Il Casaro / Castro Location
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood Italian eatery serving up authentic cuisine and an upbeat atmosphere.
Location
235 Church st, San Francisco, CA 94114
