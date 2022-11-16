Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Il Pizzaiolo Wood-fired Pizza - Colfax

review star

No reviews yet

230 S Auburn St.

Colfax, CA 95713

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Cheese
Tartufo Fungi

Pizzas

11"-12" pizza with red sauce, extra virgin olive oil or special sauce
Marinara

Marinara

$8.45

red sauce / garlic / oregano / evoo / sea salt

Margherita

Margherita

$10.95

red sauce / fresh mozzarella / sea salt / basil / evoo

Cinque Terre

Cinque Terre

$11.95

red sauce / fresh mozzarella / anchovies / capers / evoo

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.95

red sauce / fresh mozzarella / pepperoni / oregano

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$13.95

red sauce / fresh mozzarella / sweet fennel sausage / Mama Lil's peppers / red chili flakes

Combinazione

Combinazione

$16.45

red sauce / fresh mozzarella / pepperoni / sausage / meatball / red onions / bell peppers / parmesan

Cheese

Cheese

$11.45

red sauce / fresh mozzarella / aged mozzarella

Verdura

Verdura

$12.45

evoo / fresh mozzarella / mushrooms / red onions / black olives / cherry tomatoes / sea salt / white pepper / parmesan / Frank's RedHot® sauce optional after baking

Rosmarino

Rosmarino

$12.75

evoo / fresh mozzarella / rosemary / red onion / pistachios / white pepper

Campania

Campania

$13.45

evoo / fresh mozzarella / apple / bacon / red onion / parmesan

Napoli

Napoli

$13.75

evoo / fresh mozzarella / prosciutto / arugula / shaved parmesan

Pancetta

Pancetta

$15.95

evoo / fresh mozzarella / herb mushrooms / pancetta / parmesan

Quattro Formaggio

Quattro Formaggio

$14.45

evoo / fresh mozzarella / shaved parmesan / gorgonzola / romano-provolone blend / herb mushrooms / cherry tomatoes / garlic / oregano

Pollo Pesto

Pollo Pesto

$15.45

toasted walnut pesto sauce / aged mozzarella & provolone / marinated grilled chicken breast / mushroom blend / cherry tomatoes / asiago cheese

Carne Amanti

Carne Amanti

$16.45

red sauce / mozzarella / sausage / pepperoni / meatball / bacon

Pepperoni Jalapeno & Honey

Pepperoni Jalapeno & Honey

$13.45

red sauce / fresh mozzarella / pepperoni / pickled jalapeño peppers / oregano / drizzle of honey after baking

New Yorker

New Yorker

$15.45

New York-style red sauce / aged mozzarella & provolone / pepperoni / sausage / ricotta / garlic / oregano / parmesan

Tartufo Fungi

Tartufo Fungi

$13.95

cream sauce / fresh mozzarella / herb mushrooms / cherry tomatoes / asiago cheese / black pepper / truffle zest and a honey drizzle after baking

Alex Special

$14.95

BYO Pizza

Choose a base, then add cheese and up to four other toppings

Red Pie (no cheese)

$8.45

red sauce (crushed San Marzano-style tomatoes)

White Pie (no cheese)

$8.45

extra virgin olive oil

Calzone (no cheese)

$8.45

Choose up to FOUR ingredients from the Toppings list

Calzones

Ragazino Calzone

Ragazino Calzone

$13.95

aged mozzarella / meatballs / ricotta / dita sauce topping / marinara side

Pollo Calzone

$14.45

shredded mozzarella / marinated chicken breast / artichokes / ricotta / dita sauce topping / ranch side

Salads & Sides

House Salad

$9.20

romaine tossed with your choice of house-made balsamic viniagrette or ranch dressing, topped with red onion, gorgonzola and wood-fired croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.20

romaine tossed with house-made caesar dressing, shaved parmesan and wood-fired croutons

Dita D'aglio

$5.70

bread sticks baked in our wood-fired oven, drizzled with dita sauce and topped with parmesan

