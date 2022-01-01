Illegal Pete's - Tucson
$
876 E University Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85719
Popular Items
Friends & Family Meals
Taco Meal
Taco Night! This meal kit serves 4 people, and makes 3 tacos, a small chips and salsa and a chocolate chip cookie for each person
Burrito Meal
Make your Pete's burrito at home! Includes a build your own burrito, small chips and salsa and a chocolate chip cookie for each person. If you prefer burrito bowls, just opt out of the tortilla selection when placing your order!
Nacho Meal
The only thing better than Pete's Nachos are Pete's Nachos on your couch. This kit makes nachos for 4, and includes a chocolate chip cookie for each person!
Party Packs
Party Hero
A party bundle that's COVID responsible. Includes 10 standard, individually wrapped burritos (you choose the protein). A case o' queso (party style or individually packaged) and one gallon of your choice: Teatulia Ice Tea, Minute Maid Lemonade or Horchata. Serves 10
Explicit Party Hero *NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY*
A party bundle that's COVID responsible. Includes 10 standard, individually wrapped burritos (you choose the protein). A case o' queso (party style or individually packaged) and our House Margarita Kit, which includes everything you need to make Pete's Marg's at home. Not all heroes wear capes. Serves 10
Party Side Kicks
Case O' Salsa
32 ounces of salsa and chips for dippin'. Choose one, or two of any of our homemade salsas. Serves 10
Case O' Queso
32 ounces of queso, or as we call it, liquid gold. Plus chips for dippin'. Serves 10
Case O' Combo
Want best of both worlds? We get that. Case O' Combo gives you the chance to order two 16 ounce containers of queso, guac or salsa. Serves 10
Case O' Guac
32 ounces of our house made guacamole, plus chips for dippin'. Serves 10
Desserts
Hot Sides
Cilantro-Lime White Rice
Spanish Style Brown Rice
Black Beans
Pinto Beans
Primavera Veggies
Fajita Veggies
Potatoes
Pork Green Chile
Vegetarian Green Chile
Queso
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Steak
Carnitas
Barbacoa
Cold Sides
Sour Cream
Tillamook Shredded Cheese
Guacamole
Salsa Fresca (mild)
Tomatillo Verde Salsa (medium)
Chile Corn (mild/medium)
Picante Salsa (hot)
House Hot (XXXtra Hot)
Poblano Pesto
Gambler Sauce (Chipotle Ranch)
Tomato Vinaigrette
Baja Sauce (Ranch)
Lime Wedges
Bulk Items: Hot
Quart Cilantro-Lime White Rice
Serves 8
Quart Spanish-Style Brown Rice
Serves 8
Quart Black Beans
Serves 8
Quart Pinto Beans
Serves 8
Quart Potatoes
Serves 8
Quart Fajita Veggies
Sautéed Green Bell Pepper and Red Onion Serves 8
Quart Primavera Veggies
Sautéed Red Bell Pepper, Squash, and Zucchini Serves 8
Quart Grilled Chicken
Serves 8
Quart Grilled Steak
Serves 8 Niman Ranch meats, butchered in house and grilled to perfection.
Quart Barbacoa
Please allow 20-30 minutes to prepare Serves 8 Niman Ranch meats, butchered in house and then slow roasted to shredded beef perfection
Quart Carnitas
Please allow 20-30 minutes to prepare Serves 8 Niman Ranch meats, butchered in house and slow roasted with 3 bottles of Mexican Coca Cola for pure pork perfection
Quart Pork Green Chile
32 ounces of our delicious, made in house, pork green chile
Quart Vegetarian Green Chile
32 ounces of our house-made green chile. Same as the pork but with potatoes instead of meat, making it entirely vegan.
Quart Queso
32 ounces of our house made queso, or as we like to call it, liquid gold.
Bulk Items: Cold
Quart Guacamole
Quart Daisy Sour Cream
Quart Shredded Tillamook Cheese
Quart Shredded Lettuce
Quart Shredded Cabbage
Quart Pickled Jalapenos
Quart Diced Onions
Quart Sliced Black Olives
Quart Baja Sauce (Ranch)
Quart Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Quart Tomato Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
Whole Lime
Quart Cilantro
Chocolate Chip Cookies (10 Pack)
8oz Pesto
16oz Pesto
Bulk Items: Salsas/Hot Sauces
Quart Salsa Fresca (Mild)
Quart Tomatillo Verde (Medium)
Quart Chile Corn (Mild/Medium)
Quart Salsa Picante (Hot)
Quart House Hot (XXX Hot)
Bottle- Sriracha
28oz bottle
Tapatio Hot Sauce
Pete's Jalapeno Hot Sauce - Red
Pete's Jalapeno Hot Sauce - Green
2 Pete's Jalapeno Hot Sauces - Red
2 Pete's Jalapeno Hot Sauces - Green
2 Pete's Jalapeno Hot Sauces - Both
Extra Chips (20 People)
Bulk Items: Torts for Tacos
Bulk Items: Burrito Tortillas
Burritos
Bowls
Salads
Single Taco
Three Tacos
Taquitos
Green Chile - Entree
Kids Burritos
Build a Kid's Burrito
Fully customizable - just smaller in stature
Build a Kid's Classic Fish Burrito
Beer-battered fish and ingredients of your choosing - just smaller in stature
Build a Kid's Baja Fish Burrito
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Kids Bowls
Kids Silly Sticks
Beverages
Online Fountain Drink
Jarritos Grapefruit
Mexican Coke
Bubly (assorted flavors)
Izze (assorted flavors)
Gatorade Can (assorted flavors)
Yerba Mate (assorted flavors)
Red Bull
Sobe (assorted flavors)
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Aquafina
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hoplark Hop Water
Build Your Small Chips & Dip
Build Your Large Chips & Dip
Classic Bar
Build Your Classic Bar
The Classic Bar is made from fresh, house-made ingredients, generously feeds a minimum of 20 people and includes: choice of tortillas, rice & beans, veggies, marinated chicken & steak, cheese, sour cream, all five house salsas, Romaine lettuce, house-made tortilla chips and chocolate chip cookies.
Veggie Bar
Nacho Bar
Build Your Basic Nacho Bar
Our Nacho Bars are perfect for any big snacking event and they eat like a meal! Both Nacho Bars get the following: House Made Tortilla Chips Queso Guacamole Sour Cream Fresh Cilantro Diced Onions Pickled Jalapenos Black Olives Choice of Salsas
Build Your Loaded Nacho Bar
Our Nacho Bars are perfect for any big snacking event and they eat like a meal! Both Nacho Bars get the following: House Made Tortilla Chips Queso Guacamole Sour Cream Fresh Cilantro Diced Onions Pickled Jalapenos Black Olives Choice of Salsas
Burrito Box
Build Your Burrito Box
Pete's Jalapeno Hot Sauces
Beverages
Breakfast Burrito Box
Party Packs
Taquito Box
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO
876 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719