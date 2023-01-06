- Home
Il Farro
111 21st Pl
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Starters
Mozz Caprese
Fresh mozzarella with fresh sliced tomato, basil, balsamic, olive oil.
Bruschetta
Toasted farro bread with smoked mozzarella fresh tomato, red onion, olives, garlic and basil.
Carpaccio
Thin slices of raw filet topped with arugola, cappers, shaved parmigiano cheese, extra virgin olive oil, lemon.
Gamberoni Montero
Sautéed tiger shrimp with fresh lemon, garlic, chopped tomatoes, fresh wild fennel, Pinot grigio wine and farro grain.
Calamari luciana
Fried Calamari or sauteed with white wine, garlic, tomato, lemon sauce.
Burrata Arugola
Fresh stuffed mozzarella cheese with arugula lettuce, cherry tomatoes, with our lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Timballino
Baked eggplant, with mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil sauce. (Eggplant parmesan)
Affettato Misto
A selection of imported salami, smoked prosciutto, mortadella, capicollo, bresaula and Italian cheeses.
Cozze Normanna
Sautéed fresh black mussels with white wine, garlic, fresh tomato, basil, lemon/rosemary.
Calamari Fritti
Bread
Piatto mix Formaggi
Soups
Zuppa del Giorno
Soup of the day
Minestrone
Mixed fresh vegetables soup.
Zuppa di Farro
soup of farro with fresh tomatoes, pancetta bacon, cannellini beans, onion, fresh basil, sage and mix vegetables, pecorino cheese
Pasta Fagioli
Traditional Italian bean soup with pasta, bacon and farro grain
Tortellini Brodo
STRACCIATELLA
CONSUME FARRO
Insalate
Insalata della Casa
House salad with baby mix spring lettuce chopped fresh tomatoes, shaved carrots, basil.
Insalata Calabrese
Fresh sliced tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, fresh fennel, basil.
Insalata Di Farro
Baby mix lettuce tossed together with fresh farro grain, chopped tomatoes, cucumber, Sun dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, Feta cheese
Cesare
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with parmigiano cheese, farro croutons, house Caesar dressing
Paste Secche - Dry Pasta
Bavette Vongole White
Linguine served with fresh manila clams, in red or white sauce
Capellini Checca
Fresh tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil
Eliche Tropeani
Spiral pasta, chicken, mushrooms, garlic, pink sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Pesto
Linguine Pescatore
Fresh Black and New Zealand mussels, manila clams, calamari, bay shrimp, tiger shrimp, King crab, with linguine in a white wine, garlic, tomato, basil sauce w/ a touch red pepper.
Pennette Piccanti
Ziti pasta, Italian sausage, red pepper in a fresh tomato basil sauce.
Sedani Gorgonzola
Tubular pasta, mushrooms creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce.
Spagh Bolognese
Spaghetti with our authentic meat Bolognese sauce or tomato basil sauce
Spaghetti Pomodoro
Spaghetti with our authentic meat Bolognese sauce or tomato basil sauce
Fettuc Pesto W Chix
Fettuc Alfre W Chix
Fettuc Alfred Shrimp
Penne Arrabbiata
Penne Salmon Vodka
Penne Vodka
Spaghet Puttanesca
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spagh Bolog Meatbal
Spagh Marin Meatbal
Spagh Aglio Olio
Penne Ortolano
Lingui Pesto Shrim
Bavette Vongole Red
Penne Arrabbiata
Paste Fresche - Fresh Handmade Pasta Specialty
Ravioli Formag Pomod
Four cheese filled ravioli with marinara sauce or pink sauce.
Ravioli Zafferano
Fresh made egg lasagna sheets layered with authentic meat bolognese, béchamel cheese sauce, mozzarella, parmesan basil, parsley.
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Potato dumpling, fresh chopped tomatoes, marinara,fresh mozzarella cheese, basil
Tortellini P.P.P
Four Cheese Tortellini with ham, peas, cream, parmigiano cheese.
Ravioli d’Aragosta
Home handmade ravioli, filled with a lobster and crab, served with shrimps in a vodka sauce.
Gnocchi Zucca
A new trend in pasta, light potato dumpling filled with baked Pumpkin in a butter sage sauce with a touch of cream.
Pappardel Boscaiola
Fresh homemade hand cut long noodle, with ground meat Ragu’ tomato basil, ham, mushrooms.
Lasagna Emiliana
Homemade fresh pasta sheets with meat sauce, béchamel sauce, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese from Italy
Ravioli Formag Aurora
Pappard Mballs Pink Sau
Pappard Pink Sauce
Pappard Pink Sausage
Pappard Sausag Marin
Pappard Shrim Pink Sau
Pappard Chick Pink Sause
Ravioli Spinac Bur Salvia
Pappard Cacio E Pepe
Pizza
Cheese Slice $5
Cheese Slice $6
Peperoni Slice $5
Peperoni Slice $6
Pizza (meat Lovers)
Tomato, mozzarella, cooked ham, meat ball, pepperoni, Italian sausages.
Pizza Caprese
Fresh sliced tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, basil.
Pizza 4 Staggioni
Ham, artichokes, olives, mushrooms mozzarella and tomato sauce.
Pizza Al Farro
Italian sausage, farro grain, mushrooms, mozzarella and tomato sauce.
Pizza Diavola
spicy soppressata salami- mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.
Pizza Parma
Smoked Italian Parma prosciutto, mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce, topped with fresh arugula , shaved parmesan cheese.
Pizza 4 formaggi
mozzarella, feta, gorgonzola, parmesan cheese.
Pizza Pesto pollo
shredded mozzarella, homemade pesto, diced chicken, marinated sundried tomatoes
Pizza Ortolana
Tomatoes sauce, mushrooms, red onion, kalamata olives, green peas
Pizza Peperoni
Pizza Margherita
Mozzarella cheese, oregano and tomato sauce
GF Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Farro Specialties
Farrotto Nonno Nanni
(Traditional way) Pancetta bacon, garlic shallots, white wine, tomato basil, pecorino cheese.
Farrotto Forestiera
Chicken tender, spinach, mushrooms, asparagus, chopped tomato shallots, garlic, basil, parmesan cheese
Farrotto Salsiccia
Italian sausages, fresh tomato, garlic, shallots, basil, parmesan cheese red peppers flake
Farrotto Milanese
Tiger shrimps, garlic, shallots, asparagus, in a saffron sauce.
Farrotto Barese
Broccoli rabe, zucchini, garlic, shallots, basil pesto. (Vegan)
Farrotto Ortolana
Mixed vegetables, shallots, fresh tomato basil
Farrotto Cacio Pepe
Farro grain risotto with Parmesan cheese, shallots and butter, and black pepper tossed in Parmesan cheese wheel table side
Farrotto Salmon Aspar
Farro grain, wild caught salmon, asparagus tip, shallots, garlic in our homemade vodka pink sauce
Farrotto Porcini
Home Specialties
Misto Pesce al Salmoriglio
Mix grilled fish, Salmon, of catch the day, Tiger Shrimps, with fresh sauce of extra virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, fresh herbs, served with Side of seasonal veggies.
Salmone Grigliato con Farro
Grilled herbed Salmon steak, served with cacio pepe farrotto, and seasonal mix vegetable.
Cioppino Posilipo
A delicious mix seafood dish, with black mussels, fresh manila Clams, Calamari, Tiger shrimp, catch of the day, garlic, tomato basil, white wine, with a touch red pepper.
Petti di pollo ha piacere.
Breast of chicken with your choice of preparation:
Bistecca alle Erbe
Grilled Rib-Eye steak with Fresh Herbs. Side of seasonal veggies.
Vitello Marsala
sautéed with Marsala wine, mushrooms garlic, and basil. Side of seasonal veggies.
Misto Carne ai Porcini
Mix grill of Rib-eye steak, Italian sausage and breast of chicken, served with porcini mushrooms sauce. Side of seasonal veggies.
Filetti di Branzino alla Griglia
Filet of Mediterranean sea bass grilled with crumbled pistachio. Served with a side of seasonal veggies (**because of the nature of this delicious small fish you may find small bones)
Vitello Piccata
Pounded Veal top round with lemon, capers, white wine garlic sauce, served with fresh seasonal veggies
Vitello Parmiggiana
Pounded Veal top round breaded and lightly fried, topped with mozzarella cheese in our homemade marinara, served with fresh seasonal veggies
Pollo Piccata
Pounded chicken breast breaded and lightly fried, topped with lemon, capers, white wine garlic sauce
Pollo Marsala
Pounded chicken breast breaded and lightly fried, topped with mushrooms, garlic, marsala wine sauce
Pollo Parmiggiana
Pounded chicken breast breaded and lightly fried, topped with mozzarella cheese in our home made marinara, served with fresh seasonal veggies
Pollo Pizzaiola
breast Of chicken sautéed with garlic, black olives, capers in a light marinara oregano sauce
Veal Saltimbocca
Eggplant Parmiggiana
Contorni Sides
Contorno di Pasta
(side of rigatoni in a pink sauce)
Farrotto all Romana
Farro risotto simply with butter cheese black pepper
Spinaci
Sauteed fresh spinach, garlic, butter
Faggiolini
Sauteed sting beans, garlic olive oil
Rapini Broccoletti
Sauteed broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil red pepper.
Asparagi
Sauteed asparagus garlic butter
Broccoli
Mushrooms
Homemade Desserts
Affogato
Almond Cookie
Dessert Special
Apple Tart
Apple Cake
Baba'
Bag Cannoli Cream
Birthday Dessert
Cake Cutting Each
Cannoli
Cannoli Cream Bag
Cantuccini
Carrot Cake
CheeseCake
Chocolate Soufle
Chcolate Tart
Chocolate Temptation
Complimetary Dessert
Creme Blue Cake
Flute Gelato
Gelato
Grandmother Cake
Hazelnut Passion
Kids Bear
Tartufo Gelato
Tramisu
Mix Berry Cake
Pastera
Profiteroles
Sorbetto
Spumone
Mini Carrot Cake
Mini Red Velvet Cake
Lunch Special
Insalata Fantasia Con Pollo
FRESH ZUCCHINI FLOWERS , STUFFED WITH IMPORTED ITALIAN BUFFALA MOZZARELLA CHEESE, LIGHTLY FRY , SERVED OVER OUR HOMEMADE MARINARSAUCE
Insalata Di Arugula Con Salmone
FARRO TOASTED BREAD, GARLIC BRASHED, SPREAD OF CALABRESE MILD ROASTED PEPPERS, FETA CHEESE BASIL. (A MUST TRY IT)
Rigatoni Noma
HANDMADE MANICOTTI PASTA , STUFFED WITH SAUTEED FRESH VEGETABEL, BAKED WITH OUR HOMEMADE VODKA PINK SAUCE AND MELTED MOZZARELLA
Sogliola Piccata
FRESH WILD CAUGHT BLUEFIN , SAUTEED WITH CAPPERS, FRESH LEMON JUICE IN A WHITE WINE SAUCE, OVER FRESH VEGETABEL
Salmone Checcca
Pollo Pizzaiola
1 1/2 LB WILD CAUGHT LIVE LOBSTER, ROASTED WITH BUTTER, PAPRIKA SALT AND PEPPER, SERVED OVER SAUTEED MUSSLES, CLAMS, BLUFINE TUNA, WITH IMPORTED ITALIAN PACCHERI PASTA ( LARGE SIZE RIGATONI PASTA FROM NAPLES ) IN OUR HOMEMADE VODKA PINK SAUCE
Vitello Prosecco
HOMEMADE BABY BEEF MEATLOAF ,WITH PARMESAN CHEESE, PARSLEY, STUFFED WITH IMPORTED ITALIAN GORGONZOLA CHEESE, MEDIUM SPICY SALAME CALABRESE ( FROM CALABRIA ITALY) BAKED AND FINISHED WITH SAUTEED GAIC, SHALLOTS, IMPORTED ITALIAN PORCINI MUSHROOMS, RED WINE DEMIGLAZE AND TOUCH OF OUR HOMEMADE MARINARA SAUCE SERVED OVER HOMEMADE GNOCCHI ( POTATOES DUMBLING).
Kids Menu
Kids Pizza Cheese
Kids French Fries
Kids Side Meatball (1)
Kids Sausage (1)
Kids Grilled Chicken Slice
Kids Grilled Steak Slice
kids Pizza Peperoni
kids Ravioli
kids Tortellini
kids Penne
kids Spaghetti
kids Rigatoni
kids Fettuccine
kids Fusilli
Marinara Sauce
Alfredo Sauce
Pink Sauce
Parmesan Cheese
Butter Only
Meat Sauce
Kids Peperoni Pizza
GF Pasta`
GF Pizza
Sides
Side Meatball (1)
Side Meatball (2)
Sausage Link
Alfredo Sauce
Marinara Sauce
Bolognese Sauce
Pesto sauce
Arrabbiata Sauce
Side Meatballs (3)
Sausage Link ( 2)
Chicken Grilled
Shrimps Grilled(5)
Shrimps Grilled ( 3)
Garlic & Oil Large
Garlic & Oil Small
Anchioves
French Fries
Mixed Sauteed Veggies
Farro Bread Loaf
Garlic Bread
Chef Special
New Years Special
Coffee's & Hot Drinks
Alcoholic Coffee Drinks
N/A Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Cranberry Juice
Tonic Water
Orange Juice
Lemonade
Root Beer
Iced Tea
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Beer
Soda Water
OJ
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Aranciata San Pellegrino
Limonata San Pellegrino
Grapefruit Juice
Canada Dry
Red Bull
Ginger Ale
Sparkling Water
Panna Water
Arrowed Water
Wine
#60 Basilica Cafaggio Chianti Classico
#61 Clemente VIi Chianti Classico Riserva
#62 Ducale Gold Chianti Ruffino
#63 Marramiero Riser Montepulciano
#64 Langhe Cascina Nebbiolo
#65 Cascine Tiole Barolo
#66 Santo Stefano Barolo
#67 Selentino Brunello Di Montalcino
#68 Silieno Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano
#69 Settimo Iii Super Tuscan
#70 La Rosta Amarone Della Valpolicella
#71 Freemark Cabernet Savignon
#72 Silverado Cabernet Savignon
#73 Justin Cabernet Savignon
#74 Quilt Cabernet Savignon
#75 Groth Cabenet Savignon
#76 Saldo "Ancient Vines" Zinfandel
#77 Penner Ash pinot noir
#78 Luigi Bosca Reserve Malbec
#79 The Prisoner Red Blend
#80 Belle Gloss Pinot Noir
#81 Merlot Swanson
Aglianico DM
Barbera D'Alba Superiore Cascina Tiole
Barbera DM
Barolo Giovanni Rosso
Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve DM
Castelli Chianti Pontormo
Cline Family Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
Cline Zinfandel
DM Bottle for $35
Dm Primitivo
Ernesto Catena Padrillos Malbec
Esser Cabernet Sauvignon
Hook or Crook Cabernet Sauvignon
Kendall Jackson Vintners Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
KJ Vintners Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
La Crema Pinot Noir
Luv Ya! Merlot
Luv-Ya Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
Luv-Ya Private Reserve Malbec
Luv-Ya Private Reserve Pinot Noir
Montepulciano D'Abrruzzo
Murphy Goode Merlot
Nero D'Avola
Pepper Tree Meritage
Salentein Malbec
Tempranillo Berceo
Thorn Merlot
Yellow Moustache Malbec Red Blend
#40 Moet & Chandon Brut
#41 Franciacorta Brut
#42 Ferrari Brut
#43 Lamberti Rose
#43 Prosecco Iris Gold
#44 Jordan Chardonnay
#45 Collin Joseph Cellar Chardonnay
#46 Flower Chardonnay
#47 Solomon Hills
#48 La Crema Chardonnay
#49 Chalone Estate Chardonnay
#52 Pinot Grigio
#53 Elianto Vermentino
#54 Villa Vecchia Gavi
#55 Ariali Toscano Bianco
Airali White Supertuscan
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
Bernardus Chardonnay
Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio
Cambria Chardonnay
Cascina Moscato D'asti
Cascina Tiole Vino Rosato
Castoro White Zinfandel
Cline Zinfandel
Coast Ridge White Zinfandel
Cuvaison Chardonnay
Esser Chardonnay
Ferrari Carrano Fume Blanc
Gavi
Guy Lemon Sauvignon Blanc
Hermes by Tenute Soletta
Iris Vigneti Prosecco
Italian Pink Principessa
Luv-Ya Private Reserve Chardonnay
Moahua
Paolini Grillo
Piattaferro Falanghina
Pio Cesare Chardonnay
Popcorn Chardonnay
Satellite Sauvignon Blanc
Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc
Vallagrina Pinot Grigio
Retail Items
12 Bottle Mix & Match
Barbera, Aglianico, Primitivo
6 Bottle Mix & Match
Barbera, Aglianico, Primitivo
3 Bottle Mix & Match
Barbera, Aglianico, Primitivo
Aglianico del Beneventano
Barbera D'Asti
Caffe Costadoro Coffee
Caffe Costadoro Decaf Coffee
Caffe Costadoro Decaf Espresso
Caffe Costadoro Espresso Beans - 1kg
Caffe Costadoro Espresso Beans - 200g
Cantuccini
Ciabatta Bread
Farro Bread
Farro Wheat Grain - In Harvest
Gluten Free Pasta 500g
Il Farro Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
Il Farro Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 1 Liter
Il Farro Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 500ml
il Farro Whole Peeled Tomatoes
Lady Fingers
Luv-Ya! 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil
OC Chef Recipes Cook Book
Organic Farro Pennette
Pandoro
Pandoro Pannetone
Panettone
Primitivo Puglia
Risotto Arborio 500g
Risotto Carneroli 500g
Salsa Pepproncino Calabrese
Savoiardi
VITA Aceto Balsamico di Modena
Small Party Trays
(S) Affettato Misto
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: A selection of Italian cold cuts.
(S) Bruschetta Primavera
*Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Toasted Farro bread, fresh chopped tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese, olives, basil, balsamic dressing.
(S) Cannoli ( 10 Large or 20 Small)
(S) Eliche Tropeani
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spiral pasta with chicken, sausages, garlic and mushrooms in, pink sauce.
(S) Fusilli con Verdure
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spiral pasta with mix veggies, olive oil, garlic sauce.
(S) Gluten Free Pasta Add
(S) Gnocchi Di Zucca
(S) Insalata Calabrese
(S) Insalata Cappricciosa
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Mix spring lettuce, homemade Italian dressing.
(S) Insalata Caprese
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
(S) Insalata Cesare
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Caesar salad,fresh croutons, homemade Caesar dressing.
(S) Lasagna Meat
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Fresh handmade egg pasta, with meat and bechamel cheese sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, basil. This dish requires extra time.
(S) Lasagna Veggies
(S) Penne al Pesto
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: pasta with basil pesto cream sauce.
(S) Pennette Piccanti
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: pasta with hot Italian sausages, marinara basil red pepper sauce.
(S) Piatto di Formaggi e' Olive
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Assorted Italian cheeses, olives and Farro toast.
(S) Polenta alla griglia con Porcini
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Grilled polenta, mix Porcini mushroom sauce.
(S) Pollo al Limone
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Chicken breast with lemon sauce. Each breast is four (4) ounces.
(S) Pollo al Marsala
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Chicken breast with Marsala sauce. Each breast is four (4) ounces.
(S) Pollo Parmiggiana
(S) Polpette al Sugo
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Italian meat ball, tomato garlic. Two (2) ounces each.
(S) Ravioli Aragosta
(S) Ravioli Cheese Marinara
(S) Ravioli Cheese Pesto
(S) Ravioli Chesse Alfredo
(S) Ravioli Chesse Bolognese
(S) Ravioli Zafferano
(S) Rigatoni Alfredo
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Tubular pasta with Alfredo cream sauce.
(S) Rigatoni Amatraciana
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Tubular pasta with bacon, onion, marinara, basil sauce.
(S) Rigatoni Vodka Sauce
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Tubular pasta with vodka pink sauce.
(S) Salmone Limone
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Salmon with lemon sauce. Each piece is four (4) ounces
(S) Salmone Pizzaiola
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Salmon with garlic, tomato, capers, olives. Each piece is four (4) ounces
(S) Salsiccia al forno
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Baked hot Italian sausage. Cut into thirds 1/3 or in half 1/2.
(S) Spaghetti al pomodoro e basilico
*Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spaghetti with tomatoes and basil.
(S) Spaghetti Bolognese
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spaghetti with meat sauce.
(S) Timballino
(S) Timballo di Melanzane
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Baked eggplant Parmesan. *This order may need extra time.
(S) Tiramisu
(S) Tortellini P.P.P
(S) Vegetali Bolliti
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Boiled seasonal mixed vegetables.
(S) Vitello al Marsala
Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Veal scaloppini with Marsala sauce. Each piece is four (4) ounces.
Large Party Trays
(L) Affettato Misto
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: A selection of Italian cold cuts.
(L) Bruschetta Primavera
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Toasted Farro bread, fresh chopped tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese, olives, basil, balsamic dressing.
(L) Cannoli ( 20 Large or 40 Small)
(L) Eliche Tropeani
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spiral pasta with chicken, sausages, garlic and mushrooms in, pink sauce.
(L) Fusilli con Verdure
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spiral pasta with mix veggies, olive oil, garlic sauce.
(L) Gluten Free Pasta Add
(L) Gnocchi Di Zucca
(L) Insalata Calabrese
(L) Insalata Cappricciosa
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Mix spring lettuce, homemade Italian dressing.
(L) Insalata Caprese
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
(L) Insalata Cesare
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Caesar salad,fresh croutons, homemade Caesar dressing.
(L) Lasagna Meat
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Fresh handmade egg pasta, with meat and bechamel cheese sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, basil. This dish requires extra time.
(L) Lasagna Veggies
(L) Penne Pesto
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: pasta with basil pesto cream sauce.
(L) Pennette Piccanti
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: pasta with hot Italian sausages, marinara basil red pepper sauce.
(L) Piatto di Formaggi e' Olive
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Assorted Italian cheeses, olives and Farro toast.
(L) Polenta alla griglia con Porcini
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Grilled polenta, mix Porcini mushroom sauce.
(L) Pollo al Limone
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Chicken breast with lemon sauce. Each breast is four (4) ounces.
(L) Pollo al Marsala
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Chicken breast with Marsala sauce. Each breast is four (4) ounces.
(L) Pollo Parmiggina
(L) Polpette al Sugo
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Italian meat ball, tomato garlic. Two (2) ounces each.
(L) Ravioli Aragosta
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Salmon with lemon sauce. Each piece is four (4) ounces
(L) Ravioli Cheese Alfredo
(L) Ravioli Cheese Bolognese
(L) Ravioli Cheese Marinara
(L) Ravioli Cheese Pesto
(L) Ravioli Zafferano
(L) Rigatoni Alfredo
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Tubular pasta with Alfredo cream sauce.
(L) Rigatoni Amatraciana
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Tubular pasta with bacon, onion, marinara, basil sauce.
(L) Rigatoni Vodka Sauce
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Tubular pasta with vodka pink sauce.
(L) Salmone Limone
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Salmon with lemon sauce. Each piece is four (4) ounces.
(L) Salmone Pizzaiola
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Salmon with garlic, tomato, capers, olives. Each piece is four (4) ounces
(L) Salsiccia al forno
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Baked hot Italian sausage. Cut into thirds 1/3 or in half 1/2.
(L) Spaghetti Bolognese
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spaghetti with meat sauce.
(L) Spaghetti Pomodoro
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spaghetti with tomatoes and basil.
(L) Timballo di Melanzane
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Baked eggplant Parmesan. *This order may need extra time.
(L) Tiramisu
(L) TortelliniP.P.P.
(L) Vegetali Bolliti
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Boiled seasonal mixed vegetables.
(L) Vitello al Limone
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Chicken breast with Marsala sauce. Each breast is four (4) ounces.
(L) Vitello al Marsala
Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Veal scaloppini with Marsala sauce. Each piece is four (4) ounces.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
