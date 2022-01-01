il Fresco 15 Kings Highway

Restaurant header imageView gallery

APPETIZERS

ZUPPE CLAMS

$17.00

Whole little neck clams prepared in a fresh plum tomato stew with garlic, basil and wine

EGGPLANT ROLL APP

$12.00

Tender eggplant, lightly battered and fried, rolled with ricotta cheese, with tomato sauce and mozzarella and baked

MOZZ COMP

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, roasted peppers, garlic toast, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00

Fresh squid, deep-fried and served with your choice of sweet, medium or hot sauce

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp, chilled and served with both our cocktail and spicy mustard sauces

CASSATA

$11.00

Grilled and layered eggplant, zucchini, roasted pepper and tomato, with melted fresh mozzarella, aged fruit flavored balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil

CRAB CAKES APP

$17.00

Two jumbo lump crab cakes coated in panko breadcrumbs, served with homemade tartar sauce and a spicy mustard drizzle

ANTIPASTO

$21.00Out of stock

Frank’s “antipasto for the table” with provolone and reggiano parmesan cheeses, hot soppressata, mortadella, genoa salami, hot capocollo, prosciutto di parma, marinated mushrooms, chick peas, stuffed cherry pepper and cherry tomatoes

SALAD-SOUP-VEG

JAKE SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

“Little Jake’s Salad”. Arugula and goat cheese, wrapped with prosciutto di parma, served with belgium endive, cherry tomatoes, aged balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil

STRACCIATELLA

$7.00

Italian style egg and spinach soup in a chicken broth with grated parmesan cheese

CHIX SOUP

$7.00

Homemade chicken soup with baby pasta

BROCCOLI G/O

$9.00

Sauteed broccoli with garlic and olive oil

BROCCOLI RAPA

$10.00

Bitter Italian vegetables sauteed in garlic and olive oil

SMALL SALAD

$4.50

LARGE SALAD

$9.00

WITH SALAD

PASTA

FARFALLE VODKA

$19.00

Bow tie shaped pasta served in a pink cream sauce with vodka and a hint of spice

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$19.00

Tube shaped pasta in a grounded chicken, veal and beef tomato sauce with a dash of cream

PENNE ARRABBIATA

$20.00

Pen shaped pasta in a spicy plum tomato sauce with prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, grated cheese, onions, hot peppers and basil

RIGATONI POMODORI

$19.00

Tube shaped pasta in a fresh plum tomato sauce with basil, onions and extra virgin olive oil

FUSILLI FRESCO

$18.00

A warm pasta dish with uncooked diced plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bermuda onions, basil, grated parmesan and extra virgin olive oil tossed with fresh corkscrew shaped pasta

BUCATINI AMATRICIANA

$19.00

Long hollow thick spaghetti in our tomato sauce with grated cheese, onions, and prosciutto di parma

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$18.00

Long flat fresh noodles in a cream sauce with grated cheese, butter, egg yolk and dash of nutmeg

CHICKEN

CHIX PARMIGIANA

$21.00

Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and mozzarella and baked

CHIX FIORENTINA

$23.00

Boneless chicken breast stuffed with spinach and prosciutto, dipped in egg, sauteed and served with a reduced sweet marsala wine sauce with mushrooms and caramelized onions

CHIX CAPRESE

$24.00

Strips of boneless chicken breast sauteed country style with tri colored bell peppers, sweet Italian sausage, and mushrooms with a sherry wine glaze

CHIX FRESCO

$21.00

Breaded chicken breast with melted fresh mozzarella, topped with diced uncooked plum tomatoes, bermuda onions, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar

CHIX ROSEMARY

$24.00

Strips of boneless chicken breast, diced potatoes and prosciutto di parma sauteed in olive and served with a sherry wine glaze with rosemary and basil

VEAL

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$22.00

Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce and mozzarella and baked

VEAL SALTIMBOCCA

$24.00

Thin sliced top round veal, layered with prosciutto di parma with a reduced marsala wine sauce and over a bed of spinach

VEAL PIZZAIOLA

$24.00

Thin sliced top round veal, mushrooms, peppers and garlic sauteed in olive oil and served with a lite tomato and wine sauce

DBL VEAL CHOP

$43.00

Broiled double cut veal loin chop, served with sauteed spinach and broiled mushroom caps

Grilled Veal Rib Chop

$57.00

SHRIMP

SHRIMP PARMIGIANA

$26.00

Breaded jumbo shrimp with tomato sauce and mozzarella and baked

SHRIMP & CALAMARI

$29.00

Sauteed shrimp and calamari in a fresh plum marinara sauce with garlic, olive oil, herbs and wine

STEAK-LAMB-SAUSAGE

SAUSAGE CAMPAGNA

$22.00

Sweet Italian sausage, potato, tri colored bell peppers and onions sauteed country style with olive oil, white wine, garlic and basil

SAUSAGE BROCCOLI RAPA

$22.00

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe and sundried tomato sauteed with garlic and olive oil

PORK CASA

$22.00

Center cut boneless pork loin wrapped in prosciutto di parma, sauteed in olive oil and served in a reduced marsala wine and balsamic vinegar sauce with granny apples and raisins

GRILLED FILET

$39.00

12 ounce filet mignon, char grilled over an open flame and served with duchess potato and medley of steamed vegetables

GRILLED STEAK

$39.00

24 ounce sirloin strip, char grilled over an open flame and served with steak fries and medley of steamed vegetables

LAMB CHOPS

$38.00

T-Bone lamb chops, broiled with a rosemary infused au jus and served with duchess potato and a medley of vegetables

