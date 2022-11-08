il Mio imageView gallery

il Mio 30 South Prospect

review star

No reviews yet

30 South Prospect

Clarendon Hills, IL 60514

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Gnocchi Vodka
Garlic Rolls

Sharables

Breadcrumbs, Garlic, Butter, White Wine

Arancini

$13.00

arborio rice, short rib meat ragu

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Dusted calamari fried with lemons and chili peppers with an lemon aioli sauce

Garlic Rolls

$6.00

toscanino, garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

Meatball & Polenta

$14.00

Housemade meatballs with creamy parmesan polenta

Prosciutto Burrata

$15.00

prosciutto di parma, burrata, arugula, evoo

Salumeria Board

$18.00

prosciutto, soppressata, mortadella, olives, almonds, and parmigiano-reggino cheese.

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

breadcrumbs, garlic, butter, white wine

Whipped Ricotta

$12.00

Blended ricotta with honey and speck

Wings

$13.00

Buffalo, honey garlic or parmesan

Mussels Marinara

$18.00

Escarole & Beans

$14.00

Flatbreads

Diavolo Flatbread

$18.00

pepperoini, basil, mozzarella, Calabrian pepper and honey

Margherita Flatbread

$18.00

fresh tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil

Mushroom Flatbread

$17.00

Imported mushrooms, fontina cheese, truffles and fresh thyme

Pesto Burrata Flatbread

$19.00

house-made pesto, burrata, grate parmigiano

Sausage Flatbread

$18.00

italian sausage, calabrian chili oil

Soup & Salads

shaved brussel sprout, apples, pomegranate, cranberries, walnuts, honey dijon vinaigrette

Brussel Sprout Salad

$14.00

shaved brussel sprout, apples, pomegranate, cranberries, walnuts, honey dijon vinaigrette

Burrata Wedge

$15.00

iceberg lettuce, burrata, crispy pancetta and tomato confit.

Classic Caesar

$8.00

grilled hearts of romaine, parmesan crisps, croutons and caesar dressings

Cobb

$16.00

il Mio Salad

$14.00

green leaf, salami, mozzarella cheese, pimento, red onion, celery, radish, black olives and red wine vinaigrette

Beet Goat Cheese

$15.00

Minestrone Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Hand Helds

Filet Sliders

$29.00

tenderloin medallion, balsamic aioli, arugula and black pepper.

Fried Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Il Mio Burger

$14.00

custom angus blend, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and brioche bun.

Turkey Swiss Burger

$14.00

Pasta

Cacio e Pepe

$15.00

spaghetti, pecorino, grana padano, butter and grains of paradise.

Gnocchi Vodka

$17.00

potato dumpling, vodka tomato cream sauce, parmesan cheese.

Orecchiette

$18.00

italian sausage, shallots, parmesan cheese, peas and white wine.

Parppardelle with Short Rib Ragu

$20.00

braised shortrib, wide flat pasta, vegetable ragu.

Spaghetti Alfredo

$16.00

Spaghetti Marinara Entree

$18.00

Linguini Gamberi

$26.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$19.00

Linguini White Clams

$19.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.00

house-made slow cooked meat sauce

Asparagus risotto

$15.00

Entrée

Branzino

$34.00

mediterranean sea bass, cherry tomatoes, and olives in lemon butter sauce.

Chicken Peperoncini

$24.00

semi-boneless chicken, bell peppers, peperoncini, roasted potatoes. natural juice with lemons.

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti, san marzano tomatoes

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

eggplant, mozzarella cheese and grated parmigiana-reggiano cheese.

Grilled Salmon

$31.00

scottish salmon, braised lentils, capers and grilled vegetables.

Lamb Chops

$41.00

Australian lamb, oregano, lemon, grilled vegetables

Skirt Steak Vesuvio

$31.00

8oz prime skirt steak, oregano, roasted potatoes, evoo, garlic, white wine, grilled vegetables

Chilean Sea Bass

$38.00

Sides

Broccolini

$7.00

garlic, evoo

Cauliflower & Calabrian Chilies

$8.00

calabrian chillies and parmigiana cheese.

Fries

$5.00

GF flatbread

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

oregano, evoo

Rapini

$7.00Out of stock

rapini, garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

balsamic glaze, pancetta and apples.

Roasted Mushrooms Cipollini Onions

$6.00

assorted mushrooms and cipollini onions.

Sauteed Peppers

$7.00

Side Meatballs

$8.00

Side of Polenta

$4.00

Toast points

$4.00

Truffled Fries

$7.00

Vesuvio Potatoes

$7.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side of Risotto

$6.00

Desserts

Broken Cannoli

$8.00Out of stock

Lava Cake

$9.00

Italian Lemon Cake

$9.00

Italian S'mores

$6.00

Panna Cotta

$6.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cannoli Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Side Of Berries

$5.00

Pumkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Side of Pasta

Side of Bucatini

$7.00Out of stock

Side of Elbow

$7.00

Side of Orecchiette

$7.00

Side of Rotini

$7.00

Side of Spaghetti

$7.00

Side of GF Pasta

$7.00

Side of Rigatoni

$7.00

OPEN DOOR DROP OFF

Open Door

Witches Ride

Meatball Sandwich WR

$7.00

Minestrone Soup WR

$5.00

Penne Vodka WR

$6.00

Wine

BTL Agostino Pavia & Figli Barbera

$48.00

BTL Banfi Brunello

$145.00

BTL Batasiolo Barbaresco

$95.00

BTL Batasiolo Barolo

$98.00

BTL Buehler Cab

$70.00

BTL Calera PN

$56.00

BTL Canaletto PN

$36.00

BTL Castello del Trebbio Chianti

$48.00

BTL Caymus Cab

$185.00

BTL Flowers PN

$99.00

BTL Frank Family Cab

$110.00

BTL Gaja Ca' Marcanda

$110.00

BTL Jordan Cab

$128.00

BTL Left Coast PN

$56.00

BTL Mon Frere Cab

$40.00

BTL MT. Veeder

$85.00Out of stock

BTL Nevio Montepulciano

$56.00

BTL Orin Swift 8 Years Red Blend

$91.00

BTL Palazzo Maffei Amarone

$94.00

BTL Post & Beam

$84.00

BTL Quilt Cab

$80.00

BTL Ramsay Cab

$48.00

BTL Rocca Sasyr Super Tuscan

$48.00

BTL Silver Oak Cab

$185.00

BTL Au Contraire Chard

$50.00

BTL Cake Bread Chard

$98.00

BTL Chasing Venus Sauv Blanc

$46.00

BTL Contini Fermentino

$52.00

BTL Dry Creek Fume

$32.00

BTL Jermann PG

$50.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chard

$59.00

BTL Mon Frere Chard

$32.00

BTL Pieropan Soave

$46.00

BTL Ramey Chard

$80.00

BTL Ruffino PG

$32.00

BTL Vietti Moscato

$44.00

BTL Vigneti Del Dole PG

$32.00

GLS Chateau Minuty M

$13.00

GLS La Bella 187ML

$8.00

BTL Ferrari Spumanti Brut

$60.00

BTL LaBella

$25.00

BTL Torresella Rose

$36.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot

$140.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot 375ML

$80.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot Rose

$165.00

BTL Argento Minimalista Rose

$32.00

BTL Chateau Minuty M

$46.00

Kids Menu

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Salad

$5.00

Kids Salmon

$12.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Gelato

$3.50

Kids Sorbetto

$3.50

Kids Pancakes

$9.00

Sharables Lunch

Breadcrumbs, Garlic, Butter, White Wine

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

Prosciutto Burrata

$15.00

prosciutto di parma, burrata, arugula, evoo

Salumeria Board

$18.00

prosciutto, soppressata, mortadella, olives, almonds, and parmigiano-reggino cheese.

Tuscan Hummus

$11.00

cannellini beans, garlic, tahini, lemon and extra virgin olive oil with crudites

Whipped Ricotta

$12.00

Blended ricotta with honey and speck

Salads Lunch

shaved brussel sprout, apples, pomegranate, cranberries, walnuts, honey dijon vinaigrette

Brussel Sprout Salad

$14.00

shaved brussel sprout, apples, pomegranate, cranberries, walnuts, honey dijon vinaigrette

Burrata Wedge

$15.00

iceberg lettuce, burrata, crispy pancetta and tomato confit.

Classic Caesar

$8.00

grilled hearts of romaine, parmesan crisps, croutons and caesar dressings

Fennel

$14.00

Harvest Grain Bowl

$13.00

mixed greens, roasted beets, sweet potatoes, bulgar, farro, cranberry vinaigrette

il Mio Salad

$14.00

green leaf, salami, mozzarella cheese, pimento, red onion, celery, radish, black olives and red wine vinaigrette

Italian Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Kale Cobb

$16.00

baby kale, roasted chicken, red onion, roma tomatoes, crispy pancetta, avocado, soft boiled egg

Panzanella

$14.00

Hand Helds Lunch

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried, grilled, parmigiana or buffalo.

Filet Sliders

$29.00

tenderloin medallion, balsamic aioli, arugula and black pepper.

Il Mio Burger

$14.00

custom angus blend, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and brioche bun.

Sides Lunch

Cauliflower & Calabrian Chilies

$8.00

calabrian chillies and parmigiana cheese.

Fries

$5.00

Truffled Fries

$7.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

30 South Prospect, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514

Directions

Gallery
il Mio image

Similar restaurants in your area

The George
orange starNo Reviews
1 Walker Avenue Clarendon Hills, IL 60514
View restaurantnext
Sushi House - Westmont
orange starNo Reviews
830 E Ogden Ave Westmont, IL 60559-1246
View restaurantnext
Country House Claredon Hills
orange starNo Reviews
241 55th Clarendon Hills, IL 60514
View restaurantnext
Cafe La Fortuna Hinsdale
orange star4.9 • 344
46 Village Place Hinsdale, IL 60521
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale
orange starNo Reviews
29 E 1st Street Hinsdale, IL 60521
View restaurantnext
Toni Patisserie & Cafe - Hinsdale
orange star4.1 • 1,031
51 S Washington St Hinsdale, IL 60521
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Clarendon Hills
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston