Starters

Mozz Caprese

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella with fresh sliced tomato, basil, balsamic, olive oil.

Bruschetta

$14.00

Toasted farro bread with smoked mozzarella fresh tomato, red onion, olives, garlic and basil.

Carpaccio

$18.00

Thin slices of raw filet topped with arugola, cappers, shaved parmigiano cheese, extra virgin olive oil, lemon.

Gamberoni Montero

$18.00

Sautéed tiger shrimp with fresh lemon, garlic, chopped tomatoes, fresh wild fennel, Pinot grigio wine and farro grain.

Calamari luciana

$20.00

Fried Calamari or sauteed with white wine, garlic, tomato, lemon sauce.

Burrata Arugola

$19.00

Fresh stuffed mozzarella cheese with arugula lettuce, cherry tomatoes, with our lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Timballino

$17.00

Baked eggplant, with mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil sauce. (Eggplant parmesan)

Affettato Misto

$19.00

A selection of imported salami, smoked prosciutto, mortadella, capicollo, bresaula and Italian cheeses.

Cozze Normanna

$18.00

Sautéed fresh black mussels with white wine, garlic, fresh tomato, basil, lemon/rosemary.

Calamari Fritti

$20.00

Bread

$4.00

Piatto mix Formaggi

$24.00

Soups

Zuppa del Giorno

$11.00

Soup of the day

Minestrone

$11.00

Mixed fresh vegetables soup.

Zuppa di Farro

$11.00

soup of farro with fresh tomatoes, pancetta bacon, cannellini beans, onion, fresh basil, sage and mix vegetables, pecorino cheese

Pasta Fagioli

$11.00

Traditional Italian bean soup with pasta, bacon and farro grain

Tortellini Brodo

$11.00

STRACCIATELLA

$11.00

CONSUME FARRO

$11.00

Insalate

Insalata della Casa

$12.00

House salad with baby mix spring lettuce chopped fresh tomatoes, shaved carrots, basil.

Insalata Calabrese

$14.00

Fresh sliced tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, fresh fennel, basil.

Insalata Di Farro

$16.00

Baby mix lettuce tossed together with fresh farro grain, chopped tomatoes, cucumber, Sun dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, Feta cheese

Cesare

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with parmigiano cheese, farro croutons, house Caesar dressing

Paste Secche - Dry Pasta

Bavette Vongole White

$26.00

Linguine served with fresh manila clams, in red or white sauce

Capellini Checca

$18.00

Fresh tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

Eliche Tropeani

$21.00

Spiral pasta, chicken, mushrooms, garlic, pink sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Fettuccine Pesto

$22.00

Linguine Pescatore

$37.00

Fresh Black and New Zealand mussels, manila clams, calamari, bay shrimp, tiger shrimp, King crab, with linguine in a white wine, garlic, tomato, basil sauce w/ a touch red pepper.

Pennette Piccanti

$20.00

Ziti pasta, Italian sausage, red pepper in a fresh tomato basil sauce.

Sedani Gorgonzola

$23.00

Tubular pasta, mushrooms creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce.

Spagh Bolognese

$20.00

Spaghetti with our authentic meat Bolognese sauce or tomato basil sauce

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$16.00

Spaghetti with our authentic meat Bolognese sauce or tomato basil sauce

Fettuc Pesto W Chix

$28.00

Fettuc Alfre W Chix

$26.00

Fettuc Alfred Shrimp

$28.00

Penne Arrabbiata

$24.00

Penne Salmon Vodka

$29.00

Penne Vodka

$22.00

Spaghet Puttanesca

$23.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$26.00

Spagh Bolog Meatbal

$27.00

Spagh Marin Meatbal

$25.00

Spagh Aglio Olio

$18.00

Penne Ortolano

$23.00

Lingui Pesto Shrim

$30.00

Bavette Vongole Red

$26.00

Penne Arrabbiata

$22.00

Paste Fresche - Fresh Handmade Pasta Specialty

Ravioli Formag Pomod

$22.00

Four cheese filled ravioli with marinara sauce or pink sauce.

Ravioli Zafferano

$25.00

Fresh made egg lasagna sheets layered with authentic meat bolognese, béchamel cheese sauce, mozzarella, parmesan basil, parsley.

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$24.00

Potato dumpling, fresh chopped tomatoes, marinara,fresh mozzarella cheese, basil

Tortellini P.P.P

$25.00

Four Cheese Tortellini with ham, peas, cream, parmigiano cheese.

Ravioli d’Aragosta

$32.00

Home handmade ravioli, filled with a lobster and crab, served with shrimps in a vodka sauce.

Gnocchi Zucca

$24.00

A new trend in pasta, light potato dumpling filled with baked Pumpkin in a butter sage sauce with a touch of cream.

Pappardel Boscaiola

$28.00

Fresh homemade hand cut long noodle, with ground meat Ragu’ tomato basil, ham, mushrooms.

Lasagna Emiliana

$24.00

Homemade fresh pasta sheets with meat sauce, béchamel sauce, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese from Italy

Ravioli Formag Aurora

$23.00

Pappard Mballs Pink Sau

$29.00

Pappard Pink Sauce

$26.00

Pappard Pink Sausage

$29.00

Pappard Sausag Marin

$26.00

Pappard Shrim Pink Sau

$33.00

Pappard Chick Pink Sause

$28.00

Ravioli Spinac Bur Salvia

$25.00

Pappard Cacio E Pepe

$24.00

Pizza

Cheese Slice $5

$5.00

Cheese Slice $6

$6.00

Peperoni Slice $5

$5.00

Peperoni Slice $6

$6.00

Pizza (meat Lovers)

$23.00

Tomato, mozzarella, cooked ham, meat ball, pepperoni, Italian sausages.

Pizza Caprese

$20.00

Fresh sliced tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, basil.

Pizza 4 Staggioni

$22.00

Ham, artichokes, olives, mushrooms mozzarella and tomato sauce.

Pizza Al Farro

$22.00

Italian sausage, farro grain, mushrooms, mozzarella and tomato sauce.

Pizza Diavola

$22.00

spicy soppressata salami- mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.

Pizza Parma

$23.00

Smoked Italian Parma prosciutto, mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce, topped with fresh arugula , shaved parmesan cheese.

Pizza 4 formaggi

$21.00

mozzarella, feta, gorgonzola, parmesan cheese.

Pizza Pesto pollo

$22.00

shredded mozzarella, homemade pesto, diced chicken, marinated sundried tomatoes

Pizza Ortolana

$19.00

Tomatoes sauce, mushrooms, red onion, kalamata olives, green peas

Pizza Peperoni

$20.00

Pizza Margherita

$18.00

Mozzarella cheese, oregano and tomato sauce

GF Pizza

$5.00

Build Your Own Pizza

$18.00

Farro Specialties

Farrotto Nonno Nanni

$25.00

(Traditional way) Pancetta bacon, garlic shallots, white wine, tomato basil, pecorino cheese.

Farrotto Forestiera

$27.00

Chicken tender, spinach, mushrooms, asparagus, chopped tomato shallots, garlic, basil, parmesan cheese

Farrotto Salsiccia

$27.00

Italian sausages, fresh tomato, garlic, shallots, basil, parmesan cheese red peppers flake

Farrotto Milanese

$27.00

Tiger shrimps, garlic, shallots, asparagus, in a saffron sauce.

Farrotto Barese

$26.00

Broccoli rabe, zucchini, garlic, shallots, basil pesto. (Vegan)

Farrotto Ortolana

$27.00

Mixed vegetables, shallots, fresh tomato basil

Farrotto Cacio Pepe

$25.00

Farro grain risotto with Parmesan cheese, shallots and butter, and black pepper tossed in Parmesan cheese wheel table side

Farrotto Salmon Aspar

$29.00

Farro grain, wild caught salmon, asparagus tip, shallots, garlic in our homemade vodka pink sauce

Farrotto Porcini

$29.00

Home Specialties

Misto Pesce al Salmoriglio

$38.00

Mix grilled fish, Salmon, of catch the day, Tiger Shrimps, with fresh sauce of extra virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, fresh herbs, served with Side of seasonal veggies.

Salmone Grigliato con Farro

$30.00

Grilled herbed Salmon steak, served with cacio pepe farrotto, and seasonal mix vegetable.

Cioppino Posilipo

$40.00

A delicious mix seafood dish, with black mussels, fresh manila Clams, Calamari, Tiger shrimp, catch of the day, garlic, tomato basil, white wine, with a touch red pepper.

Petti di pollo ha piacere.

