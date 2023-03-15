Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza

IL Primo Pizza & Wings - Cape Coral

88 Reviews

$

2209 Santa Barbara Blvd

Suite 103

Cape Coral, FL 33991

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Large 14" Cheese Pizza
Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza
Wings Small (10)

FOOD

Pizza

Personal 8" Cheese Pizza

Personal 8" Cheese Pizza

$5.99
Medium 12" Cheese PIzza

Medium 12" Cheese PIzza

$10.99
Large 14" Cheese Pizza

Large 14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99
Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza

Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99
Gluten Free 10" Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free 10" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Wings

Wings Small (10)

Wings Small (10)

$13.99
Wings Medium (20)

Wings Medium (20)

$25.99
Wings Large (40)

Wings Large (40)

$47.99
Boneless Wings (10)

Boneless Wings (10)

$12.99

Boneless Wings (20)

$23.99

Boneless Wings (40)

$43.99

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50
3pc Tenders & Fries

3pc Tenders & Fries

$8.99

5pc Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Appetizers

Bosco Stix (4)

Bosco Stix (4)

$8.99
Bread Stix (5)

Bread Stix (5)

$6.99
Cheese Stix (8)

Cheese Stix (8)

$7.99
Cheesy Garlic Bread (10)

Cheesy Garlic Bread (10)

$9.99
French Fries (10 OZ)

French Fries (10 OZ)

$4.99
Hot Poppers (8)

Hot Poppers (8)

$7.99
Macaroni Bites (10)

Macaroni Bites (10)

$7.99Out of stock
Mushrooms (8 OZ)

Mushrooms (8 OZ)

$6.99
Zucchini Stix (8 OZ)

Zucchini Stix (8 OZ)

$6.99
Pickle Fries (8 OZ)

Pickle Fries (8 OZ)

$7.99
Choc Chip Cookie (8")

Choc Chip Cookie (8")

$7.99

**New Menu Item**

Ice Cream

$2.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.99
House Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Extras

Cup of Marinara

$0.25

Cup of Ranch

$0.50

Cup of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Cup of Garlic Butter

$0.50

Cup of Wing Sauce

$0.80

Cup of Honey Mustard

$0.50

DRINKS

Beverages

Adult Drink

$2.50

Kids Drink

$2.00
2 Liter

2 Liter

$3.25

20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Translated into Italian, the words Il Primo mean the first. Of course, we don’t lay claim to being the first pizza house to hit Southwest Florida, only one of the best. And while it may be argued whether the pizza pie actually originated from Italy, one thing’s for certain, our other favorite bill of fare-buffalo-style chicken wings-hail straight from western New York, the heart of buffalo wing country. Unlike many restaurant menus that take forever and a day to decipher, ours is brief and to the point. You want a delicious New York style pizza? We make ‘em the old fashioned way. The way pizzas should be made. Choose the tried and true traditional cheese pie or design your own from over a dozen toppings. Il Primo Pizza & Wings now has six Southwest Florida locations to serve you and we owe much of our success to you, our valued patrons. We tip our hat and say thanks in a big way.

Location

2209 Santa Barbara Blvd, Suite 103, Cape Coral, FL 33991

Directions

IL Primo Pizza & Wings image
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image
