IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza Westside

review star

No reviews yet

10701 CORRALES BLVD NW

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni - 02
Margherita - 01
Della Casa - 31

INSALATA E ZUPPA

Della Casa - 31

$7.50

Romaine, asiago, tomatoes,

Il Vicino - 32

$10.95+

Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, gorgonzola, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, walnuts

Caesar - 33

$8.25+

Romaine, Spanish white anchovy, house-made creamy, Caesar dressing, siago, ciabatta croutons

Spinaci - 34

$9.75+

Fresh Spinaci, pesto dressing, gorgonzola, roasted red pepper flakes, pine nuts, red onions,

Salmone - 35

$12.95+

kale, arugula, flaked wild caught salmon, egg slices, feta,balsamic vinaigrette, kalamata olives, oven roated tomatoes, English cucumber

Tuscan Baby Kale - 36

$9.20+

Organic baby akle, farro, feta, balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, roasted chick peas, almonds

Burrata - 37

$12.50

Arugula, burrata cheese, balsamic reduction, lemon dressing, cherry tomatoes, fresh baked pizza wedges

Pescatore Salad - 38

$11.25+

Romaine, light albacore tuna salad (dolphin safe), sundried tomatoe, mayonnaise, pesto dressing, feta, artichoke hearrts, kalamata olives, diced tomato, capers

Zuppe - 39

$7.50

Soup of the day

Zuppa e Insalata della Casa - 40

$10.50

Soup of the day and house salad

Bread Plate

$4.95

Double Casa

$13.95

PANINI

Pollo e Pesto - 18

$13.95+

Roasted chicken, pesto mayonnaise, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, roasted red peppers

Casino - 19

$13.50+

Capocollo ham, roasted turkey, dijon mayonnaise, provolone, tomatoes, red onions

Spuntino - 20

$13.25+

Roasted turkey, sun-dried tomato mayonaise, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions

Grilled Eggplant - 21

$12.75+

Marinated eggplant, spicy spread, fresh mozzarella, blended goat cheese, balsamic onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, kale, balsamic onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, kale

PIADINI

Hero - 23

$13.25+

Hard salami, capacolla ham, dijon mayonnaise, vinaigrette, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, tomatoes, pepperoncini, red onions, romaine, fresh oregano

Vespa - 24

$12.75+

Roasted chicken, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, pesto dressing, fontina, parmesan, tomatoes, spinach, fresh oregano

Mediterraneo - 25

$14.25+

Light albacore tuna salad (dolphin safe), capers, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, parmesan, red onion, tomato, romaine, fresh oregano

PASTA AL FORNO

Lasagna Giardiniere - 26

$12.95

Marinara sauce, ricotta salata, mozzarella, parmesan, pasta layers, fire roasted onions and bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, fresh basil pesto

Lasagna Bolognese - 27

$13.95

Italian sausage, ground beef, marinara sauce, ricotta salata, mozzarella, parmesan, pasta layers, tomatoes, onions, fresh oregano

Penne Alfredo - 28

$13.25

Baked penne, traditional alfredo sauce,(butter, cream parmesan), fresh oregano

Penne Arrabbiata - 29

$11.95

Slightly spicy imported Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil,

Cavatappi con Carne - 30

$13.95

Beef and pork meatballs, balsamic onions, tomato sauce, fresh basil.

COMBOS

Combo

$15.95

Lunch Special

$12.95

Pizza margherita plus 1 topping, casa salad, soft drink

CALZONE

Calzone - 16

$13.75+

Capocollo ham, marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, goat cheese, balsamic onions, roasted red peppers, kalamata onions

Vegetariano - 17

$12.95+

Marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, goat cheese, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives

PIZZE

Margherita - 01

$10.95+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil

Pepperoni - 02

$11.95+

Pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano

Motorino - 03

$13.50+

Alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, oven roasted tomatoes, balsamic onions, pesto drizzle

Pollo e Pumante - 04

$13.25+

Roasted chicken, garlic oil, asiago, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh basil

Testarossa - 05

$12.50+

Pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, caramelized onions, mushrooms, fresh oregano

Salsiccia - 06

$12.95+

Pepperoni, house-made sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh oregano

Rustica - 07

$12.75+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, capers, fresh oregano

Angeli - 08

$13.75+

Roasted chicken, sweet balsamic marinara sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, portabello mushroom, artichoke hearts,

Campagnola - 09

$13.25+

House-made sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella, blended goat cheese, mushrooms, fresh oregano

Tartufo - 10

$13.75+

Truffle mushroom cream base, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, chopped parsley

Molta Carne - 11

$13.95+

Pepperoni, house-made sausage, capocollo ham, marinara sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, mushrooms, fresh oregano

Prosciutto e Rucola - 12

$14.50+

Thin sliced prosciutto, San Marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomatoes

Bianca - 13

$13.25+

Capocollo ham, spicy mozzarella, gorgonzola, blended goat cheese, portobella mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomatoes, fresh rosemary

Gamberoni - 14

$15.25+

Fiery shrimp, spicy oil, mozzarella, asiago, tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil

Meatball - 15

$13.95+

Beef and pork meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, balsamic onion, fresh basil

POD

$10.45+

BYO

Marinara and Mozzarella - 50

$10.50+

San Marzano Tomato and Mozzarella - 51

$10.95+

Pesto and Mozzarella - 52

$10.95+

Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella - 53

$10.95+

KIDS

Bambini Pizza

$8.50

Margherita (cheese) or pepperoni

Penne Pasta-KIDS

$8.50

Tossed with butter and parmesan, marinara sauce, or Alfredo sauce.

Piadine Mozzarella-KIDS

$8.50

Grilled flatbread with melted mozzarella.

DOLCE

CANNOLI - 41

Sweetened ricotta cream cheese with chocolate chips inside a crisp pastry.

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE - 43

$7.50

Tall, dense cheesecake with marinated amaretto cherry sauce.

TIRAMISU - 44

$6.50Out of stock

Lady fingers soaked with espresso and brandy, layered with mascarpone.

TORTA DI SETA - 42

$5.50Out of stock

Flourless chocolate cake, dense dark chocolate, crushed walnut crust

OTHER

Hot Oil-New

$22.50

Hot Oil-Refill

$17.50

House Dressing-New-16 oz.

$15.50

House Dressing-Refill-16oz

$10.50

House Dressing-Refill 10 0z

$6.50

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Kids Dough Ball

GLUTEN FREE CRUST

$3.00Out of stock

CATERING

CATERING DELLA CASA

$30.00+

CATERING IL VICINO

$40.00+

CATERING CAESAR

$40.00+

CATERING SPINACI

$40.00+

ALLERGY

ALLERGY-ALLERGY-ALLERGY-ALLERGY

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Mt. Dew

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

NO DRINK

Pellegrino-Small

$3.25

Root Beer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Panna

$3.25

Basil Lemonade

$3.50

Blood Orange

$3.25

Limonata

$3.25

Aranciata

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.27

Juice

$2.27

Milk

$2.27

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

KIDS DRINKS

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10701 CORRALES BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87114

Directions

Gallery
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

