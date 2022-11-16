ili ili Cash & Carry imageView gallery
Pizza

ili ili Cash & Carry

2065 s beretania #100

HONOLULU, HI 96826

Choke garlic balls
18" Pepperoni
18" Margherita

18" Pizzas

18" Cheese

18" Cheese

$25.00

Tomato/mozzarella/parmesan

18" Margherita

18" Margherita

$26.00

Tomato/mozzarella/fiore di latte/parmesan/basil

18" LoverBoy

18" LoverBoy

$27.00Out of stock

Tomato/mozzarella/red onion/oregano/chili pepper water/thyme/cherry tomatoes/extra anchovies

18" Funghi

18" Funghi

$27.00

fiore di latte/king oyster and cremini mushrooms/herbs/pancetta

18" Pepperoni

18" Pepperoni

$27.00

Tomato/mozzarella/fiore di latte/choke pepperoni

18" Spicy meatball

18" Spicy meatball

$27.00

Tomato/mozzarella/spicy meatball/onion/arugula/chili oil

18" Off-white

18" Off-white

$26.00

Ricotta/mozzarella/caramelized onions/roasted garlic/parmesan/herbs

18" Sausage & peppers
$27.00

$27.00
18" Iliili Supreme

18" Iliili Supreme

$28.00

Tomato/olives/pepperoni/sausage/onion/peppers

18" Build your own pizza

$24.00

18" pizza "MICHELLE OBAMA"

$27.00

Giardiniera and sausage. Inspired by Michelle's Obama favorite pizza from Chicago.

18" Pizza SEÑOR PEPPERONI

$28.00

pickled serranos / pepperoni / parm / san marzano ( spicy )

Sandwiches

Hoagie Roast beef

$18.00

Hoagie (baked daily in-house) /Roast Maui wagyu beef/marinated roasted peppers/ a jus/provolone

Hoagie Eggplant

$17.00

Hoagie (baked daily in-house)/Eggplant/marinara/parmsan/provolone

focaccia Caprese

$16.00

Foccacia (baked daily in-house)/mozzarella di buffalo/tomato/basil/olive oil

Hoagie Italian

Hoagie Italian

$18.00

Hoagie (baked daily in-house)/salami/mortadella/soppressata/mayo/mustard/lettuce/tomato/pepperoncini

Focaccia Mortadella

$16.00Out of stock

Focaccia (baked daily in-house)/mortadella/olive oil/stracciatella

"NYC SUPREME"

$19.00

sopressata/ moratdella/ salami/ prosciutto/ fried eggplant / fresh mozz/ roasted peppers/ lettuce / red onion

"THE ELEANOR"

$18.00

SEASONAL SPECIAL: Roasted turkey/ mayo / cranberry sauce / stuffing

Chicken Parm

$18.00Out of stock

Bread

Choke garlic balls

Choke garlic balls

$10.00

fried dough coated in umami garlic butter and parm

Pizza Dough

$7.00

Suppli

Rucola Prosciutto

$4.50

GRAB & GO

MEATBALLS

$21.00

HOUSE MADE PONO PORK AND MAUI WAGYU MEATBALLS IN TOMATO SAUCE

Baba ganoush w/ crostini

$6.75Out of stock

Roasted eggplant puree/ peanut butter/ chickpea/ spices and topped with olive oil and Espelette. Served with a side of crostini

Marinated olives

$9.00

House marinated olives (Gaeta olives/ Baresane olives/ Taggiasca olives )

pepperoni Potato Salad

$9.00

potato/ hard boil eggs / homemade pickles /parmesan / mayo / mustard / fennel seed/ onion /parsley/ crispy pepperoni/ chili oil

Salads

Salad Caesar

Salad Caesar

$15.00

Romaine/croutons/house made dressing/boquerones/parmesan

Salad Chopped

Salad Chopped

$15.00

lettuce/soppressata/coppa/prosciutto/pepperoncini/provolone/Italian dressing /parmesan

Sparkling

Caronte Cave du Mont blanc

Caronte Cave du Mont blanc

$26.00

The Classic Method Extra Brut Caronte, produced by the Cave Mont Blanc winery, originates from the depths of the Aosta Valley. It is made up of pure Petit Rouge grapes, native to the area. The vine growing systems here are mainly low pergola, so as to face the serious problems related to the rigid temperatures that dominate this area very often. The harvest takes place when the grapes have a degree of ripeness suitable for quality winemaking. A fermentation and aging process of the base wine follows in steel containers. The refermentation in the bottle ends with a rest period on the lees which lasts for a minimum of 15 months. The fine and numerous bubbles revive the rosy tone of this Classic Aosta Valley Method.

