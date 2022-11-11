Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza University Village

No reviews yet

5214 N Nevada Ave ste 140

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Popular Items

Pepperoni - 02
Margherita - 01
Caesar - 33

INSALATA E ZUPPA

Della Casa - 31

$7.50

Romaine, asiago, tomatoes,

Il Vicino - 32

$10.95+

Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, gorgonzola, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, walnuts

Caesar - 33

$8.25+

Romaine, Spanish white anchovy, house-made creamy, Caesar dressing, siago, ciabatta croutons

Spinaci - 34

$9.75+

Fresh Spinaci, pesto dressing, gorgonzola, roasted red pepper flakes, pine nuts, red onions,

Salmone - 35

$12.95+

kale, arugula, flaked wild caught salmon, egg slices, feta,balsamic vinaigrette, kalamata olives, oven roated tomatoes, English cucumber

Tuscan Baby Kale - 36

$9.20+

Organic baby akle, farro, feta, balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, roasted chick peas, almonds

Burrata - 37

$12.50

Arugula, burrata cheese, balsamic reduction, lemon dressing, cherry tomatoes, fresh baked pizza wedges

Pescatore Salad - 38

$11.25+

Romaine, light albacore tuna salad (dolphin safe), sundried tomatoe, mayonnaise, pesto dressing, feta, artichoke hearrts, kalamata olives, diced tomato, capers

Zuppe - 39

$7.50

Soup of the day

Zuppa e Insalata della Casa - 40

$10.50

Soup of the day and house salad

Bread Plate

$4.95

Double Casa

$13.95

PANINI

Pollo e Pesto - 18

$13.95+

Roasted chicken, pesto mayonnaise, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, roasted red peppers

Casino - 19

$13.50+

Capocollo ham, roasted turkey, dijon mayonnaise, provolone, tomatoes, red onions

Spuntino - 20

$13.25+

Roasted turkey, sun-dried tomato mayonaise, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions

Grilled Eggplant - 21

$12.75+

Marinated eggplant, spicy spread, fresh mozzarella, blended goat cheese, balsamic onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, kale, balsamic onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, kale

PIADINI

Hero - 23

$13.25+

Hard salami, capacolla ham, dijon mayonnaise, vinaigrette, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, tomatoes, pepperoncini, red onions, romaine, fresh oregano

Vespa - 24

$12.75+

Roasted chicken, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, pesto dressing, fontina, parmesan, tomatoes, spinach, fresh oregano

Mediterraneo - 25

$14.25+

Light albacore tuna salad (dolphin safe), capers, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, parmesan, red onion, tomato, romaine, fresh oregano

PASTA AL FORNO

Lasagna Giardiniere - 26

$12.95

Marinara sauce, ricotta salata, mozzarella, parmesan, pasta layers, fire roasted onions and bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, fresh basil pesto

Lasagna Bolognese - 27

$13.95

Italian sausage, ground beef, marinara sauce, ricotta salata, mozzarella, parmesan, pasta layers, tomatoes, onions, fresh oregano

Penne Alfredo - 28

$13.25

Baked penne, traditional alfredo sauce,(butter, cream parmesan), fresh oregano

Penne Arrabbiata - 29

$11.95

Slightly spicy imported Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil,

Cavatappi con Carne - 30

$13.95

Beef and pork meatballs, balsamic onions, tomato sauce, fresh basil.

COMBOS

Combo

$15.95

Lunch Special

$12.95

Pizza margherita plus 1 topping, casa salad, soft drink

CALZONE

Calzone - 16

$13.75+

Capocollo ham, marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, goat cheese, balsamic onions, roasted red peppers, kalamata onions

Vegetariano - 17

$12.95+

Marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, goat cheese, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives

PIZZE

Margherita - 01

$10.95+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil

Pepperoni - 02

$11.95+

Pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano

Motorino - 03

$13.50+

Alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, oven roasted tomatoes, balsamic onions, pesto drizzle

Pollo e Pumante - 04

$13.25+

Roasted chicken, garlic oil, asiago, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh basil

Testarossa - 05

$12.50+

Pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, caramelized onions, mushrooms, fresh oregano

Salsiccia - 06

$12.95+

Pepperoni, house-made sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh oregano

Rustica - 07

$12.75+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, capers, fresh oregano

Angeli - 08

$13.75+

Roasted chicken, sweet balsamic marinara sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, portabello mushroom, artichoke hearts,

Campagnola - 09

$13.25+

House-made sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella, blended goat cheese, mushrooms, fresh oregano

Tartufo - 10

$13.75+

Truffle mushroom cream base, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, chopped parsley

Molta Carne - 11

$13.95+

Pepperoni, house-made sausage, capocollo ham, marinara sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, mushrooms, fresh oregano

Prosciutto e Rucola - 12

$14.50+

Thin sliced prosciutto, San Marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomatoes

Bianca - 13

$13.25+

Capocollo ham, spicy mozzarella, gorgonzola, blended goat cheese, portobella mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomatoes, fresh rosemary

Gamberoni - 14

$15.25+

Fiery shrimp, spicy oil, mozzarella, asiago, tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil

Meatball - 15

$13.95+

Beef and pork meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, balsamic onion, fresh basil

POD

$10.45+

BYO

Marinara and Mozzarella - 50

$10.50+

San Marzano Tomato and Mozzarella - 51

$10.95+

Pesto and Mozzarella - 52

$10.95+

Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella - 53

$10.95+

KIDS

Bambini Pizza

$8.50

Margherita (cheese) or pepperoni

Penne Pasta-KIDS

$8.50

Tossed with butter and parmesan, marinara sauce, or Alfredo sauce.

Piadine Mozzarella-KIDS

$8.50

Grilled flatbread with melted mozzarella.

DOLCE

CANNOLI - 41

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE - 43

$7.50

Tall, dense cheesecake with marinated amaretto cherry sauce.

TIRAMISU - 44

$6.50

Lady fingers soaked with espresso and brandy, layered with mascarpone.

TORTA DI SETA - 42

$5.50

Flourless chocolate cake, dense dark chocolate, crushed walnut crust

OTHER

Hot Oil-New

$22.50

Hot Oil-Refill

$17.50

House Dressing-New-16 oz.

$15.50

House Dressing-Refill-16oz

$10.50

House Dressing-Refill 10 0z

$6.50

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Kids Dough Ball

CATERING

CATERING PASTA

$75.00+

CATERING DELLA CASA

$30.00+

CATERING IL VICINO

$40.00+

CATERING CAESAR

$40.00+

CATERING SPINACI

$40.00+

N/A Beverages

KIDS DRINKS

Iced Tea

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Mt. Dew

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Soda water

NO DRINK

Pellegrino-Small

$3.25

Root Beer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Panna

$3.25

Basil Lemonade

$3.50

Blood Orange

$3.25

Limonata

$3.25

Aranciata

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.75

Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
