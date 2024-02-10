Il Gatto Il Gatto
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
800 East Whittier Boulevard, La Habra, CA 90631
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Ranchera Mexican Restaurant
No Reviews
911 E La Habra Blvd La Habra Heights, CA 90631
View restaurant
Silverlake Ramen in Santa Monica promenade
No Reviews
421 East La Habra Boulevard La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurant
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 003 - La Habra
No Reviews
340 E. Whittier Blvd. La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurant