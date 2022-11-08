- Home
il Mio 30 South Prospect
30 South Prospect
Clarendon Hills, IL 60514
Popular Items
Sharables
Arancini
arborio rice, short rib meat ragu
Fried Calamari
Dusted calamari fried with lemons and chili peppers with an lemon aioli sauce
Garlic Rolls
toscanino, garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Grilled Calamari
Meatball & Polenta
Housemade meatballs with creamy parmesan polenta
Prosciutto Burrata
prosciutto di parma, burrata, arugula, evoo
Salumeria Board
prosciutto, soppressata, mortadella, olives, almonds, and parmigiano-reggino cheese.
Shrimp Scampi
breadcrumbs, garlic, butter, white wine
Whipped Ricotta
Blended ricotta with honey and speck
Wings
Buffalo, honey garlic or parmesan
Mussels Marinara
Escarole & Beans
Flatbreads
Diavolo Flatbread
pepperoini, basil, mozzarella, Calabrian pepper and honey
Margherita Flatbread
fresh tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil
Mushroom Flatbread
Imported mushrooms, fontina cheese, truffles and fresh thyme
Pesto Burrata Flatbread
house-made pesto, burrata, grate parmigiano
Sausage Flatbread
italian sausage, calabrian chili oil
Soup & Salads
Brussel Sprout Salad
shaved brussel sprout, apples, pomegranate, cranberries, walnuts, honey dijon vinaigrette
Burrata Wedge
iceberg lettuce, burrata, crispy pancetta and tomato confit.
Classic Caesar
grilled hearts of romaine, parmesan crisps, croutons and caesar dressings
Cobb
il Mio Salad
green leaf, salami, mozzarella cheese, pimento, red onion, celery, radish, black olives and red wine vinaigrette
Beet Goat Cheese
Minestrone Soup
Soup of the Day
Hand Helds
Pasta
Cacio e Pepe
spaghetti, pecorino, grana padano, butter and grains of paradise.
Gnocchi Vodka
potato dumpling, vodka tomato cream sauce, parmesan cheese.
Orecchiette
italian sausage, shallots, parmesan cheese, peas and white wine.
Parppardelle with Short Rib Ragu
braised shortrib, wide flat pasta, vegetable ragu.
Spaghetti Alfredo
Spaghetti Marinara Entree
Linguini Gamberi
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Linguini White Clams
Rigatoni Bolognese
house-made slow cooked meat sauce
Asparagus risotto
Entrée
Branzino
mediterranean sea bass, cherry tomatoes, and olives in lemon butter sauce.
Chicken Peperoncini
semi-boneless chicken, bell peppers, peperoncini, roasted potatoes. natural juice with lemons.
Chicken Parmigiana
mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti, san marzano tomatoes
Eggplant Parmigiana
eggplant, mozzarella cheese and grated parmigiana-reggiano cheese.
Grilled Salmon
scottish salmon, braised lentils, capers and grilled vegetables.
Lamb Chops
Australian lamb, oregano, lemon, grilled vegetables
Skirt Steak Vesuvio
8oz prime skirt steak, oregano, roasted potatoes, evoo, garlic, white wine, grilled vegetables
Chilean Sea Bass
Sides
Broccolini
garlic, evoo
Cauliflower & Calabrian Chilies
calabrian chillies and parmigiana cheese.
Fries
GF flatbread
Grilled Asparagus
oregano, evoo
Rapini
rapini, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
balsamic glaze, pancetta and apples.
Roasted Mushrooms Cipollini Onions
assorted mushrooms and cipollini onions.
Sauteed Peppers
Side Meatballs
Side of Polenta
Toast points
Truffled Fries
Vesuvio Potatoes
Truffle Mac & Cheese
Side of Risotto
Desserts
Side of Pasta
Wine
BTL Agostino Pavia & Figli Barbera
BTL Banfi Brunello
BTL Batasiolo Barbaresco
BTL Batasiolo Barolo
BTL Buehler Cab
BTL Calera PN
BTL Canaletto PN
BTL Castello del Trebbio Chianti
BTL Caymus Cab
BTL Flowers PN
BTL Frank Family Cab
BTL Gaja Ca' Marcanda
BTL Jordan Cab
BTL Left Coast PN
BTL Mon Frere Cab
BTL MT. Veeder
BTL Nevio Montepulciano
BTL Orin Swift 8 Years Red Blend
BTL Palazzo Maffei Amarone
BTL Post & Beam
BTL Quilt Cab
BTL Ramsay Cab
BTL Rocca Sasyr Super Tuscan
BTL Silver Oak Cab
BTL Au Contraire Chard
BTL Cake Bread Chard
BTL Chasing Venus Sauv Blanc
BTL Contini Fermentino
BTL Dry Creek Fume
BTL Jermann PG
BTL Mer Soleil Chard
BTL Mon Frere Chard
BTL Pieropan Soave
BTL Ramey Chard
BTL Ruffino PG
BTL Vietti Moscato
BTL Vigneti Del Dole PG
GLS Chateau Minuty M
GLS La Bella 187ML
BTL Ferrari Spumanti Brut
BTL LaBella
BTL Torresella Rose
BTL Veuve Cliquot
BTL Veuve Cliquot 375ML
BTL Veuve Cliquot Rose
BTL Argento Minimalista Rose
BTL Chateau Minuty M
Sharables Lunch
Grilled Calamari
Prosciutto Burrata
prosciutto di parma, burrata, arugula, evoo
Salumeria Board
prosciutto, soppressata, mortadella, olives, almonds, and parmigiano-reggino cheese.
Tuscan Hummus
cannellini beans, garlic, tahini, lemon and extra virgin olive oil with crudites
Whipped Ricotta
Blended ricotta with honey and speck
Salads Lunch
Brussel Sprout Salad
shaved brussel sprout, apples, pomegranate, cranberries, walnuts, honey dijon vinaigrette
Burrata Wedge
iceberg lettuce, burrata, crispy pancetta and tomato confit.
Classic Caesar
grilled hearts of romaine, parmesan crisps, croutons and caesar dressings
Fennel
Harvest Grain Bowl
mixed greens, roasted beets, sweet potatoes, bulgar, farro, cranberry vinaigrette
il Mio Salad
green leaf, salami, mozzarella cheese, pimento, red onion, celery, radish, black olives and red wine vinaigrette
Italian Grilled Chicken Salad
Kale Cobb
baby kale, roasted chicken, red onion, roma tomatoes, crispy pancetta, avocado, soft boiled egg
Panzanella
Hand Helds Lunch
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
30 South Prospect, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514