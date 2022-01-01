Restaurant header imageView gallery

IL POETA

170 Reviews

$$

98-04 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Kids Penne al Pomodoro
Kids Pollo Milanese
Kids Penne con Salsa Alfredo

ANTIPASTI

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Special soup of the day

Croquette di Melanzane

$13.00

Eggplant and ricotta croquettes served with light tomato sauce and sautéed spinach

Caprese a Modo Nostro

Caprese a Modo Nostro

$13.50

Vine tomato and fresh mozzarella with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic dressing

Fegatini di Pollo

$12.00

Chicken liver sautéed with endive, radicchio balsamic dressing served with soft polenta

Grigliata di Verdure

Grigliata di Verdure

$16.00

Mixed grilled vegetables served with crumble goat cheese and truffle oil

Calamari Dorati

$17.50

Fried Calamari served with a light spicy organic tomato sauce and crostini

Zuppetta Piccante di Molluschi

$17.50

Sautéed mussels and clams with a light spicy organic sauce and crostini

Polenta con Taleggio

$18.00

Fresh polenta baked with taleggio cheese

Carciofi Saltati con Scampi, Pistacchio e Parmigiano Reggiano

Carciofi Saltati con Scampi, Pistacchio e Parmigiano Reggiano

$19.00

Sautéed artichokes with shrimp, pistachio and parmigiano cheese

Burrata a modo nostro

$17.00

INSALATE

Insalata Della Casa

$10.00

Mesclun salad, carrots, tomatoes, radicchio in red vinaigrette dressing

Insalata Cesare

$12.00

Traditional Caesar salad

Insalata Tricolore con Formaggio di Capra

Insalata Tricolore con Formaggio di Capra

$13.00

Baby arugula, endive and radicchio served with crumbled goat cheese, with extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing

Insalata di Mele e Parmigiano

$14.00

Sliced apples, parmigiano cheese, walnuts, baby spinach and crispy bacon in balsamic dressing

Insalata di Rape Rosse e Asparagi

Insalata di Rape Rosse e Asparagi

$15.50

Red beats, asparagus, cherry tomato, capers, gorgonzola cheese salad in balsamic dressing

Insalatone Del Poeta

$18.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, tuna, olives, onion, fresh mozzarella, boiled eggs and prosciutto di parma with Italian dressing

Insalatone Di Pollo

$18.00

Mesclun salad, chicken breast, tomatoes, olives, asparagus, sliced imported parmigiano cheese with balsamic dressing

PASTE

Spaghetti alla Sebastiano

$17.00

Pasta with fresh tomato, touch of organic tomato sauce and fresh basil

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$19.00

Homemade pasta with beef ragout and organic tomato sauce

Gnocchi di Patate e spinaci

$21.50

Homemade potato gnocchi in Taleggio cheese sauce, baby arugula and walnuts

Cavatelli con Carciofi e Salsiccia

$22.50

Homemade rolled pasta with sausages and artichokes in oil and garlic sauce

Ravioli al Formaggio graatinati

$23.00

Homemade cheese ravioli in tomato sauce with fresh basil.

Penne con Salmone e Asparagi a Salsa alla Vodka

Penne con Salmone e Asparagi a Salsa alla Vodka

$23.00

Pasta with salmon and asparagus in vodka sauce

Linguine con Scampi, Zucchine, Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino

$22.00

Linguini pasta with shrimp, zucchini in garlic oil and spicy red pepper

Cannelloni di Vitello Gratinati al Profumo di Tartufo

Cannelloni di Vitello Gratinati al Profumo di Tartufo

$23.00

Homemade manicotti pasta, filled with veal, vegetables and cheese, baked with bechamel sauce with a hint of truffle oil

Tagliolini del Poeta

Tagliolini del Poeta

$25.50

Homemade pasta with procini mushroom sauce, wrapped with imported speck and truffle oil

Spaghetti Chitarra dell'Adriatico

Spaghetti Chitarra dell'Adriatico

$28.00

Homemade pasta with seafood in light spicy organic tomoato sauce

PESCI

Filetto di Salmone al Forno in Crosta di Senape e Pistacchi

Filetto di Salmone al Forno in Crosta di Senape e Pistacchi

$27.00

Baked Atlantic Filet of Salmon in mustard and pistachio crust served with sautéed spinach

Guazzetto di Pesce con Crostini all'Aglio

$31.00

Seafood and fish stew in a light spicy tomato sauce with crostini

Pesce del Mediterraneo alla Griglia con Vegetali

$30.00

Grilled Mediterranean fish served with mixed grilled vegetables

CARNI

Petto di Pollo in Crosta di Parmigiano con Purè di Patate

$24.00

Chicken breast in parmesan crust, white wine and lemon sauce served with mashed potatoes.

Pollo Spezzatino con Carciofi, Salsiccia e Peperoni Arrosto al Vino Bianco

$25.50

Boneless diced chicken with sausages, artichokes and roasted peppers in white wine sauce.

Pollo Ruspante Arrosto con Patate al Forno

Pollo Ruspante Arrosto con Patate al Forno

$25.50

Roasted half free-range chicken served with roasted potatoes

Filetto di Maiale con Funghi Selvatici in Salsa al Vino Bianco e Rosmarino

$26.50

Pork tenderloin with mixed wild mushrooms, bacon, white wine and rosemary sauce.

Fegato di Vitello alla Veneziana

$26.50

Calves liver Venetian style sautéed with onions and served with fresh polenta

Scaloppine di Vitello Boscaiola

$31.00

Veal scaloppine with mushroom bacon and pearl onion in white wine sauce served with sautéed spinach.

Costata di Maiale alla Milanese con Insalata di Pomodori e Rucola o Patatine Fritte

$29.00

French-cut pork chop, pounded and prepared Milanese style, served with tomato and arugula salad or french fries.

Tagliata di Manzo all'Olio Aromatico con Patate Arroste

$38.00

Sliced ribeye steak in aromatic extra virgin olive oil, served with roasted potato.

CONTORNI

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Roasted Potato

$8.00

Polenta

$8.00

Vegetable of the day

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

KIDS MENU

Kids French Fries

$7.00

French Fries

Kids Calamari Dorati

$8.50

Fried Calamari served with tomato sauce

Kids Penne al Pomodoro

$8.50

Penne Pasta with tomato sauce

Kids Penne al Burro

$8.50

Penne pasta with butter

Kids Penne con Salsa Alfredo

$9.00

Penne pasta with Alfredo sauce

Kids chicken finger

$10.00

Chicken fingers served with French Fries

Kids Pollo Milanese

$10.00

Chicken breast cutlet served with french fries

DESSERTS

Apple Tart with Vanilla Ice Cream

Apple Tart with Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Apple Tart with Vanilla Ice Cream

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Tiramisu

Crema Fredda di Zabaglione with Strawberries and Meringa

$9.00

Zabaglione Cream with Strawberries and Meringue

Napoleon with Chantilly Cream

$9.00

Napoleon with Chantilly cream (served with fresh strawberries or chocolate)

Nutella and Mascarpone Cheesecake Soufflé

Nutella and Mascarpone Cheesecake Soufflé

$9.00

Nutella and Mascarpone Cheesecake Soufflé served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Crème Brûlée

$9.00

Crème Brûlée - Rich custard base topped with a texturally contrasting layer of hardened caramelized sugar

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Panna Cotta (italian heavy cream flan) with fresh strawberries and strawberry sauce

Tartufo

Tartufo

$8.00

Tarufo (chocolate and vanilla ice cream, covered with dark chocolate fudge)

Gelato

$8.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fine Northern Italian Dining. Chef Mario DiChiara- Michelin recognized - Bib Gourmand recipient.

Il Poeta - Forest Hills image
Il Poeta - Forest Hills image
Il Poeta - Forest Hills image
Il Poeta - Forest Hills image

