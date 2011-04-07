Restaurant header imageView gallery

IL Palio

5 Corporate Drive

Shelton, CT 06484

Order Again

Popular Items

Broccoli Rabe
Mashed Potatoes
Margherita Pizza

Per Cominciare

Soup

$11.00

seasonal soup, preparation changes daily

Tagliere

$21.00

thinly sliced cured meats, imported cheese, mixed & modena style fried dough

Beat Salad

$17.00

roasted beet salad with braised fennel, arugula, Feta cheese and toasted walnuts in an orange and tarragon vinaigrette

Fritto di Calamari

$19.00

flash fried calamari & zucchini with a lightly spiced marinara sauce

Garlic Bread W Cheese

$8.00

garlic bread with cheese

Garlic Bread

$6.00

garlic bread

Cavoletti e Patata

$16.00

flash fried sweet potatoes and baby Brussel Sprouts over honey mustard aioli with tarragon and Pecorino Romano

Polipo alla Griglia

$20.00

warm octopus salad over grilled Granny Smith apples with braised red cabbage, arugula and chickpeas

Involtini di Melanzane

$18.00

Italian eggplant rollatini filled with Burrata and aromatic herbs, baked over fresh tomatoes and garlic "Spadellata"

Mussels

$21.00

"Crazy Water" of Prince Edward Island Mussels with fregola, tomatoes and saffron served with grilled ciabatta bread

Caprese d'Inverno

$19.00

warm salad of roasted peppers and arugula with thinly slice Prosciutto di Parma and fresh Mozzarella Bocconcino with and aged balsamic drizzle

Le Insalate

Giulio Cesare

$14.00

romaine heart salad, oregano crostini, shaved parmesan with housemade eggless cesare dressing

Giulio Cesare With Chicken

$23.00

Giulio Cesare With Salmon

$25.00

Ceaser With Shrimp

$25.00

Pere Arrostite al Miele con Riccia e Cenerino

$16.00

honey roasted pear salad with Italian frisee and arugula, Humboldt Fog goat cheese and crunchy pecans

Vecchio Piedmonte

$12.00

crispy green and opal lettuces with roasted grapes, shaved Tropea Onions and Gorgonzola Naturale with prosecco vinaigrette

Le Pizze

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Scarpariello Pizza

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, hot & sweet italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Delicata

$17.00

imported Burrata, Prosciutto di Parma, roasted Delicata squash and crispy sage

I Secondi

Pollo Scarpariello

$29.00

de-boned chicken breast & thighs with grilled chicken sausage oven roasted in rosemary, garlic, white wine, and hot calabrese peppers served with broccoli rabe and imported shell pasta

Salmone

$29.00

Filetto di Manzo

$39.00

grilled filet mignon with fresh horseradish mashed potatoes & sauteed spinach topped with caramelized shallots in a Barolo wine sauce

Scaloppine di Vitello

$38.00

veal scaloppine with domestic mushrooms, marsala sauce served with sauteed string beans & mashed potatoes

Braciola di Maiale Martini

$38.00

lighlty breaded & pan fried pork chop served with string beans and roasted Yukon Gold potatoes in a white wine and lemon sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

breaded chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce served with imported penne & tomato sauce

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Halibut

$37.00

chickpea flour dusted wild Atlantic halibut with sautéed escarole and Cannellini beans in a white whine, black olive and cherry tomato sauce

Sole

$36.00

oven roasted filet of sole with shrimp in a garlic white wine sauce with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach

Pasta

Lasagna alla Bolognese Antica

$26.00

housemade lasagna layered with pork, veal & beef ragu, fresh tomato sauce, reggiano parmigiano

1/2 Lasagna alla Bolognese Antica

$17.00

housemade lasagna layered with pork, veal & beef ragu, fresh tomato sauce, reggiano parmigiano

Penne Vodka

$19.00

imported penne, fresh tomato vodka sauce

1/2 Penne Vodka

$14.00

imported penne, fresh tomato vodka sauce

Penne Arrabiatta

$19.00

imported penne with a spicy tomato sauce

1/2 Penne Arrabiatta

$12.00

imported penne with a spicy tomato sauce

Penne Marinara

$18.00

imported penne with fresh tomato sauce

1/2 Penne Marinara

$11.00

imported penne with fresh tomato sauce

Rigatoni Mare e Monti

$29.00

1/2 Rigatoni Mare e Monti

$20.00

Pappardelle con il Ragu di Costine e Fiore di Sardegna

$28.00

house made pappardelle on a short rib and Barbaresco ragu with shaved fiore di Sardegna

1/2 Pappardelle con il Ragu di Costine e Fioe di Sardegna

$19.00

house made pappardelle on a short rib and Barbaresco ragu with shaved fiore di Sardegna

Cavatelli alla Buttera

$26.00

house made cavatelli served with hot and sweet Italian sausage, tomatoes, fresh peas and a "tear drop" of cream

1/2 Cavatelli alla Buttera

$17.00

house made cavatelli served with hot and sweet Italian sausage, tomatoes, fresh peas and a "tear drop" of cream

Gnocchetti Zucca con Funghi Misti e Burro al Tartufo Nero

$26.00

roasted butternut squash gnochetti baked with domestic mushrooms, Brussels sprouts and black truffle butter

