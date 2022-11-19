Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Il Corallo Trattoria

1,286 Reviews

$$

176 Prince St

New York, NY 10012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese
Tortellini Pesto
Ravioli Spinach Ricotta

Antipasto/Insalate

Roma tomato, red onion, garlic & basil w/ toasted bread.
Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Please call the restaurant to find out which soup we are serving today.

Antipasto Adriatico

Antipasto Adriatico

$15.00

Antipasto di Funghi

$14.00

Roasted shiitake and portobello mushrooms marinated in a vinaigrette sauce, served on a bed of arugula, radicchio and endives

Green Salad

Green Salad

$10.00

A mix of arugula, endives, mesclun, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and sweet onions with classic vinaigrette dressing

Antipasto Burrata

$15.00

Hand-pulled mozzarella filled with fresh cream served w/ roasted plum tomato, Baby arugula & pesto

Insalata Arcobaleno

Insalata Arcobaleno

$15.00

A mix of endives, mesclun, fresh tomatoes, avocado, sweet onions, asparagus tips and walnuts, served in a classic vinaigrette

Insalata Puglia

Insalata Puglia

$14.00

A mix of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, Feta cheese, black olives and red onions in a house vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato and basil

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Baby Romaine Lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, and Grana Padano Cheese

Crostini Pomodoro

Crostini Pomodoro

$10.00

Toasted country bread, topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, fresh Ricotta cheese and basil

Burratta (no sides)

$8.00

Insalata Polpo

$19.00Out of stock

Pizzas

Pizza d'Oro

Pizza d'Oro

$25.00

Crispy pancetta, lobster and scallops, spicy peperoncini chilies, Parmigiano and cream

Pizza Napoletane

Pizza Napoletane

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella and basil

Pizza Diavola

$17.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pino's Prime Meats spicy salami, oregano

Pizza Marina

Pizza Marina

$20.00

Tomato sauce and Mozzarella with sun-dried tomatoes, colored peppers and Italian sausage

Pizza Bianca

$16.00

Fresh and smoked Mozzarella with a little rosemary and prosciutto

Pizza 4 Formaggi

Pizza 4 Formaggi

$16.00

Fresh and smoked Mozzarella, Gorgonzola and Goat cheese

Pizza Urbino

Pizza Urbino

$18.00

Mozzarella and tomato sauce with mushrooms, onions, black olives and prosciutto

Pizza Pesto

Pizza Pesto

$16.00

Pesto basil sauce with fresh Ricotta cheese, Goat cheese and black olives

Pizza Nera E' Oro

$28.00

Squid ink tomato sauce, pancetta, lobster, scallops, pepperoncini chiles & saffron aioli.

Pizza Burrata

$17.00

Burrata, cream tomato sauce and basil

Pizza Maremmana

$18.00

Entrees

House made beef and pork meatballs topped with mozzarella served with spaghetti pomodoro

Osso Buco

$30.00

Braised veal shank in a light tomato with saffron risotto

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Pounded and breaded chicken cutlet lightly fried, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella served with spaghetti marinara.

Grilled Rainbow Trout

$28.00

whole fish / bones removed lemon herb sauce, sautéed kale & artichoke puree.

Black Angus Strip Steak

$39.00

Black Angus Strip Steak, Mushrooms, Marsala wine, Roasted potatoes & Arugula

Braised Pork Chop

$26.00

Berkshire pork chop with hot & sweet vinegar peppers & mashed potatoes.

Spaghetti Polpette

$22.00

House-made pork & beef meatballs, braised in tomato sauce & topped with mozzarella served with spaghetti marinara.

Chicken Capricciosa

$22.00

Pounded & breaded chicken cutlet with a salad of arugula, endive, tomato & lemon vinaigrette

Black Taglierini Frutti Di Mare

$30.00

Black squid ink pasta with prawns, squid, mussels & guanciale w/chiles, white wine, garlic & tomato sauce.

Icelandic Cod

$35.00

Short Rib Ragu W/ Pappardelle

$25.00

Grilled Chicken With 2 Sides

$20.00

Seafood Pastas

Taglierini Sorrento

Taglierini Sorrento

$26.00

Fresh, thin black squid ink noodles with shrimp, clams, crabmeat, scallops, fresh chopped tomatoes, parsley, olive oil, white wine and garlic sauce

Fettuccini Pescatore

Fettuccini Pescatore

$28.00

Fresh noodles with scallops, shrimp, clams, lobster meat, mussels, Italian parsley and fresh chopped tomatoes in white wine, garlic and olive oil sauce

Capellini Corallo

Capellini Corallo

$26.00

Angel hair pasta with mussels, scallops, shrimp and crabmeat in a rich tomato sauce

Spaghetti Vongole (Red Sauce)

$20.00

Spaghetti with clams in a tomato sauce

Spaghetti Vongole (White Sauce)

Spaghetti Vongole (White Sauce)

$20.00

Spaghetti with clams in an olive oil and garlic sauce with Italian parsley

Capellini Limone

Capellini Limone

$22.00

Angel hair pasta with shrimp, basil, fresh chopped tomatoes and lemon zest in a fresh herb sauce

Farfalle di Spiaggia

Farfalle di Spiaggia

$28.00

Bow-tie pasta with lobster, shrimp, fresh green peas and avocado in a Parmigiano cream sauce

Fettuccini Salmone

Fettuccini Salmone

$20.00

Fresh noodles with smoked salmon in a light cream of asparagus sauce

Black Taglierini

$23.00

Fresh thin black squid ink noodles with shrimp, crab meat, scallops, clams, fresh chopped tomato, parsley, olive oil, white wine and garlic sauce.

Buratta Ravioli w/ Lobster Sauce

$25.00

Ravioli filled with buratta served in a lobster tomato cream sauce.

Meat Pastas

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.00

Fresh pasta tubes in a classic tomato meat sauce

Fettuccine Molisane

Fettuccine Molisane

$18.00

Fresh green noodles with diced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms in a cream sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$14.95

Our version of pasta with eggs and Italian pancetta

Cavatelli Rapini

Cavatelli Rapini

$18.00

Fresh short rolled pasta with sauteed broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers and sausage in a white wine garlic and olive oil sauce with hot red pepper flakes

Short Rib Ragu Parpadelle

$25.00
Fusilli Boscaiola

Fusilli Boscaiola

$13.95

Spiral pasta with mushrooms and peas in a cream of tomato sauce

Classic Pastas

Cavatelli Rapini

Cavatelli Rapini

$18.00

Fresh short rolled pasta with sauteed broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers and sausage in a white wine garlic and olive oil sauce with hot red pepper flakes

Penne Melanzane

Penne Melanzane

$16.00

Pasta tubes served with eggplant, basil and garlic in a tomato sauce. Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese

Penne Napoletane

$15.00

Pasta tubes with fresh chopped tomato and basil. Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese

Tortellini Pesto

Tortellini Pesto

$16.00

Cheese filled pasta in a fresh basil, garlic, walnut and Parmigiano pesto sauce

Fusilli Boscaiola

Fusilli Boscaiola

$13.95

Spiral pasta with mushrooms and peas in a cream of tomato sauce

Ravioli

Ravioli Porcini Mushrooms

Ravioli Porcini Mushrooms

$18.00

Ravioli filled with porcini mushrooms served in a light walnut cream sauce

Ravioli Spinach Ricotta

Ravioli Spinach Ricotta

$16.00

Ravioli filled with spinach and ricotta cheese served in a tomato basil sauce

Burrata Ravioli

$25.00

Ravioli filled with buratta served in a lobster tomato cream sauce.

Asparagus, Zucchini, Mushrooms Ravioli

$16.00

Ravioli D' Zucca

$20.00

Sides

Side Of Meatballs

$12.00

Side of Broccoli

$8.00

Side of Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Side of Honey

$2.00

Side of Pickles

$4.00

Side of Spinach

$9.00

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Side Toasted Bread

$4.00

Desserts

Shortcrust mixed berry tart w/layers of pastry cream & sponge cake.

Tiramisu

$12.00

Ladyfingers dipped in espresso with lightly sweetened mascarpone cream and chocolate shavings

Crème Caramel

$12.00

Baked vanilla custard with a caramel syrup

Sorbetti Ripieno (Lemon)

$12.00

Lemon sorbetto served in the natural fruit shell

Old Fashion Chocolate Fudge Cake

$12.00

Layers of dark chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache icing

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Lunch

Soup

Soup

Please call the restaurant to find out which soup we are serving today

Small Salad

Rigatoni Pomodoro

Rigatoni Pomodoro

$13.95

Fresh pasta tubes in a tomato basil sauce

Spaghetti Giuseppe

Spaghetti Giuseppe

$13.95

Green peas, chopped tomato, mushroom and colored peppers in an olive oil and garlic sauce

Zucchini Noodle Limone

Zucchini Noodle Limone

$13.95

Zucchini noodles with fresh chopped tomato in a lemon garlic sauce w/ basil

Farfalle Vegetali

$13.95

Bow tie pasta with zucchini, carrot, broccoli and black olives in an olive oil and garlic sauce

Fusilli Boscaiola

Fusilli Boscaiola

$13.95

Spiral pasta with mushrooms and peas in a cream of tomato sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$13.95

Our version of pasta with eggs and italian pancetta.

Tortellini Parmigiano

$13.95

Cheese filled pasta with fresh green peas and prosciutto in a cream sauce with Parmigiano cheese

Fusilli del Campo

$13.95

Spiral pasta with red kidney beans, black beans, garbanzo beans, carrots, onions, garlic and tomato sauce

Taglierini Pesaro

$13.95

Fresh square noodles with calamari, green peas, sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, white wine and garlic sauce

Fresh & Smoked Mozzarella, & Prosciutto Sandwich

Fresh & Smoked Mozzarella, & Prosciutto Sandwich

$13.95

With tomato, onion, fresh basil and arugula.

Vegetali Sandwich

Vegetali Sandwich

$13.95

With onion, endive, Parmigiano, zucchini and sun-dried tomato

Grilled Breast of Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Breast of Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

With sun-dried tomato, sweet red onion, mushrooms and zucchini

Pizza Napoletana

$13.95

Fresh Mozzarella and tomato sauce

Pizza Rustica

$13.95

Fresh Mozzarella e tomato sauce with zucchini, eggplant and mushrooms

Insalata di Pollo

Insalata di Pollo

$13.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast served with roasted colored peppers, endive, arugula, mesclun, black olive and onions in a vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Baby Romaine Lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, and Grana Padano Cheese

Custom Pasta

Black Taglierini

$14.00

Capellini

$12.00

Cavatelli

$12.00

Farfalle

$12.00

Fettuccini (White)

$12.00

Fusilli

$12.00

Green Fettuccini

$12.00

Parpadelle

$12.00

Penne

$12.00

Rigatoni

$12.00

Spaghetti

$12.00

Taglierini (White)

$12.00

Tortellini

$12.00

Zucchini Noodles

$12.00

Gluten Free Penne

$12.00

Gluten Free Spaghetti

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come try our wonderful variety of fresh pastas with delicious sauces, wood fired pizzas and antipastos.

Website

Location

176 Prince St, New York, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery
Il Corallo Trattoria image
Il Corallo Trattoria image
Il Corallo Trattoria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo
orange starNo Reviews
762 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Carroll Place
orange star4.2 • 2,137
157 Bleecker st new york, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Rubirosa - 235 Mulberry Street
orange starNo Reviews
235 Mulberry Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Lupa Osteria - 170 Thompson Street
orange starNo Reviews
170 Thompson Street New York City, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Song E Napule
orange starNo Reviews
146 W Houston street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Saint Theo's
orange star4.5 • 451
340 Bleecker St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Pinch Chinese
orange star4.4 • 6,830
177 Prince Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Altro Paradiso
orange star4.5 • 5,503
234 Spring Street New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Westville - Hudson
orange star4.5 • 3,598
333 Hudson New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Boqueria - Soho
orange star4.5 • 2,030
171 Spring Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Houseman
orange star4.4 • 1,350
508 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
232 Bleecker
orange star5.0 • 956
232 Bleecker St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
East Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston