Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Illegal Pete's Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

270 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80203

Small Chips and...
Build Your Burrito
Build Your Bowl

Friends & Family Meals

Taco Meal

Taco Meal

$45.00

Taco Night! This meal kit serves 4 people, and makes 3 tacos, a small chips and salsa and a chocolate chip cookie for each person

Burrito Meal

Burrito Meal

$49.99

Make your Pete's burrito at home! Includes a build your own burrito, small chips and salsa and a chocolate chip cookie for each person. If you prefer burrito bowls, just opt out of the tortilla selection when placing your order!

Nacho Meal

Nacho Meal

$55.00

The only thing better than Pete's Nachos are Pete's Nachos on your couch. This kit makes nachos for 4, and includes a chocolate chip cookie for each person!

Party Packs

Party Hero

Party Hero

$99.99

A party bundle that's COVID responsible. Includes 10 standard, individually wrapped burritos (you choose the protein). A case o' queso (party style or individually packaged) and one gallon of your choice: Teatulia Ice Tea, Minute Maid Lemonade or Horchata. Serves 10

Explicit Party Hero *NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY*

Explicit Party Hero *NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY*

$149.99

A party bundle that's COVID responsible. Includes 10 standard, individually wrapped burritos (you choose the protein). A case o' queso (party style or individually packaged) and our House Margarita Kit, which includes everything you need to make Pete's Marg's at home. Not all heroes wear capes. Serves 10

Party Side Kicks

Case O' Salsa

$12.99

32 ounces of salsa and chips for dippin'. Choose one, or two of any of our homemade salsas. Serves 10

Case O' Queso

Case O' Queso

$19.99

32 ounces of queso, or as we call it, liquid gold. Plus chips for dippin'. Serves 10

Case O' Combo

Case O' Combo

$24.99

Want best of both worlds? We get that. Case O' Combo gives you the chance to order two 16 ounce containers of queso, guac or salsa. Serves 10

Case O' Guac

Case O' Guac

$29.99

32 ounces of our house made guacamole, plus chips for dippin'. Serves 10

Desserts

Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie

Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie

$2.69
Sopapilla

Sopapilla

$2.29

Hot Sides

Cilantro-Lime White Rice

Cilantro-Lime White Rice

$1.59+
Spanish Style Brown Rice

Spanish Style Brown Rice

$1.79+
Black Beans

Black Beans

$1.79+
Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$1.79+
Primavera Veggies

Primavera Veggies

$2.19+
Fajita Veggies

Fajita Veggies

$2.19+
Potatoes

Potatoes

$0.89+
Pork Green Chile

Pork Green Chile

$1.59+
Vegetarian Green Chile

Vegetarian Green Chile

$1.59+