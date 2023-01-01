A map showing the location of ILLATA LLC 2241 Grays Ferry AvenueView gallery

ILLATA LLC 2241 Grays Ferry Avenue

2241 Grays Ferry Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Dinner

Asparagus

$15.00

Salad

$16.00

Mussels

$17.00

Clams

$19.00

Trofie

$24.00

Rigatoni

$26.00

Schnitzle

$26.00

Trout

$28.00

Aglio e Olio

$18.00

Cream Puff

$10.00

Tart

$12.00

GF Dessert

$10.00

Tasting Menu For Two

$100.00

Beverages

Sparkling

$6.00

Still

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
