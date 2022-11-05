Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

il Giallo & G's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

5920 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Margherita
Build Your Own Pizza

SPECIALS

Special Pizza of the Week

$20.00

Calzone, Italian Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Ricotta, Mozz, Marinara

Special Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Garbanzo Beans, Radish, Shaved Onions, Feta, Grape Tomatoes, Creamy Tahini Dressing

Weekly Risotto

$22.00

Cotto Ham, Roasted Tomatoes, Lady Peas

Pasta Special

$26.00

Rigatoni, Braised Short Rib, Carrots, Cippolini, Trumpet Mushrooms, Buttery Garlic Jus

Whole Fish

$32.00

Branzino, grilled and roasted

Dessert Special

$13.00Out of stock

Pumpkin cheesecake

Fish Special

$33.00

Pan Seared Wild Stripped Bass, Roasted Potatoes Carrots & Radishes, Carmalized Shallots, Vidalia Onion Sauce

12" BYOP "Build Your Own Pizza"

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Base Pizza - Crust, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

12" Pizze Rosse "Red Pizza"

Cheese

$14.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce

Capriciosa

$16.00

Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Cotto Ham, Mozzarella

Carnissima

$17.00

Peperoni, Housemade Sausage, Bacon

"Lasagna Pizza"

$17.00

Braised Short Rib, Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese

Margherita

$15.00

Homemade Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Olive Oil, Basil

Pepperoni

$16.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Pepperoni Piccante

$17.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Calabrian Chili, Gorgonzola, Hot Honey

Primavera

$16.00

Roasted Peppers, Artichokes, Caramelized Onion, Mushrooms

"Bolognesa"

$17.00

Marinara & Bechamel Sauce, Classic Veal Bolognesa

12" Pizza Bianche "White Pizza"

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

bechamel sauce, roasted chicken, grana padano & mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic

Cinque Formaggi

$16.00

Goat, Ricotta, Gorgonzola, Grana, and Homemade Mozzarella Cheese, Caramelized Onions

Funghi

$16.00

Wild Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Goat Cheese

Pesto

$16.00

Basil Pesto, Arugula, Prosciutto, Mozzarella

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Focaccia Breadcrumbs, Grana

Verde Rosso

$13.00

Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Baby Kale, Pickled Red Beets, Beet Vinaigrette, Ricotta Salata Cheese

APPETIZER / SIDES

Fresh Baked Focaccia Bread

$4.00

Fresh Daily Home-Made Focaccia Bread, Sea Salt, Rosemary. Includes EVOO & Balsamic on the side.

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Citrus Marinated Olives, Fennel, Red Chili

Polpette

$13.00

Four House-Made Duck, Turkey & Beef Meatballs, Braised Mixed Mushrooms and Sweet Onions

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Calamari, Zucchini, Capers, Calabrese Chili Aioli

Melanzane Alla Palmagiana

$14.00

Grilled Eggplant, Mozzarella, Tomato Compote

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Olive Oil Smashed Gold Potatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Red Onions Vinaigrette

Shrimp Marsala

$15.00

Crispy Shrimp, Marsala Glaze, Creamy Polenta, Calabrese Chili

Prosciutto Di Parma

$12.00

Parma Cured Ham

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Balsamic, Glaze, Sweet Pepper Aioli

Carote

$10.00

Roasted Heirloom Baby Carrots, Aged Balsamic

Broccoli

$12.00

Oven Charred Broccoli, Tonnato Sauce, Toasted Almonds

Spinacci Alla Panna

$10.00

Creamed Roasted Garlic Spinach, Grana Breadcrumbs

Asparagi

$12.00

Salt and Garlic Grilled Asparagus, Shaved Grana

Patate Schiacciate

$10.00

Crispy Smashed Fingerlings, Chive Cream

Side Pasta

Choice of Spaghetti or Fettuccine Pasta, Choice of Marinara or Alfredo Sauce.

Giallo Asse

$32.00

Meats & Cheeses Board, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Cacciatorini, Asiago, Robiola, Homemade Fig-Port Wine Jam, Marinated Olives

PASTA

Farfalle

$25.00

Bow Tie Pasta, Traditional Veal and Pork Bolognese

Tagliatelle

$35.00

Asparagus, Summer Peas, Lobster, Shallot Saffron Cream

Tortelli

$24.00

Ricotta Filled, Butter, Marjoram and Prosecco Melted Heirloom Tomatoes

GF & Vegan Penne Pasta & Marinera Sauce

$19.00

Gluten-Free & Vegan Organic Corn & Rice Penne Pasta, Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil. “Heart & Soul”

Agnolotti

$25.00

Ravioli Filled With Big Green Egg Roasted Duck And Fontina, Brown Butter, Sage, Pecan

Frutti Di Mare

$29.00

Squid Ink Spaghetti, Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, "Spicy" Marinara, Shaved Garlic

Gnocchi

$25.00

Potato Dumplings, Gorgonzola Cream, Speck

Crazy Lasagna, Bolognese

$25.00

Traditional Veal and Pork Bolognese

Crazy Lasagna, Short Rib

$27.00

Braised Beef Short Rib, Rosemary Braising Jus

Fettuccine Aglio Olio

$20.00

Crushed Garlic, Thyme, Calabrese Chili, EVO

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Fettuccine Pasta & Alfredo Sauce

Fettuccine Amatriciana

$20.00

Fettuccine, Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Pork Cheeks Onion, Calabrese Peppers

Fettuccine Cacio Pepe

$20.00

Fettuccine, Pecorino, Grana Padano. Black Pepper, Butter

Fettuccine Carbonara

$20.00

Fettuccine, Pork Cheeks, Butter, Grana Padano, Black Pepper, Chicken, Whole Egg

Fettuccine Fra Diavolo "Spicy"

$20.00

Fettuccine, Marinara, Calabrese Pepper

Fettuccine Puttanesca

$20.00

Fettuccine, Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil, Capers, Olives, Anchovies

Spaghetti Marinara

$19.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Marinara, Garlic, Basil, "Heart and Soul"

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$25.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Marinara, Garlic, Basil, Meatballs, "Heart and Soul" ;)

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$20.00

Spaghetti Noodle & Olive Oil, Garlic, Thyme, Calabrese Pepper

Spaghetti Alfredo

$20.00

Spaghetti, Alfredo Sauce

Spaghetti Amatriciana

$20.00

Spaghetti, Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil, Pork Cheeks, Onion, Calabrese Peppers

Spaghetti Cacio Pepe

$20.00

Spaghetti, Grana padano, Pecorino, Black Pepper, Butter

Spaghetti Carbonara

$20.00

Spaghetti, Pork Cheeks, Whole Egg, Grana Padano, Black Pepper, Chicken Stock

Spaghetti Fra Diavolo "Spicy"

$20.00

Spaghetti, Marinara, Calabrese Peppers

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$20.00

Spaghetti, Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil, Capers, Olives, Anchovies

MAIN

Pollo All-Mattone

$24.00

Brick Pan Roasted Marjoram Rubbed Bone -In Breast, Fregola, Roasted Tomatoes and Peppers

Chicken Parmigiana

$29.00

Pounded Springer Mountain Chicken Breast, Garlic Rosemary Pan Fried, Tomato, Mozzarella

Veal Parmigiana

$42.00

Pounded Bone in Veal Chop, Garlic Rosemary Pan Fried, Tomato, Mozzarella

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Pounded Chicken Breast Picatta Style

Veal Picatta

$35.00

Lemon, Capers, White Wine

Branzino

$30.00

Artichokes, Summer Peas, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Water, Oregano Salmoriglio

Salmon

$28.00

Short Smoked Salmon, Fava Bean Purée, Summer Squashes, Guanciale, Crispy Zucchini

Crispy Cold Water Lobster Tail

$46.00

Crispy Cold Water Lobster Tail, Fra Diavolo and Pano's & Paul's Honey Mustard Sauces

DESSERTS

Bomboloni

$10.00

Ricotta Doughnuts, Honey, Whipped Cream

Crostata di Nocciole

$10.00

Crunchy Bottomed Chocolate Bars, Espresso Caramel, Hazelnut Cream and Brittle

Tiramisu

$10.00

Classic Tiramisu, Expresso Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Cream

All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

