Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

il Casale - Lexington

review star

No reviews yet

1727 Mass. Ave

Lexington, MA 02420

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tagliatelle Bolognese
Pollo Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana

Family Feast, Take Out [serves 4-5 ppl]

FUSILLI PASTA WITH OUR RAGU BOLOGNESE [serves 4-5 ppl]

FUSILLI PASTA WITH OUR RAGU BOLOGNESE [serves 4-5 ppl]

$75.00

SHELL PASTA WITH OUR RAGU BOLOGNESE, comes with mixed greens salad with house vinaigrette and our pugliese potato bread. [serves 4-5 ppl]

SHELL PASTA WITH CHICKEN MARSALA & MUSHROOMS [serves 4-5 ppl]

SHELL PASTA WITH CHICKEN MARSALA & MUSHROOMS [serves 4-5 ppl]

$75.00

SHELL PASTA WITH CHICKEN MARSALA & MUSHROOMS, comes with mixed greens salad with house vinaigrette and our pugliese potato bread. [serves 4-5 ppl]

TUFOLI PASTA WITH TOMATO SUGO & MEATBALLS [serves 4-5 ppl]

TUFOLI PASTA WITH TOMATO SUGO & MEATBALLS [serves 4-5 ppl]

$75.00

RIGATONI PASTA WITH TOMATO SUGO & MEATBALLS, comes with mixed greens salad with house vinaigrette and our pugliese potato bread. [serves 4-5 ppl]

TAKE OUT OUR BOLOGNESE SAUCE, 1 QUART

$19.00

Take home our traditional Bolognese sauce $19/quart. Enough for 2 Lbs. of pasta.

TAKE OUT OLIVE OIL TRUE FIELDS 1LT.

$15.00

Appetizers

Artichoke Fritto

Artichoke Fritto

$15.00

fried artichokes neapolitan style, lemon thyme aioli

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

fried calamari with our own pepperoncini, preserved lemon and zucchini – grilled lemon thyme aioli

Parmigiano Fries

Parmigiano Fries

$8.00

herbed sea salt, parmigiano reggiano, truffle ketchup

Bruschetta Pomodoro

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$11.00

grilled pugliese bread rubbed with garlic, crushed ripe cherry tomatoes, sicilian oregano, maldon sea salt, evoo

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$16.00

buffalo mozzarella , heirloom tomatoes, arugula, tomato sugetto, basil oil

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$18.00

toma di gressoney (cow milk) bastardo di grappa (cow milk) moliterno black pepper (sheep milk) candied nuts, honey, mustarda fruit, grilled bread

Citrus Salad

Citrus Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, beets, mandarin orange, pepitas, gorgonzola, blood orange dressing

Semplice Salad

Semplice Salad

$13.00

little leaf farms mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, ricotta salata, sherry vinaigrette

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00

full ball of creamy burrata, candied pecans, mediterranean honey, figs, strawberries, oregano, evoo, balsamic, grilled bread

Pulpo Grilled Octopus

Pulpo Grilled Octopus

$18.00

grilled octopus, fingerling potatoes, olives, cherry tomatoes

Mozzarella In Carrozza

Mozzarella In Carrozza

$12.00

the original mozzarella “stix”, crispy fried mozzarella, tomato sughetto

Cavolini Brussels Sprouts

Cavolini Brussels Sprouts

$15.00Out of stock

crispy fried brussels sprouts, truffle tapenade, aged balsamic, grana padano

Arancini (6)

Arancini (6)

$18.00

six porcini-risotto balls, melted mozzarella center, truffle-honey glaze

"Nonna's Meatballs" (6)

"Nonna's Meatballs" (6)

$22.00

three traditional pork and beef “polpette al sugo,” tomato ragú, pecorino romano, basil

Our Pugliese Potato Bread

Our Pugliese Potato Bread

$15.00

1/2 of a large loaf. A rustic Italian potato bread with a hearty crust! great for toasting!

Entrees

saffron broth, mussels, shrimp
Branzino

Branzino

$34.00

mediterranean sea bass, butternut squash risotto, zucchini, fried sage, amaretti crumbs

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$26.00

delicately layered with tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella (this dish does not come with a side of pasta)

Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$34.00

roasted salmon, carrot puree, mixed green beans, tomatoes, grilled lemon

Lasagna Classica

Lasagna Classica

$29.00

light meat ragú, creamy béchamel, ricotta, grana padano, basil

Pollo Parmigiana

Pollo Parmigiana

$26.00

chicken cutlet, tomato basil sugo, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, arugula and cherry tomato salad (this dish does not come with a side of pasta)

