Ritrovo - Playa Vista
No reviews yet
6020 S. Seabluff Dr.
Suite 4
Playa Vista, CA 90094
Popular Items
Antipasti
Prosciutto E Mozzarella
Aged prosciutto and mozzarella with fig and balsamic reduction
Caprese
Sliced homemade bufala mozzarella with sliced tomatoes, basil, pesto and olive oil
Melanzane
Baked eggplant parmigiana
Tagliere
Selection of seasonal condiments, Italian meats and cheeses
Soup Of The Day
Our homemade soup of the day
Polpettini Della Casa
Italian Polpo
Insalate
Chopped Salad
Chopped lettuce, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, avocado, mozzarella and olives tossed in a vinaigrette dressing
Ritrovo Cesare
Crispy romaine hearts with shaved parmesan cheese and house dressing
Bietole E Pecorino
Organic red and yellow beets, tomatoes, asparagus, avocado and goat cheese
Arugula E Carciofi
Arugula, shaved parmesan and fresh artichoke hearts in a lemon and truffle dressing
Burrata Salad
Burrata over a bed of mixed greens and seasonal tomatoes garnished with oregano and olive oil
Finocchi Salad
fennel and baby artichokes, lima beans, walnut and house dressing
Pizzas
12" Cheese
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
12" Della Casa
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and bell pepper
12" Pepperoni & Sausage
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and sausage
12" Vegetarian
Mushrooms, eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers
12" Hawaiian
Pineapple, canadian bacon, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
12" Napoli
Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic and mozzarella cheese
12" Bianca E Neve
Spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
12" Burrata
Tomato sauce, burrata, sea salt and basil
12" Prosciutto
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh arugula and prosciutto
16" Cheese
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
16" Della Casa
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and bell pepper
16" Pepperoni & Sausage
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and sausage
16" Vegetarian
Mushrooms, eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers
16"Hawaiian
Pineapple, canadian bacon, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Napoli
Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic and mozzarella cheese
16" Bianca E Neve
Spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
16" Proscuitto
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh arugula and prosciutto
Primi (Pasta and Risotto )
Spaghetti E Polpettine.
Spaghetti in a tomato sauce with meatballs
Agnolotti Casarecci
Pappardelle Bolognese
Homemade wide noodle pasta prepared with our traditional meat sauce (50% beef, 50% pork)
Fusilli Ritrovo
Spiral pasta with sun-dried tomatoes and broccoli in a light cream sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti with crispy bacon and parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce
Lasagna Bolognese.
Layered pasta sheets with meat sauce and béchamel
Gnocchi Arrabiatta
Spicy tomato sauce
Gnocchi Pesto.
Homemade pesto, parmesan cheese and a touch of cream
Gnocchi Gorgonzola
Gorgonzola cheese, cream and olive oil served with arugula
Aglio Olio E Scampi
Fettuccini tossed in olive oil, garlic, chili flakes and shrimp
Spaghetti Alla Stracciatella
Spaghetti tossed in our marinara sauce and creamy burrata
Risotto Mare
Arborio rice in marinara sauce with calamari, clams, mussels and shrimp
Spaghetti Marinara
Linguine Vongole
Linguine pasta, olive oil, fresh basil, garlic, manila clams, in a white wine sauce
Pasta Alla Norma
White Sea Bass
Linguine and Braised Lamb Ragu in red wine
Secondi ( Meat & Seafood )
Sirloin Alla Senape
8oz sirloin steak in a creamy mustard sauce served with potatoes and green beans
Pollo Parmigiana
Breaded chicken with mozzarella cheese and a light tomato sauce served with spaghetti marinara
Scampi Diavola
Jumbo shrimp in spicy arrabbiata garlic tomato sauce on a bed of parmesan and garlic risotto
Salmone
Wild caught salmon with fresh lemon, capers and olive oil served with green beans and roasted potatoes
Ciopinno
Clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp and fresh fish in a tomato based seafood broth with truffle oil
Chilean Sea Bass
Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass in a light truffled marinara sauce, Risotto and Spinach
Contorni
Desserts
Traditional Tiramisu
Ladyfinger and mascarpone layered cake
Panna Cotta
Italian thickened pudding
Chocolate Temptation
Layer of chocolate cake, hazelnut cream and crunch all covered in a chocolate glaze
Creme Brûlée
Custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar
Gelato- Chocolate
Skim milk, sugar, cocoa powder & coconut oil (contains dairy, coconut & made in faculty that uses eggs, soy peanuts and other tree nuts & wheat)
Gelato- Strawberry
Skim milk, strawberry puree, sugar, strawberries, coconut oil & beet juice (contains dairy, coconut & made in faculty that uses eggs, soy peanuts and other tree nuts & wheat)
Gelato- Vanilla Bean
Skim milk, sugar, coconut oil, vanilla extract, vanilla bean specks (contains dairy, coconut & made in faculty that uses eggs, soy peanuts and other tree nuts & wheat).
Kids Menu
Lunch
Caprese Panini
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, pesto sauce, olive oil and prosciutto
Prosciutto Panini
Arugula, fresh mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Zucchini Bacon Chicken Panini
Grilled zucchini, bacon, roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, pesto
Meatball Sandwich
Marinara sauce, 3 ground beef meatballs, melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, fresh marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese
Piccolo Pizza
8'' personalized cheese pizza
Pizza & Salad Combo
8'' pizza with a choice of cesar or mista salad and a soft drink
Soup And Salad
Choice of mista or cesar salad with our homemade soup of the day