Dita D'aglio - Gluten-free

$8.20

Gluten-free bread sticks baked in our wood-fired oven, drizzled with dita sauce and topped with parmesan

Meatballs

Meatballs

$8.20+

House-made with ground beef and Italian sausage, wood-fired and topped with marinara sauce, parmesan and fresh parsley

Dips/Dressings

balsamic, caesar or ranch dressing, dita, marinara, pizza or pesto sauce

Ranch Dressing 12 oz

Ranch Dressing 12 oz

$3.95

House-made fresh ranch dressing with buttermilk, mayonnaise, sour cream, herbs, spices and dried vegetables

Marinara Sauce 24 oz

Marinara Sauce 24 oz

$7.95Out of stock

house-made marinara sauce in a refrigerated package. Add one or two orders of our meatballs, simmer together and pour over your favorite pasta with Parmesan cheese.

Arugula

$2.00

Desserts

Cannolis

$4.00+

traditional Italian pastry with house-made creamy filling, topped with pistachios and chocolate chips

Gelato

$4.00Out of stock

Click here for current flavors from the master gelatiers at Leo Leo Gelato in Paso Robles CA.

Nutella Cheesecake

Nutella Cheesecake

$6.50

Nutella hazelnut spread mixed into cheesecake batter, topped with roasted hazelnut and chocolate fudge all on a chocolate crust

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.50

Light, crispy ladyfingers soaked in liqueurs and espresso, topped off with mascarpone cheese and a light cocoa dusting

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.95

Coors

$4.25

Peroni

$5.95

Sierra Nevada

$5.95

Brunswick Blonde

$6.45

Irish Getaway

$6.45

Grateful Haze IPA

$6.45

California Love IPA

$6.45

Lightnin' Mike's IPA

$6.45

Running With Scissors IPA

$6.45

Witness the Citrus IPA

$6.45

Party Eyes Kolsch

$5.95

Brunswick Blonde 4-Pack

$17.95

Irish Getaway 4-Pack

$17.95

Grateful Haze IPA 4-Pack

$17.95

California Love 4-Pack

$16.95

Lightnin' Mike's 4-Pack

$17.95

Running With Scissors IPA 4-Pack

$17.95

Party Eyes Kolsch 4-Pack

$15.95

Wine

Merlot Italia glass

$6.25

Chianti glass

$7.45

Cabernet bottle

$19.75

Merlot bottle

$19.75

Chianti bottle

$24.75

Chardonnay bottle

$19.75

Soft Drinks

Jones Berry Lemonade

$2.95

Jones Creme

$2.95

Jones Orange

$2.95

Jones Root Beer

$2.95

Coke - Bottle

$2.95

Coke - Can

$1.95

Coke - Diet - Can

$1.95

Sprite - Can

$1.95

Dr Pepper

$1.95

Fanta Orange - Bottle

$2.95

Sprite - Bottle

$2.95

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.95

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.95

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.95

San Pellegrino Pomengranite-Orange

$2.95

San Pellegrino Essenza

$2.75

San Pellegrino Plain

$2.75

La Croix

$1.75

Plain Water Bottle

$1.25
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We are a family run artisan wood-fired pizza restaurant with high standards in food quality, cleanliness and customer service.

Website

Location

230 S Auburn St., Colfax, CA 95713

Directions

Gallery
Il Pizzaiolo Wood-fired Pizza image
Il Pizzaiolo Wood-fired Pizza image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire Wings - Rocklin
orange starNo Reviews
5400 Crossings Dr. Rocklin, CA 95677
View restaurantnext
New Glory Eatery & Taproom - Quarry Ponds
orange star4.4 • 633
5540 Douglas Blvd Granite Bay, CA 95746
View restaurantnext
Curry Pizza House - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
3984 Douglas Blvd (STE: 140) Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
6200 Stanford Ranch rd st #700 Rocklin, CA 95765
View restaurantnext
The Basement on Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
46 N Main St Colfax, CA 95713
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Colfax
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
El Dorado Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston