Ilario's Italian Cuisine
No reviews yet
5401 FM 1626 Suite 810
kyle, TX 78640
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beverages
Soft Drinks*
Your choice of Cola, Lemon Lime, Diet Cola, Poweraid, Orange Soda, Rootbeer, Doppleganger. Place your order online and let us know your choice when you get here.
Tea*
Available in sweet or unsweetened. Place your order online and let us know your choice when you get here.
S.Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water*
Made in San Pellegrino Terme in the Province of Bergamo, Lombardy, Italy, S.Pellegrino is an Italian all natural mineral water.
Milk*
For all our milk lovers, young and old alike.
Juice*
Juice in a box for the little ones. Available in either apple or grape.
Appetizers
Toasted Cheese Ravioli*
Originally created on "The Hill," an area of South St. Louis known for its fine Italian restaurants, our Toasted Cheese Ravioli is as unique as it is delicious. Lightly toasted ravioli topped off with parmesan cheese and served with your choice of marinara sauce or ranch dressing on the side.
Toasted Beef Ravioli*
For those who want a protein-filled version of our famous Toasted Ravioli, this beef-filled ravioli is the perfect choice.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip*
A masterful blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, and our own special combination of herbs and spices served with organic multi-colored chips.
Stromboli Stecca App*
A smaller version of our dinner Stromboli, this delicious appetizer features mouth watering pizza dough baked to perfection and filled with our special pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce or our own ranch dressing on the side.
Golden Fried Mushrooms*
Battered mushrooms, deep-fried to perfection and served with your choice of marinara or ranch dressing.
Overstuffed Mushrooms*
Overstuffed mushrooms marinated in red wine and filled with fresh ground Italian sausage and our own blend of herbs, spices, and other special ingredients.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks*
Hand rolled mozzarella battered and fried to golden brown perfection. A cheese lover’s dream!
Garlic Butter Roll Basket*
Made fresh daily from our New York pizza dough and baked throughout the day, our garlic butter rolls are perfect as an appetizer or as a compliment to your entree.
Italian Ceviche
Shrimp marinated in lemon and lime juice mixed with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and basil served with toasted bread.
Fried Calamari
Hand battered squid fried golden brown served with your choice of marinara or ranch.
Soup & Salads
Garden Salad*
A fresh blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and crunchy croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad*
Freshly tossed romaine lettuce served with parmesan cheese, crunchy croutons, and our delicious Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad*
An oversized version of our caesar salad served with a healthy portion of our perfectly grilled chicken.
Wedge Salad*
A bulky-sized wedge of iceberg lettuce served with just the right amount of bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and bacon.
Anti-Pasta Salad*
Fresh romaine lettuce and mixed greens with black olives, green peppers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and a mix of fresh turkey, ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese - all topped off with 3 pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella cheese and your favorite dressing.
Parmigiana Salad*
Named for our owner's daughter, this salad comes in your choice of either an oversized caesar or garden salad and is topped off with golden brown strips of our delicious chicken parmigiana.
Ilario's Honey Pecan Salad*
If you like a sweet & crunchy combo you’ll love this salad. Chopped honey pecans, juicy craisins and fresh raspberries are sprinkled over a bed of fresh mixed greens and served with our delicious Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Large Garden Salad*
The same fresh blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and crunchy croutons served in a meal size version with your choice of dressing.
Large Caesar Salad*
A meal sized version of freshly tossed romaine lettuce served with parmesan cheese, crunchy croutons, and our delicious caesar dressing.
Large Wedge Salad*
A full meal sized wedge of iceberg lettuce served with just the right amount of bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and bacon.
Pint of Ranch Dressing*
Craving Ilario's famous homemade Ranch dressing? Pick up a pint and take it home with you. Whether you want salad dressing or a tasty veggie dip, Ilario's Ranch Dressing is perfect for any occasion.
Cup of Soup
Our seasonal Soup Of The Day is available year-round in both cup and bowl portions. Ask your server for our daily selection.
Bowl of Soup
Ilario's Specialties
Chicken Florentine Pasta*
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh spinach, onions, and mushrooms in our homemade alfredo sauce and served over fettuccine pasta.
Chicken Cacciatore*
Marinated chicken breast sautéed with freshly cut mushrooms, onions, and red and green peppers. Served with your choice of regular or multi-grain spaghetti and our homemade marinara or alfredo sauce.
Chicken Aristocrat*
A royal portion of marinated chicken breast sautéed in vodka sauce, served over spaghetti pasta, and topped off with sautéed cubes of eggplant and mozzarella cheese.
Shrimp Scampi*
One of our most popular entrees, this dish features perfectly seasoned gulf shrimp sautéed in our own garlic lemon butter and white wine sauce. Served over a bed of linguini pasta.
Pasta Sano*
For those looking for a light and healthy alternative, this dish offers a choice of multi-grain penne or spaghetti pasta sautéed to perfection with fresh spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes in our special oil and herb sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana*
Thick slices of breaded egg plant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served on a bed of spaghetti pasta.
Chicken Parmigiana*
Our Parmigiana chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of spaghetti pasta.
Pecan Tilapia*
A fresh tilapia filet golden fried in our seasoned pecan breading and served on a delicious bed of linguini pasta, roma tomatoes, and spinach and jalapeño cream sauce. Cream sauce is available without jalapeño upon request.
Pecan Chicken*
A fresh chicken breast golden fried in our seasoned pecan breading and served on a delicious bed of linguini pasta, roma tomatoes, and spinach and jalapeño cream sauce. Cream sauce is available without Jalapeños.
Chicken Marsala*
An elegant chicken breast perfectly sautéed and finished with our delicious marsala wine and mushroom sauce. Served with linguini pasta.
Chicken Cremora*
Our breaded chicken breast smothered in our delicious alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served over your choice of fettuccine or spaghetti pasta.
Italian Beef Stew*
Delicious top sirloin steak slow cooked to perfection with potatoes, celery, carrots, and white onions, then sautéed with fresh cut zucchini, squash, and red and green peppers. Just like Grandma used to make…We’re just not sure whose!
Chicken Piccata*
A perfectly seasoned chicken breast sautéed and served on a bed of linguine pasta and smothered in our creamy lemon and butter sauce. Topped off with fresh capers.
Blackened Chicken*
Ilario's secret seasoning turns a simple chicken breast into a zesty Italian delight that is only made better when added to your favorite pasta or mixed veggies.
Blackened Shrimp*
Ilario's secret seasoning turns simple gulf shrimp into a spicy seafood delight that is only made better when added to your favorite pasta or mixed veggies.
Mahi-mahi
A sweet flavorful piece of mahi-mahi sautéed in oil and herb with a side of vegetable medley. Topped with a roasted red pepper cream sauce.
The Tex-Italian
Fettuccine pasta with sautéed sausage and jalapeños mixed in our creamy alfredo sauce
Meateor Pasta
Linguini pasta with chicken, sausage, bacon, jalapeños, and red onions mixed in our vodka sauce.
The Pastaless
Chicken and shrimp mixed with white onions, squash, mushrooms and spinach served in our delicious vodka sauce.
The Healthy Choice
Wheat spaghetti with shrimp, zucchini, cherry tomatoes and spinach in our delicious oil & herb sauce.
Pesto Perfecto
Bowtie pasta with your choice of chicken or shrimp mixed with artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and spinach in our creamy pesto sauce.
Homemade Pasta
Tortellini*
Cheese-filled tortellini smothered in your choice of alfredo or vodka sauce and sautéed to perfection.
Baked Lasagna*
Layers of pasta, the perfect blend of cheeses, and specially seasoned ground beef topped off with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese then baked to perfection.
Chicken Florentine Lasagna*
Layers of pasta, grilled chicken, and spinach with onion and garlic smothered in our delicious alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese. A truly flavorful and rich alternative to our original lasagna.
Vegetarian Lasagna*
For those who prefer a protein-free lasagna, this multi-layered pasta offers just the right blend of cheeses, butternut and yellow squash, zucchini, and fresh leeks - all smothered in our own vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Seafood Lasagna*
If you like seafood, you'll love layers of lasagna pasta with fresh shrimp, crabmeat, red onions, and red and green peppers - all smothered in your choice of alfredo or vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo*
Fresh fettuccine pasta sautéed with a delicious blend of garlic and our homemade alfredo sauce.
Spaghetti*
Spaghetti pasta topped with our homemade marinara sauce. Your choice of regular or multi-grain spaghetti. Add meatballs, meat sauce or Italian sausage for $1.
Manicotti*
Manicotti rolls stuffed with ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses mixed with our special spices then topped with homemade marinara sauce before baking to perfection.
Gnocchi*
Classic Italian potato pasta served with ham, green peas, and fresh mushrooms then topped off with our homemade alfredo, vodka or marinara sauce.
Carbonara*
Known as “Charcoal Burner’s Spaghetti," this traditional dish originated in the Appenine mountains of Rome. Our version offers a delicious combination of ham, bacon, fresh mushrooms, white onions, peas, and egg yolks all sautéed in heavy cream with bowtie pasta and llario’s alfredo sauce.
Mostaccioli*
Just like mom used to make. This homemade dish offers a wonderful mixture of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses perfectly baked over multi-grain penne pasta, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, white onions, and peppers - all in our marinara sauce.
Adult Ravioli*
Looking for something simple? Try our delicious raviolis in either cheese or beef. Served hot and fresh under a blanket of our homemade marinara sauce.
PASTA YOUR WAY (Build your own or choose from our Fan Favorites)
Pasta Your Way*
Create your very own Pasta dish with Ilario’s now famous "Pasta Your Way”! An Ilario's fan favorite, many of our featured dishes bear the names of their creators. Let your taste buds run wild and create the perfect Italian dish for you! Need a little help? Check out our "Pasta Your Way" Fan Favorite Menu and pick from one of the many delicious dishes created by our family and friends! Select your favorite pasta (add $3 for Tortellini), the meat of your choice (add $2 for shrimp) and up to three veggies. Then top if off with one of our delicious sauces. Extra veg
Pizza
Calzone*
Our own Italian pizza pocket stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses and three ingredients of your choice. Extra ingredients .75 each.
Small Stromboli Stecca*
For those who love our original dinner Stromboli Stecca, but want to save room for one of our delicious desserts.
Big Stromboli*
A delicious stuffed roll of our hand-tossed pizza dough filled with our proprietary pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese - cut into slices and served with your choice of marinara sauce or our homemade ranch dressing.
Gluten-free 12 in Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza*
Build your pizza the way you like it. Every pizza starts with our homemade pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese. Simply add the toppings of your choice and we'll have it ready for you when you get here!
Margherita Pizza*
Ilario's hand-tossed pizza crust brushed with a light coating of virgin oil and topped with garlic, thinly sliced tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and mozzarella cheese.
Alfredo Pizza*
Your choice of chicken or spinach with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese then topped with parmesan cheese and a dash of parsley.
Tuscany Special Pizza*
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh artichoke hearts.
Ilario's Supreme Pizza*
Our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onions, black olives, and green and red peppers.
Veggie Delite Pizza*
Our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and red and green peppers.
Carne Extraordinaire Pizza*
A meat lover’s dream, this pizza features our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, hamburger, Italian sausage, fresh cut ham, and bacon crumbles.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza*
Ilario's homemade ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, tender chunks of chicken breast, and bacon crumbles.
Barbecue Chicken Pizza*
A healthy coating of our sweet and spicy barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, chunks of chicken breast, red onions, and bacon crumbles.
Half and Half Specialty*
Can't decide which Specialty Pizza you want? Get them both! Pick which two Specialty Pizzas you want and build your own. You can also pick a Specialty on one side and create your own combo on the other! We aim to please!
Kid's Menu
Cheese Pizza*
A 10" cheese pizza that your little ones can call their own. Extra toppings available for $1 each.
Kids Spaghetti*
A child's portion of our delicious spaghetti and marinara sauce. Meat sauce available for $1 more.
Cheese Ravioli*
Four cheese ravioli smothered in our delicious marinara sauce. Perfect for those smaller appetites!
Fettuccine Alfredo*
A child's portion of fettuccine pasta with our mouth watering alfredo sauce. Available with shrimp or chicken for $1 more.
Baked Mac 'N' Cheese*
Who doesn't like Mac 'N' Cheese? Order it for your little one and sneak a bite when they're not looking!
Spaghetti With Butter Sauce*
For kids who don't like all that red stuff in their noodles, try our spaghetti and butter sauce.
Bowtie With Butter Sauce*
For kids who don't like all that red stuff and do like funny shaped noodles, try our bowtie pasta and butter sauce.
Dessert
Cheesecake*
Our mouth watering cheesecake served with your choice of strawberry, chocolate, caramel, raspberry or vanilla syrup and whipped cream.
Tiramisu*
The perfect finish to a great Italian meal, our delicious Tiramisu is served with chocolate and vanilla syrup and whipped cream on top.
Cannoli*
Two crispy Cannoli tubes stuffed with our delectable chocolate chip cream filling and topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup.
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake*
A scrumptious personal-sized chocolate cake filled with a warm molten center and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Topped off with whipped cream.
Vanilla Ice Cream*
Looking for something simple, but delicious for dessert? Try some of our whole milk vanilla ice cream with your choice of any of our wonderful syrup toppings!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5401 FM 1626 Suite 810, kyle, TX 78640