- il Fresco - 15 Kings Highway
il Fresco 15 Kings Highway
15 Kings Highway
Orangeburg, NY 10962
APPETIZERS
ZUPPE CLAMS
Whole little neck clams prepared in a fresh plum tomato stew with garlic, basil and wine
EGGPLANT ROLL APP
Tender eggplant, lightly battered and fried, rolled with ricotta cheese, with tomato sauce and mozzarella and baked
MOZZ COMP
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, roasted peppers, garlic toast, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar
FRIED CALAMARI
Fresh squid, deep-fried and served with your choice of sweet, medium or hot sauce
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Jumbo shrimp, chilled and served with both our cocktail and spicy mustard sauces
CASSATA
Grilled and layered eggplant, zucchini, roasted pepper and tomato, with melted fresh mozzarella, aged fruit flavored balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
CRAB CAKES APP
Two jumbo lump crab cakes coated in panko breadcrumbs, served with homemade tartar sauce and a spicy mustard drizzle
ANTIPASTO
Frank’s “antipasto for the table” with provolone and reggiano parmesan cheeses, hot soppressata, mortadella, genoa salami, hot capocollo, prosciutto di parma, marinated mushrooms, chick peas, stuffed cherry pepper and cherry tomatoes
SALAD-SOUP-VEG
JAKE SALAD
“Little Jake’s Salad”. Arugula and goat cheese, wrapped with prosciutto di parma, served with belgium endive, cherry tomatoes, aged balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
STRACCIATELLA
Italian style egg and spinach soup in a chicken broth with grated parmesan cheese
CHIX SOUP
Homemade chicken soup with baby pasta
BROCCOLI G/O
Sauteed broccoli with garlic and olive oil
BROCCOLI RAPA
Bitter Italian vegetables sauteed in garlic and olive oil
SMALL SALAD
LARGE SALAD
WITH SALAD
PASTA
FARFALLE VODKA
Bow tie shaped pasta served in a pink cream sauce with vodka and a hint of spice
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE
Tube shaped pasta in a grounded chicken, veal and beef tomato sauce with a dash of cream
PENNE ARRABBIATA
Pen shaped pasta in a spicy plum tomato sauce with prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, grated cheese, onions, hot peppers and basil
RIGATONI POMODORI
Tube shaped pasta in a fresh plum tomato sauce with basil, onions and extra virgin olive oil
FUSILLI FRESCO
A warm pasta dish with uncooked diced plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bermuda onions, basil, grated parmesan and extra virgin olive oil tossed with fresh corkscrew shaped pasta
BUCATINI AMATRICIANA
Long hollow thick spaghetti in our tomato sauce with grated cheese, onions, and prosciutto di parma
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Long flat fresh noodles in a cream sauce with grated cheese, butter, egg yolk and dash of nutmeg
CHICKEN
CHIX PARMIGIANA
Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and mozzarella and baked
CHIX FIORENTINA
Boneless chicken breast stuffed with spinach and prosciutto, dipped in egg, sauteed and served with a reduced sweet marsala wine sauce with mushrooms and caramelized onions
CHIX CAPRESE
Strips of boneless chicken breast sauteed country style with tri colored bell peppers, sweet Italian sausage, and mushrooms with a sherry wine glaze
CHIX FRESCO
Breaded chicken breast with melted fresh mozzarella, topped with diced uncooked plum tomatoes, bermuda onions, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar
CHIX ROSEMARY
Strips of boneless chicken breast, diced potatoes and prosciutto di parma sauteed in olive and served with a sherry wine glaze with rosemary and basil
VEAL
VEAL PARMIGIANA
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce and mozzarella and baked
VEAL SALTIMBOCCA
Thin sliced top round veal, layered with prosciutto di parma with a reduced marsala wine sauce and over a bed of spinach
VEAL PIZZAIOLA
Thin sliced top round veal, mushrooms, peppers and garlic sauteed in olive oil and served with a lite tomato and wine sauce
DBL VEAL CHOP
Broiled double cut veal loin chop, served with sauteed spinach and broiled mushroom caps
Grilled Veal Rib Chop
SHRIMP
STEAK-LAMB-SAUSAGE
SAUSAGE CAMPAGNA
Sweet Italian sausage, potato, tri colored bell peppers and onions sauteed country style with olive oil, white wine, garlic and basil
SAUSAGE BROCCOLI RAPA
Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe and sundried tomato sauteed with garlic and olive oil
PORK CASA
Center cut boneless pork loin wrapped in prosciutto di parma, sauteed in olive oil and served in a reduced marsala wine and balsamic vinegar sauce with granny apples and raisins
GRILLED FILET
12 ounce filet mignon, char grilled over an open flame and served with duchess potato and medley of steamed vegetables
GRILLED STEAK
24 ounce sirloin strip, char grilled over an open flame and served with steak fries and medley of steamed vegetables
LAMB CHOPS
T-Bone lamb chops, broiled with a rosemary infused au jus and served with duchess potato and a medley of vegetables
SIDES
SP APPETIZERS
SP ENTREES
AGNOLOTTI MELENZANE
BROILED SALMON
CAVATELLI SHRIMP BROCCOLI RABE
GRILLED SWORDFISH
HALIBUT
LASAGNA
LINGUINE RED CLAM SAUCE
LINGUINE WHITE CLAM SAUCE
MONKFISH SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO
PASTA AL FORNO
PORK MILANESE FRADIAVOLO
RAVIOLI BURRATA
SWORDFISH VENEZIE
VEAL CHOP MARIO
32 oz SAUCE
GRILLED CHICKEN SHRIMP SALAD
SICILIAN SALAD
EGGPLANT ROLL ENTREE
EGGPLANT PARM
PORCINI SPINACH PASTA SPECIAL
Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Cara Cara Vodka
Citrus Vodka
Figenza
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Pear Spice Vodka
Pineapple Vodka
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Stoli
Stoli Orange
Stoli Peach
Titos
Triple Berry Vodka
Well Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Bulliet Rare
Jack Daniels
Fireball
Knob Creek
Bookers
Makers Mark
Cherry Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
Jamesons
Gentleman Jack
Crown Royal
Canadian Club
So Comfort
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Scotch
Liqueurs
Amaretto Di Saronno
Anisette House
Aperol
Averna Amaro
B&B
Baileys
Campari
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Godiva White Chocolate
Grand Marnier
House Amaretto
Kahlua
Licor 43
Limoncello
Marie Brizard
Nochello
Sambuca Black
Sambuca Molinari
Sambuca Romana
Cognac and Port
Beer
Red by the Glass
White by the Glass
Red by the Bottle
Nero D'Avola Bottle
Montepulciano Bottle
Merlot Bottle
Chianti Bottle
Hanging Vine Bottle
Malbec Bottle
Pinot Noir Bottle
Coribante Bottle
Don David Bottle
Valpolicella Bottle
Rompicollo Bottle
Modus Super Tuscan Bottle
Tilth Red Zin
Zin Seghes
Starmount
Mer Markm
Clos Dv Cab
The Prisoner
Cab K.Jax
Cab St Sup
Tilth Pinot Nr
P.N Lemelson Theas Selection
P.N Adelshm
Crush
Petite Stag
Textbk Cab
Jlohr Cab
Cab Mt Vee
Cab Millbrt
Cab Justin
Mag Francis
Simi Landslide
Chian Badia
Bricco Mag
Nebb GDvaj
Chiant Bossi
Selvanella
Chiant Felsini
Gold Ruffino
The Pessimist
Caparzo Brun
Monsanto
Damalin Bar
Serralunga
Elio Grasso
Brorgonero
Nobile Poliz
Cecchi
Palazzo De
Le Volte
Barb Basarin
Caparz Ros
Carmignano
Crognolo Sette
Guidalberto
Excel Banfi
Ciro San Fel
Burd Planeta
Santa Cecelia
Mag Serra
Lemartin Pog
Cab Duckhrn
Cab Caymus
Cakebread
Quintessa
Poggio Ant
Pio Cesare
Tignanello
Solaia
Sassicaia
Gaja
Insgnia
Bussola
Cab J Phelp
Le Chiuse
Brun Banfi
Alleg Amar
Barolo Prun
Maseria Sette
Petrolo Torrion
Amar Speri
Gatt Riserv
Amar Bertani
Barb Prunot
White by the Bottle
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Cline Bottle
La Crema Bottle
Riesling Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Rose Bottle
White Zinfandel Bottle
Feludi Sg Falang
Coppola
F Lp S Blc
Sauv Cake
Silverado S Blc
Massolin Moscat
Chard K Jax
Chard Frogs
Chard Ferrari
Cake Chard
Clos Dv Chard
J Lohr Chard
Mer Soleil
St Mich S Blanc
Pg Stmich
S Margherita
Liv Pelluga Pg
Gavi Black
Vermintin Surra
Famigli Vermnti
Sangria
Corkage Fee
A - K
A-Malfy Coast
Amber Blush
Aperol Spritz
Bellinitini
Boulevardier
Calabrese Mule
Cherry Bourbon Manhattan
Chocolate Menage a Trois
Cosmo
Davinci Code
Day at the Beach
Espresso Martini
Flirtini
French Kiss
French Pear
Frescos Bellezza
Irish Citrus Mule
Isabella's Birthday-tini
Island Mule
IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN CHARLIE BROWN
Pumpkin cream liqueur, White chocolate godiva, Cream
Jalepeno Margarita
Jolly Rancher
L - Z
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mariano Rivera
Mexical Mule
Milky Way
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Nectar of the Gods
Negroni Classico
Party at Titos
Pineapple Polo
Pomogranatini
PUMPKIN SPICE MARTINI
Raspberry Bellini
Raspberry Lemonaid
Salty Spicy Dog
Salted Caramel
Selfie
Snickers Bar
Snow White Cosmo
Sour Apple Lover
Spice of the Storm
Spicy Pepper Mule
St Germain Margarita
Strawberry Kiss
Triple Berry Lemonaide
Triple Berry Mule
Watermelon Martini
Dessert
Apple Blossom
Birthday Gelato
Biscotti Italiano
Biscotti Italiano w/ Amaretto
Cannoli
Domenica
Fresh Strawberries
Gelato
Lava Cake
NY Cheesecake
Root Beer Float
Tartufo
TRIO HAZELNUT MOUSSE
RAINBOW
Chocolate Bombe
SFOGLIETELLE
Coffee
Tea
Spiked Coffee
Soda
Juice
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
An Italian Trattoria
15 Kings Highway, Orangeburg, NY 10962