Italian
Salad

Il Tegamino Carmel by the Sea

review star

No reviews yet

South side of Ocean Avenue between Lincoln and Monte Verde We are tucked in the Courtyard behind Cottage of Sweets

Carmel, CA 93921

Popular Items

RAGU NAPOLETANO
Tiramisú al Caffe
BURRATA CAPRESE

Appetizers

PARMIGIANA DI ZUCCHINE

$18.00

Thinly sliced zucchini layered with mozzarella, tomatoes, parmesan and basil

BURRATA CAPRESE

$20.00

Burrata cheese with olive oil cured cherry tomato, Castelvetrano olives, basil oil and balsamic pearls served with toasted crostini bread

BEEF POLPETTE

$18.00

Trio of meatballs featuring a crab ball, beef- pine nuts- raisins meatball, and a mushroom ball

POLIPO

$22.00

Sautead Meiterranean octopus with cherry tomato and garlic served with olive oil mash potatoes

FRIED ARTICHOKE AND RED SHRIMP

$16.00Out of stock

Creamy Parmesan cheese polenta with sautéed wild mushrooms and ground sweet Italian sausages cooked in a San Marzano tomato sauce.

ARANCINI

$17.00

ZUCCHINI BLOSSOM

$20.00

ARTICHOKE BIGNE

$16.00Out of stock

LIVE SPOT PRAWNS

$27.00

BUFALO MOZZARELLA E SAN D. PROSCIUTTO

$25.00

Soutee mussels and clams

$22.00

MINI CRAB CAKE

$18.00

SCALLOPS AND BACON

$18.00

BREAD AND ZUCCHINE

$14.00

FRIED LOCAL ANCHOVIES

$16.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$20.00

PINZA CRESCENZA E MORTADELLA

$22.00

BREAD BASKET

$6.00

Salad

PIEMONTESE

$16.00

Hearts of romaine with tonnata dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, white anchovies and croutons

RUCOLINA

$18.00

Arugula salad, roasted gold and red beets, candied walnuts and sweet gorgonzola cheese with honey vinaigrette

FRUIT & BURRATA SALAD

$25.00

SOUP

$15.00

Side Dish

VERDURA DEL GIORNO

$14.00

Sauteed greens of the day with pine nuts, golden raisins, garlic and red chili flakes

MELANZANE ALLA SORRENTINA

$15.00

Sauteed eggplant with tomato sauce, parmesan cheese and basil

ZUCCHINE SCAPECE

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00Out of stock

Pasta

PESCATORA

$38.00

Linguine pasta in a light garlic cherry tomato sauce with clams, mussels, calamari, prawns, bay scallops and parsley

RIGATONI ALLA CARBONARA

$27.00Out of stock

Bucatini pasta with egg yolk, pancetta, pecorino Romano & ground fresh pepper

LASAGNA DI CARNEVALE

$29.00Out of stock

Layers of fresh pasta sheets, ricotta, tomato sauce, parmesan, slice hard boiled eggs, mozzarella, basil, and petite oven roasted meatballs

RAVIOLI DI CAMPAGNA

$31.00

Ravioli pasta filled with sun dried tomatoes and ricotta cheese in a light tomato cream sauce with eggplant and bell peppers topped with basil and parmesan cheese

GNOCCHI DI AGEROLA

$28.00Out of stock

Housemade potato gnocchi with Smoked mozzarella, san marzano sauce, parmesan cheese and fresh basil

RAGU NAPOLETANO

$33.00

Large tube pasta with slowcooked beef and pork tender meat with italian sausages, sanmarzano sauce, parmesan cheese and basil

BUCATINI ALLA AMATRICIANA

$27.00Out of stock

RAVIOLI AI FICHI E ASIAGO

$36.00

SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE

$28.00

PASTA AL POMODORO

$24.00

KIDS PASTA POMODORO

$16.00

KIDS CHEESE

$16.00

KIDS PIZZA MARGHERITA

$18.00

PACCHERI AI FUNGHI PORCINI

$32.00Out of stock

PAPPARDELLE FUNGHI E SALSICCIA

$34.00

RIGATONI GENOVESE NAPOLETANA

$30.00

LINGUINE AND PERCEBES

$34.00

TROFIE TERRA E MARE

$41.00

CARBONARA GOURMET

$37.00

Secondi

MANZO UBRIACO

$38.00

Slow cooked beef short ribs in a red wine reduction with sunchoke puree and sautéed spinach and glazed carrots

PORK MILANESE

$36.00

BRASATO DI AGNELLO

$45.00

Slow cooked braised lamb shank served with risotto alla milanese

VEAL MILANESE

$45.00

FISH OF THE DAY

$41.00

SPECIAL MEAT

$43.00

Dessert

Torta Caprese

$9.00

Panna Cotta al Limone e Mirtilli

$9.00

Torta al Limoncello

$9.00

Tiramisú al Caffe

$9.00

Bomboloni al Cioccolato

$12.00

Affogato al Caffe

$9.00

Gelato

$4.00

Sorbetto

$4.00

Spumoni Bomba

$13.00

Limone sorbet in the shell

$15.00

Cocco sorbet in the shell

$15.00

Cake cutting fee

$4.00

Pinapple sorbet in the shell

$15.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Il Tegamino is a family run restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea specializing in authentic Southern Italian Comfort Food. The cozy restaurant transports you to the look and feel of a restaurant on the Amalfi Coast, complete with lemon trees adorning the courtyard. We are a tiny restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. Dressing for dining al fresco is recommended. Established in 2015, Il Tegamino is owned by Giuseppe Panzuto and his wife Colleen. Giuseppe was born and raised in Napoli, Italy and enjoys sharing his culture and cuisine with guests

Website

Location

South side of Ocean Avenue between Lincoln and Monte Verde We are tucked in the Courtyard behind Cottage of Sweets, Carmel, CA 93921

Directions

