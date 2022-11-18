Gennaro's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
402 W Main St
Luray, VA 22835
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Bacon cheese waffle fries
Boneless Wings
Bruschetta
bread topped with fresh tomatoes
Caesar Fries
french fries topped with our own butter and garlic sauce
Caramelized Brussell Sprouts
fried brussel sprouts with bacon, topped with a delicious balsamic glaze
French Fries
fried french fries
Fried Calamari
fried breaded calamari
Fried Mushrooms
breaded fried mushrooms
Garlic Bread With Cheese
bread topped with melted mozzarella and our homemade butter sauce
Garlic Knots
baked homemade dough with our garlic butter sauce topped with parmesan and a side of tomato sauce
House Chips
homemade chips topped with special sauce, mozzarella and parmesan
Mozzarella Sticks
breaded fried mozzarella
Onion Rings
Patato Croquet
homemade fried patato stuffed with ham and mozzarella cheese
Poppers
jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried
Side of Meatballs (4)
homemade meatballs topped with tomato sauce
Wings (12)
Shirts
SALADS
Antipasto Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, ham, salami, capicola and provolone cheese with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
lettuce, croutons, parmesan and ceasar dressing
Chef Salad
lettuce, tomato, green peppers, ham, bacon, provolone cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing
House Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing
Luray Special Salad
lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, grilled mushrooms, boiled eggs, mozzarella cheese and croutons with your choice of steak or chicken with any dressing of your choice
Vesuvio Salad
fresh mozzarella topped on a bed of tomato, basil and a drizzle of olive oil
SOUPS
SUBS
Cheddar Cheese Steak Sub
toasted hoagie with mayo, steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, fried onion and cheddar cheese sauce
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
toasted hoagie with mayo, chicken, american cheese, lettuce, fried onions and tomato
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
toasted hoagie with fried chicken topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Sub
tested hoagie with mayo, your choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
toasted hoagie with our homemade eggplant parmesan topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Hamburger Sub
toasted hoagie with mayo, sliced hamburger, lettuce, tomato, onions and banana peppers
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
toasted hoagie with homemade meatballs topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Steak & Cheese Sub
toasted hoagie with mayo, steak, fried onions, american cheese, lettuce and tomato
Veggie Sub
toasted hoagie with mayo, tomato, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, banana peppers, olives and provolone cheese (all ingredients are grilled)
Vesuvio Sub
toasted hoagie with mayo, salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions and a drizzle of italian dressing
SALTIMBOCCA
Chicken Steak Saltimbocca
chicken steak, mayo, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banana peppers, and provolone
Steak Saltimbocca
steak, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, mayo, lettuce, tomato and american cheese
Veggie Saltimbocca
mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, broccoli and provolone cheese
Vesuvio Saltimbocca
mayo, salami, capicola, ham, provolone cheese, banana peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato and italian dressing
CALZONES and STROMBOLI
House Calzone
mozzarella, ricotta and ham
Meat Calzone
mozzarella, ricotta, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham and salami
Stromboli
mozzarella, pepperoni and sausage
Veggie Calzone
mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes and garlic
Works Calzone
mozzarella, ricotta, sausage, peperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
Small Pizza
Small 1/2 Pepperoni 1/2 Cheese Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Small Hawaiian Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
Small Il Vesuvio Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, and homemade meatballs
Small Margherita Pizza
special tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Small Meat Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, salami, bacon, pepperoni, and sausage
Small Pepperoni Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
Small Ranch Chicken Pizza
ranch, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon
Small The Works Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Small Vegetarian Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, spinach, olives, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic
Small White Pizza
no sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, and fresh garlic
Large Pizza
Large 1/2 Pepperoni 1/2 Cheese Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large Hawaiian Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
Large Il Vesuvio Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, and homemade meatballs
Large Margherita Pizza
special tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Large Meat Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, salami, bacon, pepperoni, and sausage
Large Pepperoni Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
Large Ranch Chicken Pizza
ranch, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon
Large The Works Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Large Vegetarian Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, spinach, olives, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic
Large White Pizza
no sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, and fresh garlic
PASTA
Alfredo
your choice of pasta in white cream sauce
Baked Ziti
your choice of pasta baked in the oven with tomato sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella
Chicken Broccoli
your choice of pasta in a light cream sauce with chicken, broccoli, and mozzarella
Chicken Cacciatore
your choice of pasta with chicken sautéed in white wine, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes
Chicken Marsala
your choice of pasta with chicken sautéed in marsala wine and mushrooms
Chicken Parmigiana
your choice of pasta with chicken, tomato, and mozzarella
Chicken Piccata
your choice of pasta with chicken, mushrooms, capers, and a lemon sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
your choice of pasta with homemade breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Lasagna
tomato sauce, ground beef, fresh mozzarella, eggs, ricotta, and parmesan - all baked
Linguini ai Frutti di Mare
your choice of pasta with mussels, clams, calamari, and shrimp sautéed in white wine, garlic, and cherry tomatoes
Shrimp Scampi
Spaghetti Marinara
your choice of pasta in tomato sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs
your choice of pasta in tomato sauce with meatballs
Toscana
your choice of pasta in a white cream sauce with shrimp, capicola, and mushrooms
Vesuvio Pasta
your choice of pasta in a white cream sauce, zucchini, shrimp, and cherry tomatoes
CRAFTED BEER
Fountain Drinks
Non Fountain Beverages
Wine Bottle
Wine Glass
Wisteria Wines
Chardonnay GLASS
Chardonnay BOTTLE
Pinot Gris GLASS
Pinot Gris BOTTLE
Viognier GLASS
Viognier BOTTLE
Persephone GLASS
Persephone BOTTLE
Adonis GLASS
Adonis BOTTLE
Chamborcin GLASS
Chamborcin BOTTLE
Trimenette BOTTLE
Trimenette GLASS
Petit Verdot BOTTLE
Petit Verdot GLASS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
402 W Main St, Luray, VA 22835