in Campania, Italy

Coda di Volpe (white wine) from Contrada in Campania, Italy

$15.00

A crisp white wine with notes of chamomile, honey, citrus. Coda di Volpe means "tail of the fox" ---the grapes named for how they cluster in the shape of a fox tail. A truly special and classic wine of Campania, made by the Contrada Family. This is a 2016 vintage and is drinking perfect! (Exclusive import)

salice salentino, menhir, puglia, italia 2018 (red wine) Puglia, Italia

$20.00

Made with organic grapes, this is a super fresh and vibrant Chianti, with balanced acidity, cranberry, cherry, and earthy tones. A smooth easy drinking versatile Chianti. Vintage 2017.

Montepulciano d' Abruzzo (red wine) by Barone Cornacchia (organic)

Montepulciano d' Abruzzo (red wine) by Barone Cornacchia (organic)

$29.00

Made with organic grapes. This is a very versatile Montepulciano, notes of blueberry and blackberry, currants, smooth tannins, a perfect balance of acid and fruit.

COCKTAILS TO-GO

Cask Aged Manhattan

Cask Aged Manhattan

$27.00

cask aged meletti manhattan, overholt rye, meletti amaro, amarena cherry - aged in our own oak cask [2.5 cocktails}

Cask Aged Negroni

Cask Aged Negroni

$27.00

cask aged negroni, gin, 1757 vermouth, campari - aged in our own oak cask [2.5 cocktails]

Acai Blueberry Martini

Acai Blueberry Martini

$24.00

blueberry infused vodka, fresh lemon, house-made grenadine [2.5 cocktails]

Belmont 1859

Belmont 1859

$28.00

rosemary infused gin, chartreuse, elderflower, lime juice [2.5 cocktails]

Sunburnt in Hawaii

Sunburnt in Hawaii

$24.00

bourbon, pineapple, lemon, ginger beer [2.5 coctkails]

Name your cocktail.....

Name your cocktail.....

$23.00

You name it, we'll create it. Feeling like a Margarita? Cosmo? Sidecar? Gimlet? Espresso Martini? Dark & Stormy? Tell us how you'd like it and we'll work with the best of our ingredients to make it happen. [~2 cocktails]

BEER TO-GO

Boom Sauce, Double IPA, Lord Hobo

Boom Sauce, Double IPA, Lord Hobo

$4.99

From our friends at Lord Hobo: "There is nothing subtle about our Flagship beer. Boomsauce is a big & bold IPA with a complex hop profile. With five different hops, it hits you with strong tropical fruit flavors before mellowing out to finish with a hint of earthiness. Each subsequent taste opens up the dynamic layers of complexity woven throughout this beer. Imagine fresh pressed fruit without the sweetness, perfect for that Saturday afternoon pick-me-up or a late-night gathering of friends."

House Lager, Jack's Abby

House Lager, Jack's Abby

$4.89

golden with a full malty body, inspired by the country lagers of Bavaria

Athletic Brewing co, NON-Alcoholic IPA

Athletic Brewing co, NON-Alcoholic IPA

$4.99

the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories

Exhibit A, "Goody Two Shoes" German Style Kolsch

Exhibit A, "Goody Two Shoes" German Style Kolsch

$4.99

Crisp and clean, with light flavors of lemon, white flour and fresh baked crackers follow into a dry finish.

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Rustic Italian cuisine inspired by our old family recipes and traditions.

50 Leonard St., Belmont, MA 02478

