Italian
il Casale - Belmont
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rustic Italian cuisine inspired by our old family recipes and traditions.
Location
50 Leonard St., Belmont, MA 02478
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham - 482 Moody Street
No Reviews
482 Moody Street Waltham, MA 02453
View restaurant