Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

ilili DC

review star

No reviews yet

100 District Square, S.W.

Washington DC, DC 20024

Popular Items

Hummus
Fried Kibbeh
Kafta

Cold Mezza

Baba Ghannouj

Baba Ghannouj

$14.00

eggplant / tahini / olive oil

Chankleesh

Chankleesh

$16.00

feta cheese / onions / tomato / zaatar

Endive & Fig Salad

$18.00
Fattoush

Fattoush

$18.00

lebanese garden salad / toasted pita / sumac lemon vinaigrette

Hamachi Crudo

$23.00
Hummus

Hummus

$13.00

chickpea purée / tahini / lemon / olive oil

Kabis

$9.00

Home Made Pickles

Kibbeh Naye Beirutieh

Kibbeh Naye Beirutieh

$22.00

steak tartare / burghul / onion / mint / crudités of onions / jalapeno / mint

Labne

Labne

$12.00

strained yogurt / olive oil / fresh mint / zaatar

Mouhamara

Mouhamara

$14.00

walnuts / sundried peppers / pomegranate molasses

Moussaka

Moussaka

$12.00

eggplant / tomato / garlic / onion / olive oil

Olives Lebanese Mixed

$9.00
Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$18.00

parsley / mint / tomatoes / burghul / lemon vinaigrette

Warak Enab Bil Zeit

$14.00

grape leaves / rice / tomato oil / parsley oil

Hot Mezza

Batata Harra

$14.00

cilantro toum, Aleppo pepper

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$18.00

grapes / fig jam / walnuts / mint yogurt

Carrots

$16.00

sumac vinaigrette, pistachio dukkha, sea salt

Falafel

Falafel

$14.00

fried chickpea & fava bean croquettes

Fried Kibbeh

Fried Kibbeh

$18.00

spiced beef / onion / pine nuts / yogurt

Grilled Seasonal Veg

$14.00
Kebab Kerez

Kebab Kerez

$19.00

lamb & beef meatballs / cherry sauce / kataifi / micro chives

Mekanek

Mekanek

$18.00

sautéed lamb sausage / lemon / pine nuts

Pumpkin Mougrabieh

$18.00
Rice Lebanese

Rice Lebanese

$11.00

lebanese rice / toasted vermicelli / mixed nuts

Rice White

$10.00

plain white rice

Main Plates

Beef Kebab

$36.00

grilled beef tenderloin / toum / seasonal grilled vegetables

Chicken Taouk

Chicken Taouk

$30.00

chicken breast / sumac

Kafta

Kafta

$30.00

spiced ground beef & lamb / sumac toum / seasonal grilled vegetables

Lamb Stuffed Grape Leaves

Lamb Stuffed Grape Leaves

$30.00

lamb confit / rice / mint yogurt

Lamb Rack

Lamb Rack

$52.00

Carob Jus, Roasted Veggies

Samkeh Harra

$32.00

Seared Stripped Bass, Confit Tomatoes, Aleppo Tahini, Marconas

Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves

Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves

$30.00

roasted eggplants / rice / mint yogurt

Signature Dishes

Hearth Baked Loup de Mer

Hearth Baked Loup de Mer

$72.00

seasonal grilled vegetables / tarator sauce

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$72.00

lebanese dirty rice / roasted seasonal vegetable / old world jus / mixed nuts

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$76.00

chicken shish taouk / beef kebab / kafta / lamb chops /seasonal grilled vegetables / garlic whip trio

Whole Organic Chicken

Whole Organic Chicken

$60.00

seasonal grilled vegetables / house pickled kabis / sumac garlic whip

Dessert

ilili Candy Bar

ilili Candy Bar

$15.00

caramel fondant / sesame crunch / chocolate ice cream (no ice cream for delivery or take out)

Mixed Baklava

Mixed Baklava

$10.00

home made the traditional way: pistachio / cashew

Add On Items

Garlic Whip Trio

Garlic Whip Trio

$3.00

Extra Pita for Delivery

$2.00
Garlic Whip Aleppo

Garlic Whip Aleppo

$1.00

Garlic Whip Cilantro

$1.00

Garlic Whip Mint

$3.00Out of stock
Garlic Whip Plain

Garlic Whip Plain

$1.00
Garlic Whip Sumac

Garlic Whip Sumac

$1.00Out of stock
Harissa

Harissa

$1.00

Jalapeno Raw

$1.00
Tahini Side

Tahini Side

$1.00
Yogurt Cucumber Bowl

Yogurt Cucumber Bowl

$5.00
Yogurt Mint Side

Yogurt Mint Side

$3.00
Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:30 am
The premier institution of Lebanese food culture and hospitality values in DC.

100 District Square, S.W., Washington DC, DC 20024