Jeio by Bisol. Prosecco Brut

$18.00

Medici Ermete. Quercioli Lambrusco dolce

$16.25Out of stock

Lini 910 Lambrusco Rosso

$22.00Out of stock

White

Andis Semillon

$29.75

Cantina Valle Isarco, Kerner A.A DOC 2019

$24.50
Agnes et Rene Mosse , "Goldeneye"

Agnes et Rene Mosse , "Goldeneye"

$27.00

The grapes in this wine are Loin de l’Oeil from South West France and Grüner Veltliner from Austria. The two grape varieties combine effortlessly to produce a highly drinkable white wine of considerable charm. This wine shows the Mosse brothers, once again, showing their experience and adaptability to combine grapes from two different countries to produce a very interesting and delightful wine.

San Angelos Pinot Grigio

$15.00

ANDIS WINE SAUVIGNON BLANC SIERRA FIELDS

$26.25Out of stock

Cal Ron Skin Contact

$31.25

Red

San Felice "Bell'Aja" Bolgheri Rosso (Toscana)
$37.75

San Felice “Bell’Aja” Bolgheri Rosso (Toscana)

$37.75
La Torre "Ampelio" Toscana Rosso (Toscana)
$36.00

La Torre “Ampelio” Toscana Rosso (Toscana)

$36.00

Collosorbo Brunello Di Montalcino 2015

$57.90
Domaine de la Patience Vin Rouge (Languedoc)
$20.00

Domaine de la Patience Vin Rouge (Languedoc)

$20.00
Chateau Le Puy "Emilien" Vin Fin De Bordeaux
$64.75

Chateau Le Puy “Emilien” Vin Fin De Bordeaux

$64.75

San Felice, "il Grigio" Chianti Classico Gran Selezione

$55.35

Andis Painted Fields Curse Of Knowledge 750 Ml

$31.50

Andis Painted Fields old vine Zinfandel

$28.25

"finca juake" Txacolina tinto

$37.00Out of stock
Arpepe, "il Pettirosso" Valtellina superiore DOCG 2016

Arpepe, "il Pettirosso" Valtellina superiore DOCG 2016

$51.75

WINE ENTHUSIAST Score: 92Date: 2020-10-01 Review: Bright and tangy, this fragrant wine offers head scents of red rose, pine forest, wet flint and Alpine herb. Vibrant and savory, the racy palate has lovely mineral energy and tension, doling out juicy Marasca cherry, ground clove and a hint of hazelnut alongside taut, refined tannins and bright acidity. Drink through 2026.

Rivera "il Falcone" Castel del monte Rosso RSV DOCG 2014

$38.20
Fongoli, igt Umbria Rosso "rossofongoli" 2019

Fongoli, igt Umbria Rosso "rossofongoli" 2019

$46.50Out of stock

60% Sangiovese/40% Montepulciano. From biodynamically farmed, certified-organic, hand-harvested estate vines. Fermentation occurs with native yeasts in open-topped stainless steel tank with no temperature control and no sulfur; the maceration is relatively brief at about 10 days in order to moderate the tannins. The wine is aged in stainless steel for several months. It is bottled in the spring after harvest without fining or filtering. Rossofongoli is a zero-sulfur-added wine.

San Felice Chianti Classico 2019

$29.50

Meridia. Primitivo 2017

$14.00

Argiolas. Costera, Cannonau di sardegna 2019

$23.15Out of stock

Perrini, Primitivo 2020

$21.25Out of stock

Broc Cellars Love Red 2021

$29.25

Domaine Rimbert, "For Me"

$19.00Out of stock

Aska Bolgheri Rosso 2018

$35.00

Castello Banfi Belnero

$30.75

IL BORRO "BORRIGIANO 2018 750ML

$22.15

RIPASSO DELLA VALPOLICELLA DOC 2018 750ML

$21.00

Agnanum, Pèr 'e Palumm. Campi Flegrei

$26.00Out of stock

Rivera Violante Nero Di Troia

$17.50

Radicato Brunello Di Montalcino

$45.00

Rose

"finca jakue" Txacolina rosado

$29.75Out of stock
Domaine Du Haut Bourg Rose

Domaine Du Haut Bourg Rose

$20.50Out of stock

In the Nantais, where the mouth of the Loire River meets the Atlantic, the Melon de Bourgogne grape reigns supreme. The Choblet family first planted their vines at Domaine du Haut Bourg in 1945, in what would become the Muscadet Côtes de Grandlieu appellation in 2009. Today, three generations later, brothers Hervé and Nicolas Choblet handle every aspect of the winemaking together, from vine to bottle. The Côtes de Grandlieu are situated southwest of Nantes, close to both the ocean and the Loire River. The soils here are composed of sandy mica-schist and granite, with much less schist than in the other Muscadet appellations. All of these conditions play important roles in creating wines of subtle richness and salinity, making them excellent candidates for cellar aging. The Choblets incorporate some organic regimens into their sustainable farming practice. Pale in color, this light wine has red fruit and caramel flavors. Fresh and tangy, it is very ready to drink.

Fongoli Vino Rosato

$25.00Out of stock

Il Ramato, Scarbolo. Pinot Grigio

$21.50

Aperitif

Killepitsch Premium Kräuterlikör (95pts WE)
$29.50

Killepitsch Premium Kräuterlikör (95pts WE)

$29.50
Vecchio Amaro del Capo (94pts WE)
$34.00

Vecchio Amaro del Capo (94pts WE)

$34.00
Mezzodì L'Aperitivo Italiano (90pts WE)
$29.25Out of stock

Mezzodì L'Aperitivo Italiano (90pts WE)

$29.25Out of stock

BEER

NBB FAT TIRE
$4.00

NBB FAT TIRE

$4.00
HBC KEWALOS CREAM ALE
$4.00

HBC KEWALOS CREAM ALE

$4.00

HBC EL GUAPO

$4.00

NBB DOMINGA MIMOSA SOUR

$4.00

HELL HIGH MANGO

$4.00Out of stock
21 ANNIVERSARY IPA

21 ANNIVERSARY IPA

$4.00Out of stock

Trippel new Belgium

$4.00

Hell Or High Watermelon

$4.00

Voodoo Ranger Ipa

$4.00

San Angelo Pinot Grigio 2020

$15.00

HOT SAUCE & SPICY

Tutto Calabria Hot Long Chili Pepper

$17.25Out of stock

Delize di Calabria, Calabrian Bomba 180 gr

$9.50Out of stock

DRY PASTA

SPAGHETTI DI MARTINO

SPAGHETTI DI MARTINO

$3.75Out of stock
PENNE DI MARTINO

PENNE DI MARTINO

$4.50Out of stock

Penne Mezzanelli Lisce

$4.50
PACCHERI DI MARTINO

PACCHERI DI MARTINO

$7.50Out of stock
RIGATONI DI MARTINO

RIGATONI DI MARTINO

$4.75Out of stock
FUSILLI DI MARTINO
$5.75

FUSILLI DI MARTINO

$5.75

CANDELE DI MARTINO

$5.75Out of stock

BUCATINI DI MARTINO

$7.15

ZITI DI MARTINO

$4.50Out of stock

MEZZANI DI MARTINO

$4.50Out of stock

DITALINI DI MARTINO

$4.50

BIGOLI DE BASSAN BORELLA

$6.75

Mezzi Rigatoni

$4.50Out of stock

SNACKS

Potato Chips Black Truffle 4.4oz

Potato Chips Black Truffle 4.4oz

$6.75

Discover the unique flavor of our special premium potato chip recipe with authentic black summer truffles.

Potato Chips Sea Salt 5.2oz

Potato Chips Sea Salt 5.2oz

$6.00Out of stock

This delightfully crunchy Mediterranean salt potato chip is baked according to Torres’ traditional family recipe with an irresistible salty snack with just the right amount of salt mixed with perfectly baked potato chips from Torres. Torres potato chips are ideal gluten-free snacks for those who love crispy and light chips with bold flavors.

Potato Chips Black Truffle 1.41oz

Potato Chips Black Truffle 1.41oz

$2.75

Discover the unique flavor of our special premium potato chip recipe with authentic black summer truffles.