$28.00

Breast of chicken with your choice of preparation:

Bistecca alle Erbe

$40.00

Grilled Rib-Eye steak with Fresh Herbs. Side of seasonal veggies.

Vitello Marsala

$30.00

sautéed with Marsala wine, mushrooms garlic, and basil. Side of seasonal veggies.

Misto Carne ai Porcini

$40.00

Mix grill of Rib-eye steak, Italian sausage and breast of chicken, served with porcini mushrooms sauce. Side of seasonal veggies.

Filetti di Branzino alla Griglia

$30.00

Filet of Mediterranean sea bass grilled with crumbled pistachio. Served with a side of seasonal veggies (**because of the nature of this delicious small fish you may find small bones)

Vitello Piccata

$32.00

Pounded Veal top round with lemon, capers, white wine garlic sauce, served with fresh seasonal veggies

Vitello Parmiggiana

$36.00

Pounded Veal top round breaded and lightly fried, topped with mozzarella cheese in our homemade marinara, served with fresh seasonal veggies

Pollo Piccata

$28.00

Pounded chicken breast breaded and lightly fried, topped with lemon, capers, white wine garlic sauce

Pollo Marsala

$28.00

Pounded chicken breast breaded and lightly fried, topped with mushrooms, garlic, marsala wine sauce

Pollo Parmiggiana

$32.00

Pounded chicken breast breaded and lightly fried, topped with mozzarella cheese in our home made marinara, served with fresh seasonal veggies

Pollo Pizzaiola

$28.00

breast Of chicken sautéed with garlic, black olives, capers in a light marinara oregano sauce

Veal Saltimbocca

$32.00

Eggplant Parmiggiana

$26.00

Contorni Sides

Contorno di Pasta

$12.00

(side of rigatoni in a pink sauce)

Farrotto all Romana

$12.00

Farro risotto simply with butter cheese black pepper

Spinaci

$12.00

Sauteed fresh spinach, garlic, butter

Faggiolini

$12.00

Sauteed sting beans, garlic olive oil

Rapini Broccoletti

$12.00

Sauteed broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil red pepper.

Asparagi

$12.00

Sauteed asparagus garlic butter

Broccoli

$12.00

Mushrooms

$12.00

Homemade Desserts

Affogato

$13.00

Almond Cookie

Dessert Special

Apple Tart

$11.00

Apple Cake

Baba'

$11.00

Bag Cannoli Cream

Birthday Dessert

Cake Cutting Each

$1.50

Cannoli

$11.00

Cannoli Cream Bag

Cantuccini

$15.00

Carrot Cake

CheeseCake

$11.00

Chocolate Soufle

$11.00

Chcolate Tart

$11.00

Chocolate Temptation

$11.00

Complimetary Dessert

Creme Blue Cake

$11.00

Flute Gelato

Gelato

$4.50

Grandmother Cake

$11.00

Hazelnut Passion

Kids Bear

Tartufo Gelato

$11.00

Tramisu

$11.00

Mix Berry Cake

$11.00

Pastera

$11.00

Profiteroles

Sorbetto

$11.00

Spumone

$11.00

Mini Carrot Cake

$11.00

Mini Red Velvet Cake

$11.00

Lunch Special

Insalata Fantasia Con Pollo

$17.99

FRESH ZUCCHINI FLOWERS , STUFFED WITH IMPORTED ITALIAN BUFFALA MOZZARELLA CHEESE, LIGHTLY FRY , SERVED OVER OUR HOMEMADE MARINARSAUCE

Insalata Di Arugula Con Salmone

$18.99

FARRO TOASTED BREAD, GARLIC BRASHED, SPREAD OF CALABRESE MILD ROASTED PEPPERS, FETA CHEESE BASIL. (A MUST TRY IT)

Rigatoni Noma

$16.99

HANDMADE MANICOTTI PASTA , STUFFED WITH SAUTEED FRESH VEGETABEL, BAKED WITH OUR HOMEMADE VODKA PINK SAUCE AND MELTED MOZZARELLA

Sogliola Piccata

$19.99

FRESH WILD CAUGHT BLUEFIN , SAUTEED WITH CAPPERS, FRESH LEMON JUICE IN A WHITE WINE SAUCE, OVER FRESH VEGETABEL

Salmone Checcca

$20.99

Pollo Pizzaiola

$20.99

1 1/2 LB WILD CAUGHT LIVE LOBSTER, ROASTED WITH BUTTER, PAPRIKA SALT AND PEPPER, SERVED OVER SAUTEED MUSSLES, CLAMS, BLUFINE TUNA, WITH IMPORTED ITALIAN PACCHERI PASTA ( LARGE SIZE RIGATONI PASTA FROM NAPLES ) IN OUR HOMEMADE VODKA PINK SAUCE

Vitello Prosecco

$20.99

HOMEMADE BABY BEEF MEATLOAF ,WITH PARMESAN CHEESE, PARSLEY, STUFFED WITH IMPORTED ITALIAN GORGONZOLA CHEESE, MEDIUM SPICY SALAME CALABRESE ( FROM CALABRIA ITALY) BAKED AND FINISHED WITH SAUTEED GAIC, SHALLOTS, IMPORTED ITALIAN PORCINI MUSHROOMS, RED WINE DEMIGLAZE AND TOUCH OF OUR HOMEMADE MARINARA SAUCE SERVED OVER HOMEMADE GNOCCHI ( POTATOES DUMBLING).

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza Cheese

$13.00

Kids French Fries

$7.50

Kids Side Meatball (1)

$2.99

Kids Sausage (1)

$3.50

Kids Grilled Chicken Slice

$6.00

Kids Grilled Steak Slice

$10.00

kids Pizza Peperoni

$15.00

kids Ravioli

$11.00

kids Tortellini

$11.00

kids Penne

$9.00

kids Spaghetti

$9.00

kids Rigatoni

$9.00

kids Fettuccine

$9.00

kids Fusilli

$9.00

Marinara Sauce

$3.50

Alfredo Sauce

$3.50

Pink Sauce

$3.50

Parmesan Cheese

$3.50

Butter Only

$3.50

Meat Sauce

$3.50

Kids Peperoni Pizza

GF Pasta`

$5.00

GF Pizza

$5.00

Sides

Side Meatball (1)

$2.50

Side Meatball (2)

$5.00

Sausage Link

$6.00

Alfredo Sauce

$5.00

Marinara Sauce

$5.00

Bolognese Sauce

$5.00

Pesto sauce

$7.00

Arrabbiata Sauce

$5.00

Side Meatballs (3)

$11.50

Sausage Link ( 2)

$11.00

Chicken Grilled

$6.50

Shrimps Grilled(5)

$10.00

Shrimps Grilled ( 3)

$7.50

Garlic & Oil Large

$10.00

Garlic & Oil Small

$5.50

Anchioves

$6.00

French Fries

$7.50

Mixed Sauteed Veggies

$12.00

Farro Bread Loaf

$6.50

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Build Your Own

Build your own pasta

Kids Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pizza

$18.00

Chef Special

Soup Special

$11.00

Appettizer Special

$16.00

Insalata Special

$21.00

Ravioli Special

$28.00

Tortellacci Special

$34.00

Fish Special

$36.00

Braciola Special

$36.00

New Years Special

Tortellacci

$32.00

Coffee's & Hot Drinks

Americano Regular

$4.00

Caffe Latte

$4.50

Caffe Mocha

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

Coffee

$4.50

Corretto

$6.00

Decaf Americano

$4.50

Decaf Caffe Latte

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$4.50

Hot Choclate

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Triple Espresso

$6.00

Green Tea Latte

$5.00

Alcoholic Coffee Drinks

Corretto

$6.00

Corretto Grappa

$13.00

Corretto Sambuca

$13.00

Corretto Amaret

$13.00

Baily's Coffee

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Jamaican Coffee

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Peppermint Kiss

$11.00

French Coffee

$13.00

IL Farro Coffee

$12.00

American Coffee

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$4.80

Diet Coke

$4.80

Sprite

$4.80

Cranberry Juice

$4.80

Tonic Water

$4.80

Orange Juice

$4.80

Lemonade

$4.80

Root Beer

$4.80

Iced Tea

$4.80

Dr. Pepper

$4.80

Ginger Beer

$4.80

Soda Water

OJ

$4.80

Pineapple Juice

$4.80

Apple Juice

$4.80

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$4.80

Limonata San Pellegrino

$4.80

Grapefruit Juice

$4.80

Canada Dry

$4.80

Red Bull

$4.80

Ginger Ale

$4.80

Sparkling Water

$8.50

Panna Water

$8.50

Arrowed Water

$3.00

Wine

#60 Basilica Cafaggio Chianti Classico

$46.00

#61 Clemente VIi Chianti Classico Riserva

$49.00

#62 Ducale Gold Chianti Ruffino

$79.00

#63 Marramiero Riser Montepulciano

$75.00

#64 Langhe Cascina Nebbiolo

$45.00

#65 Cascine Tiole Barolo

$70.00

#66 Santo Stefano Barolo

$100.00

#67 Selentino Brunello Di Montalcino

$69.00

#68 Silieno Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano

$42.00

#69 Settimo Iii Super Tuscan

$48.00

#70 La Rosta Amarone Della Valpolicella

$99.00

#71 Freemark Cabernet Savignon

$100.00

#72 Silverado Cabernet Savignon

$89.00

#73 Justin Cabernet Savignon

$61.00

#74 Quilt Cabernet Savignon

$72.00

#75 Groth Cabenet Savignon

$89.00

#76 Saldo "Ancient Vines" Zinfandel

$51.00

#77 Penner Ash pinot noir

$72.00

#78 Luigi Bosca Reserve Malbec

$42.00

#79 The Prisoner Red Blend

$90.00

#80 Belle Gloss Pinot Noir

$89.00

#81 Merlot Swanson

$60.00

Aglianico DM

$40.00

Barbera D'Alba Superiore Cascina Tiole

$45.00

Barbera DM

$40.00

Barolo Giovanni Rosso

$61.80

Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve DM

$59.00

Castelli Chianti Pontormo

$34.95

Cline Family Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Cline Zinfandel

DM Bottle for $35

$35.00

Dm Primitivo

$38.95

Ernesto Catena Padrillos Malbec

$36.00

Esser Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

Hook or Crook Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

Kendall Jackson Vintners Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

KJ Vintners Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$40.00

Luv Ya! Merlot

$34.00

Luv-Ya Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Luv-Ya Private Reserve Malbec

