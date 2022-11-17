Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ritrovo - Playa Vista

review star

No reviews yet

6020 S. Seabluff Dr.

Suite 4

Playa Vista, CA 90094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese
Ritrovo Cesare
12" Cheese

Antipasti

Prosciutto E Mozzarella

Prosciutto E Mozzarella

$19.00

Aged prosciutto and mozzarella with fig and balsamic reduction

Caprese

Caprese

$17.00

Sliced homemade bufala mozzarella with sliced tomatoes, basil, pesto and olive oil

Melanzane

Melanzane

$19.00

Baked eggplant parmigiana

Tagliere

Tagliere

$22.00

Selection of seasonal condiments, Italian meats and cheeses

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Our homemade soup of the day

Polpettini Della Casa

$17.50

Italian Polpo

$20.50

Insalate

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.50

Chopped lettuce, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, avocado, mozzarella and olives tossed in a vinaigrette dressing

Ritrovo Cesare

Ritrovo Cesare

$14.00

Crispy romaine hearts with shaved parmesan cheese and house dressing

Bietole E Pecorino

Bietole E Pecorino

$15.50

Organic red and yellow beets, tomatoes, asparagus, avocado and goat cheese

Arugula E Carciofi

Arugula E Carciofi

$15.50

Arugula, shaved parmesan and fresh artichoke hearts in a lemon and truffle dressing

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$15.50

Burrata over a bed of mixed greens and seasonal tomatoes garnished with oregano and olive oil

Finocchi Salad

Finocchi Salad

$16.00

fennel and baby artichokes, lima beans, walnut and house dressing

Pizzas

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$15.50

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

12" Della Casa

12" Della Casa

$19.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and bell pepper

12" Pepperoni & Sausage

12" Pepperoni & Sausage

$18.50

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and sausage

12" Vegetarian

12" Vegetarian

$19.50

Mushrooms, eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers

12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$18.50

Pineapple, canadian bacon, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

12" Napoli

12" Napoli

$18.50

Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic and mozzarella cheese

12" Bianca E Neve

12" Bianca E Neve

$18.50

Spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

12" Burrata

12" Burrata

$18.50

Tomato sauce, burrata, sea salt and basil

12" Prosciutto

12" Prosciutto

$19.50

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh arugula and prosciutto

16" Cheese

16" Cheese

$16.50

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

16" Della Casa

16" Della Casa

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and bell pepper

16" Pepperoni & Sausage

16" Pepperoni & Sausage

$24.00

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and sausage

16" Vegetarian

16" Vegetarian

$24.00

Mushrooms, eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers

16"Hawaiian

16"Hawaiian

$24.00

Pineapple, canadian bacon, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Napoli

16" Napoli

$24.00

Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic and mozzarella cheese

16" Bianca E Neve

16" Bianca E Neve

$23.00

Spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

16" Proscuitto

16" Proscuitto

$24.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh arugula and prosciutto

Primi (Pasta and Risotto )

Spaghetti E Polpettine.

Spaghetti E Polpettine.

$22.00

Spaghetti in a tomato sauce with meatballs

Agnolotti Casarecci

Agnolotti Casarecci

$24.00
Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$24.00

Homemade wide noodle pasta prepared with our traditional meat sauce (50% beef, 50% pork)

Fusilli Ritrovo

Fusilli Ritrovo

$24.00

Spiral pasta with sun-dried tomatoes and broccoli in a light cream sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$24.00

Spaghetti with crispy bacon and parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce

Lasagna Bolognese.

Lasagna Bolognese.

$26.50

Layered pasta sheets with meat sauce and béchamel

Gnocchi Arrabiatta

Gnocchi Arrabiatta

$19.50

Spicy tomato sauce

Gnocchi Pesto.

Gnocchi Pesto.

$22.00

Homemade pesto, parmesan cheese and a touch of cream

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$24.00

Gorgonzola cheese, cream and olive oil served with arugula

Aglio Olio E Scampi

Aglio Olio E Scampi

$24.00

Fettuccini tossed in olive oil, garlic, chili flakes and shrimp

Spaghetti Alla Stracciatella

Spaghetti Alla Stracciatella

$22.00

Spaghetti tossed in our marinara sauce and creamy burrata

Risotto Mare

Risotto Mare

$31.00

Arborio rice in marinara sauce with calamari, clams, mussels and shrimp

Spaghetti Marinara

$17.50
Linguine Vongole

Linguine Vongole

$29.00

Linguine pasta, olive oil, fresh basil, garlic, manila clams, in a white wine sauce

