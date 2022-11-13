Restaurant header imageView gallery

IL Primo Pizza & Wings - North Port

615 Reviews

$$

16979 Tamiami Trail

North Port, FL 34287

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 14" Cheese Pizza
Wings Small (10)
Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza

Pizza

Personal 8" Cheese Pizza

Personal 8" Cheese Pizza

$5.99
Medium 12" Cheese PIzza

Medium 12" Cheese PIzza

$10.99
Large 14" Cheese Pizza

Large 14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99
Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza

Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99
Gluten Free 10" Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free 10" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Wings

Wings Small (10)

Wings Small (10)

$13.99
Wings Medium (20)

Wings Medium (20)

$25.99
Wings Large (40)

Wings Large (40)

$47.99
Boneless Wings (10)

Boneless Wings (10)

$12.99

Boneless Wings (20)

$23.99

Boneless Wings (40)

$43.99

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50
3pc Tenders & Fries

3pc Tenders & Fries

$8.99

5pc Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Appetizers

Bosco Stix (4)

Bosco Stix (4)

$8.99
Bread Stix (5)

Bread Stix (5)

$6.99
Cheese Stix (8)

Cheese Stix (8)

$7.99
Cheesy Garlic Bread (10)

Cheesy Garlic Bread (10)

$9.99
French Fries (10 OZ)

French Fries (10 OZ)

$4.99
Hot Poppers (8)

Hot Poppers (8)

$7.99
Macaroni Bites (10)

Macaroni Bites (10)

$7.99
Mushrooms (8 OZ)

Mushrooms (8 OZ)

$6.99
Zucchini Stix (8 OZ)

Zucchini Stix (8 OZ)

$6.99
Pickle Fries (8 OZ)

Pickle Fries (8 OZ)

$7.99
Choc Chip Cookie (8")

Choc Chip Cookie (8")

$7.99

**New Menu Item**

Ice Cream

$2.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.99
House Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Extras

Cup of Marinara

$0.25

Cup of Ranch

$0.50

Cup of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Cup of Garlic Butter

$0.50

Cup of Wing Sauce

$0.80

Cup of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Beverages

Adult Drink

$2.50

Kids Drink

$2.00
2 Liter

2 Liter

$3.25

20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Translated into Italian, the words Il Primo mean the first. Of course, we don’t lay claim to being the first pizza house to hit Southwest Florida, only one of the best. And while it may be argued whether the pizza pie actually originated from Italy, one thing’s for certain, our other favorite bill of fare-buffalo-style chicken wings-hail straight from western New York, the heart of buffalo wing country. Unlike many restaurant menus that take forever and a day to decipher, ours is brief and to the point. You want a delicious New York style pizza? We make ‘em the old fashioned way. The way pizzas should be made. Choose the tried and true traditional cheese pie or design your own from over a dozen toppings. Il Primo Pizza & Wings now has six Southwest Florida locations to serve you and we owe much of our success to you, our valued patrons. We tip our hat and say thanks in a big way.

Website

Location

16979 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287

Directions

Gallery
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - North Port FL
orange starNo Reviews
1037 North Sumter Blvd North Port, FL 34287
View restaurantnext
Twisted Fork Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2208 El Jobean Rd Port Charlotte, FL 33948
View restaurantnext
Bema J's Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
3515 Bobcat Village Center Rd NORTH PORT, FL 34288
View restaurantnext
Tarpon Point Grill & Marina
orange starNo Reviews
121 Playmore Drive Venice, FL 34293
View restaurantnext
Rossini Trattoria Gastronomica
orange starNo Reviews
18101 Murdock Circle Port Chalotte, FL 33948
View restaurantnext
Rossini Trattoria Gastro - 18101 Murdock Cir
orange starNo Reviews
18101 Murdock Cir Port Charlotte, FL 33948
View restaurantnext
Map
More near North Port
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Sarasota
review star
Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston