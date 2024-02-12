- Home
- /
- Cherry Hill
- /
- Il Villaggio - 211 Berlin Rd
Il Villaggio 211 Berlin Rd
No reviews yet
211 Haddonfield Berlin Rd
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BAR
BAR FOOD MENU
- Raw Oysters$18.00
- Oysters Casino$18.00
- French Onion Soup$9.00
- Grilled Octopus$18.00
Fennel, chickpeas, and mustard sauce
- Scallop Fregole$16.00
2 seared scallops, mushrooms, truffle essence, and fregola pasta
- RIBEYE MEATBALLS$18.00
Long hots and porcini cream
- Burger$19.00
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, roasted peppers, Gruyere, brioche, and Parmigiana truffle fries
- Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
Avocado, mustard sauce, brioche, and Parmigiana truffle fries
- Paccheri Burrata$16.00
Eggplant, peppers, onions, and tomatoes over paccheri pasta
- Eggplant Rollatini$14.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
- Fried Calamari$16.00
- Beet Salad$13.00
Arugula, pistachios, balsamic, goat cheese, and lemon olive oil
- Bar Short Rib$24.00
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
- VILLAGGIO DOLI$14.00
Infused with fresh pineapple, chilled, straight up
- NOBLE OAK OLD FASHION$14.00
Bourbon, muddled fresh orange, luxardo cherry, a dash of bitters
- ESPRESSO MARTINI$14.00
Borghetti espresso liquor, stoli vanilla
- DIRTY KETTLE ONE MARTINI$14.00
Blue cheese olives
- LAVENDER HAZE$14.00
Empress gin, Cointreau, lavender syrup
- PEACH COSMO$14.00
Citrus vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry, lime juice
- APEROL SPRITZ$13.00
Aperol, prosecco, orange twist
- BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA$14.00
Tequila agave, fresh blood orange juice
- SAPPHIRE NEGRONI$14.00
Gin, Campari, Antica
- GRAPEFRUIT MULE$14.00
Tito's, ginger mix, lime juice
- PAPER PLANE$14.00
Amaro, Aperol, bourbon, lemon juice
- FRENCH MARTINI$14.00
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
BEER
- STELLA ARTOIS$7.00
- PERONI$7.00
- Ample Vengeance IPA Hadonffield$7.00
Varies
- MICH ULTRA$6.00
- ALLAGASH WHITE$7.00
- KINGS ROAD LAGER Hadonffield$7.00
- KONA BIG WAVE GOLDEN ALE$7.00
- HAZY IPA$7.00
- VICTORY SOUR MONKEY$7.00
- MATILIDA BELGIAN ALE$8.00
- BUDWEISER$5.00
- BUD LIGHT$5.00
- CORONA$6.00
- GOOSE ISLAND IPA$7.00
- YUENGLING$6.00
- O'DOUL'S$5.00
- COORS LIGHT$5.00
- HIGH NOON$9.00
- MILLER LITE$5.00
RED WINE
- GLS SEAGLASS PN$13.00
Pinot noir (CA)
- GLS ROBERT HALL$12.00
Cabernet sauvignon (CA)
- GLASS MERLOT$10.00
Merlot (IT)
- GLASS CHIANTI$12.00
Meritage (CA)
- GLS MALBEC$12.00
Super Tuscan (IT)
- GLS LUCENTE$13.00
Chianti (IT)
- GLS DAOU CAB$14.00
- GLS BELLE GLOS$13.00
- BTL DAOU CAB$58.00
- BTL ROBERT HALL$42.00
Cabernet sauvignon (CA)
- BTL BELLE GLOS$58.00
- BTL SEAGLASS$48.00
Pinot noir (CA)
- BTL LUCENTE$48.00
Chianti (IT)
- BTL COLI SENESI CHIANTI B$48.00
Meritage (CA)
- BTL FLOWERS PINOT NOIR$88.00
- BTL IMAGERY PINOT NOIR$48.00
- BTL PRIMARIUS PINOT NOIR$56.00
- BTL MARKHAM MERLOT$54.00
- BTL CAKEBREAD CAB$145.00
- BTL ARTEMIS STAGS LEAP$180.00
- BTL ST.MICHELLE COLD CREEK$57.00
- BTL GIRARD CAB$64.00
- BTL ALEXANDER CROWN CAB$104.00
- BTL JOSH NORTH COAST RESERVE$39.00
- BTL QUILT CAB$74.00
- BTL SASSICAIA SUPERTUSCAN$388.00
- BTL TIGNANELLO SUPERTUSCAN$290.00
- BTL NABUCCONE SUPERTUSCAN$48.00
- BTL CASTELLO DI OLIVETO$88.00
- BTL GAJA LAMARCANDA$98.00
- BTL SILVIO NARDI BRUNELLO DI$129.00
- BTL CORDELLO BRUNELLO$85.00
- BTL MICHAEL CHIARLO "TORTONIANO"$82.00
- BTL SALVANO RISERVA$135.00
- BTL GENTILLIUM$59.00
- BTL LA VEDETTA$59.00
- BTL BORGOMASSO RISERVA$45.00
- BTL CARUS BOLDERO$48.00
- BTL BERTANI VALPANTENA$119.00
- BTL CESARI$82.00
- BTL LE MURAIE RECCHIA$59.00
- BTL CORTE ALTA$59.00
- BTL VIETTI BARBERA ASTI$49.00
- BTL COSTE A'PREOLA$36.00
- BTL SPRIGIONE$92.00
- BTL LOUIS JADOT$64.00
- BTL PIATTELLI MALBEC$48.00
- BTL MARQUES DE RISCAL$46.00
- BTL PESSIMIST$46.00
- BOTTLE FINI MERLOT$36.00
- BTL PRISONER$99.00
- BTL NICKEL & NICKEL$220.00
- BTL SILVER OAK CAB$195.00
- BTL CAYMUS CAB$190.00
- BTL JORDAN CAB$115.00
- BTL KUNDE CAB$48.00
- BTL FRANCISCAN CAB
- BANQUET RED WINE$30.00
WHITE WINE
- GLS CHARLOTTE'S SB$11.00
Sauvignon blanc (CA)
- GLS PINOT GRIGIO$11.00
Pinot grigio (IT)
- GLS Chard$12.00
Chardonnay (CA)
- GLS Rose$11.00
Rose (FR)
- Glass Riesling$12.00
Reisling (WA)
- GLS Prosecco$10.00
Moscato (IT)
- GLS Moscato$11.00
187 ml. Prosecco (IT)
- GLS Wairu River Sauv Blan$11.00
- BTL Charlottes Home Rodney Strong$36.00
- BTL Walrau River$36.00
- BTL Baron Fini$36.00
- BTL Raeburn Chard$44.00
- BTL Fluer de Prairie$40.00
- BTL Essence Reisling$44.00
- BTL Caposaldo$46.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot$112.00
- BTL Moet Imperial$98.00
- BTL Coppola Rosa$39.00
- BTL la Marca$34.00
- BTL Torresella$36.00
- BTL Fabio Perrone Moscato$39.00
- BTL Accadia Verdichio$39.00
- BTL Flowers Chard$98.00
- BTL Crossings$37.00
- BTL Babich$44.00
- BTL Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc$55.00
- BTL Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc$68.00
- BTL La Scolca$39.00
- BTL MarchesiRaggio$38.00
- BTL San Angelo Banfi$39.00
- BTL Regaloto PG$38.00
- BTL Primi Soli PG$36.00
- BTL Cakebread Chard$88.00
- BTL Louis Jadot Chard$48.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard$54.00
- BTL San Campio Albarino$39.00
- BTL Feudi Greco di Tuffo$45.00
- BTL Villa Pozzi Moscato$40.00
- BTL Far Niente Chardonay$110.00
- BANQUET WHITE WINE$30.00
LIQUOR
- Svedka (H)$10.00
- Titos$11.00
- Stoli$11.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Ketel One Grapefruit$10.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Grey Goose Pear$12.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Stateside$12.00
- Ciroc$12.00
- Purity$11.00
- Absolut$10.00
- Svedka Citron$10.00
- Stoli Elit$13.00
- Stoli Vanilla$10.00
- Stoli Orange$10.00
- Stoli Razz$10.00
- Figenza Fig$10.00
- Beefeater$10.00
- Bombay Saphire$11.00
- Tanqueray$11.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Gray Whale$11.00
- Monkey 47$14.00
- Empress$11.00
- Malfy Grapefruit$10.00
- Malfy Limone$10.00
- Malfy Arancia$10.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Diplomatico Dark$11.00
- Cruzan Coconut$10.00
- Luna Azul$10.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Patron Anejo$15.00
- Patron El Alto$13.00
- Patron El Cielo$13.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Cristalino$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$13.00
- Dos Artes Reposado$15.00
- Dos Artes Anejo$19.00
- Dos Artes XO Anejo$33.00
- Don Julio 1942$32.00
- Don Julio Rosado$20.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$25.00
- Ghost Blanco Spicy$11.00
- Vida Mezcal$12.00
- Cantera Negra$12.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Crown Royal Apple$10.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$12.00
- Jameson Orange$12.00
- Red Breast 12$13.00
- The Taoscan 1 oz.$80.00
- The Taoscan 2 oz.$160.00
- Southern Comfort$10.00
- VO$10.00
- WHISTLE PIG$13.00
- Old Grandad$10.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Noble Oak$10.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Blantons$18.00
- Gentleman Jac$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Bulleit$11.00
- Angels Envy$14.00
- Redemption High Rye Bourbon$12.00
- Jefferson's$12.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$14.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Rebel 10$16.00
- Bib & Tucker$12.00
- Elijah Craig$12.00
- Penelope$14.00
- Michter's Small Batch$18.00
- Angels Envy Rye$14.00
- Michter's Rye$18.00
- Jack daniels$10.00
- Jack honey$11.00
- Courvoisier VS$14.00
- Remy Martin V.S.O.P$14.00
- Remy Martin 1738$16.00
- Hennessy VS$13.00
- Hennessy XO$22.00
- Hennessy V.S.O.P$17.00
- Le Portier V.S.O.P$24.00
- D'usse V.S.O.P$12.00
- Louis XIII 1 oz.$185.00
- Louis XIII 2 oz.$370.00
- Famous Grouse$10.00
- Dewars$10.00
- Chivas 12$10.00
- Johnny Walker Black$10.00
- Johnny Walker Blue$33.00
- Macallan 12$13.00
- Macallan Classic Cut