Bread sticks - parmegiano

Bread sticks - parmegiano

$3.80Out of stock

Bread sticks - garlic/herbs

$3.25

Crostini EV Olive oil

$6.00Out of stock

Tuscan Cracker Rosemary
$6.25

$6.25
Tuscas Cracker Tradition EVOO
$6.25

Tuscas Cracker Tradition EVOO

$6.25
Bagel chips Plain
$5.50

Bagel chips Plain

$5.50

Bagel Chips Garlic
$5.50

$5.50
Flatbread olive oil & sel gris
$8.25

Flatbread olive oil & sel gris

$8.25

TOMATO

Passata di Pomodoro

Passata di Pomodoro

$4.50Out of stock

Small Lampadina Tomatoes from sorrento coast 14 oz

$7.50Out of stock

Small pear Shaped Corbarino from monti lattari 14oz

$7.50Out of stock
La Fiammante, DOP San Marzano tomatoes 14 oz
$7.00

La Fiammante, DOP San Marzano tomatoes 14 oz

$7.00
Casa Marrazo DOP, San Marzano Tomatoes 28 oz
$10.75

Casa Marrazo DOP, San Marzano Tomatoes 28 oz

$10.75

CANNED / OLIVES

YELLOWFIN TUNA IN OLIVE OIL

$18.50

Funghi Porcini Tranci in olive oil 9.88 oz

$21.75Out of stock

Anchovies callol serrats

$14.75Out of stock
Filetti di Alici del Cantabrico 1.6oz

Filetti di Alici del Cantabrico 1.6oz

$5.75

Anchovy fillets from the Cantabrian - Cantabrian anchovies are prized for their quality, meaty fillets ranging from reddish brown to light caramel with flavor that is the ideal balance of oil, sea salt, and fish; nothing like the typical anchovies.

Fillets of Anchvies Talatta 1.6oz
$4.25

Fillets of Anchvies Talatta 1.6oz

$4.25

Filetti di Acciughe all'olio di olivaTalatta 3.3oz
$7.25

$7.25
Crema di olive nere Dragotto farm 6.35 oz
$12.75Out of stock

Crema di olive nere Dragotto farm 6.35 oz

$12.75Out of stock
Olive verde per aperitivo Dragotto farm 20.45oz
$14.75

Olive verde per aperitivo Dragotto farm 20.45oz

$14.75

DELICATESSEN

Nostrano 4.5 Oz

$11.31

Chorizo 4.5 Oz

$11.31

Tempesta Sopressata Piccante

$41.65

Tempesta genoa salami

$41.65

Tempesta Sobrasada

$46.53

SWEETS

Lilikoi butter
$9.75

$9.75
Crema speculoos Scyavuru ( speculoos cookie butter) 200gr
$14.00Out of stock

Crema speculoos Scyavuru ( speculoos cookie butter) 200gr

$14.00Out of stock
Crema alla Nocciola scyvuru 200gr

Crema alla Nocciola scyvuru 200gr

$14.00

Sicilian sweet hazelnut spread. Works great with pancakes, waffles, toast, etc.

Lazzaroni Amaretti cookie snaps

$5.75Out of stock
Crema al Gianduja 200gr

Crema al Gianduja 200gr

$14.00

Gianduia Cream, the Piedmontese nut chocolate, is for sure the most famous cream in the world. The perfect and balanced mix between hazelnut and chocolate is the base of this delightful and tasty cream. Moreover the homemade production process gives more value to this excellent and high quality product. Try it simply on slice of bread, waffles, or with your favourite cakes.

Amaretti cookie

$0.75

Glacia mint

$0.25

Chocolate With Pistachio

$1.60Out of stock

Cour pistachio

$1.50Out of stock
Flamingi, Comete Assorted 200grs

Flamingi, Comete Assorted 200grs

$24.75Out of stock

Caffarell. dark nocciolotto 33gr

$3.50Out of stock

Caffarell, Dark cremino

$3.10

Caffarel , cremino

$3.10

Caffarel, Extra Dark Chocolate With Cocoa Filling

$3.50

Caffarell, nocciolotto 33 gr

$3.50Out of stock
Caffarel Dark Gianduja 40% nocciole 7.4 oz

Caffarel Dark Gianduja 40% nocciole 7.4 oz

$19.75Out of stock

Soft and velvety Gianduia 1865 Gianduja dark chocolate hazelnut spread.

Caffarel Gianduja 40% nocciole 7.4 oz

Caffarel Gianduja 40% nocciole 7.4 oz

$19.75Out of stock

Tempting premium Gianduia spread with 40% of Piedmontese hazelnuts from Caffarel 1865; Some people claim this is heaven in a jar. Delicious on bread.

Caffarell , cremosa spread 7.4 oz

Caffarell , cremosa spread 7.4 oz

$15.25

Caffarel's Cremosa, a new spredable product ideal for ice cream cone and cup, after baking or before. Velvety texture, premium chocolate only (without hazelnuts).

Caffarell, Dark cremosa Spread 7.4 oz

Caffarell, Dark cremosa Spread 7.4 oz

$15.25

Caffarel's Cremosa, a new spreadable product ideal for ice cream cone and cup, after baking or before. Velvety texture, premium dark chocolate.

Chinotto Jam 340 gr

Chinotto Jam 340 gr

$18.00

Sour Orange Marmalade 340g Citrus myrtifolia, the myrtle-leaved orange tree, is a species of Citrus with foliage similar to that of the common myrtle. It is a compact tree with small leaves and no thorns which grows to a height of three metres and can be found in the south of France and Italy (primarily in Liguria, typically Savona, and also in Tuscany, Sicily and Calabria). The fruit of the tree resemble small oranges, and is commonly called by its Italian name, chinotto (Italian pronunciation: [kiˈnɔtto]).

Caffarell, Pistachio cornet 180gr

Caffarell, Pistachio cornet 180gr

$28.75Out of stock

Dark praline with pistachio creamy filling.

Caffarell, limoncello 200gr

$21.75Out of stock

Soft Gianduja Cookies 260 gr

$24.00Out of stock

Fig and Walnut Amaretti 140 gr

$16.00Out of stock

Soft Mango Cookies Gift box 200 gr

$23.00Out of stock

Soft Cranberry cookies gift box 200 gr

$23.00Out of stock

SAUCES

Sugo Rollo al Tartufo 6.35 oz

$14.00Out of stock

Sugo All' Arrabbiata 6.35 oz

$8.50Out of stock

Pesto alla Genovese 9.52 oz

$12.75Out of stock

RICE & POLENTA

Riso al funghi Porcini 7.05 oz

$13.75

Riso Carmaroli Al Tartufo

$17.50

Risotto Allo Zafferan

$11.00Out of stock

Polenta al funghi Porcini 7.05 oz

$13.75Out of stock

Harina PAN

$7.00

OIL & VINEGAR

EVOO "CHIANCOLE"

$26.25Out of stock

EVOO "FRUTTATO"

$30.75

EVOO "CLASSICO"

$28.50Out of stock

EVOO "CIMA DI MOLA"

$49.50

EVOO "BIOLOGICO"

$37.35

EVOO "CORATINA"

$34.25
Giuseppe Giusti riserva di famiglia 1.69 fl.oz

Giuseppe Giusti riserva di famiglia 1.69 fl.oz

$20.00Out of stock

Balsamic di modena - The Family Reserve is the special line of fine balsamic vinegars and condiments dedicated to the Giusti family ancestors. The "Piccole Donne" is a series of sweet, delicate and considerable dense condiments, recalling the local custom, still used today, of bottling small quantities of a family production of balsamic vinegar. The tradition wants these small glass bottles finished by hand, sealed with raw rope and red wax. Aged in wine barrels, with the additon of aged balsamic vinegar drawn from a series of centuries old casks. Estimated age 12 years.Giuseppe Giusti riserva di famiglia 1.69 fl.oz

COFFEE

100% Waialua

100% Waialua

$19.25Out of stock
100% Kau

100% Kau

$26.50

DOUBLE FAT ICE CREAM

Spumoni Double fat

$12.00

Vanilla Double fat

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Double fat

$12.00Out of stock

MINT CHIP Double Fat

$12.00Out of stock

ALMOND COOKIE Double Fat

$12.00

LILIKOI SORBET Double Fat

$12.00

DIRTY CHOCOLATE Double Fat

$12.00Out of stock

Mango Sorbet

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted Pineapple

Honey Furikake

Pumkin Pie

$12.00

Beverage

Waiakea Water 12oz

$1.50

Waiakea Sparkling Water

$4.50Out of stock
Mexican coke

Mexican coke

$3.00Out of stock

Coca Cola can

$2.00Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Ginger ale

Ginger ale

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Grape

Grape

$2.00Out of stock
Strawberry

Strawberry

$2.00Out of stock

dr Pepper

$2.00
Jarritos Tamarindo

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.00

Jarritos sangria

$3.00Out of stock

jarritos apple

$3.00Out of stock
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock
Tomarchio chinotto

Tomarchio chinotto

$3.50Out of stock
Tomarchio Limonata

Tomarchio Limonata

$3.50

Crodino

$3.00

Italian bitter soda 3.3 oz

iced tea

$2.00

Aloha Maid P.O.G

$2.00Out of stock

Aloha Maid Guava

$2.00

Kombucha Pinapple

$4.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.75

T SHIRTS

“LOGISTICS” TEE - 2XL

$34.99Out of stock

“LOGISTICS” TEE 3XL

$34.99

"LOGISTICS" TEE (White) Small

$34.99Out of stock

“LOGISTICS” TANK TOP - XL

$32.99

“LOGISTICS” TANK TOP - 2XL

$32.99Out of stock

"LOGISTICS" TEE (White) Medium

$34.99

MISCELLANEOUS

'ILI'ILI PENS

$2.50

'ILI'ILI BANDANA

$15.50
CHOKE FLAVOR STICKER

CHOKE FLAVOR STICKER

$5.00

LOGISTIC STIKER

$4.00