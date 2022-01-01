Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
American

Il Grasso 73 Knight Hill Rd

13 Reviews

73 Knight Hill Rd

Zillah, WA 98953

Antipasti

Herbed Focaccia & Ellora Olive Oil

$6.00

Fresh made herbed focaccia bread served with a side of Ellora Olive OIl (Crete)

Calabrian Chili Peppers

$2.00

Spice things up with a side of Calabrian Chili Paste. Think spicy peppers meet olives and enjoy!

Antipasti Platter

$30.00

An assortment of delicacies including House Herbed Focaccia & Olive Oil, 500 Day Leporati Prosciutto Di Parma, Coro Salumi Mole, Pickled Asparagus, Grapes, Mixed Nuts, Green Olives, House Giardiniera, Cheese: Saint Andrewa (Cow - Friuli, Italy), La Dama Sagrada (Goat - Castile La Mancha, Spain)

Insalata Arancia

$10.00+

A "Hearty Salad" including Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Mixed Hearty Greens, Dried Cherries, Red Onion, Sliced Almonds and Italian Parsley tossed with a Dijon-Fig Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tomato Basil Bisque

$9.00+

Dinner

Duck (Anatra Forno)

$30.00

Wood-fired Oven Crisped Rohan Duck Breast served on top of Charred Carrot Puree topped with Cherry Molasses and a Pistachio Crumble

Tenderloin (Manzo Tartuffo)

$60.00

Wood-fired Grass Fed Black Angus Tenderloin (8 oz.) served with Mascarpone Mash, Wood-fired Veg and Truffle Balsamic

Lobster (Longostino Fuoco)

$38.00Out of stock

Pork (Kurobuta Porchetta)

$30.00

Pasta

Focaccia Cheese Zombie

$20.00

Bistecca Alla Fiorentina

$110.00

Our signature steak cooked exclusively in the wood-fired oven 46-48 oz Koji Rubbed steak served rare ONLY, served with a side of Burnt Onions in Agrodolce and Mascarpone Mash (Can serve 2)

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Side of Mash

$10.00

Side of Asparagus

$8.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Mains

Tuscan Street Tacos

$12.00

Pulled Pork Salad

$12.00

Sides

Chips

$2.50

Red Wine and Chocolate

Red Wine and Chocolate

$85.00
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Pacific Northwest Italian cuisine paired perfectly with the wines at J Bell Cellars. A food and wine experience that has been often compared to something in Tuscany itself, find yourself an instant getaway when you come experience Il Grasso.

Website

Location

Directions

