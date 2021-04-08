Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Il Pozzo Wine Bar & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

46 Atlantic Avenue

Lynbrook, NY 11563

Popular Items

Black Sea Bass
Scampi
Arancini

Small Plates

Burnt Broccoli

$12.00Out of stock

Arancini

$16.00

rice balls with three cheeses

Fried Artichokes Hearts

$16.00

parsley aioli, sea salt

Marinated Olives & Feta

$10.00

orange zest, rosemary

Cajun Cauliflower

$12.00

slightly spicy with garlic aioli

Whipped Ricotta

$13.00

honey, chili flakes

Cockles with Chorizo

$17.00

small clams, chorizo in white wine garlic broth

Montadito

$19.00Out of stock

smoked salmon, baguette, crema, scallions, almonds, hot honey

Charcuterie

Charcuterie 3 Board

$26.00

Choice of 3

Charcuterie 6 Board

$46.00

Choice of 6

Charcuterie A la Carte

A la Carte

Shared Plates

'Merquez'

$24.00

couscous & harissa yogurt sauce

Mushroom Quesadilla

$17.00

manchego, chihuahua, black truffles, crema

BBQ Ribs

$24.00

chipotle BBQ sauce, scallions, cilantro

Black Sea Bass

$29.00

Baby potatoes, shiitake mushrooms, turmeric beurre blanc.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

organic romaine, shaved parm, croutons

Calamari

$21.00

hot honey, lemon aioli

Crispy Fries

$9.00

Flat Dog Slider

$18.00

grilled all beef dog, american cheese, sauerkraut, mustard

Poussin

$29.00

pan roasted boneless young chicken, roasted potatoes, sauteed spinach, brown jus

Octopus

$25.00Out of stock

giardiniera, baby greens, lemon vinaigrette

Meatballs

$17.00Out of stock

tomato, manchego

Mixed Greens & Baby Spinach

$13.00

cherry tomatoes, dijon vinaigrette

PEI Mussels

$22.00

white wine, sambal, garlic, toasted baguette

Scampi

$24.00

sauteed shrimp with butter, garlic, lemon and fresh parsley

Sliders

$20.00

white cheddar, pickled jalapenos, caramelized onions

Steak Frites

$48.00

Boneless 10oz CAB ribeye, balsamic steak sauce, fries

"46" Burger

$25.00

(8oz) brie, white cheddar, pickles, caramelized onions, fries

Truffle Mac

$17.00

shells, 2 cheeses, cream, white truffle breadcrumbs

Dessert

Chocolate Ice Cream

$8.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$9.00

with strawberry jam

Tiramisu

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Key Lime Tart

$9.00Out of stock

House made

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Choc Crunch Mousse Cake

$9.00

Sides

Grilled Bread

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Add Shrimp (4)

$21.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$8.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Casual dining

Website

Location

46 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY 11563

Directions