$35.00

Luv-Ya Private Reserve Pinot Noir

$35.00

Montepulciano D'Abrruzzo

$39.00

Murphy Goode Merlot

$35.00

Nero D'Avola

$39.00

Pepper Tree Meritage

Salentein Malbec

Tempranillo Berceo

$48.00

Thorn Merlot

Yellow Moustache Malbec Red Blend

$36.00

#40 Moet & Chandon Brut

$150.00

#41 Franciacorta Brut

$65.00

#42 Ferrari Brut

$48.00

#43 Lamberti Rose

$37.00

#43 Prosecco Iris Gold

$37.00

#44 Jordan Chardonnay

$69.00

#45 Collin Joseph Cellar Chardonnay

$59.00

#46 Flower Chardonnay

$71.00

#47 Solomon Hills

$79.00

#48 La Crema Chardonnay

$38.95

#49 Chalone Estate Chardonnay

$54.00

#52 Pinot Grigio

$83.00

#53 Elianto Vermentino

$35.00

#54 Villa Vecchia Gavi

$37.00

#55 Ariali Toscano Bianco

$42.00

Airali White Supertuscan

$38.99

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

Bernardus Chardonnay

Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Cambria Chardonnay

$40.00

Cascina Moscato D'asti

$36.00

Cascina Tiole Vino Rosato

$35.00

Castoro White Zinfandel

Cline Zinfandel

Coast Ridge White Zinfandel

$30.95

Cuvaison Chardonnay

Esser Chardonnay

$38.95

Ferrari Carrano Fume Blanc

Gavi

$30.00

Guy Lemon Sauvignon Blanc

$38.95

Hermes by Tenute Soletta

$51.50

Iris Vigneti Prosecco

$33.00

Italian Pink Principessa

$13.34

Luv-Ya Private Reserve Chardonnay

$34.00

Moahua

$36.00

Paolini Grillo

$36.00

Piattaferro Falanghina

$36.00

Pio Cesare Chardonnay

Popcorn Chardonnay

Satellite Sauvignon Blanc

$38.95

Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc

Vallagrina Pinot Grigio

$34.95

Retail Items

12 Bottle Mix & Match

$300.00

Barbera, Aglianico, Primitivo

6 Bottle Mix & Match

$168.00

Barbera, Aglianico, Primitivo

3 Bottle Mix & Match

$90.00

Barbera, Aglianico, Primitivo

Aglianico del Beneventano

$30.00

Barbera D'Asti

$30.00

Caffe Costadoro Coffee

$29.00

Caffe Costadoro Decaf Coffee

$29.00

Caffe Costadoro Decaf Espresso

$10.00

Caffe Costadoro Espresso Beans - 1kg

$36.00

Caffe Costadoro Espresso Beans - 200g

$20.00

Cantuccini

$15.00

Ciabatta Bread

$650.00

Farro Bread

$6.50

Farro Wheat Grain - In Harvest

$25.00

Gluten Free Pasta 500g

$15.00

Il Farro Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

$16.00

Il Farro Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 1 Liter

$31.00

Il Farro Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 500ml

$18.00

il Farro Whole Peeled Tomatoes

$15.00

Lady Fingers

$15.00

Luv-Ya! 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$25.00

OC Chef Recipes Cook Book

$25.00

Organic Farro Pennette

$7.80

Pandoro

$15.00

Pandoro Pannetone

$15.00

Panettone

$15.00

Primitivo Puglia

$30.00

Risotto Arborio 500g

$15.00

Risotto Carneroli 500g

$15.00

Salsa Pepproncino Calabrese

$7.00

Savoiardi

$16.00

VITA Aceto Balsamico di Modena

$25.00

Small Party Trays

(S) Affettato Misto

$90.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: A selection of Italian cold cuts.

(S) Bruschetta Primavera

$50.00

*Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Toasted Farro bread, fresh chopped tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese, olives, basil, balsamic dressing.

(S) Cannoli ( 10 Large or 20 Small)

$80.00

(S) Eliche Tropeani

$65.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spiral pasta with chicken, sausages, garlic and mushrooms in, pink sauce.

(S) Fusilli con Verdure

$55.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spiral pasta with mix veggies, olive oil, garlic sauce.

(S) Gluten Free Pasta Add

$20.00

(S) Gnocchi Di Zucca

$200.00

(S) Insalata Calabrese

$80.00

(S) Insalata Cappricciosa

$40.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Mix spring lettuce, homemade Italian dressing.

(S) Insalata Caprese

$60.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

(S) Insalata Cesare

$51.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Caesar salad,fresh croutons, homemade Caesar dressing.

(S) Lasagna Meat

$100.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Fresh handmade egg pasta, with meat and bechamel cheese sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, basil. This dish requires extra time.

(S) Lasagna Veggies

$80.00

(S) Penne al Pesto

$60.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: pasta with basil pesto cream sauce.

(S) Pennette Piccanti

$68.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: pasta with hot Italian sausages, marinara basil red pepper sauce.

(S) Piatto di Formaggi e' Olive

$90.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Assorted Italian cheeses, olives and Farro toast.

(S) Polenta alla griglia con Porcini

$63.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Grilled polenta, mix Porcini mushroom sauce.

(S) Pollo al Limone

$80.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Chicken breast with lemon sauce. Each breast is four (4) ounces.

(S) Pollo al Marsala

$80.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Chicken breast with Marsala sauce. Each breast is four (4) ounces.

(S) Pollo Parmiggiana

$120.00

(S) Polpette al Sugo

$45.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Italian meat ball, tomato garlic. Two (2) ounces each.

(S) Ravioli Aragosta

$250.00

(S) Ravioli Cheese Marinara

$150.00

(S) Ravioli Cheese Pesto

$170.00

(S) Ravioli Chesse Alfredo

$150.00

(S) Ravioli Chesse Bolognese

$170.00

(S) Ravioli Zafferano

$230.00

(S) Rigatoni Alfredo

$60.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Tubular pasta with Alfredo cream sauce.

(S) Rigatoni Amatraciana

$60.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Tubular pasta with bacon, onion, marinara, basil sauce.

(S) Rigatoni Vodka Sauce

$60.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Tubular pasta with vodka pink sauce.

(S) Salmone Limone

$80.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Salmon with lemon sauce. Each piece is four (4) ounces

(S) Salmone Pizzaiola

$80.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Salmon with garlic, tomato, capers, olives. Each piece is four (4) ounces

(S) Salsiccia al forno

$50.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Baked hot Italian sausage. Cut into thirds 1/3 or in half 1/2.

(S) Spaghetti al pomodoro e basilico

$40.00

*Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spaghetti with tomatoes and basil.

(S) Spaghetti Bolognese

$65.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spaghetti with meat sauce.

(S) Timballino

$80.00

(S) Timballo di Melanzane

$70.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Baked eggplant Parmesan. *This order may need extra time.

