ili ili Cash & Carry

Domaine Du Haut Bourg Rose

In the Nantais, where the mouth of the Loire River meets the Atlantic, the Melon de Bourgogne grape reigns supreme. The Choblet family first planted their vines at Domaine du Haut Bourg in 1945, in what would become the Muscadet Côtes de Grandlieu appellation in 2009. Today, three generations later, brothers Hervé and Nicolas Choblet handle every aspect of the winemaking together, from vine to bottle. The Côtes de Grandlieu are situated southwest of Nantes, close to both the ocean and the Loire River. The soils here are composed of sandy mica-schist and granite, with much less schist than in the other Muscadet appellations. All of these conditions play important roles in creating wines of subtle richness and salinity, making them excellent candidates for cellar aging. The Choblets incorporate some organic regimens into their sustainable farming practice. Pale in color, this light wine has red fruit and caramel flavors. Fresh and tangy, it is very ready to drink.