I Love Korea 404 Jordan Ln Nw

review star

No reviews yet

404 Jordan Ln Nw

Huntsville, AL 35805

Order Again

Popular Items

KIMBAP
BULGOGI
DUMPLINGS

Appetizer

DUMPLINGS

$7.00+

KIMBAP

$7.00

DDUKBOKKI

$12.00

JAPCHAE

$13.00

PANCAKE

$15.00

FRIED TOFU

$8.00

BIBIMBAP

BULGOGI BIBIMBAP

$15.00

SPICY PORK BIBIMBAP

$14.00

SPICY CHICKEN BIBIMBAP

$14.00

GALBI-MEAT BIBIMBAP

$17.00

TOFU BIBIMBAP

$14.00

VEGETABLE BIBIMBAP

$14.00

JAPCHAE DINNER

$15.00

JAPCHAE BAP

$15.00

BARBEQUE

BULGOGI

$19.00

SPICY PORK

$16.00

SPICY CHICKEN

$15.00

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$16.00

PORK BELLY

$16.00

KALBI

$25.00

SOUP

DUMPLING SOUP

$14.00

KALBITANG

$18.00

KIMCHI STEW

$13.00

SEAFOOD CHAMPON

$20.00

SEAFOOD UDON

$20.00

SOFT TOFU STEW - BEEF

$13.00

SOFT TOFU STEW - KIMCHI

$13.00

SOFT TOFU STEW - SEAFOOD

$13.00

SOFT TOFU STEW - VEGETABLE

$13.00

SOYBEAN STEW - BEEF

$13.00

SOYBEAN STEW - SEAFOOD

$13.00

SOYBEAN STEW - VEGETABLE

$13.00

SPICY RAMYUN

$9.00

YUKGAEJANG

$17.00

SEAFOOD

SPICY SQUID

$23.00

MACKEREL

$20.00

FLOUNDER

$20.00

FRIED RICE

BULGOGI FRIED RICE

$15.00

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$13.00

KIMCHI FRIED RICE

$13.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$14.00

COMBO FRIED RICE

$15.00

SPICY PORK FRIED RICE

$14.00

Extra

EXTRA MISO

$3.00

EXTRA EGG

$1.50

EXTRA RICE

$2.00

SUB FRIED RICE

$3.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

Sides

$2.00+

SODA

SODA

$2.00
Sunday10:50 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday10:50 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:50 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Korean Cuisine

404 Jordan Ln Nw, Huntsville, AL 35805

Directions

Main pic

