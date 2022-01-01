Il Gusto - All Natural Italian Ice Cream 2682 East Garvey Avenue South

  • Home
CUPS

SMALL

$4.30

MEDIUM

$6.90

LARGE

$7.90

CONES

SMALL

$4.50

MEDIUM

$7.50

LARGE

$8.80

EXTRA LARGE

$9.90

CRÊPES

PLAIN CRÊPE

$4.00

NUTELLA CRÊPE

$7.00

NUTELLA CRÊPE + FRUIT

$7.50

NUTELLA CRÊPE + FRUIT+ GELATO SCOOP

$11.80

NUTELLA CRÊPE + FRUIT + WHIPPED CREAM

$8.40

ADD FRUIT

$1.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO ONE SHOT

$1.99

ESPRESSO DOUBLE SHOT

$2.99

CAPPUCCINO

$4.59

LATTE MACCHIATO

$4.59

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.99

AMERICANO

$1.99

MAROCCHINO

$2.49

CHEESECAKES

CHEESECAKE MONO

$8.00

CHEESECAKE MEDIUM

$35.00

CHEESECAKE LARGE

$40.00

CHEESECAKE SLICE

$4.50

CAKES

GELATO CAKE LARGE

$40.00

GELATO CAKE MEDIUM

$35.00

GELATO CAKE CUSTOMIZE

GRANDMOTHER CAKE SLICE

$4.00

PARFAITS

SMALL

$4.00

MEDIUM

$6.00

PARFAIT CUSTOMIZE

POPSICLES

POPSICLES

$4.50

TIRAMISU'

TIRAMISU' MONO

$6.00

TIRAMISU' DOUBLE

$15.00

CANNOLI

CANNOLO SMALL

$1.99

CANNOLO REGULAR

$3.99

PANNA COTTA

PANNA COTTA

$6.00

TUBS

1/2 POUND

$9.00

1 POUND

$16.00

2 POUNDS

$28.00

CONTAINERS TO GO

CREAM CONTAINER LB

$6.50

SORBET CONTAINER LB

$6.00

ITALIAN PASTRIES

SINGLE COOKIE

$1.00

DOUBLE COOKIE

$2.00

COOKIES PACK

MIGNON PASTRY

$2.00

SPECIAL CUPS

PORTOFINO CUP

$10.00

PACIUGO CUP

$10.00

AFFOGATO AL CAFFE' CUP

$10.00

BLACK FOREST

$10.00

ADD WHIPPED CREAM

ADD WHIPPED CREAM

$0.90

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKES

$7.00

GELATO BRIOCHES

PLAIN BRIOCHE

GELATO BRIOCHE

$7.90

FRUIT SALAD

FRUIT SALAD

$7.00

DRINKS

DIET COKE

$2.49

REGULAR COKE

$2.49

SPRITE

$2.49

WATER

$1.00

TARTS

REGULAR TART

$5.00

BITE TART

$2.00

EMPTY CONE

EMPTY CONE

$0.79

EXTRA CUP

EXTRA CUP

$0.15

EXTRA SPOON

EXTRA SPOON

$0.15

GRANITA / SLUSHY

GRANITA / SLUSHY

$5.50

Location

2682 East Garvey Avenue South, West Covina, CA 91791

Directions