SIDES

SIDE PASTA TS

$7.95

SIDE PASTA BUTTER

$7.95

SIDE PASTA G/O

$8.95

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

DUCHESS POTATO

$3.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$9.00

STEAMED SPINACH

$9.00

SPINACH G/O

$9.00

SIDE SAUSAGE TS

$6.00

SIDE RICOTTA

$3.00

SIDE MEDLEY VEGETABLES

$5.00

SIDE PASTA PLAIN

$7.95

Side Steak Fries

$6.00

Side 3 Small Meatballs

$6.00

SP APPETIZERS

BAKED CLAMS

$10.00

PICCOLO SORPRESE

$7.00

ZUCCHINI FRITTI

$7.00

BURRATA

$15.00

MEATBALL SLIDERS

$8.00

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

BEET SALAD

$11.00

PIZZA

$13.50+

SP ENTREES

AGNOLOTTI MELENZANE

$19.00

BROILED SALMON

$32.00

CAVATELLI SHRIMP BROCCOLI RABE

$21.00

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$34.00

HALIBUT

$36.00

LASAGNA

$19.00

LINGUINE RED CLAM SAUCE

$22.00

LINGUINE WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$22.00

MONKFISH SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$31.00

PASTA AL FORNO

$19.00Out of stock

PORK MILANESE FRADIAVOLO

$24.00

RAVIOLI BURRATA

$18.00

SWORDFISH VENEZIE

$34.00

VEAL CHOP MARIO

$59.00

32 oz SAUCE

$9.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SHRIMP SALAD

$19.00

SICILIAN SALAD

$17.00

EGGPLANT ROLL ENTREE

$17.00

EGGPLANT PARM

$17.00

PORCINI SPINACH PASTA SPECIAL

$19.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.50

Belvedere

$10.50

Cara Cara Vodka

$8.50

Citrus Vodka

$9.50

Figenza

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.50

Ketel One

$10.00

Pear Spice Vodka

$10.00

Pineapple Vodka

$9.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$9.00

Smirnoff Orange

$9.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli

$9.50

Stoli Orange

$9.50

Stoli Peach

$9.50

Titos

$9.50

Triple Berry Vodka

$9.50

Well Vodka

$9.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.50

Sapphire

$9.00

Malfy Gin

$10.50

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Parrot Bay Coco

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Meyers

$8.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Casa Noble

$14.00

Don Julio

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

DeLeon

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Jalepeno Tequila

$9.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Patron Silver

$17.00

Patron Xo

$8.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Bulliet Rare

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Fireball

$9.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Bookers

$18.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Cherry Bourbon

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Jamesons

$9.50

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

So Comfort

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Macallan 12

$19.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dalwhinnie

$19.00

Craggonmore

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Talisker

$15.00

Oban

$22.00

Macallan 18

$45.00

Lagavulin

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Anisette House

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna Amaro

$9.00

B&B

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

House Amaretto

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Marie Brizard

$9.00

Nochello

$9.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

Sambuca Molinari

$9.00

Sambuca Romana

$9.00

Cognac and Port

Hennessey VS

$10.00

Hennessey VSOP

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Dows 10 year

$8.00

Dows 20 Year

$12.00

Sandeman 20 Year

$14.00

Quinta Port

$20.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$8.00

Captain Law IPA

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Dogfish Head IPA

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken Light

$8.00

Mothers Milk

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Sam Adams

$8.00

Sam Adams- Summer

$8.00

Shipyard Pumpkinhead

$8.00

Kaliber NA

$8.00

Red by the Glass

Chianti Glass

$11.50

Coribante Glass

$11.00

Don David Glass

$14.50

Hanging Cab Glass

$11.00

Nero D'Avola Glass

$8.50

Montepulciano Glass

$9.00

Merlot Glass

$11.00

Malbec Glass

$11.00

Modus Super Tuscan Glass

$18.50

Pinot Noir Glass

$12.50

Seghesio Glass

$16.00

Rompicollo Glass

$12.50

Valpolicella Glass

$13.00

White by the Glass

Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.50

Cline Chard Glass

$10.00

Riesling Glass

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$11.50

Rose Glass

$14.00

White Zinfandel Glass

$7.00

Moscato Glass

$11.00

Prosecco Glass

$13.00

Moet Glass

$26.00

La Crema Glass

$14.50

Anniversary Sparkling

Red by the Bottle

Nero D'Avola Bottle

$28.00

Montepulciano Bottle

$32.00

Merlot Bottle

$38.00

Chianti Bottle

$42.00

Hanging Vine Bottle

$38.00

Malbec Bottle

$39.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$45.00

Coribante Bottle

$40.00

Don David Bottle

$52.00

Valpolicella Bottle

$48.00

Rompicollo Bottle

$44.00

Modus Super Tuscan Bottle

$66.00

Tilth Red Zin

$38.00

Zin Seghes

$47.00

Starmount

$48.00

Mer Markm

$53.00

Clos Dv Cab

$95.00

The Prisoner

$96.00

Cab K.Jax

$48.00

Cab St Sup

$94.00

Tilth Pinot Nr

$43.00

P.N Lemelson Theas Selection

$62.00

P.N Adelshm

$57.00Out of stock

Crush

$35.00

Petite Stag

$68.00

Textbk Cab

$59.00

Jlohr Cab

$42.00

Cab Mt Vee

$88.00

Cab Millbrt

$31.00

Cab Justin

$62.00

Mag Francis

$120.00

Simi Landslide

$88.00

Chian Badia

$35.00

Bricco Mag

$38.00

Nebb GDvaj

$49.00

Chiant Bossi

$40.00

Selvanella

$50.00

Chiant Felsini

$92.00

Gold Ruffino

$90.00

The Pessimist

$52.00

Caparzo Brun

$75.00

Monsanto

$62.00

Damalin Bar

$75.00

Serralunga

$105.00

Elio Grasso

$59.00

Brorgonero

$50.00

Nobile Poliz

$56.00

Cecchi

$72.00

Palazzo De

$42.00

Le Volte

$55.00

Barb Basarin

$49.00

Caparz Ros

$45.00

Carmignano

$65.00

Crognolo Sette

$67.00

Guidalberto

$120.00

Excel Banfi

$95.00

Ciro San Fel

$33.00

Burd Planeta

$75.00

Santa Cecelia

$90.00Out of stock

Mag Serra

$160.00Out of stock

Lemartin Pog

$75.00

Cab Duckhrn

$144.00

Cab Caymus

$170.00

Cakebread

$165.00

Quintessa

$325.00

Poggio Ant

$130.00

Pio Cesare

$150.00

Tignanello

$198.00Out of stock

Solaia

$495.00

Sassicaia

$375.00

Gaja

$575.00

Insgnia

$395.00

Bussola

$107.00

Cab J Phelp

$150.00

Le Chiuse

$175.00

Brun Banfi

$145.00

Alleg Amar

$150.00

Barolo Prun

$107.00

Maseria Sette

$40.00

Petrolo Torrion

$56.00

Amar Speri

$145.00

Gatt Riserv

$97.00Out of stock

Amar Bertani

$202.00Out of stock

Barb Prunot

$88.00

White by the Bottle

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$38.00

Cline Bottle

$36.00

La Crema Bottle

$52.00

Riesling Bottle

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Rose Bottle

$52.00

White Zinfandel Bottle

$26.00

Feludi Sg Falang

$40.00

Coppola

$33.00

F Lp S Blc

$41.00

Sauv Cake

$65.00

Silverado S Blc

$54.00

Massolin Moscat

$46.00Out of stock

Chard K Jax

$39.00

Chard Frogs

$57.00

Chard Ferrari

$57.00

Cake Chard

$86.00

Clos Dv Chard

$57.00

J Lohr Chard

$35.00

Mer Soleil

$62.00

St Mich S Blanc

$40.00

Pg Stmich

$34.00

S Margherita

$59.00

Liv Pelluga Pg

$52.00

Gavi Black

$86.00

Vermintin Surra

$33.00

Famigli Vermnti

$25.00Out of stock

Champagne

Korbel

$35.00

Prosec Zeta

$38.00

Moet Imperia

$110.00

Veuve Clq

$110.00

Sangria

Red Sangria Glass

$9.50

White Sangria Glass

$9.50

Red Sangria Pitcher

$32.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$32.00

Watermelon Sangria Glass

$9.50

Watermelon Sangria Pitcher

$32.00

Corkage Fee

Regular

$25.00

Magnum

$50.00

A - K

A-Malfy Coast

$16.50

Amber Blush

$12.50

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Bellinitini

$16.50

Boulevardier

$13.00

Calabrese Mule

$13.50

Cherry Bourbon Manhattan

$12.00

Chocolate Menage a Trois

$16.50

Cosmo

$16.50

Davinci Code

$16.50

Day at the Beach

$16.50

Espresso Martini

$16.50

Flirtini

$16.50

French Kiss

$16.50

French Pear

$16.50

Frescos Bellezza

$16.50

Irish Citrus Mule

$13.50

Isabella's Birthday-tini

$16.50

Island Mule

$13.50

IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN CHARLIE BROWN

$16.50

Pumpkin cream liqueur, White chocolate godiva, Cream

Jalepeno Margarita

$13.50

Jolly Rancher

$16.50

L - Z

Lemon Drop

$16.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mariano Rivera

$16.50

Mexical Mule

$13.50

Milky Way

$16.50

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.50

Nectar of the Gods

$16.50

Negroni Classico

$13.00

Party at Titos

$11.50

Pineapple Polo

$16.50

Pomogranatini

$16.50

PUMPKIN SPICE MARTINI

$16.50

Raspberry Bellini

$16.50

Raspberry Lemonaid

$16.50

Salty Spicy Dog

$12.00

Salted Caramel

$16.50

Selfie

$11.50

Snickers Bar

$16.50

Snow White Cosmo

$16.50

Sour Apple Lover

$16.50

Spice of the Storm

$13.00

Spicy Pepper Mule

$13.50

St Germain Margarita

$13.50

Strawberry Kiss

$11.50

Triple Berry Lemonaide

$12.00

Triple Berry Mule

$13.50

Watermelon Martini

$16.50

Dessert

Apple Blossom

$12.00

Birthday Gelato

Biscotti Italiano

$5.00

Biscotti Italiano w/ Amaretto

$10.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Domenica

$11.00

Fresh Strawberries

$10.00

Gelato

$9.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Root Beer Float

$13.00

Tartufo

$10.00

TRIO HAZELNUT MOUSSE

$9.00

RAINBOW

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Bombe

$9.00Out of stock

SFOGLIETELLE

$12.00

Coffee

American Coffee

$2.75

Single Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.95

Cappucino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Single Macchiato

$3.95

Double Macchiato

$6.25

Tea

Southern Mint (Decaf)

$3.50

Golden Chamomile (Decaf)

$3.50

Citrus Spice (Decaf)

$3.50

Honeybush Caramel (Decaf)

$3.50

Organic Green

$3.50

Bombay Chai

$3.50

Earl Grey Lavender

$3.50

Dragon Eye Oolong

$3.50

English Breakfast

$3.50

Tropical Green

$3.50

White Pear

$3.50

Lipton

$3.00

Spiked Coffee

Dublin Coffee

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Caffe Carribean

$9.00

Caffe Fresco

$9.00

Irish Winter

$9.00

Water

Pellegrino

$9.00

Voss

$9.00

Aqua Panna

$9.00

Soda

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$6.50

Juice

Red Cranberry

$3.50

White Cranberry

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Lemonaide

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Kids Menu

CHICKEN FINGERS FRIES

$13.00

CHIX PARM ANTIQUE

$14.00

PASTA TOMATO SAUCE FULL ORDER

$14.00

PASTA BUTTER FULL ORDER

$14.00

PASTA PLAIN FULL ORDER

$14.00

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$15.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
An Italian Trattoria

Location

15 Kings Highway, Orangeburg, NY 10962

Directions

