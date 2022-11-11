A map showing the location of Il Gradino 808 Lexington AveView gallery

Il Gradino 808 Lexington Ave

review star

No reviews yet

808 Lexington Ave

New York, NY 10065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antipasti

Prosciutto di Parma e Melon

$18.50

Insalata Caesar

$16.50

Carpaccio di Fillet Mignon con Carciofi, Rucola e Parmiagiano

$23.50

Tartare di Tonno

$28.50

Caprese

$20.50

Cozze e Vongole Posillipo

$18.50

Zuppa del Giorno

$14.50

Insalata Il Gradino

$16.50

Pasta

Fettucine con Carcion e Funghi Shiitake, Aglio, Olio d'Oliva

$28.50

Ravioli Il Gradino

$30.50

Linguine alla Vongole

$30.50

Spaghetti al Pomodoro

$26.50

Vitello

Piccata di Vitello

$38.50

Medallions di Vitello Romana

$38.50

Pollo

Paillard di Pollo

$27.50

Pollo alla Pizzaiola

$27.50

Pesce

Salmone Il Gradino

$36.50

Dentice alla Griglia

$36.50

Vodka

BELVEDERE

$16.50+

CROP ORGANIC

$16.50+

GREY GOOSE

$16.50+

GREY GOOSE CITRON

$16.50+

GREY GOOSE ORANGE

$16.50+

KETEL ONE

$18.50

SMIRNOFF VANILLA

$16.50+

STOLICHNAYA

$16.50+

Wine

*AGLIANICO DEL MOLISE RISERVA 'CONTADO' DI MAJO NORANTE

$18.50+

*AGRICOLA QUERCIABELLA BATAR CHARDONNAY 20

$280.00

*ANGELO GAJA BARBARESCO 20

$480.00

ANGELO GAJA CABARNET SAUVIGNON "SITO MORESCO"20

$160.00

ANGELO GAJA COSTA RUSSI 20

$1,200.00

ANTINORI "CERVARO DELLA SALA" CHARDONNAY 20

$125.00

ANTINORI FAMILY ESTATE CABERNET SAUVIGNON "ANTICA" 20

$160.00

ANTINORI GUADO AL TASSO 20

$320.00

ANTINORI SOLAIA 20

$950.00

ANTINORI TIGNANELLO 20

$320.00

ARGIANO "SOLENGO" 20

$180.00

AVIGNONESI - CAPANNELLE 50/50 20

$300.00

AVIGNONESI NOBILE DI MONTEPULICANO 20

$70.00

AVIGNOVESI NOBILE DI MONTELPULCIANO 20

$18.50

BERINGER PRIVATE RESERVE CHARDONNAY 20

$95.00

BERTANI AMARONE 20

$280.00

BIONDI SANTI BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO 20

$480.00

BRUNO GIACOSA ARNEIS ROERO 20

$65.00

CAKEBREAD CABERNET SAUVIGNON 20

$150.00

CAKEBREAD CELLAR SAUVIGNON BLANC 20

$95.00

CAKEBREAD CELLARS CHARDONNAY 20

$110.00

CAKEBREAD CELLARS CHARDONNAY RESERVE 20

$180.00

CAKEBREAD CHARDONNAY

$18.50

CAMPO LEON AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA 20

$110.00

CAMPO LEON AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA 20

$25.50

CANALICCHIO DI SOPRA ROSSO DI MONTALCINO 20

$95.00

CAPOSALDO PROSECCO

$16.50+

CASTELLARE DI CASTELLINA "IL POGGIALE" CHIANTI CLASSICO RIS 20

$70.00

CASTELLO BANFI BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO 20

$160.00

CASTELLO BANFI DI MONTALCINO "POGGIO ALL ORO" RISERVA 20

$350.00

CASTELLO D'ALBOLA VIN SANTO

$14.50

CASTIGLION DEL BOSCO BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO 20

$150.00

CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$250.00

CHATEAU D'ESCLANS WHISPERING ANGEL ROSE PROVENCE 20

$75.00

CHIANTI RESERVA 20

$14.50

COLTERENZIO "PRAIL" SAUVIGNON BLANC 20

$16.50

DAL FORNO ROMANO AMARONE DELLA VALLPOLICELLA 20

$900.00

DAL FORNO ROMANO VALPOLICELLA SUPERIORE 20

$360.00

DISTILLATO DI MERLOT

$20.50

DISTILLATO DI PERE

$20.50

DOMAINE CARNEROS PINOT NOIR 20

$95.00

DOMINUS ESTATE 20

$500.00

EMMOLO NAPA VALLEY SAUVIGNON BLANC 20

$85.00

ENROUTE "LES POMMIERS" PINOT NOIR BY FAR NIENTE 20

$95.00

FAR NIENTE CABERNET SAUVIGNON 20

$380.00

FAR NIENTE CHARDONNAY 20

$160.00

FAR NIENTE DOLCE

$25.00+

FATTOI BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO 20

$170.00

FATTORIA DEL BARBI BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO RISERVA 20

$240.00

FIOL PROSECCO ROSE

$20.50+

FRANCIACORTA CA' DEL BOSCO CUVEE PRESTIGE NV

$35.50+

FRANCO AMOROSO BAROLO 20

$25.50+

FRESCOBALDI LUCE DI VITE 20

$270.00

GAIA & REY LANGHE 20

$580.00

GAVI, CHIARLO 20

$18.50

GIORGIO ODERO PINOT NERO 20

$90.00

GRAPPA

$20.50

GRAPPA DI CABERNET

$20.50

GRAPPA DI NEBBIOLO "TRESOLI"

$35.00

GRAPPA DI PICOLIT

$20.50

GRAPPA DI TOCAI

$20.50

GRAPPA DI TORCOLATO

$20.50

GRAPPA DI VESPAIOLA

$20.50

GROTH CAVERNET SAUVIGNON 20

$170.00

IL MOLINO DI GRACE CHIANTI CLASSICO 20

$75.00

J. HOFSTATTER MEZCAN PINOT NERO 20

$18.50

JERMANN "DREAMS" VENEZIA BIANCO 20

$150.00

JERMANN PINOT GRIGIO

$16.50

JOSEPH PHELPS CABERNET SAUVIGNON 20

$180.00

JOSEPH PHELPS MERITAGE "INSIGNIA" 20

$550.00

LA SCOLCA GAVI DI GAVI "BLACK LABEL" 20

$90.00

LIVIO FELLUGA PINOT GRIGIO 20

$16.50

LIVIO FELLUGA PINOT GRIGIO 20

$65.00

LOUIS ROEDERER CRISTAL 20

$700.00

MACULAN TORCOLATO

$18.50

MARASCO BAROLO 20

$180.00

MARCHESI DI FRESCOBALDI MORMORETO 20

$130.00

MASI AMARONE COSTASERA RISERVA 20

$180.00

MICHELE CHIARLO BARBERA D'ASTI 20

$16.50

MICHELE CHIARLO BAROLO TORTONIANO 20

$140.00

MOET & CHANDON CUVEE DOM PERIGNON 20

$600.00

MOET & CHANDON CUVEE DOM PERIGNON ROSE 20

$950.00

MOET & CHANDON ROSE BRUT NV

$35.00+

MONDAVI-ROTHSCHILD OPUS ONE 20

$680.00

NOZZOLE CHIANTI CLASSICO RISERVA 20

$16.50+

ORIN SWIFT "MERCURY BREAD" CABERNET SAUVIGNON 20

$300.00

PIERO BUSSO BARBARESCO 20

$105.00

PIO CESARE BAROLO 20

$155.00

POGGIOTONDO BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO 20

$25.50

POST & BEAM CABERNET SAUVIGNON BY FAR NIENTE 20

$110.00

QUINTODECIMO "VIA DEL CAMPO" FALANGHINA 20

$90.00

RENATO RATTI BAROLO "ROCCHE DELL' ANNUNIZATA" 20

$300.00

RIVA LEONE BAROLO 20

$90.00

RIVA LEONE BAROLO 20

$20.50

ROBERT MONDAVI CABERNET SAUVIGNON RESERVE 20

$290.00

ROSSO DI MONTALCINO 20

$16.50

SANTA MARGHERITA PINOT GRIGIO 20

$70.00

SCHIOPETTO PINOT GRIGIO COLLIO 20

$85.00

SEGUOIA GROVE CABERNET SAUVIGNON 20

$90.00

SILVER OAK ALEXANDER VALLEY CABERNET SAUVIGNON 20

$150.00

SILVIO NARDI BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO 20

$160.00

SILVIO NARDI ROSSO DI MONTELPUCIANO 20

$14.50

SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONNAY 20

$65.00

STAGS LEAP CABERNET SAUVIGNON 20

$120.00

STAGS LEAP WINERY PETIT SIRAH 20

$80.00

STERLING VINEYARDS CABERNET SAUVIGNON 20

$65.00

STERLING VINEYARDS CABORNET SAUVIGNON 20

$14.50

STERLING VINEYARDS CHARDONNAY 20

$65.00

STERLING VINTNER'S COLLECTION CABERNET SAUVIGNON 20

$16.50

TAITTINGER CUVEE PRESITGE NV

$25.50+

TAITTINGER CUVEE PRESTIGE ROSE

$35.50+

TENUTA CAPARZO BRUNELLO "LA CASA"

$220.00

TENUTA DELL ORNELLAIA "LE SERRE NUOVE" 20

$170.00

TENUTA DELL ORNELLAIA "MASSETO" 20

$1,500.00

TENUTA DELL ORNELLAIA "POGGIO ALLE GAZZE" 20

$150.00

TENUTA DELL ORNELLAIA 20

$600.00

TENUTA SAN GUIDO GUIDALBERTO 20

$150.00

TENUTA SAN GUIDO GUIDALBERTO 20

$30.00

TENUTA SAN GUIDO GUIDALBERTO 20

$38.50

TENUTA SAN GUIDO SASSICAIA 20

$650.00

TENUTA SETTE PONTI POGGIO AL LUPO 20

$110.00

TENUTE DEL CABREO IL BORGO 20

$110.00

TENUTE MARCHESE ANTINORI CHIANTI CLASSICO RISERVA 20

$95.00

TERRABIANCA CAMPACCIO RISERVA 20

$150.00

TERUZZI & PUTHOD "TERRE DI TUFI" VERNACCIA DI SAN GIMIGNANO 20

$65.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT LA GRANDE DAME 20

$450.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT ROSE

$200.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT YELLOW LABEL NV

$180.00

VINEYARD SEVEN AND EIGHT CHARDONNAY

$260.00

VINEYARDS SEVEN AND EIGHT CHARDONNAY 20

$180.00

Tequila

CASAMIGO ANEJO

$22.50

CASAMIGO SILVER

$22.50

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$32.50

DOBEL DIAMANTE

$20.50

DON JULIO ANEJO

$22.50

DON JULIO SILVER

$22.50

GRAN CENTENARIO

$20.50

HERRADURA SILVER

$22.50

PATRON ANEJO

$22.50

PATRON REPOSADO

$22.50

PATRON SILVER

$22.50

Rum

BACARDI

$16.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$16.50

MYERS

$16.50

PARROT BAY

$16.50

RUM CHATA

$16.50

RUM ZACAPA XO

$30.50

Gin

BOMBAY

$18.50+

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$16.50

HENDRICK'S

$18.50+

MONKEY 47

$22.50+

TANQUERAY

$16.50

Whiskey & Scotch

7-7 SEAGRAM'S

$16.50

BLACK LABEL

$20.50

DEWAR'S

$16.50

JACK DANIELS

$16.50

JAMESON

$16.50

MAKER'S MARK

$18.50

RED LABEL

$16.50

V-O SEAGRAM'S

$16.50

Bourbon & Single Malt

BASIL HAYDEN

$24.50

BROTHER'S BOND

$20.50

BULLEIT 95 RYE

$24.50

BULLEIT BOURBON

$24.50

GLENLIVET 12

$20.50

KNOB CREEK

$24.50

MACALLAN 12

$28.50

MACALLAN 15

$45.50

THE BALVENIE 12

$22.50

WOODFORD RESERVE

$22.50

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$5.50

Pellegrino

$9.50

Coke

$5.50

Diet Coke

$5.50

Sprite

$5.50

Beer

PERONI

$9.00

BOTTLE BEER

$9.00

Coffee

CAPPUCINO

$8.50

CAFFE

$6.50

ESPRESSO

$7.50+

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$10.50

ANTIPASTI

CALAMARI A PIACERE

$22.50

CAPRESE

$24.50

CARPACCIO DI FILLET MIGNON CON CARCIOFI, RUCOLA E PARMIGIANO

$30.50

COZZO E VONGOLE POSILLIPO

$24.50

PROSCUITTO DI PARMA E MELON

$24.50

ZUPPA DEL GIORNO

$16.50

INSALATE

INSALATA IL GRADINO

$20.50

INSALATA MISTA

$16.50

INSALATA TRICOLORE

$16.50

PASTA

BUCATTINI ALL'AMATRICIANA

$34.50

FETTUCCINE ALLA BOLOGNESE

$32.50

LINGUINE ALLA VONGOLE

$34.50

LINGUINI FRUITTI DI MARE

$42.50

RAVIOLI IL GRADINO

$34.50

SPAGHETTI AL POMODORO

$30.50

POLLO

POLLO SCARPARIELLO

$38.50

PETTO DI POLLO IL GRADINO

$38.50

PAILLARD DI POLLO

$34.50

POUSSIN ALLA GRIGLIA

$40.50

VITELLO

VITELLO ALLA MILANESE O ALLA PAILLARD

$55.50

LOMBITA DI VITELLO

$58.50

PESCE

DENTICE ALLA LIVORNESE

$46.50

DOLCI

CAFFE

$6.50

CAPPUCCINO

$8.50

ESPRESSO

$7.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

808 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10065

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Thank You Come Again
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7 NYC, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
BK★JANI - - 601 Lex Ave
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
pesce lulu seafood kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave NYC, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
MOKBAR - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
601 lexington ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
570 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Glaze - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
643 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston