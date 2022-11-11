Il Pizzaiolo
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neapolitan pizzeria cooking with a 1000-degree wood-fired oven has a warm, casual space & a patio.
Location
703 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon, PA 15228
