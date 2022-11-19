Italian
Pizza
Il Corallo Trattoria
1,286 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come try our wonderful variety of fresh pastas with delicious sauces, wood fired pizzas and antipastos.
Location
176 Prince St, New York, NY 10012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo
No Reviews
762 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurant
Lupa Osteria - 170 Thompson Street
No Reviews
170 Thompson Street New York City, NY 10012
View restaurant