ili ili Cash & Carry
No reviews yet
2065 s beretania #100
HONOLULU, HI 96826
Popular Items
18" Pizzas
18" Cheese
Tomato/mozzarella/parmesan
18" Margherita
Tomato/mozzarella/fiore di latte/parmesan/basil
18" LoverBoy
Tomato/mozzarella/red onion/oregano/chili pepper water/thyme/cherry tomatoes/extra anchovies
18" Funghi
fiore di latte/king oyster and cremini mushrooms/herbs/pancetta
18" Pepperoni
Tomato/mozzarella/fiore di latte/choke pepperoni
18" Spicy meatball
Tomato/mozzarella/spicy meatball/onion/arugula/chili oil
18" Off-white
Ricotta/mozzarella/caramelized onions/roasted garlic/parmesan/herbs
18" Sausage & peppers
18" Iliili Supreme
Tomato/olives/pepperoni/sausage/onion/peppers
18" Build your own pizza
18" pizza "MICHELLE OBAMA"
Giardiniera and sausage. Inspired by Michelle's Obama favorite pizza from Chicago.
18" Pizza SEÑOR PEPPERONI
pickled serranos / pepperoni / parm / san marzano ( spicy )
Sandwiches
Hoagie Roast beef
Hoagie (baked daily in-house) /Roast Maui wagyu beef/marinated roasted peppers/ a jus/provolone
Hoagie Eggplant
Hoagie (baked daily in-house)/Eggplant/marinara/parmsan/provolone
focaccia Caprese
Foccacia (baked daily in-house)/mozzarella di buffalo/tomato/basil/olive oil
Hoagie Italian
Hoagie (baked daily in-house)/salami/mortadella/soppressata/mayo/mustard/lettuce/tomato/pepperoncini
Focaccia Mortadella
Focaccia (baked daily in-house)/mortadella/olive oil/stracciatella
"NYC SUPREME"
sopressata/ moratdella/ salami/ prosciutto/ fried eggplant / fresh mozz/ roasted peppers/ lettuce / red onion
"THE ELEANOR"
SEASONAL SPECIAL: Roasted turkey/ mayo / cranberry sauce / stuffing
Chicken Parm
Suppli
GRAB & GO
MEATBALLS
HOUSE MADE PONO PORK AND MAUI WAGYU MEATBALLS IN TOMATO SAUCE
Baba ganoush w/ crostini
Roasted eggplant puree/ peanut butter/ chickpea/ spices and topped with olive oil and Espelette. Served with a side of crostini
Marinated olives
House marinated olives (Gaeta olives/ Baresane olives/ Taggiasca olives )
pepperoni Potato Salad
potato/ hard boil eggs / homemade pickles /parmesan / mayo / mustard / fennel seed/ onion /parsley/ crispy pepperoni/ chili oil
Salads
Sparkling
Caronte Cave du Mont blanc
The Classic Method Extra Brut Caronte, produced by the Cave Mont Blanc winery, originates from the depths of the Aosta Valley. It is made up of pure Petit Rouge grapes, native to the area. The vine growing systems here are mainly low pergola, so as to face the serious problems related to the rigid temperatures that dominate this area very often. The harvest takes place when the grapes have a degree of ripeness suitable for quality winemaking. A fermentation and aging process of the base wine follows in steel containers. The refermentation in the bottle ends with a rest period on the lees which lasts for a minimum of 15 months. The fine and numerous bubbles revive the rosy tone of this Classic Aosta Valley Method.
Jeio by Bisol. Prosecco Brut
Medici Ermete. Quercioli Lambrusco dolce
Lini 910 Lambrusco Rosso
White
Andis Semillon
Cantina Valle Isarco, Kerner A.A DOC 2019
Agnes et Rene Mosse , "Goldeneye"
The grapes in this wine are Loin de l’Oeil from South West France and Grüner Veltliner from Austria. The two grape varieties combine effortlessly to produce a highly drinkable white wine of considerable charm. This wine shows the Mosse brothers, once again, showing their experience and adaptability to combine grapes from two different countries to produce a very interesting and delightful wine.
San Angelos Pinot Grigio
ANDIS WINE SAUVIGNON BLANC SIERRA FIELDS
Cal Ron Skin Contact
Red
San Felice “Bell’Aja” Bolgheri Rosso (Toscana)
La Torre “Ampelio” Toscana Rosso (Toscana)
Collosorbo Brunello Di Montalcino 2015
Domaine de la Patience Vin Rouge (Languedoc)
Chateau Le Puy “Emilien” Vin Fin De Bordeaux
San Felice, "il Grigio" Chianti Classico Gran Selezione
Andis Painted Fields Curse Of Knowledge 750 Ml
Andis Painted Fields old vine Zinfandel
"finca juake" Txacolina tinto
Arpepe, "il Pettirosso" Valtellina superiore DOCG 2016
WINE ENTHUSIAST Score: 92Date: 2020-10-01 Review: Bright and tangy, this fragrant wine offers head scents of red rose, pine forest, wet flint and Alpine herb. Vibrant and savory, the racy palate has lovely mineral energy and tension, doling out juicy Marasca cherry, ground clove and a hint of hazelnut alongside taut, refined tannins and bright acidity. Drink through 2026.
Rivera "il Falcone" Castel del monte Rosso RSV DOCG 2014
Fongoli, igt Umbria Rosso "rossofongoli" 2019
60% Sangiovese/40% Montepulciano. From biodynamically farmed, certified-organic, hand-harvested estate vines. Fermentation occurs with native yeasts in open-topped stainless steel tank with no temperature control and no sulfur; the maceration is relatively brief at about 10 days in order to moderate the tannins. The wine is aged in stainless steel for several months. It is bottled in the spring after harvest without fining or filtering. Rossofongoli is a zero-sulfur-added wine.
San Felice Chianti Classico 2019
Meridia. Primitivo 2017
Argiolas. Costera, Cannonau di sardegna 2019
Perrini, Primitivo 2020
Broc Cellars Love Red 2021
Domaine Rimbert, "For Me"
Aska Bolgheri Rosso 2018
Castello Banfi Belnero
IL BORRO "BORRIGIANO 2018 750ML
RIPASSO DELLA VALPOLICELLA DOC 2018 750ML
Agnanum, Pèr 'e Palumm. Campi Flegrei
Rivera Violante Nero Di Troia
Radicato Brunello Di Montalcino
Rose
"finca jakue" Txacolina rosado
Domaine Du Haut Bourg Rose
In the Nantais, where the mouth of the Loire River meets the Atlantic, the Melon de Bourgogne grape reigns supreme. The Choblet family first planted their vines at Domaine du Haut Bourg in 1945, in what would become the Muscadet Côtes de Grandlieu appellation in 2009. Today, three generations later, brothers Hervé and Nicolas Choblet handle every aspect of the winemaking together, from vine to bottle. The Côtes de Grandlieu are situated southwest of Nantes, close to both the ocean and the Loire River. The soils here are composed of sandy mica-schist and granite, with much less schist than in the other Muscadet appellations. All of these conditions play important roles in creating wines of subtle richness and salinity, making them excellent candidates for cellar aging. The Choblets incorporate some organic regimens into their sustainable farming practice. Pale in color, this light wine has red fruit and caramel flavors. Fresh and tangy, it is very ready to drink.
Fongoli Vino Rosato
Il Ramato, Scarbolo. Pinot Grigio
Aperitif
BEER
HOT SAUCE & SPICY
DRY PASTA
SPAGHETTI DI MARTINO
PENNE DI MARTINO
Penne Mezzanelli Lisce
PACCHERI DI MARTINO
RIGATONI DI MARTINO
FUSILLI DI MARTINO
CANDELE DI MARTINO
BUCATINI DI MARTINO
ZITI DI MARTINO
MEZZANI DI MARTINO
DITALINI DI MARTINO
BIGOLI DE BASSAN BORELLA
Mezzi Rigatoni
SNACKS
Potato Chips Black Truffle 4.4oz
Discover the unique flavor of our special premium potato chip recipe with authentic black summer truffles.
Potato Chips Sea Salt 5.2oz
This delightfully crunchy Mediterranean salt potato chip is baked according to Torres’ traditional family recipe with an irresistible salty snack with just the right amount of salt mixed with perfectly baked potato chips from Torres. Torres potato chips are ideal gluten-free snacks for those who love crispy and light chips with bold flavors.
Potato Chips Black Truffle 1.41oz
Discover the unique flavor of our special premium potato chip recipe with authentic black summer truffles.
Bread sticks - parmegiano
Bread sticks - garlic/herbs
Crostini EV Olive oil
Tuscan Cracker Rosemary
Tuscas Cracker Tradition EVOO
Bagel chips Plain
Bagel Chips Garlic
Flatbread olive oil & sel gris
TOMATO
CANNED / OLIVES
YELLOWFIN TUNA IN OLIVE OIL
Funghi Porcini Tranci in olive oil 9.88 oz
Anchovies callol serrats
Filetti di Alici del Cantabrico 1.6oz
Anchovy fillets from the Cantabrian - Cantabrian anchovies are prized for their quality, meaty fillets ranging from reddish brown to light caramel with flavor that is the ideal balance of oil, sea salt, and fish; nothing like the typical anchovies.
Fillets of Anchvies Talatta 1.6oz
Filetti di Acciughe all'olio di olivaTalatta 3.3oz
Crema di olive nere Dragotto farm 6.35 oz
Olive verde per aperitivo Dragotto farm 20.45oz
DELICATESSEN
SWEETS
Lilikoi butter
Crema speculoos Scyavuru ( speculoos cookie butter) 200gr
Crema alla Nocciola scyvuru 200gr
Sicilian sweet hazelnut spread. Works great with pancakes, waffles, toast, etc.
Lazzaroni Amaretti cookie snaps
Crema al Gianduja 200gr
Gianduia Cream, the Piedmontese nut chocolate, is for sure the most famous cream in the world. The perfect and balanced mix between hazelnut and chocolate is the base of this delightful and tasty cream. Moreover the homemade production process gives more value to this excellent and high quality product. Try it simply on slice of bread, waffles, or with your favourite cakes.
Amaretti cookie
Glacia mint
Chocolate With Pistachio
Cour pistachio
Flamingi, Comete Assorted 200grs
Caffarell. dark nocciolotto 33gr
Caffarell, Dark cremino
Caffarel , cremino
Caffarel, Extra Dark Chocolate With Cocoa Filling
Caffarell, nocciolotto 33 gr
Caffarel Dark Gianduja 40% nocciole 7.4 oz
Soft and velvety Gianduia 1865 Gianduja dark chocolate hazelnut spread.
Caffarel Gianduja 40% nocciole 7.4 oz
Tempting premium Gianduia spread with 40% of Piedmontese hazelnuts from Caffarel 1865; Some people claim this is heaven in a jar. Delicious on bread.
Caffarell , cremosa spread 7.4 oz
Caffarel's Cremosa, a new spredable product ideal for ice cream cone and cup, after baking or before. Velvety texture, premium chocolate only (without hazelnuts).
Caffarell, Dark cremosa Spread 7.4 oz
Caffarel's Cremosa, a new spreadable product ideal for ice cream cone and cup, after baking or before. Velvety texture, premium dark chocolate.
Chinotto Jam 340 gr
Sour Orange Marmalade 340g Citrus myrtifolia, the myrtle-leaved orange tree, is a species of Citrus with foliage similar to that of the common myrtle. It is a compact tree with small leaves and no thorns which grows to a height of three metres and can be found in the south of France and Italy (primarily in Liguria, typically Savona, and also in Tuscany, Sicily and Calabria). The fruit of the tree resemble small oranges, and is commonly called by its Italian name, chinotto (Italian pronunciation: [kiˈnɔtto]).
Caffarell, Pistachio cornet 180gr
Dark praline with pistachio creamy filling.
Caffarell, limoncello 200gr
Soft Gianduja Cookies 260 gr
Fig and Walnut Amaretti 140 gr
Soft Mango Cookies Gift box 200 gr
Soft Cranberry cookies gift box 200 gr
SAUCES
RICE & POLENTA
OIL & VINEGAR
EVOO "CHIANCOLE"
EVOO "FRUTTATO"
EVOO "CLASSICO"
EVOO "CIMA DI MOLA"
EVOO "BIOLOGICO"
EVOO "CORATINA"
Giuseppe Giusti riserva di famiglia 1.69 fl.oz
Balsamic di modena - The Family Reserve is the special line of fine balsamic vinegars and condiments dedicated to the Giusti family ancestors. The "Piccole Donne" is a series of sweet, delicate and considerable dense condiments, recalling the local custom, still used today, of bottling small quantities of a family production of balsamic vinegar. The tradition wants these small glass bottles finished by hand, sealed with raw rope and red wax. Aged in wine barrels, with the additon of aged balsamic vinegar drawn from a series of centuries old casks. Estimated age 12 years.Giuseppe Giusti riserva di famiglia 1.69 fl.oz
DOUBLE FAT ICE CREAM
Spumoni Double fat
Vanilla Double fat
Chocolate Double fat
MINT CHIP Double Fat
ALMOND COOKIE Double Fat
LILIKOI SORBET Double Fat
DIRTY CHOCOLATE Double Fat
Mango Sorbet
Roasted Pineapple
Honey Furikake
Pumkin Pie
Beverage
Waiakea Water 12oz
Waiakea Sparkling Water
Mexican coke
Coca Cola can
Diet Coke
Ginger ale
Sprite
Grape
Strawberry
dr Pepper
Jarritos Tamarindo
Jarritos sangria
jarritos apple
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Tomarchio chinotto
Tomarchio Limonata
Crodino
Italian bitter soda 3.3 oz