Il Posto The Complicated Simplicity of Italian Cuisine

1,875 Reviews

$$

2601 Larimer St

Denver, CO 80205

Signature Cocktails

Apple of My Pie

$12.00

Wheatley vodka, St. George Spiced Pear liqueur, Rhine Hall La Normande pommeau, green apple, cinnamon

Nautical Nonsense

$12.00

Santa Teresa, Hamilton Jamaica Pot Still black, Giffard orgeat, pineapple, lemon

OH Snap!

$13.00

Libelula tequila joven, Lazzaroni amaretto, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, lime, candied ginger

Forgive and Forget

$15.00

Malfy con Limone gin, Träkál Patagonian liqueur, fig & thyme jam, lemon

Italian Leather

$16.00

Banhez espadin & barril mezcal, DOM benedictine, Averna amaro, cinnamon cocoa cherry simple

Texas Sun

$16.00

barrel aged for two months: Balcones Texas Pot Still bourbon, Nonino Aperitivo, Casalfarneto vermouth rosso, burnt orange

Black Beauty

$18.00

Woody creek rye, Leopold Brothers blackberry liqueur, Green Chartreuse, lemon, mint

Wine by the Glass

Prosecco Brut

$8.00+

Naonis | Veneto, NV

Lambrusco di Sorbara

$10.00+

Cleto Chiarli "Vecchia Modena" | Emilia-Romagna, NV

House White

$8.00+

Attimo | Piemonte, NV

Grillo

$13.00+

Feudo Montoni "della Timpa" | Sicilia, 2020

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

Cantina Andriano "Floreado" | Alto Adige, 2021

Chardonnay

$15.00+

Montaribaldi "Stissa d'le Favole" | Piemonte, 2021

Friulano

$13.00+

Primosic | Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 2018

House Rosato

$8.00+

Negroamaro | Garofano "Girofle" | Puglia, 2017

Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo

$12.00+

Italo Pietrantonj | Abruzzo, 2021

Nero di Troia

$11.00+

Cantine Polvanera "La Marchesana" | Puglia, 2020

Carmenere

$13.00+

Inama "Piu" | Veneto, 2018

Rosso di Montalcino

$14.00+

Fanti | Montalcino, Toscana, 2019

Nebbiolo Blend

$14.00+

La Kiuva "Rouge de Vallée" [Picotendro/Gros Vien/Neyret/Cornalin/Fumin] | Val d'Aosta, 2021

Barbera d'Asti

$15.00+

La Miraja "Le Masche" | Piemonte, 2020

Beer, Cider & Other

Outlaw

$5.00

4.2% lager | 12 oz draft | Tivoli | Denver, CO

Ginger & Juice

$6.00

6.5% ale | 12 oz can | Tivoli Brewing Co | Denver, CO

Puckerberry

$6.00

5% gluten free blackberry kettle sour | 16 oz can | High Hops | Windsor, CO

Little Red Cap

$6.00

6.2% altbier | 12 oz can | Grimm Brothers Brewhouse | Loveland, CO

Hookiebobb

$6.00

6.7 % IPA | 12 oz can | Crazy Mountain Brewing | Denver, CO

Sad Panda

$6.00

6.8% coffee stout | 12 oz can | Horse & Dragon | Fort Collins, CO

Full Moon Rising

$8.00

6.7% IPA | 16 oz draft | Outer Range Brewing Co | Frisco, CO

Strata Gems

$10.00

8% west coast dipa | 16 oz can | Outer Range | Frisco, CO

Raspberry Key Lime Cocktail

$7.00

7% vodka lemonade cocktail | 12oz can | Mad Lemon | Denver, CO

Apfel Cider alla Mela

$12.00+

5.5% gold rush & topaz apple cider | 6oz glass or 750ml bottle | Floribunda | Alto Adige, IT

Kingston Black Cider

$24.00

6.7% cider | 375ml bottle | Haykin Family Cider | Aurora, CO, 2019 A highly esteemed English cider apple. It is richly golden and showcases notes of figs, dates, leather, baked apple, a touch of smoke, with an offsetting tart finish, prominent mouth-filling tannins, and a kiss of sweetness.

2 Turtle Doves

$27.00

10.6% Dark ale | 750ml bottle | The Bruery | Placentia, CA Belgian-style Dark Ale brewed with orange peel and spices. A delicious new take on an old favorite. Ginger, cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg warm the palate, and bitter orange peel adds the perfect balance for a complex, savory ale.

Cello

House Made Cello

$7.00

Vermouth

Lacuesta Blanco | ESP

$8.00+

Lacuesta Rojo | ESP

$8.00+

Del Professore Classico Tradizionale Bianco | IT

$8.00+

Cocchi di Torino | IT

$9.00+

Mancino Chinato | IT

$14.00+

Borgogno Chinato | IT

$18.00+

Aperitivi

Lillet Blanc | FR

$8.00+

Bonal Gentiane Quina | FR

$8.00+

Aperitivo Cappelletti | Alto Adige, IT

$8.00+

Starlino Aperitivo Rosé | Piemonte, IT

$8.00+

Salers Apéritif | FR

$8.00+

Aperol | Veneto, IT

$8.00+

Rinomato Aperitivo Deciso | Piemonte, IT

$8.00+

Cocchi Rosa | Piemonte, IT

$8.00+

Cocchi Americano | Piemonte, IT

$8.00+

Aperitivo Select | Veneto, IT

$9.00+

Rosso d’Angera Spitz Genziana | Lombardia, IT

$10.00+

Suze Saveur a’Autrois | FR

$11.00+

Atost Roots | Golden, CO

$11.00+

Nonino | Friuli Venezia Giulia, IT

$12.00+

Campari | Piemonte, IT

$13.00+

Vodka

Mell | Hotchkiss, CO

$7.00+

Lift | Aspen, CO

$8.00+

Woody Creek Potato | Basalt, CO

$9.00+

Suntory Haku | JPN

$10.00+

Leopold Brothers' | Denver, CO

$10.00+

Ketel 1 | HLL

$11.00+

Grey Goose | FR

$12.00+

Gin

Askur | FR

$7.00+

Gray Whale | CA

$9.00+

Cap Rock | Hotchkiss, CO

$10.00+

Ironton Ponderosa | Denver, CO

$11.00+

Mythology Botanical Gin | Denver, CO

$11.00+

Malfy con Limone | IT

$11.00+

Barr Hill | VT

$10.00+

The Botanist | SCT

$12.00+

Hendrick’s | SCT

$12.00+

Scottish Kings | SCT

$13.00+

Monkey 47 | DEU

$14.00+

Agricolo Amaro Essenziale | IT

$14.00+

Rum

Bear Creek Silver | Denver, CO

$7.00+Out of stock

Montanya Platino | Crested Butte, CO

$9.00+

Hamilton Pot Still Black | JA

$9.00+

Santa Teresa 1796 Solera | VEN

$10.00+

Neisson Rhum Agricole | MQ

$10.00+

Plantation Pineapple | BB

$11.00+

Tequila

Libelula | MEX

$7.00+

Milagro Reposado | MEX

$9.00+

Tromba Blanco | MEX

$11.00+

Aguamiel Reposado | MEX

$12.00+

Fortaleza Blanco | MEX

$14.00+

Tromba Anejo | MEX

$16.00+

Alquimia Reposado | MEX

$17.00+

Don Julio 1942 | MEX

$34.00+

Mezcal

Bahnez Espadin Berril | MEX

$9.00+

Los Vecinos | MEX

$10.00+

La Luna Cupreata | MEX

$14.00+

Madre de Todos los Muertos Espadin/Cuishe | MEX

$15.00+

Esfuerza Espadin | MEX

$16.00+

Whiskey

Old Forester | KY

$7.00+

Nelson's "Green Brier" Sour Mash | TN

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve | KY

$12.00+

Eagle Rare 10yr | KY

$12.00+

Maker's Mark 46 | KY

$12.00+

Amador Whiskey Co Chardonnay Barrel Finish | KY

$12.00+

Redemption Wheated Bourbon | KY

$15.00+

Leopold Brothers Straight Bourbon Whiskey 4yr | Denver, CO

$15.00+

A.D. Laws 4 Grain Bourbon | Denver, CO

$16.00+

Black Maple Hill Bourbon | OR

$24.00+

Distillery 291 Barrel Proof Single Barrel | Colorado Springs, CO

$25.00+

Blaum Bros. Oldfangled Knotter 12y yr. Cask Strength | IL

$28.00+

Rye Whiskey

Rittenhouse Rye | KY

$7.00+

A.D. Laws 2yr Rye | Denver, CO

$12.00+

Woody Creek Rye | Basalt, CO

$12.00+

Breuckelen 77 New York Rye & Corn | NY

$12.00+

Knob Creek | KY

$12.00+

Woody Creek 70/30 | Basalt, CO

$14.00+

A.D. Laws Rye | Denver, CO

$18.00+

Jefferson's Ocean Aged Rye | KY

$20.00+

291 Single Barrel Rye | Colorado Springs, CO

$25.00+

Willett Small Batch Rye | KY

$26.00+

Scotch, Irish & Japanese Whiskey

Bank Note 5yr Blended | SCT

$7.00+

Tullamore Dew | IE

$10.00+

Jameson Black Barrel | IE

$13.00+

Kojiki Blended Whisky | JPN

$13.00+

The Tottori | JPN

$13.00+

Akashi Blended Whisky | JPN

$13.00+

Kilchoman Machir Bay | Islay, SCT

$18.00+

Redbreast 12yr | IE

$22.00+

Springbank 10yr | Campbeltown, SCT

$23.00+

GlenAllachie 11yr "Grattamacco" Super Tuscan Wine Cask Finish | Speyside, SCT

$26.00+

Brandy, Cognac, & Eau de Vie

Lecarre VS Brandy | FR

$8.00+

Trakal | Patagonia, AR

$9.00+

Boulard Calvados | FR

$12.00+

Cordials & Liqueur

Alpe Genepy Herbetet | Val d’Aosta, IT

$9.00+

Bailey’s Irish Cream | IE

$9.00+

Cointreau | FR

$9.00+

Distillery 291 The DECC | Colorado Springs, CO

$7.00+

Frangelico | IT

$9.00+

Galliano Autentico | IT

$10.00+

Grand Marnier | FR

$14.00+

Green Chartreuse | FR

$17.00+

Hamilton Pimento Dram | JA

$9.00+

Leopold Brothers Absinthe Verte | Denver, CO

$22.00+

Luxardo Maraschino | IT

$10.00+

Masseria del Pino Liquore Nocino | Sicilia, IT, 2018

$24.00+

Molinari Sambuca | IT

$9.00+

St. Germain | FR

$12.00+

Yellow Chartreuse | FR

$17.00+

Amari

Alta Verde | Trentino, IT

$9.00+

Averna | Sicilia, IT

$8.00+

Branca Menta | Lombardia, IT

$11.00+

Cappelletti Sfumato Rabarbaro | Trentino, IT

$8.00+

Cardamaro | Piemonte, IT

$8.00+

Contratto Fernet | Piemonte, IT

$10.00+

Don Ciccio Ferro-Kina | DC

$9.00+

Faccia Brutto Amaro Gorini | Brooklyn, NY

$15.00+

Fernet Branca | Lombardia, IT

$11.00+

Amaro Essenziale | Piemonte, IT

$15.00+

Lazzaroni | Lombardia, IT

$9.00+

Luxardo Amaro Abano | Veneto, IT

$8.00+

Montenegro | Emilia-Romagna, IT

$11.00+

Nonino | Friuli Venezia-Giulia, IT

$12.00+

Pasubio | Trentino, IT

$10.00+

R. Jelinek Amaro | CZ

$7.00+

S. Maria Al Monte | Liguria, IT

$9.00+

Grappa

Poli Miele Honey | Veneto, IT

$9.00

Distilleria Giovi Nettle & Lemon | Sicilia, IT

$14.00

Marolo Milla Chamomile | Piemonte, IT

$14.00

Rhine Hall | Chicago, IL

$18.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The complicated simplicity of Italian food & wine. Authentic Italian cuisine, extensive wine selection, served flawlessly by a professional service team presenting a unique and elevated style of hospitality described as a contemporary Colorado interpretation of classic fine dining.

2601 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205