1/2 Gnocchetti Zucca con Funghi Misti e Burro al Tartufo Nero

$17.00

roasted butternut squash gnochetti baked with domestic mushrooms, Brussel sprouts and black truffle butter

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$15.00

breaded chicken tenders served with house made fries

Pasta & Butter

$12.00

imported penne with farm fresh butter

Dolci

Apple Tart

$10.00

warm apple tart served with vanilla gelato

Tartufo

$10.00

amaretto and chocolate chip gelato covered in semi-sweet Valrhona chocolate

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

warm chocolate cake with caramel sauce & vanilla gelato

Torta di Mandorle con Pera al Chianti e Spezie *GF

$10.00

a wam gluten-free almond cake with a Chianti and spiced poached pear & zabaglione gelato

Tiramisu

$10.00

espresso-soaked ladyfinger cookies layered with mascarpone cream

Bread Pudding

$10.00

warm apple and cranberry bread pudding with apple cider sauce

Semifreddo

$10.00

pistachio flavored semifreddo with blood orange sauce & a pistachio-caramel brittle

Gelato

$10.00

our selection of ice cream & sorbet

Vanilla gelato

$10.00

Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Dessert Special

$12.00

Sides

American Broccoli

$10.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Escarole

$9.00

Gnocco Frito

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side Pasta

$8.00

Spinach

$10.00

Tuscan Fries

$8.00

Green Beans

$10.00

Via

1/2 Tray Cesare

$54.00

Full Tray Cesare Salad

$84.00

1/2 Tray Field Greens

$42.00

Full Tray Field Greens

$72.00

1/2 Tray Chopped Romaine

$49.00

Full Tray Chopped Romaine

$99.00

1/2 Tray Caprese

$49.00

Full Tray Caprese

$99.00

1/2 Tray Antipasto al' Italiana

$79.00

Full Tray Antipasto all' Italiana

$149.00

1/2 Tray Arancini Di Riso

$24.00

Full Arancini Di Riso

$55.00

Full Tray Filetto Di Manzo e Rucola Focaccia

$60.00

1/2 Filetto Di Manzo e Rucola Focaccia

$120.00

Open Food Via

1/2 Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$55.00

Full Tray Egglplant Parmigiana

$75.00

1/2 Tray Lasagna Bolognese

$62.00

Full Tray Lasagna Bolognese

$85.00

1/2 Tray Vegetarian Lasagna

$60.00

Full Tray Vegetarian Lasanga

$75.00

1/2 Tray Penne Alfredo with Chicken

$50.00

Full Tray Penne Alfredo with Chicken

$75.00

1/2 Tray Rigatoni Quattro Formaggi

$50.00

Full Tray Rigatoni Quattro Formaggi

$75.00

1/2 Tray Shrimp Scampi over Linguine

$67.00

Full Tray Shrimp Scampi over Linguine

$120.00

1/2 Tray Penne Pomodoro with Fresh Basil

$43.00

Full Tray Penne Pomodoro and Fresh Basil

$58.00

1/2 Tray Baked Rigatoni

$64.00

Full Tray Baked Rigatoni

$80.00

1/2 Tray Penne alla Vodka

$50.00

Full Tray Penne alla Vodka

$79.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$59.00

Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$105.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Marsala

$54.00

Full Tray Chicken Marsala

$90.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Piccata

$54.00

Full Tray Chicken Piccata

$90.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Scaloppine & Mixed Mushrooms

$59.00

Full Tray Chicken Scaloppine & Mixed Mushrooms

$105.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Scarpariello

$62.00

Full Tray Chicken Scarpariello

$109.00

1/2 Tray Pork Scaloppine

$55.00

Full Tray Pork Scaloppine

$99.00

1/2 Tray Tenderloin Tips over Penne Pasta

$55.00

Full Tray Tenderloin Tips over Penne Pasta

$99.00

1/2 Tray Italian Meatballs

$54.00

Full Tray Italian Meatballs

$90.00

1/2 Tray Sausage, Pepper & Onions

$54.00

Full Tray Sausage, Pepper & Onions

$90.00

1/2 Tray Stracci di Manzo Pizzaola

$62.00

Full Tray Stracci di Manzo Pizzaola

$109.00

1/2 Tray Shrimp Scampi

$95.00

Full Tray Shrimp Scampi

$170.00

1/2 Tray Salmon with Mustard Crust

$69.00

Full Tray Salmon with Mustard Crust

$129.00

1/2 Tray Daily Fish Mediterranea

Full Tray Daily Fish Mediterranea

1/2 Tray Seasonal Vegetables

$49.00

Full Tray Seasonal Vegetables

$85.00

1/2 Tray Roasted Potatoes

$35.00

Full Tray Roasted Potatoes

$59.00

Tuscan Loaf

$8.75

1/2 Tray Whole Wheat Focaccia Carmelilzed Onions, Olives, Rosemary

$18.00

Sandwich PP

$7.99

Cookies, Brownies/ Fresh Fruit

$8.99

Water

$1.75

Soda

$2.00

1/2 Tray Tirami-su

$60.00

Full Tray Tirami-su

$105.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Il Palio is an Italian restaurant with creative dishes, and a unique wine selection!

Website

Location

5 Corporate Drive, Shelton, CT 06484

Directions

