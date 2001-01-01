- Home
Illegal Pete's - Colfax
1,919 Reviews
$
2001 E Colfax Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Friends & Family Meals
Taco Meal
Taco Night! This meal kit serves 4 people, and makes 3 tacos, a small chips and salsa and a chocolate chip cookie for each person
Burrito Meal
Make your Pete's burrito at home! Includes a build your own burrito, small chips and salsa and a chocolate chip cookie for each person. If you prefer burrito bowls, just opt out of the tortilla selection when placing your order!
Nacho Meal
The only thing better than Pete's Nachos are Pete's Nachos on your couch. This kit makes nachos for 4, and includes a chocolate chip cookie for each person!
Party Packs
Party Hero
A party bundle that's COVID responsible. Includes 10 standard, individually wrapped burritos (you choose the protein). A case o' queso (party style or individually packaged) and one gallon of your choice: Teatulia Ice Tea, Minute Maid Lemonade or Horchata. Serves 10
Explicit Party Hero *NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY*
A party bundle that's COVID responsible. Includes 10 standard, individually wrapped burritos (you choose the protein). A case o' queso (party style or individually packaged) and our House Margarita Kit, which includes everything you need to make Pete's Marg's at home. Not all heroes wear capes. Serves 10
Party Side Kicks
Case O' Salsa
32 ounces of salsa and chips for dippin'. Choose one, or two of any of our homemade salsas. Serves 10
Case O' Queso
32 ounces of queso, or as we call it, liquid gold. Plus chips for dippin'. Serves 10
Case O' Combo
Want best of both worlds? We get that. Case O' Combo gives you the chance to order two 16 ounce containers of queso, guac or salsa. Serves 10
Case O' Guac
32 ounces of our house made guacamole, plus chips for dippin'. Serves 10
Hot Sides
Cold Sides
Sour Cream
Tillamook Shredded Cheese
Guacamole
Salsa Fresca (mild)
Tomatillo Verde Salsa (medium)
Chile Corn (mild/medium)
Picante Salsa (hot)
House Hot (XXXtra Hot)
Poblano Pesto
Gambler Sauce (Chipotle Ranch)
Tomato Vinaigrette
Baja Sauce (Ranch)
Lime Wedges
Cocktail Kits
House Margarita Kit
Includes: 1 liter Sauza Tequila, 1 liter Triple Sec, 1 quart of house-made marg mix, two whole limes, 10 cups and salt for the rim Serves 10
Illegal Peach Kit
Includes: 1 liter Absolute Peach Vodka, two quarts of minute maid lemonade, one quart of Teatulia Black Tea, and 10 cups Serves 10
Bloody Mary Kit
Includes 1 liter bottle of Deep Eddy Vodka, 2 quarts of Illegal Pete's Bloody Mary mix, two whole limes, 10 cups, and spicy rim mix Serves 10
Mimosa Kit
Includes one bottle of Wycliff Champagne and 16 ounces of OJ Serves 4
House Margarita Mix Only
Pete's house made marg mix without the alcohol