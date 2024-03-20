Restaurant info

Welcome to il Giallo & G's Pizza, where culinary artistry meets Italian authenticity. Founded by Leonardo Moura and Chef Jamie Adams, our name, 'il Giallo,' embodies the essence of both 'Yellow' and 'Mystery' in Italian. We honor this duality by sourcing the freshest ingredients and constantly evolving our menu to unveil new, tantalizing flavors inspired by Italy's rich culinary heritage. At il Giallo, we proudly showcase the culinary treasures of northern Italy while embracing the nation's diverse gastronomic traditions. Our handmade pastas reflect Italy's diverse landscapes and promise a symphony of flavors with every bite. Beyond exceptional cuisine, il Giallo beckons as a sanctuary of warmth—a place where every guest is welcomed like family and unforgettable memories are born. Adjacent, G's Pizza offers Neapolitan-style perfection with premium ingredients, setting us apart from other pizzerias in the US. Come, experience Italy's heart at il Giallo and G's Pizza.

