IL Palio
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Il Palio is an Italian restaurant with creative dishes, and a unique wine selection!
Location
5 Corporate Drive, Shelton, CT 06484
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Shelton - 811 Bridgeport Avenue
No Reviews
811 Bridgeport Avenue Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurant
Epicurean Feast - 3020 - Armstrong Cafe
No Reviews
6 Armstrong Street Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurant