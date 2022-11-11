Restaurant header imageView gallery

Il Pizzaiolo

703 Washington Rd

Mount Lebanon, PA 15228

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Misticanza
Polpette

Antipasto

Arancini

$12.00

Sicilian and Neapolitan Fried Rice Balls

Arancini 4 Cheese

$12.00

Antipasto Napoli

$18.00

Assorted Seasonal Vegetables Prepared Fresh Daily

Polpette

$14.00

Meatballs, Marinara, Pecorino Romano

Pizza Bread

$5.00

Qt Maritata

$12.00

Zuppa Maritata

$8.00

Wedding Soup

Insalata

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Misticanza

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Olives, Carrots, Red Wine Vinaigrette with Parmigiano or Gorgonzola

Cesare

$14.00

Romaine, Gaeta Olives, Parmigiano, White Anchovy

Pizza

Margherita

$20.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Olive Oil

New York

$18.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Aged Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Fresh Basil

Marinara

$18.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Olive Oil

Diavola

$22.00

San Marazano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Napoletano, Calabrian Chili, Romano, Basil, Olive Oil

Bianca

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Olive Oil

Prosciutto E Arugula

$24.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Arugula, Parmigiano, Olive Oil

Salsiccia E Rapini

$22.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fennel Sausage, Rapini, Romano, Olive Oil

Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$22.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil

Ravioli Caprese

$24.00

Fresh Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Marinara

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$24.00

Potato Gnocchi, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmigiano

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$24.00

Meat Ragu of Emilia-Romagna with Parmigiano

Penne Rosa

$22.00

Butter, Marinara, Cream, Parmigiano

Secondo

Lasagne Carnevale

$24.00

Neapolitan Lasagne with Meatballs, Sweet Fennel Sausage, Fresh Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmigiano

Parmigiana Melanzane

$24.00

Baked Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmigiano, Basil

Dolci

Cannoli

$9.00

Hand-made Cannoli Shell filled with Sweetened Ricotta, Ground Pistachio, Chocolate Shavings and Maraschino Cherry

Delizia Al Limone

$9.00

Sponge Cake filled with fresh Lemon Pastry Cream, Limoncello and Whipped Cream

Tiramisu

$9.00

Sponge Cake soaked with Espresso, Liquor, layered with Zabaglione, Imported Mascarpone and Cocoa Powder

American Soda

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Italian Galvanina

Lemon Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Green Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Orange

$4.00

Lemon

$4.00

Blood Orange

$4.00

Tangerine Prickly Pear

$4.00Out of stock

Acqua

Natural Water Lurisia 500 ml

$5.00

Sparkling Water Lurisia 500 ml

$5.00

Natural Lurisia 1 liter

$10.00

Sparkling Water Lurisia 1 liter

$10.00

Sauce & Soup

Quart Rosa

$12.00

Quart Marinara

$8.00

Quart Bolognese

$14.00

Quart Zuppa Maritata

$12.00

Pint Caesar

$12.00

Pint Vinaigrette

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neapolitan pizzeria cooking with a 1000-degree wood-fired oven has a warm, casual space & a patio.

Location

703 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon, PA 15228

Directions

