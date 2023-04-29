Restaurant header imageView gallery

Il Casaro / Castro Location

235 Church st

San Francisco, CA 94114

Food

Antipasti

Tonno Scottato

$23.00

Seared ahi tuna, berry sauce

Fresh Burrata

$17.00

Cherry tomato, arugula salad

Polpette Al Sugo

$14.00

Ground beef, sauteed tomato, parmesan

Polpette Di Melanzane

$13.00

Eggplant, sauteed tomato, basil, parmesan

Calamari

$11.00

Fried calamari, lemon, spicy tomato sauce

Bruschetta Di Caponata

$12.00

Eggplant, red bell pepper, balsamic

Olives

$7.00

Castalvetrano olives

Piatto Di Salumi

$17.00

24 Month aged parma proscuitto, wild boar salamino, coppa

Zuppa Di Cannellini

$12.00

CannelliniBeans, EVO

Insalata

Insalata Mista

$12.00

Romaine, raddichio, garbanzo, pickled onion, shaved parmesan

Insalata Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan, anchovy, croutons, egg

Caprese Di Bufala

$17.00

Bufala mozarella, tomato, basil, balsamic

Pasta

Lasagna

$20.00

Bolognese sauce, bechemel

Spaghetti Carbonara

$20.00

Crispy guanciale, egg yolk, parmesan, black pepper

Rigatoni Al Pesto

$19.00

Basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, pine nuts

Fettucini Bolognese

$19.00

Beef bolognese, parmesan

Ravioli Di Zucca

$19.00

Butter, sage, butternut squash

Bucatini Amatriciana

$19.00

Bacon, pecorino cheese, tomato sauce

Malfadine Boscaiola

$19.00

Curly long noodles, english peas, italian sausage, mushrooms, cream Sauce

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$17.00

Pecornio cheese, black pepper

Pappardelle Con Funghi

$21.00

Verdure

Brusell Sprouts

$11.00

Balsamic, EVO

Broccolini

$11.00

Calabrian chili, garlic

Asparagi

$12.00

EVO, grana padano

Pizza

Margherita

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, EVO

Calabrese

$21.00

Crushed cherry tomatoes, mozarella, basil, spicy calabrian NDJUA sausage

Bufalina

$21.00

San Marazano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala D.O.P, basil, EVO

Il Casaro

$21.00

Mozzarella, cremini mushrooms, prosciutto crudo, parmesan

Patata

$21.00

Roasted fingerling potatoes, pancetta, provolone

Marinara

$21.00

Tomato sauce, basil, olives, anchovies, EVO

Funghi

$21.00

Hen of the woods mushrooms, taleggio, herbs

Prosciutto

$21.00

San Danielle prosciutto, tomato sauce, arugula*Parmesan

Broccoli & Salsiccia

$21.00

Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, italian sausage, provolone

Diavola

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami, calabrian chili, spicy oil

Bianca

$21.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, basil

Mortadella

$21.00

Mozzarella, mortadella, pistachio

Calzone

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, cremini mushroom, arugula

Panuozzo

$21.00

Pizza sandwich w/ mozzarella, prosciutto crudo, cherry tomatoes, arugula, shaved parmesan

Dolci

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Affogatto

$6.00

Wine by the Bottle

Red

House Red - BTL

$44.00

Chianti Classico, Lamole. Toscana 2019 - BTL

$56.00

Sangiovese , Sassoregale. Toscana 2019 - BTL

$48.00

Montepulciano D'abruzzo, Scarpone 2020 - BTL

$52.00

Barbera D'alba, Filippo Galino. Piemonte 2019 - BTL

$52.00

Super Tuscan , Sella Antica Toscana 2020 - BTL

$48.00

Primitivo, Il trullo Puglia 2020 - BTL

$48.00

Rosso di Montalcino Toscana 2020 - BTL

$59.00

Taurasi, D'antiche Terre Campania 2014 - BTL

$89.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Fazio, Sonoma 2018 - BTL

$56.00

Zinfandel, Fazio, Sonoma 2018 - BTL

$56.00

Pinot Noir, Fazio, Sonoma 2019 - BTL

$56.00

Merlot & Malbec Blend, Fazio, Sonoma 2018 - BTL

$56.00

Sangiovese, Fazio, Sonoma 2019 - BTL

$56.00

White

Verdicchio , Luzano, Marche 2021 - BTL

$52.00

Falanghina, Terre Stregate Campania 2021 - BTL

$52.00

Arneis, Blange, Langhe 2021 - BTL

$52.00

Chardonnay, Feudo Zitari, Terre Siciliani 2019 - BTL

$52.00

Pinot Grigio, Torresella , Veneto 2021 - BTL

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Fazio, Sonoma 2021 - BTL

$56.00

Rose

Rose, Fazio, Sonoma 2017 - BTL

$56.00

Rose, Santa Margherita, Veneto 2020 - BTL

$48.00

Champagne

Prosecco, Toresella. Veneto - BTL

$48.00

Brut Rose , Marotti Campi Marche - BTL

$52.00

Lambrusco, Granarossa ,Emilia Romagna - BTL

$52.00
Neighborhood Italian eatery serving up authentic cuisine and an upbeat atmosphere.

