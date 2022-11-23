Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Il Forno a Legna

review star

No reviews yet

3817 North 10th Street

McAllen, TX 78501

Thanksgiving Feast

Full Cooked Turkey 12lbs Bacon-Almondine Brussel Sprouts Sweet Potato Casserole Loaded Mashed Potatoes Giblet Gravy Cranberry Chutney Dinner Rolls Pumpkin Cheese Cake
Thanksgiving Feast (Serves 8-10 people)

Thanksgiving Feast (Serves 8-10 people)

$250.00

Thanksgiving Feast Includes: Full Cooked Turkey 12lbs, Bacon-Almondine Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Potato Casserole, Loaded Mashed Potatoes Giblet Gravy, Cranberry Chutney, Dinner Rolls, Pumpkin Cheese Cake Feeds 8-10 people

Add-Ons

All sides serve 8-10 people
12lb Turkey (Fully Cooked)

12lb Turkey (Fully Cooked)

$75.00

Feeds 8-10 people.

Bacon-Almondine Brussel Sprouts

Bacon-Almondine Brussel Sprouts

$35.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts sautéed in bacon drippings with garlic and almonds. Served 8-10 people.

Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

$35.00

Perfectly flavored and topped with an irresistible pecan topping, Served 8-10 people.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$35.00

Creamy And Buttery, Topped With Cheddar Cheese, Bacon And Scallions. Serves 8-10 people.

Giblet Gravy

Giblet Gravy

$15.00

Traditional brown gravy.

Cranberry Chutney

Cranberry Chutney

$15.00

Sweet, tart and savory. Serves 8-10 people.

French Bread Loaf

French Bread Loaf

$25.00

Homemade French Bread is crusty on the outside and chewy on the inside.

Dessert

With a spiced graham cracker crust and a creamy pumpkin filling, all you need is a dollop of whipped cream to finish off this perfect Thanksgiving dessert.
Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$35.00

Classic Pumpkin Cheesecake with a spiced graham cracker crust and a creamy pumpkin filling, all you need is a dollop of whipped cream to finish off this perfect Thanksgiving dessert.

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Let Il Forno do the cooking this year! Chef Cruz' family-style #Thanksgiving feast will be available for pickup on Wednesday, November 23 between 4-9 p.m. To place your order by November 21.

3817 North 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78501