Pollo alla Marsala

Pollo alla Marsala

$29.00

chicken scaloppini, marsala sauce, wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed spinach (this dish does not come with a side of pasta)

Ravioli ai Formaggi

Ravioli ai Formaggi

$32.00

our 4-cheese ravioli, porcini cream, mushrooms, shaved parmigiano reggiano, parsley

Saltimbocca alla Romana

Saltimbocca alla Romana

$30.00

veal medallions topped with prosciutto & mozzarella, spinach, EVOO mashed potatoes

Spaghetti Co' Vongole

Spaghetti Co' Vongole

$30.00

cockle clams, white wine, parsley, garlic, peperoncino

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$28.00

A traditional... 9 hour ragu of beef, pork, veal, chicken, mirepoix, vino sangiovese, a little sundried tomato paste, sage, and a handful of secrets

Tufoli Pomodoro

Tufoli Pomodoro

$24.00

tubular pasta, san marzano tomato sugo, grana padano cheese, basil

Gamberi Pasta

$32.00

shrimp, shell pasta, basil nut pesto, parmigiana, cherry tomatoes

Flat iron steak

$43.00

10 oz grilled flat iron steak, roasted fingerling potatoes, asparagus, aged balsamic

Pasta del Giorno, Fusilli

$27.00

Fusilli pasta, kale, chickpeas, onion creama [Vegetarian]

Italian Sausage

$30.00

2 Italian sausages, grilled polenta, roasted broccolini, salsa verde

Desserts

Torta Foresta Nera

Torta Foresta Nera

$12.00

black forest cake, chocolate ganache, amarena cherries, lightly whipped vanilla cream, vanilla gelato

Chocolate Trilogy Mousse Cake

$13.00

milk chocolate, white chocolate, dark chocolate, seasonal fruit, chocolate pearls

Cannoli Kit!

Cannoli Kit!

$15.00

six canoli shells from sicily, our cinnamon ricotta filling ready to go in a piping bag, three different toppings on the side (nut free)

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$14.00

the traditional recipe (a larger portion, serves 2 - 3)

Sides

Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00Out of stock

garlic, chili flake, EVOO

Sautéed Broccolini

Sautéed Broccolini

$9.00

EVOO, garlic, chili flake

Parmigiano Fries

Parmigiano Fries

$7.00

herbed sea salt, parmigiano reggiano, truffle ketchup

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

grilled asparagus EVOO, sea salt

Mixed Olives

Mixed Olives

$7.00

mixed olives, citrus rosemary scented italian olives

Kids

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$9.00

choice of pasta shape and sauces, *gluten free available

Kids Breaded Chicken w/ Fries

Kids Breaded Chicken w/ Fries

$12.00

breaded white meat chicken

Kid's Pasta With Meatballs

$14.00

choice of pasta shape and sauces, *gluten free available

Cocktails (To-Go)

Cask Aged Negroni

Cask Aged Negroni

$27.99

Gin, sweet vermouth & Campari aged in our house cask for two months. Uniquely integrated, complex, super smooth. (each order contains multiple servings)

Cask Aged Manhattan

Cask Aged Manhattan

$27.99

rye whiskey & meletti amaro aged in our house cask for two months. Well-rounded complex, silky smooth. (each order contains multiple servings)

Cinder and Smoke

$27.99

rye whisky, mezcal, meletti amaro, angostura (each order contains multiple servings)

Fire Bird

$27.99

reposado tequila, jalapeno, lime, pineapple, triple sec (each order contains multiple servings)

To The Races

$27.99

peach infused vodka, spiced peach syrup, peach nectar, bitters (each order contains multiple servings)

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rustic Italian cuisine inspired by our old family recipes and traditions.

Location

1727 Mass. Ave, Lexington, MA 02420

Directions

Gallery
Il Casale Lexington image
Il Casale Lexington image
Il Casale Lexington image
Il Casale Lexington image

Similar restaurants in your area

L'Andana
orange starNo Reviews
86 Cambridge Street Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
il Casale - Belmont
orange starNo Reviews
50 Leonard St. Belmont, MA 02478
View restaurantnext
A Tavola - - Winchester
orange star4.3 • 326
34 Church St Winchester, MA 01890
View restaurantnext
Ristorante Lucia - Lucia Winchester
orange starNo Reviews
13 Mt. Vernon St. Winchester, MA 01890
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Enzina
orange star4.1 • 35
1056 Main St Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
The Federal
orange star4.4 • 496
74 Tower Road Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Rancatore's Lexington
orange star4.6 • 472
1752 Massachusetts Ave Lexington, MA 02420
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Waltham
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Woburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston