Il Tegamino Carmel by the Sea

Il Tegamino is a family run restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea specializing in authentic Southern Italian Comfort Food. The cozy restaurant transports you to the look and feel of a restaurant on the Amalfi Coast, complete with lemon trees adorning the courtyard. We are a tiny restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. Dressing for dining al fresco is recommended. Established in 2015, Il Tegamino is owned by Giuseppe Panzuto and his wife Colleen. Giuseppe was born and raised in Napoli, Italy and enjoys sharing his culture and cuisine with guests

