Ilario's Italian Cuisine

Pasta Your Way*

$16.00

Create your very own Pasta dish with Ilario’s now famous "Pasta Your Way”! An Ilario's fan favorite, many of our featured dishes bear the names of their creators. Let your taste buds run wild and create the perfect Italian dish for you! Need a little help? Check out our "Pasta Your Way" Fan Favorite Menu and pick from one of the many delicious dishes created by our family and friends! Select your favorite pasta (add $3 for Tortellini), the meat of your choice (add $2 for shrimp) and up to three veggies. Then top if off with one of our delicious sauces. Extra veg