Pasta Alla Norma

Pasta Alla Norma

$27.00
White Sea Bass

White Sea Bass

$28.00Out of stock

Linguine and Braised Lamb Ragu in red wine

Secondi ( Meat & Seafood )

Sirloin Alla Senape

Sirloin Alla Senape

$28.50

8oz sirloin steak in a creamy mustard sauce served with potatoes and green beans

Pollo Parmigiana

Pollo Parmigiana

$26.50

Breaded chicken with mozzarella cheese and a light tomato sauce served with spaghetti marinara

Scampi Diavola

Scampi Diavola

$28.50

Jumbo shrimp in spicy arrabbiata garlic tomato sauce on a bed of parmesan and garlic risotto

Salmone

Salmone

$28.50

Wild caught salmon with fresh lemon, capers and olive oil served with green beans and roasted potatoes

Ciopinno

Ciopinno

$31.00

Clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp and fresh fish in a tomato based seafood broth with truffle oil

Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$38.00

Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass in a light truffled marinara sauce, Risotto and Spinach

Contorni

Spinach

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Side Of Spaghetti

$5.00

Side Of Penne

$5.00

Side Of Fusilli

$5.00
Side Of Pesto Sauce

Side Of Pesto Sauce

$4.00
Side Of Bolognese Sauce

Side Of Bolognese Sauce

$4.00

Meat sauce (50% beef, 50% pork)

Side Of Arribiata Sauce

Side Of Arribiata Sauce

$4.00
Side Of Marinara Sauce

Side Of Marinara Sauce

$4.00
Side Of Pink Sauce

Side Of Pink Sauce

$4.00

Chicken

$6.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Desserts

Traditional Tiramisu

Traditional Tiramisu

$11.00

Ladyfinger and mascarpone layered cake

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Italian thickened pudding

Chocolate Temptation

Chocolate Temptation

$10.00

Layer of chocolate cake, hazelnut cream and crunch all covered in a chocolate glaze

Creme Brûlée

Creme Brûlée

$10.00

Custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar

Gelato- Chocolate

Gelato- Chocolate

$3.50

Skim milk, sugar, cocoa powder & coconut oil (contains dairy, coconut & made in faculty that uses eggs, soy peanuts and other tree nuts & wheat)

Gelato- Strawberry

Gelato- Strawberry

$3.50

Skim milk, strawberry puree, sugar, strawberries, coconut oil & beet juice (contains dairy, coconut & made in faculty that uses eggs, soy peanuts and other tree nuts & wheat)

Gelato- Vanilla Bean

Gelato- Vanilla Bean

$3.50

Skim milk, sugar, coconut oil, vanilla extract, vanilla bean specks (contains dairy, coconut & made in faculty that uses eggs, soy peanuts and other tree nuts & wheat).

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza- Kids

$8.00

Pepperoni Pizza- Kids

$8.00

Spaghetti Marinara- Kids

$8.00

Spaghetti Meat Sauce- Kids

$8.00

Mac N' Cheese- Kids

$8.00

Roasted Veggies- Kids

$5.00

Penne With Butter- Kids

$8.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs- Kids

$8.00

Caesar Salad- Kids

$8.00

Grace's Special

$8.00Out of stock

Lunch

Caprese Panini

$14.00

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, pesto sauce, olive oil and prosciutto

Prosciutto Panini

$14.00

Arugula, fresh mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Zucchini Bacon Chicken Panini

$14.00

Grilled zucchini, bacon, roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, pesto

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Marinara sauce, 3 ground beef meatballs, melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast, fresh marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese

Piccolo Pizza

$8.00

8'' personalized cheese pizza

Pizza & Salad Combo

$15.50

8'' pizza with a choice of cesar or mista salad and a soft drink

Soup And Salad

Soup And Salad

$13.00

Choice of mista or cesar salad with our homemade soup of the day

Caprese

$15.50

Melanzane

$17.50

Prosciutto e Mozzarella

$17.50

Ritrovo Cesare

$14.00

Burrata Salad

$15.50

Bietole e Pecorino

$15.50

Arugula e Carciofi

$15.50

Chopped Salad

$15.50

Spaghetti e Polpettine

$22.00

Spaghetti Alla Stracciatella

$22.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$24.00

Fusili Ritrovo

$24.00

Aglio Olio E Scampi

$22.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$24.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$26.50
<