Italian
Caterers

Il Vicinato Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

2435 S Western Ave Chicago

Chicago, IL 60608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pasta Roger

$18.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Side Potato Vesuvio

$8.00

FOOD

Appetizers

Antipasto

$12.00

Bianco Nero

$15.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Escargot

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

Fried Zucchini

$9.00

Mussels Marinara

$16.00

Oysters Baked

$18.00

Oysters Fresh

$16.00

Pizza Bread

$10.00

Pizza Margarita

$11.00

Polenta Formaggi

$10.00

Portobello Mushrooms W/Fontina Cheese

$14.00

Prosciutto and Melon

$14.00

Proveletta & Roasted Red Peppers

$12.00

Twice Baked Clams

$13.00

Shrimp Arrancia

$26.00

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

Soups

Gumbo Ya Ya

$8.50+

Minestroni Soup

$6.50+

Mushroom Soup

$7.50+

Tortellini in Brodo

$6.50+

Salads

Antipasto Entree Salad

$14.00

Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Fresh Tossed Salad

$8.50

Tomato & Onion

$9.00

Ceaser Salad Entree

$12.00

Ceaser Salad Side

$8.00

Ceaser Salad W/Chicken

$16.00

Antipasto Entree Salad W/Chicken

$18.00

Antipasto Entree Salad W/Shrimp

$20.00

Pasta & Risotto

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccini Alfredo W/Chicken

$24.00

Fettuccini Alfredo W/Shrimp

$24.00

Gnocchi W/ Gorgonzola

$16.00

Gnocchi W/ Meat Sauce

$16.00

Gnocchi W/Arrabbiata Sauce

$20.00

Half/Half

$16.00

Homemade Ravioli

$16.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Linguine W/ Clam Red Sauce

$18.00

Linguine W/ Mussels White Wine Sauce

$20.00

Linguine W/Mussels

$19.50

Linguini W/ Clam White Sauce

$18.00

Manicotti

$14.00

Mostaccioli

$14.00

Pasta al Pesto

$16.00

Pasta Arrabiata

$18.00

Pasta Carbonara

$17.00

Pasta Garlic & Oleo

$13.00

Pasta Roger

$18.00

Rigatoni

$14.00

Risotto W/ Asparagus & Shrimp

$22.00

Rissoto De La Casa W/Meat Ball

$19.00

Spaghetti

$14.00

Tortellini W/ Meat Sauce

$17.00

Tortellini W/ Panna Sauce

$17.00

Fettuccine Alfredo W/Shrimp & Ck

$32.00

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Black Fettucine

$36.00

Spagetti alla Pistachio

$32.00

Entrees

Chicago Cut Pork Chop

$33.00

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Filet Mignon Vesuvio

$48.00

Filet Scaloppine

$43.00

New York Strip Steak

$48.00

New York Strip Steak Vesuvio

$53.00

Rack of Lamb

$39.00

Steak Rinaldo

$36.00

Veal alla Scaloppine

$25.00

Veal Chop

$38.00

Veal Cutlet alla Parmigiana

$25.00

Veal Cutlet Milanese

$24.00

Veal Marsala

$26.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$27.00

Veal Scaloppine alla Parmigiana

$27.00

Veal Vesuvio

$26.00

VealLimone

$25.00

Fileto D' Vitelo

$34.00

Breast of Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Breast of Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Broiled Chicken

$20.00

Chicken Vesuvio

$23.00

Breast of Chicken Limone

$22.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$62.00

Fried Shrimp

$26.00

Lake Perch

$23.00

Sauteed Scallops

$34.00

Scampi

$28.00

Shrimp Vesuvio

$28.00

Tilapia

$20.00

Dessert

Banana Foster

$14.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Cappuccino Gelato

$8.00

Chocolate Bomb

$8.50

Chocolate Gelato

$8.00

Coconut Ice Cream Shell

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Italian Ice

$5.50

Pistachio Gelato

$8.00

Ricotta Cheese Cake

$9.50

Spumoni

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Sides

Fresh Sauteed Spinach

$7.50

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Side Meat Balls

$6.00

Side Pasta

$6.50

Side Potato Vesuvio

$8.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side French Fries

$7.50

VEGAN

Appetizers

Tomato and Onion Salad

$6.00

Portobello Mushrooms and Polenta

$9.00

Grilled Eggplant

$7.00

Salsicce, Sweet Peppers

$9.00

Entrees

Vegan Gemelli with Pancetta

$16.00

Vegan Rigatoni

Vegan Tagliatelle Arrabbaita

$18.00

Vegan Broccoli and Shells

Vegan Mushroom and Asparagus Rissoto

$14.00

Vegan Mr. Mike's Special

$18.00

Dessert

Seasonal Berries & Cream

$5.00

VICINATO SPECIALS

Appetizer Specials

Shrimp Arancia

$26.00

Oysters Giacomo

$18.00

Sausage & Peppers

$14.00

Grilled Calamari W/Spinach

$18.00

Crostini

$12.00

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Bruschetta Burrata

$13.00

Soft Shell Crab

$16.00

Mushroom Stuffed

$18.00

Panne D' Luigi

$14.00

Pesce D' Luigi

$18.00

Entree Specials

Filetto D Vitello

$34.00

Peppercorn Ribeye

$48.00

Rack of Lamb Special

$42.00

Red Snapper Special

$30.00

Ribeye Special

$46.00

Salmon Special

$28.00

Sea Bass

$62.00

Stuffed Pork Chop

$36.00

Swai Special

$25.00

Wallai Special

$28.00

Pork Chop alla Danny

$36.00

Porter House

$38.00

Salmon Putanesca

$30.00

Wallai Putanesca

$30.00

Red Snapper Putanesca

$30.00

Tuna Special

$26.00

Veal Picata

$27.00

Dinner Soft Shell Crab

$22.00

Pasta

Pasta Paul

$18.00

Pasta Ruth

$24.00

Pasta Leo's

$16.00

Pasta Schutta

$16.00

Shells A la Zarda

$20.00

Creamy Pesto W/Gorgozola & Shrimp

$32.00

Pasta Luigi

$18.00

Pasta Vodka Sauce

$16.00

Bucatini Caprese

$18.00

Cabatelli Primavera

$18.00

Gnocchi Truffle

$24.00

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

Linguine D' Adriano

$55.00

Paglia E Fino

$22.00

Paglia E Fino W/Chicken

$26.00

Pappardelle Porcini W/Ck

$26.00

Shrimp Linguine Fra' Diavolo

$28.00

CATERING MENU

CAPRESE SALAD

HOUSE GREEN SALAD FULL PAN

$90.00

HOUSE GREEN SALAD 1/2 PAN

$45.00

CHICKEN LIMONE

CHICKEN LIMONE FULL PAN

$190.00

CHICKEN LIMONE 1/2 PAN

$95.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA FULL PAN

$200.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA 1/2 PAN

$100.00

CHICKEN VESUVIO

CHICKEN VESUVIO FULL PAN

$190.00

CHICKEN VESUVIO 1/2 PAN

$95.00

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO FULL PAN

$130.00

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO 1/2 PAN

$65.00

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO W/CHICKEN

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO W/CHICKEN FULL PAN

$180.00

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO W/CHICKEN 1/2 PAN

$90.00

HOMEMADE VEAL RAVIOLI

HOMEMADE VEAL RAVIOLI FULL PAN

$130.00

HOMEMADE VEAL RAVIOLI 1/2 PAN

$65.00

HOUSE GREEN SALAD

HOUSE GREEN SALAD FULL PAN

$90.00

HOUSE GREEN SALAD 1/2 PAN

$45.00

LASAGNA

LASAGNA FULL PAN

$180.00

LASAGNA 1/2 PAN

$90.00

PASTA AL PESTO

PASTA AL PESTO FULL PAN

$120.00

PASTA AL PESTO 1/2 PAN

$60.00

PASTA ARRABIATA

RICOTTA CHEESE FULL CAKE

$45.00

RICOTTA CHEESE 1/2 CAKE

$25.00

PASTA ROGER

PASTA ROGER FULL PAN

$140.00

PASTA ROGER 1/2 PAN

$70.00

PASTA SCUITTA

PASTA SCUITTA FULL PAN

$120.00

PASTA SCUITTA 1/2 PAN

$60.00

RICOTTA CHEESE CAKE

RICOTTA CHEESE FULL CAKE

$45.00

RICOTTA CHEESE 1/2 CAKE

$25.00

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS FULL PAN (38pc)

$130.00

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS 1/2 PAN (18pc)

$65.00

SPAGHETTI/MOSTACCIOLI

SPAGHETTI/MOSTACCIOLI/RIGATONI FULL PAN

$120.00

SPAGHETTI/MOSTACCIOLI/RIGATONI 1/2 PAN

$60.00

TWICE BAKED CLAMS

HOUSE GREEN SALAD FULL PAN

$90.00

HOUSE GREEN SALAD 1/2 PAN

$45.00

VICINATO SALAD

HOUSE GREEN SALAD FULL PAN

$90.00

HOUSE GREEN SALAD 1/2 PAN

$45.00

LUNCH MENU

PASTAS

Spaghetti Lunch

$13.00

Mostaccioli Lunch

$13.00

Half & Half

$15.00

Ravioli Lunch

$16.00

Lasagna Lunch

$18.00

Pasta Roger Lunch

$16.00

SANDWICHES

Sausage & Pepper Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Steak Sandwich W/Garlic Bread

$18.00

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$12.50

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Vici's Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Caprese

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$16.00

ITALIAN FAV

Italian Omelet

$14.00

Eggplant Parm Lunch

$12.00

Vicinato Salad Entree

$14.00

Vicinato Salad w/chicken

$16.00

Vicinato Salad w/Jumbo Shrimp

$16.00

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

Mexican Omelet

$14.00

ENTREES

Chicken Limone

$19.00

Sausage & Green Pepper Platter

$15.00

Meatball Platter

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Lunch

$16.00

Filet Mignon Lunch

$26.00

Tilapia

$16.00

Lake Perch

$18.00

Fried Shrimp Lunch

$22.00

Italian Steak Platter

$24.00

Swai Lunch

$18.00

Wallai Lunch

$22.00

Salmon Lunch

$20.00

New York Strip Lunch

$24.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Pasta

Black Fettuccine Lunch

$26.00

Gnocchi Truffle Lunch

$22.00

Meat/Fish/Ck

Filet D' Vitelo

$34.00

Stuffed Pork Chop Lunch

$18.00

Wallai Fish Lunch

$24.00

Swai Fish Lunch

$19.00

Ck Milanese

$18.00

Pork Tenderloin Breaded Lunch

$18.00

Salmon Lunch

$18.00

FATHERS DAY

PLATES

TUNA

$28.00

SUFT & TURF

$60.00

PASTA SALMON

$32.00

OCTOPUS

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The only italian authentic food in the chicago land area!!

Website

Location

2435 S Western Ave Chicago, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

Gallery
IL Vicinato Ristorante image
IL Vicinato Ristorante image

Map
