Illegal Pete's - Tucson

2,201 Reviews

$

876 E University Blvd

Tucson, AZ 85719

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Build Your Bowl
Build Your Burrito
Large Chips and...

Friends & Family Meals

Taco Meal

Taco Meal

$45.00Out of stock

Taco Night! This meal kit serves 4 people, and makes 3 tacos, a small chips and salsa and a chocolate chip cookie for each person

Burrito Meal

Burrito Meal

$49.99Out of stock

Make your Pete's burrito at home! Includes a build your own burrito, small chips and salsa and a chocolate chip cookie for each person. If you prefer burrito bowls, just opt out of the tortilla selection when placing your order!

Nacho Meal

Nacho Meal

$55.00

The only thing better than Pete's Nachos are Pete's Nachos on your couch. This kit makes nachos for 4, and includes a chocolate chip cookie for each person!

Party Packs

Party Hero

Party Hero

$99.99Out of stock

A party bundle that's COVID responsible. Includes 10 standard, individually wrapped burritos (you choose the protein). A case o' queso (party style or individually packaged) and one gallon of your choice: Teatulia Ice Tea, Minute Maid Lemonade or Horchata. Serves 10

Explicit Party Hero *NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY*

Explicit Party Hero *NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY*

$149.99Out of stock

A party bundle that's COVID responsible. Includes 10 standard, individually wrapped burritos (you choose the protein). A case o' queso (party style or individually packaged) and our House Margarita Kit, which includes everything you need to make Pete's Marg's at home. Not all heroes wear capes. Serves 10

Party Side Kicks

Case O' Salsa

$12.99

32 ounces of salsa and chips for dippin'. Choose one, or two of any of our homemade salsas. Serves 10

Case O' Queso

Case O' Queso

$19.99

32 ounces of queso, or as we call it, liquid gold. Plus chips for dippin'. Serves 10

Case O' Combo

Case O' Combo

$24.99

Want best of both worlds? We get that. Case O' Combo gives you the chance to order two 16 ounce containers of queso, guac or salsa. Serves 10

Case O' Guac

Case O' Guac

$29.99

32 ounces of our house made guacamole, plus chips for dippin'. Serves 10

Desserts

Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie

Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie

$2.69

Hot Sides

Cilantro-Lime White Rice

Cilantro-Lime White Rice

$1.59+
Spanish Style Brown Rice

Spanish Style Brown Rice

$1.79+
Black Beans

Black Beans

$1.79+
Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$1.79+
Primavera Veggies

Primavera Veggies

$2.19+
Fajita Veggies

Fajita Veggies

$2.19+
Potatoes

Potatoes

$0.89+
Pork Green Chile

Pork Green Chile

$1.59+
Vegetarian Green Chile

Vegetarian Green Chile

$1.59+
Queso

Queso

$2.49+
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$4.39Out of stock
Grilled Steak

Grilled Steak

$4.69Out of stock
Carnitas

Carnitas

$4.69
Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$4.69

Cold Sides

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$1.59+
Tillamook Shredded Cheese

Tillamook Shredded Cheese

$1.59+
Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.49+
Salsa Fresca (mild)

Salsa Fresca (mild)

$0.00+
Tomatillo Verde Salsa (medium)

Tomatillo Verde Salsa (medium)

$0.00+
Chile Corn (mild/medium)

Chile Corn (mild/medium)

$0.00+
Picante Salsa (hot)

Picante Salsa (hot)

$0.00+
House Hot (XXXtra Hot)

House Hot (XXXtra Hot)

$0.00+
Poblano Pesto

Poblano Pesto

$1.69+
Gambler Sauce (Chipotle Ranch)

Gambler Sauce (Chipotle Ranch)

$0.89+
Tomato Vinaigrette

Tomato Vinaigrette

$0.89+
Baja Sauce (Ranch)

Baja Sauce (Ranch)

$0.89+
Lime Wedges

Lime Wedges

$0.89

Other Sides

Chips Only - Small

Chips Only - Small

$0.79
Chips Only - Large'

Chips Only - Large'

$1.19

Bulk Items: Hot

Quart Cilantro-Lime White Rice

Quart Cilantro-Lime White Rice

$5.49

Serves 8

Quart Spanish-Style Brown Rice

Quart Spanish-Style Brown Rice

$5.49

Serves 8

Quart Black Beans

Quart Black Beans

$6.49

Serves 8

Quart Pinto Beans

Quart Pinto Beans

$6.49

Serves 8

Quart Potatoes

Quart Potatoes

$5.49

Serves 8

Quart Fajita Veggies

Quart Fajita Veggies

$6.49

Sautéed Green Bell Pepper and Red Onion Serves 8

Quart Primavera Veggies

Quart Primavera Veggies

$6.49

Sautéed Red Bell Pepper, Squash, and Zucchini Serves 8

Quart Grilled Chicken

Quart Grilled Chicken

$19.99

Serves 8

Quart Grilled Steak

Quart Grilled Steak

$29.99

Serves 8 Niman Ranch meats, butchered in house and grilled to perfection.

Quart Barbacoa

Quart Barbacoa

$29.99

Please allow 20-30 minutes to prepare Serves 8 Niman Ranch meats, butchered in house and then slow roasted to shredded beef perfection

Quart Carnitas

Quart Carnitas

$19.99

Please allow 20-30 minutes to prepare Serves 8 Niman Ranch meats, butchered in house and slow roasted with 3 bottles of Mexican Coca Cola for pure pork perfection

Quart Pork Green Chile

Quart Pork Green Chile

$14.99

32 ounces of our delicious, made in house, pork green chile

Quart Vegetarian Green Chile

Quart Vegetarian Green Chile

$14.99

32 ounces of our house-made green chile. Same as the pork but with potatoes instead of meat, making it entirely vegan.

Quart Queso

Quart Queso

$13.99

32 ounces of our house made queso, or as we like to call it, liquid gold.

Bulk Items: Cold

Quart Guacamole

$32.00
Quart Daisy Sour Cream

Quart Daisy Sour Cream

$8.49
Quart Shredded Tillamook Cheese

Quart Shredded Tillamook Cheese

$6.49
Quart Shredded Lettuce

Quart Shredded Lettuce

$5.49
Quart Shredded Cabbage

Quart Shredded Cabbage

$5.49
Quart Pickled Jalapenos

Quart Pickled Jalapenos

$5.49
Quart Diced Onions

Quart Diced Onions

$5.49
Quart Sliced Black Olives

Quart Sliced Black Olives

$5.49
Quart Baja Sauce (Ranch)

Quart Baja Sauce (Ranch)

$9.99
Quart Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Quart Chipotle Ranch Dressing

$9.99
Quart Tomato Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

Quart Tomato Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

$12.99
Whole Lime

Whole Lime

$1.29

Quart Cilantro

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies (10 Pack)

$10.00

8oz Pesto

$3.19

16oz Pesto

$6.29Out of stock

Bulk Items: Salsas/Hot Sauces

Quart Salsa Fresca (Mild)

Quart Salsa Fresca (Mild)

$7.49
Quart Tomatillo Verde (Medium)

Quart Tomatillo Verde (Medium)

$7.49
Quart Chile Corn (Mild/Medium)

Quart Chile Corn (Mild/Medium)

$7.49
Quart Salsa Picante (Hot)

Quart Salsa Picante (Hot)

$8.49
Quart House Hot (XXX Hot)

Quart House Hot (XXX Hot)

$8.49
Bottle- Sriracha

Bottle- Sriracha

$4.99

28oz bottle

Tapatio Hot Sauce

$1.99Out of stock

Pete's Jalapeno Hot Sauce - Red

$3.00

Pete's Jalapeno Hot Sauce - Green

$3.00

2 Pete's Jalapeno Hot Sauces - Red

$5.00

2 Pete's Jalapeno Hot Sauces - Green

$5.00

2 Pete's Jalapeno Hot Sauces - Both

$5.00

Extra Chips (20 People)

$10.00

Bulk Items: Torts for Tacos

6" Flour Tortillas

6" Flour Tortillas

$3.49

Approx. 12 tortillas per package

6" Wheat Tortillas

6" Wheat Tortillas

$3.49

Approx. 12 tortillas per package

6" Corn Tortillas

6" Corn Tortillas

$2.49

Approx. 12 per package

Bulk Items: Burrito Tortillas

Burrito-sized Flour Tortillas

Burrito-sized Flour Tortillas

$4.99

Approx. 12 per package

Burrito-sized Wheat Tortillas

Burrito-sized Wheat Tortillas

$4.99

Approx. 12 per package

Burritos

Build Your Burrito

Build Your Burrito

$8.89

Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams

Baja Style Fish Burrito

Baja Style Fish Burrito

$10.29

Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce

Grilled Chicken Pesto Burrito

$9.99

Bowls

Build Your Bowl

Build Your Bowl

$8.89

Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams

Build Your Classic Fish Bowl

Build Your Classic Fish Bowl

$10.29

Beer-battered fish and all the other ingredients your heart desires

Baja Style Fish Bowl

Baja Style Fish Bowl

$10.29

Pete's famous fish bowl - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce

Salads

Build Your Salad

Build Your Salad

$8.89

Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine

Beer-Battered Fish Salad

Beer-Battered Fish Salad

$10.29

Beer-battered fish on a bed of crisp Romaine, plus the toppings of your choice

Whole30 Salad

$11.09

Nachos

Build Your Nachos

Build Your Nachos

$9.49

Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso

Quesadillas

Build Your Quesadilla

Build Your Quesadilla

$8.99

Add items inside and pick your dips!

Single Taco

Build Your Taco

Build Your Taco

$3.19

Customize every aspect to create the taco of your dreams

1. Baja Fish Taco

1. Baja Fish Taco

$3.79

Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock

Build Your Classic Fish Taco

Build Your Classic Fish Taco

$3.79

Three Tacos

Build Your Three Tacos

Build Your Three Tacos

$8.89

Customize every aspect to create the tacos of your dreams

Three Baja Fish Tacos

Three Baja Fish Tacos

$10.29

Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock

Build Your Classic Three Fish Tacos

Build Your Classic Three Fish Tacos

$10.29

Taquitos

Four Taquitos

Four Taquitos

$8.09

Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection

Six Taquitos

Six Taquitos

$10.29

Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection

Green Chile - Entree

Pork Green Chile

Pork Green Chile

$5.59

Pete's famous Colorado-Style Green Chile

Vegan Green Chile

Vegan Green Chile

$5.59

Pete's Famous Colorado-Style Green Chile - with potatoes instead of pork

Kids Burritos

Build a Kid's Burrito

Build a Kid's Burrito

$5.29Out of stock

Fully customizable - just smaller in stature

Build a Kid's Classic Fish Burrito

Build a Kid's Classic Fish Burrito

$6.49Out of stock

Beer-battered fish and ingredients of your choosing - just smaller in stature

Build a Kid's Baja Fish Burrito

Build a Kid's Baja Fish Burrito

$6.49Out of stock

Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce

Kids Bowls

Build a Kid's Bowl

Build a Kid's Bowl

$5.39

Fully customizable - just smaller in stature

Build a Kid's Fish Bowl

Build a Kid's Fish Bowl

$6.79

Beer-battered fish and ingredients of your choosing - just smaller in stature

Kid's Baja Fish Bowl

Kid's Baja Fish Bowl

$6.79

Pete's famous fish bowl - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce

Kids Nachos

Build a Kid's Nachos

Build a Kid's Nachos

$5.69

Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso

Kids Quesadillas

Build a Kid's Quesadilla

Build a Kid's Quesadilla

$5.39Out of stock

Add items inside and pick your dips

Kids Silly Sticks

Build a Kid's Silly Sticks

Build a Kid's Silly Sticks

$4.39

Two taquitos - either chicken or steak. Wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection

Beverages

Online Fountain Drink

Online Fountain Drink

$2.59
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.99
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.19
Bubly (assorted flavors)

Bubly (assorted flavors)

$1.59
Izze (assorted flavors)

Izze (assorted flavors)

$2.89
Gatorade Can (assorted flavors)

Gatorade Can (assorted flavors)

$2.05
Yerba Mate (assorted flavors)

Yerba Mate (assorted flavors)

$3.59Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.59
Sobe (assorted flavors)

Sobe (assorted flavors)

$2.39
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.09Out of stock
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.39Out of stock
Aquafina

Aquafina

$2.79
Milk

Milk

$2.49Out of stock
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.39Out of stock

Hoplark Hop Water

$4.20

Classic Bar

Build Your Classic Bar

Build Your Classic Bar

The Classic Bar is made from fresh, house-made ingredients, generously feeds a minimum of 20 people and includes: choice of tortillas, rice & beans, veggies, marinated chicken & steak, cheese, sour cream, all five house salsas, Romaine lettuce, house-made tortilla chips and chocolate chip cookies.

Veggie Bar

Build Your Veggie Bar

Nacho Bar

Build Your Basic Nacho Bar

Build Your Basic Nacho Bar

Our Nacho Bars are perfect for any big snacking event and they eat like a meal! Both Nacho Bars get the following: House Made Tortilla Chips Queso Guacamole Sour Cream Fresh Cilantro Diced Onions Pickled Jalapenos Black Olives Choice of Salsas

Build Your Loaded Nacho Bar

Build Your Loaded Nacho Bar

Our Nacho Bars are perfect for any big snacking event and they eat like a meal! Both Nacho Bars get the following: House Made Tortilla Chips Queso Guacamole Sour Cream Fresh Cilantro Diced Onions Pickled Jalapenos Black Olives Choice of Salsas

Burrito Box

Build Your Burrito Box

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO

Website

Location

876 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719

Directions

