Italian

il Forno Pizzeria 1414 3rd Ave South

1414 3rd Ave South

Nashville, TN 37210

Margherita
Salsicca e Funghi
Diavola

Appetizer

Salad

Mondragone

$16.00

beets, organges, pistacchino, burrata, arugula, in-house lemon honey mint dressing

Zio Franco

$15.00

Arugula, candied walnuts, goat cheese, poached pears in red wine & in-house sherry vinaigrette

Pasta

Paccheri

$19.00

bolognese with fresh ricotta

Rigatoni

$19.00

cream sauce with in-house black truffle sausage

Pizze Rosse

Margherita

$15.00

marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil and evo

Salsicca e Funghi

$17.00

marinara, mozzarella, mushroom, in-house pork sausage

Diavola

$15.00

marinara, mozzarella and calabrese salami

Pizze Bianche

Cowboy

$14.00

mozzarella, smoked bacon and gorgonzola

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

$8.00

Nutella

Tiramisu

$8.00

cookie, pastry cream, espresso

Panna Cotta

$8.00

panna cotta with berry sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

1414 3rd Ave South, Nashville, TN 37210

Directions

