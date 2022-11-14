Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Bars & Lounges

ilili-NYC

236 FIFTH AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10001

Popular Items

Hummus
Tabbouleh
Chicken Taouk

Cold Mezza

Baba Ghannouj

Baba Ghannouj

$15.00

eggplant / tahini / olive oil

Chankleesh

Chankleesh

$16.00

feta cheese / onions / tomato / zaatar

Fattoush

Fattoush

$18.00

lebanese garden salad / toasted pita / sumac lemon vinaigrette

Hummus

Hummus

$13.00

chickpea purée / tahini / lemon / olive oil

Kibbeh Naye ToGo

Kibbeh Naye ToGo

$24.00

steak tartare / burghul / onion / mint / crudités of onions / jalapeno / mint

Labne

Labne

$13.00

strained yogurt / olive oil / fresh mint / zaatar

Mouhamara

Mouhamara

$14.00

walnuts / sundried peppers / pomegranate molasses

Moussaka

Moussaka

$14.00

eggplant / tomato / garlic / onion / olive oil

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$18.00

parsley / mint / tomatoes / burghul / lemon vinaigrette

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

yellow fin tuna / crushed avocado / mint yogurt and Aleppo oil

Warak Enab Bil Zeit

Warak Enab Bil Zeit

$14.00

grape leaves / rice / tomato oil / parsley oil

Hot Mezza

Arnabeet Mekle

Arnabeet Mekle

$16.00

cauliflower / tahini labne / chili / mint

Atayef & Veal Bacon

Atayef & Veal Bacon

$21.00

fig jam / pickles / hot peppers

Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$22.00

Beef & Lamb Shawarmas with tomato, sumac, onion, and tahini

Beiruti Taco

Beiruti Taco

$20.00

kafta / pita / harissa / tomato / mayo / romaine

Black Iron Shrimp

Black Iron Shrimp

$18.00

jalapeno / garlic / cilantro

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$18.00

grapes / fig jam / walnuts / mint yogurt

Chicken Livers

Chicken Livers

$17.00

pomegranate / lemon / sumac

Duck Shawarma

Duck Shawarma

$22.00

Duck magret & chicken Shawarmas with fig jam, green onion, and garlic whip

Falafel

Falafel

$14.00

fried chickpea & fava bean croquettes

Fried Kibbeh

Fried Kibbeh

$18.00

spiced beef / onion / pine nuts / yogurt

Hindbeh

Hindbeh

$14.00

dandelion greens / pine nuts / caramelized onions

Kebab Kerez

Kebab Kerez

$19.00

lamb & beef meatballs / cherry sauce / kataifi / micro chives

Kibbe Pumpkin

Kibbe Pumpkin

$17.00
Kibbeh Bi Laban (in yogurt)

Kibbeh Bi Laban (in yogurt)

$24.00

yogurt / kouzbara / mint

Mekanek

Mekanek

$18.00

sautéed lamb sausage / lemon / pine nuts

Phoenician Fries

Phoenician Fries

$14.00

sumac / parsley / garlic whip

Riz

Riz

$11.00

lebanese rice / toasted vermicelli / mixed nuts

Rkaykat bil Jibneh

Rkaykat bil Jibneh

$14.00

cheese rolls / kashkaval / feta / fresh mint

Warm Eggplant

Warm Eggplant

$16.00

tomato / micro citrus / tamarind molasses

ilili Feast for Two

1/2 Roasted Chicken accompanied by: Hommus, Fattoush, Lebanese Pickles, Eggplant Tartare, Lebanese Rice, Baklava, and Pita Bread. Serves two. No substitutions.
Vegetarian Feast

Vegetarian Feast

$88.00

A selection of our best vegetarian items, including: Hommus, Moussaka, Fattoush, Lebanese Pickles, Eggplant Tartare, Falafel, Arnabeet Mekle, Lebanese Rice, Baklava, and Pita Bread. Serves two. No substitutions.

Mixed Grill Feast

Mixed Grill Feast

$115.00

Our famous Mixed Grill accompanied by: Hommus, Fattoush, Lebanese Pickles, Eggplant Tartare, Lebanese Rice, Baklava, and Pita Bread. Serves two. No substitutions.

Roasted Chicken Feast

Roasted Chicken Feast

$95.00

1/2 Roasted Chicken accompanied by: Hommus, Fattoush, Lebanese Pickles, Eggplant Tartare, Lebanese Rice, Baklava, and Pita Bread. Serves two. No substitutions.

Main Plates

Black Cod Siyadiyyef

Black Cod Siyadiyyef

$34.00
Chicken Taouk

Chicken Taouk

$27.00

chicken breast / sumac

ilili Tasting

ilili Tasting

$31.00

A selection of ilili's best dips, one entree, Lebanese Rice - Add Baklava for an extra $2.

Kafta

Kafta

$26.00

spiced ground beef & lamb / sumac garlic whip / seasonal grilled vegetables

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$56.00

seared w/ zaatar salsa verde / herb roasted tomatoes

Lamb Ribs

Lamb Ribs

$42.00
Salmon a la Plancha

Salmon a la Plancha

$32.00

butternut squash caponata / pomegranate / hazelnuts

Warak Enab Stuffed Grape Leaves

Warak Enab Stuffed Grape Leaves

$33.00

lamb confit / rice / mint yogurt

Signature Dishes

Hearth Baked Loup de Mer

Hearth Baked Loup de Mer

$85.00

seasonal grilled vegetables / tarator sauce

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$78.00

lebanese dirty rice / roasted seasonal vegetable / old world jus / mixed nuts

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$82.00

chicken shish taouk / beef kebab / kafta / lamb chops /seasonal grilled vegetables / garlic whip trio

Whole Organic Chicken

Whole Organic Chicken

$70.00

seasonal grilled vegetables / house pickled kabis / sumac garlic whip

Dessert

ilili Candy Bar

ilili Candy Bar

$15.00

caramel fondant / sesame crunch / chocolate ice cream (no ice cream for delivery or take out)

Knafe Bil Jibneh (serves two)

Knafe Bil Jibneh (serves two)

$20.00

inverted sweet cheese tart / sesame pita pillows / orange blossom syrup

Mixed Baklava

Mixed Baklava

$12.00

home made the traditional way: pistachio / cashew

Mouhalabiyeh ToGo

Mouhalabiyeh ToGo

$14.00

Think Lebanese panna cotta: milk / candied orange zest / orange blossom / pistachio dust

Add On Items

Extra Pita for Delivery

$2.50
Garlic Whip Aleppo

Garlic Whip Aleppo

$3.00

Garlic Whip Fig

$3.00

Garlic Whip Mint

$3.00
Garlic Whip Plain

Garlic Whip Plain

$3.00
Garlic Whip Sumac

Garlic Whip Sumac

$3.00
Garlic Whip Trio

Garlic Whip Trio

$6.00
Harissa

Harissa

$2.50

Jalapeno Raw

$3.00
Tahini Side

Tahini Side

$4.00
Yogurt Cucumber Bowl

Yogurt Cucumber Bowl

$5.00
Yogurt Mint Side

Yogurt Mint Side

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
The premier institution of Lebanese food culture and hospitality values in NYC.

236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10001

