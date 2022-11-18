Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Gennaro's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

1,281 Reviews

$

402 W Main St

Luray, VA 22835

Popular Items

Large Pepperoni Pizza
Garlic Knots
Large Cheese Pizza

APPETIZERS

Bacon cheese waffle fries

Bacon cheese waffle fries

$8.50
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.99
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$5.00

bread topped with fresh tomatoes

Caesar Fries

Caesar Fries

$3.50

french fries topped with our own butter and garlic sauce

Caramelized Brussell Sprouts

Caramelized Brussell Sprouts

$8.50

fried brussel sprouts with bacon, topped with a delicious balsamic glaze

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

fried french fries

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.50

fried breaded calamari

Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

breaded fried mushrooms

Garlic Bread With Cheese

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$6.00

bread topped with melted mozzarella and our homemade butter sauce

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.99

baked homemade dough with our garlic butter sauce topped with parmesan and a side of tomato sauce

House Chips

House Chips

$7.50

homemade chips topped with special sauce, mozzarella and parmesan

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

breaded fried mozzarella

Onion Rings

$3.50

Patato Croquet

$6.00

homemade fried patato stuffed with ham and mozzarella cheese

Poppers

Poppers

$6.50

jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried

Side of Meatballs (4)

Side of Meatballs (4)

$7.00

homemade meatballs topped with tomato sauce

Wings (12)

Wings (12)

$12.99

Shirts

Shirts

$25.00

SALADS

All salads are served with bread

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, ham, salami, capicola and provolone cheese with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.50

lettuce, croutons, parmesan and ceasar dressing

Chef Salad

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, green peppers, ham, bacon, provolone cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing

Luray Special Salad

Luray Special Salad

$9.99

lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, grilled mushrooms, boiled eggs, mozzarella cheese and croutons with your choice of steak or chicken with any dressing of your choice

Vesuvio Salad

Vesuvio Salad

$8.00

fresh mozzarella topped on a bed of tomato, basil and a drizzle of olive oil

SOUPS

All soups are served with bread
House Soup

House Soup

$8.50

soup with chicken, ham, tomato, onions, parsley, and noodles

Italian Wedding

Italian Wedding

$8.50

house made soup with ground beef, onions, broccoli, spinach, and noodles

Minestrone

$8.00

soup with a mix of vegetables

Seafood Soup

$10.50

soup with shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari

SUBS

All subs are 11 inch Hoagies and all toasted made locally

Cheddar Cheese Steak Sub

$9.00

toasted hoagie with mayo, steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, fried onion and cheddar cheese sauce

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$9.00

toasted hoagie with mayo, chicken, american cheese, lettuce, fried onions and tomato

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.00

toasted hoagie with fried chicken topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Sub

$9.00

tested hoagie with mayo, your choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.00

toasted hoagie with our homemade eggplant parmesan topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Hamburger Sub

$9.50

toasted hoagie with mayo, sliced hamburger, lettuce, tomato, onions and banana peppers

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.00

toasted hoagie with homemade meatballs topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.00

toasted hoagie with mayo, steak, fried onions, american cheese, lettuce and tomato

Veggie Sub

$9.50

toasted hoagie with mayo, tomato, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, banana peppers, olives and provolone cheese (all ingredients are grilled)

Vesuvio Sub

Vesuvio Sub

$9.50

toasted hoagie with mayo, salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions and a drizzle of italian dressing

SALTIMBOCCA

Chicken Steak Saltimbocca

$16.50

chicken steak, mayo, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banana peppers, and provolone

Steak Saltimbocca

Steak Saltimbocca

$17.50

steak, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, mayo, lettuce, tomato and american cheese

Veggie Saltimbocca

$17.50

mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, broccoli and provolone cheese

Vesuvio Saltimbocca

$17.50

mayo, salami, capicola, ham, provolone cheese, banana peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato and italian dressing

CALZONES and STROMBOLI

House Calzone

$10.50

mozzarella, ricotta and ham

Meat Calzone

Meat Calzone

$14.00

mozzarella, ricotta, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham and salami

Stromboli

$10.50

mozzarella, pepperoni and sausage

Veggie Calzone

$13.00

mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes and garlic

Works Calzone

Works Calzone

$13.50

mozzarella, ricotta, sausage, peperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onions

Small Pizza

Small 1/2 Pepperoni 1/2 Cheese Pizza

$9.50
Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$7.99

tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple

Small Il Vesuvio Pizza

Small Il Vesuvio Pizza

$13.99

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, and homemade meatballs

Small Margherita Pizza

Small Margherita Pizza

$12.99

special tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

Small Meat Pizza

Small Meat Pizza

$13.99

tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, salami, bacon, pepperoni, and sausage

Small Pepperoni Pizza

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99

tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

Small Ranch Chicken Pizza

$13.50

ranch, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon

Small The Works Pizza

$12.99

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Small Vegetarian Pizza

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$12.99

tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, spinach, olives, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic

Small White Pizza

$11.99

no sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, and fresh garlic

Large Pizza

Large 1/2 Pepperoni 1/2 Cheese Pizza

$12.99
Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$10.99

tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$15.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple

Large Il Vesuvio Pizza

$17.50

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, and homemade meatballs

Large Margherita Pizza

Large Margherita Pizza

$16.99

special tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

Large Meat Pizza

Large Meat Pizza

$19.99

tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, salami, bacon, pepperoni, and sausage

Large Pepperoni Pizza

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

Large Ranch Chicken Pizza

$17.50

ranch, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon

Large The Works Pizza

$16.99

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Large Vegetarian Pizza

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, spinach, olives, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic

Large White Pizza

$15.50

no sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, and fresh garlic

PASTA

Alfredo

$12.99

your choice of pasta in white cream sauce

Baked Ziti

$13.50

your choice of pasta baked in the oven with tomato sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella

Chicken Broccoli

Chicken Broccoli

$15.00

your choice of pasta in a light cream sauce with chicken, broccoli, and mozzarella

Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$16.50

your choice of pasta with chicken sautéed in white wine, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes

Chicken Marsala

$16.50

your choice of pasta with chicken sautéed in marsala wine and mushrooms

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.50

your choice of pasta with chicken, tomato, and mozzarella

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$16.50

your choice of pasta with chicken, mushrooms, capers, and a lemon sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.50

your choice of pasta with homemade breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Lasagna

Lasagna

$13.50

tomato sauce, ground beef, fresh mozzarella, eggs, ricotta, and parmesan - all baked

Linguini ai Frutti di Mare

$19.00

your choice of pasta with mussels, clams, calamari, and shrimp sautéed in white wine, garlic, and cherry tomatoes

Shrimp Scampi

$16.50

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

your choice of pasta in tomato sauce

Spaghetti with Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$15.00

your choice of pasta in tomato sauce with meatballs

Toscana

Toscana

$16.50

your choice of pasta in a white cream sauce with shrimp, capicola, and mushrooms

Vesuvio Pasta

$16.50

your choice of pasta in a white cream sauce, zucchini, shrimp, and cherry tomatoes

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$5.99
Fried dough balls w/ ice cream

Fried dough balls w/ ice cream

$8.99
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$6.99
Raspberry cheesecake

Raspberry cheesecake

$6.99
Sweet Sticks

Sweet Sticks

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.99

KIDS MENU

K Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries

K Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries

$7.00

K Buttered Noodles

$5.50

K Chicken Nuggets W/ French Fries

$6.00

K Grilled Cheese W/ French Fries

$5.00

K Hamburger W/ French Fries Plain

$6.00

K Mac ‘N Cheese

$5.50

K Spaghetti al Sugo

$5.50

spaghetti with marinara sauce

CRAFTED BEER

Star Hill IPA

$6.50

Bold Rock

$6.50

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

DB Viena Lager

$6.50

DB 8 Point IPA

$6.50

Fresh squeezed

$6.50

Brothers Craft Hoptimization

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Mules

$7.50

DOMESTIC BEER

Miller Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

IMPORTED BEER

Modelo

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Non Fountain Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled 20 oz soda

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$4.50

Wine Bottle

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$30.00

Bottle Moscato

$25.00

Bottle Chianti

$25.00

Bottle Merlot

$25.00

Bottle Cabernet

$30.00

Bottle Prosecco

$17.00

Bottle Roscato sweet

$30.00

Cork Fee

$10.00

Wine Glass

Glass Chardonnay

$10.00

Glass Chianti

$8.00

Glass Moscato

$8.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Glass Cabernet

$10.00

Glass Merlot

$8.00

Glass Prosecco

$8.00

Glass Roscato sweet

$8.00

Sangria

$6.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscato Pineapple cocktail

$7.00

Wisteria Wines

Chardonnay GLASS

$10.00

Chardonnay BOTTLE

$35.00

Pinot Gris GLASS

$10.00

Pinot Gris BOTTLE

$35.00

Viognier GLASS

$11.00

Viognier BOTTLE

$38.00

Persephone GLASS

$10.00

Persephone BOTTLE

$35.00

Adonis GLASS

$10.00

Adonis BOTTLE

$35.00

Chamborcin GLASS

$11.00

Chamborcin BOTTLE

$38.00

Trimenette BOTTLE

$35.00

Trimenette GLASS

$10.00

Petit Verdot BOTTLE

$35.00

Petit Verdot GLASS

$10.00

Dressings and Sauces

Dressings

$0.50

Garlic butter

$1.00

Marinara sauce

$1.00

Side Items

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

402 W Main St, Luray, VA 22835

Directions