(S) Tiramisu

$80.00

(S) Tortellini P.P.P

$200.00

(S) Vegetali Bolliti

$35.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Boiled seasonal mixed vegetables.

(S) Vitello al Marsala

$100.00

Small tray serves (8) to (10) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Veal scaloppini with Marsala sauce. Each piece is four (4) ounces.

Large Party Trays

(L) Affettato Misto

$180.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: A selection of Italian cold cuts.

(L) Bruschetta Primavera

$90.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Toasted Farro bread, fresh chopped tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese, olives, basil, balsamic dressing.

(L) Cannoli ( 20 Large or 40 Small)

$160.00

(L) Eliche Tropeani

$99.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spiral pasta with chicken, sausages, garlic and mushrooms in, pink sauce.

(L) Fusilli con Verdure

$89.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spiral pasta with mix veggies, olive oil, garlic sauce.

(L) Gluten Free Pasta Add

$50.00

(L) Gnocchi Di Zucca

$440.00

(L) Insalata Calabrese

$160.00

(L) Insalata Cappricciosa

$61.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Mix spring lettuce, homemade Italian dressing.

(L) Insalata Caprese

$99.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

(L) Insalata Cesare

$85.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Caesar salad,fresh croutons, homemade Caesar dressing.

(L) Lasagna Meat

$200.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Fresh handmade egg pasta, with meat and bechamel cheese sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, basil. This dish requires extra time.

(L) Lasagna Veggies

$160.00

(L) Penne Pesto

$123.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: pasta with basil pesto cream sauce.

(L) Pennette Piccanti

$130.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: pasta with hot Italian sausages, marinara basil red pepper sauce.

(L) Piatto di Formaggi e' Olive

$180.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Assorted Italian cheeses, olives and Farro toast.

(L) Polenta alla griglia con Porcini

$110.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Grilled polenta, mix Porcini mushroom sauce.

(L) Pollo al Limone

$180.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Chicken breast with lemon sauce. Each breast is four (4) ounces.

(L) Pollo al Marsala

$180.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Chicken breast with Marsala sauce. Each breast is four (4) ounces.

(L) Pollo Parmiggina

$240.00

(L) Polpette al Sugo

$90.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Italian meat ball, tomato garlic. Two (2) ounces each.

(L) Ravioli Aragosta

$500.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Salmon with lemon sauce. Each piece is four (4) ounces

(L) Ravioli Cheese Alfredo

$300.00

(L) Ravioli Cheese Bolognese

$340.00

(L) Ravioli Cheese Marinara

$300.00

(L) Ravioli Cheese Pesto

$340.00

(L) Ravioli Zafferano

$460.00

(L) Rigatoni Alfredo

$99.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Tubular pasta with Alfredo cream sauce.

(L) Rigatoni Amatraciana

$99.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Tubular pasta with bacon, onion, marinara, basil sauce.

(L) Rigatoni Vodka Sauce

$99.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Tubular pasta with vodka pink sauce.

(L) Salmone Limone

$170.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Salmon with lemon sauce. Each piece is four (4) ounces.

(L) Salmone Pizzaiola

$170.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Salmon with garlic, tomato, capers, olives. Each piece is four (4) ounces

(L) Salsiccia al forno

$100.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Baked hot Italian sausage. Cut into thirds 1/3 or in half 1/2.

(L) Spaghetti Bolognese

$111.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spaghetti with meat sauce.

(L) Spaghetti Pomodoro

$85.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Spaghetti with tomatoes and basil.

(L) Timballo di Melanzane

$140.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Baked eggplant Parmesan. *This order may need extra time.

(L) Tiramisu

$160.00

(L) TortelliniP.P.P.

$400.00

(L) Vegetali Bolliti

$75.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Boiled seasonal mixed vegetables.

(L) Vitello al Limone

$200.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Chicken breast with Marsala sauce. Each breast is four (4) ounces.

(L) Vitello al Marsala

$200.00

Large tray serves (15) to (20) people combined with two other tray choices. Dish description: Veal scaloppini with Marsala sauce. Each piece is four (4) ounces.

Prix-Fixe

Prix-Fixe Pennette Piccanti

$30.00

Prix-Fixe Eliche Tropeani

$30.00

Prix-Fixe Salmone Grigliato con Farro e Salsa Velluta

$30.00

Prix-Fixe Petto di Pollo a la Marsala

$30.00
