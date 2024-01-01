Illegal Pete's Wheat Ridge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO
Location
10009 West 26th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Esters Gold's Marketplace - WHEAT RIDGE
No Reviews
10151 W. 26TH AVE. WHEAT RIDGE, CO 80215
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wheat Ridge
More near Wheat Ridge