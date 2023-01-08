Restaurant header imageView gallery

II Lago Trattoria

review star

No reviews yet

2475 Nw 95th Ave #8

Doral, FL 33172

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PIZZA IL LAGO
PIZZA MARGHERITA
PIZZA FUNGHI

ANTIPASTI

LE POLPETTE

$12.00

Meatballs Covered in grilled cheese with bread

BURRATA E PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$17.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata, Arugula, cherry tomatoes, bread

TAVOLA ITALIANA

$23.50

Selection of mixed salumi and cheeses

Focaccia Bread

$5.00

Bruschetta

$12.99

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$16.99

Extra Burrata

$7.00

INSALATE

CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, bacon, parmigiano, croutons, dressing

SPRING MIX SALAD

$9.80

Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, onion, olives, goat cheese

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.50

Tomatoes, fior di latte, basil, pesto or balsamic glazed

HALF CAPRESE SALAD

$7.25

PANINI

PANINI CAPRESE

$13.50

Mozzarella, pomodore, arugula, basil pesto

PANINI PROSCIUTTO CRUDO E MOZZARELLA

$15.50

Prosciutto di parma, fior di latte, arugula e fig jam

PANINI ITALIAN

$16.50

Salame, Prosciuto di parma, parma cotto, manchego

PANINI DE POLLO

$16.50

Calzone

$17.99

PANINI DE MORTADELLA E BURRATA

$22.00

Panini De Meatballs Cheese

$17.00

PASTE

PASTA CARBONARA

$16.95

Bacon, uovo, parmigiano, pecorino, pepe nero

PASTA BOLOGNESA

$16.00

Meat Ragu

PASTA PESTO

$14.50

Basil, pinolo, spinaci, parmigian, aglio, olio

PASTA AL TARTUFO

$19.95

Parmigiano, mushrooms, tartufo cream

PASTA AL POMODORO

$12.95

Fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, evoo

PASTA AGLIO E OLIO

$10.99

Garlic and evoo

PASTA ALFREDO

$17.50

Cream and Parmesan Cheese

LINGUINE AL NERO DI SEPPIA

$25.99

White Sauce, lemon, Shrimp, garlic, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, parsley

CUATRO QUESOS

$18.00

ALLE POLPETTE

$26.00

Homemade meatballs

ALLA PUTTANESCA

$16.99

PASTA AL BURRO

$11.50

LASAGNE

LASAGNE

$15.00

Ragu alla bolognesa, parmiggiano, mozzarella

PIZZA

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$12.50

Tomatoes sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

PIZZA NAPOLI

$13.00

Tomatoes, mozzarella, anchovies, evoo

PIZZA FUNGHI

$15.99

Pomodoro, mushroom, onion, ham, mozzarella

PIZZA CAPRICCIOSA

$17.50

Pomodoro, mozzarella, mushroom, black olive, ham, artichoke, basil, parmigiano, evoo

PIZZA PARMA

$23.00

Pomodoro, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di parma, shredded parmigiano, balsamic glazed, burrata

PIZZA PEPPERONI

$15.00

Pomodoro, mozzarella, pepperoni

PIZZA HAWAINA

$15.00

Pomodoro, mozzarella, ham, pineapple

PIZZA MORTADELLA

$19.50

Mozzarella, mortadella, pistachio

PIZZA CHICKEN PESTO

$18.50

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, pesto sauce

PIZZA CARBONARA

$18.00

Bacon, uovo, parmigiano, pecorino, pepe nero

PIZZA IL LAGO

$20.00

Mozzarella, ham, mushroom, mascarpone, truffle oil, fig

PIZZA CUATRO QUESOS

$16.99

PIZZA JAMON Y QUESO

$15.50

DOLCI

Pizza alla Nutella

$13.50

Fresa, mascarpone, almods

Calzone alla Nutella

$14.95

LIMONCELLO

$12.99

GELATO 1 SCOOP Vainilla

$4.50

GELATO 1 SCOOP chocolate

$4.50

GELATO 1 SCOOP Pistacho

$4.50

GELATO 1 SCOOP fresa

$4.50

GELATO 1 SCOOP Stracciatella

$4.50

GELATO 1 SCOOP Nutella

$4.50

GELATO 1 SCOOP limoncello

$4.50Out of stock

Marquesa

$13.99

Brownie And Gelato

$16.99

CARROT CAKE

$12.50

GELATO AVELLANA SCOOP

$4.50

Tiramisu

$8.95

NUEVOS

RISOTTO FUNGHI

$26.00

POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

$18.50

RISOTTO FUNGHI SHRIMP

$28.00

SOPA DE TOMATE

$10.99

SOPA DE MINESTRONE

$11.99

POLLO ALLA GRIGLIA

$17.50

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$32.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2475 Nw 95th Ave #8, Doral, FL 33172

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Keik Bakeshop Doral
orange starNo Reviews
2475 NW 95TH AVE UNIT 9 DORAL, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
Bocas House Doral
orange star4.6 • 1,036
10200 NW 25th Street #101 Doral, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
EPAREPA Doral - Doral
orange star4.7 • 1,020
2600 NW 87th Ave Doral, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
My Ceviche - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
MIAD terminal D-29 Miami, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Barbecue 58 - Doral
orange starNo Reviews
9136 NW 25 ST MIAMI, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats - Doral
orange star4.6 • 500
10802 NW 58th St Doral, FL 33178
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Doral

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Doral
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston