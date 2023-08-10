Il Covo Food

Beginnings

Neapolitan Smoked Duck Pizza

$26.00

Smoked Duck, Caramelized Onions

The Fig & The Pig Pizza

$26.00

Red & Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce

The Classic Four Cheese

$22.00

Mozz, Provolone, Ricotta & Parm

Smoked Salmon Pizza

$24.00

Smoked Salmon

The Margherita

$24.00

Smoked Trout/Salmon Board

$32.00

Carciofi Ala Gudea

$22.00

Twice Fried Duck Fat Frites

$18.00

Black Truffle Pizza

$26.00

Smoked Scottish Trout Board

$32.00

Smoked Ora King Salmon Board

$42.00

Ora King Salmon Sushi

$38.00

Bluefin Toro Sushi

$54.00

Ora King SalmonToro

$52.00

Carrot & Ginger Soup

Tomato Gazpacho

$22.00

Lanoustines a la Plancha

$22.00

Fig N The Pig

$13.00

Charcuterie Pizza

$26.00

Possibilities

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Brussel Sprout Caesar

$15.00

Lobster Bisque

$32.00

Build Your Own Charcuterie Board

Siberian Beluga Huso Huso

$470.00

imperial Golden Osetra Caviar

$335.00

Roysl Osetra

$175.00

Hackleback

$115.00

Entrees

Crispy Lamb

$39.00

Bone In 18oz Aged Ribeye Steak

$80.00

Bone In 18oz Aged Strip Steak

$80.00

Bone In 32oz Aged Tomahawk Steak

$135.00

Woodfired Spanish Lubina

$58.00

Fried Spanish Lubina

$58.00

Pan Seared Georges Banks Scallops

$39.00

Fire Roasted Salmon

$39.00

Wood Fire Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Whole Langoustines a La Plancha

$46.00

Furikake Crusted Tuna

$42.00

Sides

Crispy Parmesan Brussell Sprouts

$9.00

Chopped Salad

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

Roasted Veg

$12.00

Desserts

Chocolate Triple Fudge Cake

$12.00

Traditional Tirasmisu

$12.00

Traditional Creme Brule

$10.00

3 Mini Itlian Cannolis

$12.00

Red Wine Poached Pear

$14.00

Gelato Flite

$12.00

Raspberry Gelato

$12.00

Mango Sorbetto

$12.00

Lunch

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Three Souls Sister Burger

$22.00

Seared Tuna Steak Sandwich

$26.00

Carcioti Ala Gudea

$22.00

The Fig & The Pig Pizza

$24.00

The Classic Four Cheese

$24.00

Smoked Duck Pizza

$28.00

Black Truffle Pizza

$32.00

Smoked Salmon BLT Club

$26.00

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Nicoise Salad

$18.00

Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho

$24.00

Carrot Ginger Gazpacho

$16.00

Whole Langoustines a La Plancha

$24.00

Breakfast Bevs

Hot Coffee Decf

$3.00

Hot Coffee Reg

$3.00

32 oz Orange Juice

$20.00

8 oz Orange Juice

$4.50

16 oz Orange Juice

$8.00

32 oz Apple Juice

$20.00

32 oz Cranberry Juice

$20.00

8 oz Apple Juice

$4.50

Little Humans

Hamburger

$11.00

All Beef Dog

$11.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Plain Pasta

$12.00

Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$12.00

Little Human Salad

$4.50

Il Covo Drinks

Beer

Geary's Summer

$9.00

Modelo

$9.00

Allagash White

$10.00

Guinness

$9.00

Allagash Curieux

$12.00

Tuckerman's

$10.00

DFT Allagash 16 Counties

$10.00

DFT Baxter Staycation

$9.00

DFT Peaks Island IPA

$11.00

DFT Peroni

$9.00

Wine + Port

GL Ragotiere Muscadet

$15.00

GL Il Boro Chardonnay

$17.00

GL Berceo Rioja

$15.00

GL Tolaini

$17.00

GL Moet

$24.00

GL Poggio Costa

$9.00

GL Chateau Montfort Vouvray

$18.00

BTL Berceo Rioja

$60.00

BTL Tolaini

$70.00

BTL Nardi Brunello

$195.00

BTL Casa Emma Chianti

$58.00

BTL Arceno Chianti

$84.00

BTL Pozzan Cabernet

$54.00

BTL Marques de Murrieta Rioja

$106.00

BTL Sartori Amarone

$210.00

BTL Frank Family Pinot Noir

$115.00

BTL Clos du Val Napa Cabernet

$155.00

BTL Clos du Val Estate Hirondelle

$390.00

BTL Clos du Val Yettalil Stags Leap

$620.00

BTL Phelps Insignia

$1,200.00

BTL Seghesio Zinfandel

$76.00

BTL Rinaldini Lambrusco Secco

$48.00

BTL Ragotiere Muscadet

$60.00

BTL Il Boro Chardonnay

$70.00

BTL Fidora

$38.00

BTL Patient Cottat Sancerre

$82.00

BTL Brandborg Riesling

$52.00

BTL Montfort Vouvray

$58.00

BTL Chateau Rieussec

$68.00

BTL Meurgey-Croses

$94.00

BTL Ramey Chardonnay

$130.00

BTL Moet

$120.00

BTL Poggio Costa

$34.00

BTL Domaine Chandon

$22.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$165.00

BTL Louis Roederer 242

$215.00

BTL Perrier-Jouet

$480.00

BTL Ruinart

$290.00

BTL Louis Roederer Cristal Brut

$1,200.00

Ramos Pinto 10Y Porto

Taylor Fladgate 10 Year Porto

Taylor Fladgate 20 Year Porto

Quinta do Noval Black Porto

GL Chateau Rieussec Carmes

BTL Chateau Rieussec Carmes

Liquor

Belvedere

$16.00

Belvedere Smogory

$17.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Orange

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Nolets Reserve

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Sipsmiths

$16.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Ron Zacapa Centenario

$17.00

Bacardi Reserve Ocho Sherry

Flor De Cana 18y

Papa Pilar Dark

$16.00

Bacardi 8y

$14.00

Avian Reserve

$34.00

Casa Nobel Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$20.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$34.00

Correlejo Reposado

$12.00

Dos Hombre Mezcal

$20.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$19.00

Macallan Double 18y

$74.00

Glenlivet French Oak 15y

$24.00

Abelour 12y

$19.00

Glenfiddich Grand 26y

Laphroaig 12y

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$16.00

Stellum

$16.00

Whistle Pig 10

$22.00

Whistle Pig Bourbon

$16.00

Widow Jane 10y

$19.00

Woodford Double Oak

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$16.00

Baileys

$14.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Chambord

$17.00

Chocolat Choc Liqueur

$14.00

Chocolat White Choc Liqueur

$14.00

Cointreau

$18.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$14.00

Galliano

$12.00

Ginja Rossio Cherry

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Licor 43

$16.00

Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

$17.00

Solerno Blood Orange

$19.00

St. George Spiced Pear

$16.00

Stirrings Ginger

$14.00

Triple Sec

Craft Cocktails

French 75

$22.00

Side Car

$22.00

White Cosmo

$24.00

Classic Mannhattan

$26.00

Peach Paloma

$22.00

Signature Sangria

$22.00

OGT Bloody Mary

$20.00

Il Covo Margartia

$22.00

Pain Away

$22.00

Il Covo Mule

$24.00

Champagne Coquetgel

$15.00

Oh Boy

$27.00

Id Pick You

$22.00

Im Boating

$12.00

South & Dole

$12.00

Breakfast Cocktails

Old Fashion Coffee

$16.00

OGT Beach Coffee

$14.00

Strawberry Beachsicle

$14.00

Classic Mimosa

$12.00

Pina Colada Mimosa

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

$16.00

Bubbles & Beauty Mimosa

$14.00

Peach Bellin

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Soda Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Shirley Timple

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Large Milk

$4.00

Small Milk

$2.00

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00