Illianos's Pizzeria - Middletown

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

534 Washington ST.

Middletown, CT 06457

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Cheese Slice
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Pizza

Large Pizza

$18.00

Grandma Pizza

$21.00

Sicilian Pizza

$21.00

Sicilian Special

$27.00

Whole Scacciata

$18.00

Gluten Free

$16.00

Baked Potato

$23.00

Big Mac

$25.00

Buff Mac n Chz

$25.00

Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Bacon Chzburger

$25.00

Bianca

$20.00

Chicken Waffle

$23.00

Chicken Florentine

$24.00

Clams Casino

$24.00

Grilled Chix Veggie

$24.00

Eggplant Parm

$23.00

Gorgonzola

$23.00

Hawaiian

$23.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$23.00

Margherita

$22.00

Philly steak

$25.00

Special

$25.00

Snowball

$23.00

Toscano

$24.00

Tomato Pesto

$22.00

White Veggie

$22.00

White Clam

$22.00

White Spinach

$22.00

Pizza of Month

$24.00Out of stock

Stuffed Meat

$29.00

Stuffed Veggie

$29.00

BBQ Chix

$25.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.00

TOP Baked Potato

$25.00

TOP Big Mac

$25.00

TOP Buff Mac n Chz

$25.00

TOP Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

TOP Bacon Chzburger

$25.00

TOP Bianca

$25.00

TOP Chicken Waffle

$25.00

TOP Chicken Florentine

$25.00

TOP Clams Casino

$25.00

TOP Grilled Chix Veggie

$25.00

TOP Eggplant Parm

$25.00

TOP Gorgonzola

$25.00

TOP Hawaiian

$25.00

TOP Mac-N-Cheese

$25.00

TOP Margherita

$25.00

TOP Philly steak

$25.00

TOP Special

$25.00

TOP Snowball

$25.00

TOP Toscano

$25.00

TOP Tomato Pesto

$25.00

TOP White Veggie

$25.00

TOP White Clam

$25.00

TOP White Spinach

$25.00

TOP Pizza of Month

$25.00

Top BBQ

$25.00

Top Chicken Bac Ranch

$25.00

Appetizers

Wings

$19.00Out of stock

12 PER ORDER. DIPPED IN MEDIUM HEAT WING SAUCE AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BLUE CHEESE

Fried Calamari

$14.00

SERVED WITH MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Mozz Sticks

$8.00

MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE

Bruschetta

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$4.00

Meatball sliders

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Mozz Caprese

$10.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$13.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, CARROT, CELERY, SCALLION, CUCUMBER, ROASTED PEPPERS, GORGONZOLA, KALAMATA OLIVES. SIDE OF GORGONZOLA VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

Cobb Salad

$14.00

TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS PLUS GRILLED CHCIKEN, BACON, AVOCADO, AND HARD BOILED EGGS. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS TOPPED WITH CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE

Chef Salad

$14.00

TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS PLUS TURKEY, ROAST BEEF, SHREDDED MOZZ, AND HARD BOILED EGGS. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE.

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS PLUS HAM, GENOA, AND PROVOLONE CHEESE. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE.

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

CLASSIC ROMAINE SALAD TOSSED WITH CROUTONS IN OUR HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING.

Ceasar Salad w/Chicken

$14.00

CLASSIC ROMAINE SALAD TOSSED WITH CROUTONS IN OUR HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING.

Italian Salad

$12.00

Tossed salad topped with Gorgonzola cheese

Greek Salad

$14.00

ICEBERG/ROMAINE BLEND WITH TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, AND CHERRY PEPPERS. TOPPED WITH STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES, FETA CHEESE, AND ANCHOVIES. YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE

house salad

$7.00

ICEBERG/ROMAINE BLEND WITH TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, AND CHERRY PEPPERS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE

Lg house salad

$10.00

ICEBERG/ROMAINE BLEND WITH TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, AND CHERRY PEPPERS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE

dinner salad

$4.50

Soups

Pasta E Fagiole

$5.00

CLASSIC WHITE BEAN AND PASTA SOUP WITH A TOUCH OF PROSCIUTTO.

Tortellini In Brodo

$5.00

CHEESE FILLED TORTELLINI IN CHICKEN BROTH

Stracciatelli Romano

$5.00

SPINACH, EGG-DROP SOUP FINISHED WITH GRATED ROMANO CHEESE

Chicken & Veal

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

WITH TOMATO SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PASTA AND DINNER SALAD

Veal Parmigiana

$23.00

WITH TOMATO SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PASTA AND DINNER SALAD

Chicken Verde

$20.00

EGG BATTERED AND SAUTEED IN A WHITE WINE BUTTER SAUCE TOPPED WITH BABY SPINACH AND MOZZARELLA. SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD

Chicken Francese

$20.00

EGG BATTERED AND SAUTEED IN A LEMON WHITE WIN BUTTER SAUCE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD.

Chicken Griglia

$17.00

Chickn Picatta

$20.00

Pasta

Penne Alla Vodka

$17.00

pink vodka sauce, ground beef, penne. served with a dinner salad

Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce

$12.00

served with a dinner salad

Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce and Meatballs

$15.00

served with a dinner salad

Pasta w Sausage

$15.00

served with a dinner salad

Pasta mb & Saug

$15.00

served with a dinner salad

Pasta w/ Meat Sauce

$15.00

served with a dinner salad

Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce

$12.00

served with a dinner salad

Pasta w/ Garlic and Oil

$12.00

served with a dinner salad

Pasta Butter

$12.00

Red Linguine With Clam Sauce

$19.00

served with a dinner salad

White Linguine with Clam Sauce

$19.00

served with a dinner salad

Tortellini Alfredo

$19.00

mushrooms, peas, ham, cheese filled tortellini, creamy cheese sauce. served with a side salad

Penne Con Broccoli

$15.00

garlic and oil, grated cheese, chicken stock. served with a dinner salad

Broccoli Rabe

$19.00

Slices & Specialties

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Sicilian Slice

$3.25

Grandma Slice

$3.25

Slice Grilled Chicken Veggie

$4.50

Slice Tomato Pesto

$4.50

Slice Chicken and Waffle

$4.50Out of stock

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$4.50

Slice Baked Potato

$4.50

Slice Big Mac

$4.50

Slice Mac and Cheese

$4.50

Slice Hawaii

$4.50

Slice Philly

$4.50

Slice Chz Burger

$4.50

Slice Eplant parm

$4.50

Slice BBQ chix

$4.50

Slice Toscano

$4.50

Slice Buff Mac

$4.50

Slice Snowball

$4.50

Slice Chix Bac Ranch

$4.50

Slice of Month

$4.50

Pepperoni Bread

$7.00

Broccoli Bread

$7.00

Stromboli

$9.00

ham, genoa, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, mozzarella

Spinach Wheel

$7.00

spinach, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Roll

$9.00

fried chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese

Slice Scacciata

$5.00Out of stock

Custom Stromboli

$7.50

Stuffed Veggie Slice

$5.50Out of stock

broccoli, spinach, zucchini, eggplant, mozzarella, garlic

Stuffed Meat Slice

$5.50

sausage, pepperoni, ham, salami, meatballs, mozzarella

12 Garlic Knots

$6.00

6 Garlic Knots

$3.00

Garlic Knot

$0.50

Create Your Own Pasta

MAKE IT YOUR WAY!!! served with a dinner salad

Create Pasta

$17.00

Baked Dishes

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Manicotti

$16.00

Lasagna

$17.00

Ravioli

$16.00

Baked Penne

$16.00

Sides

SIDE MEATBALLS

$4.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE 1 MB 1 SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE PASTA TOMATO SAUCE

$5.00

SIDE PASTA BUTTER

$5.00

SIDE PASTA G & OIL

$5.00

SIDE PASTA MARINARA

$5.00

SIDE GRILLED CHIX

$6.95

SIDE CHIX CUTLET

$6.95

SIDE BROC STEAMED

$3.50

SIDE BROC SAUTEED

$3.50

SIDE SPIN STEAMED

$3.50

SIDE SPIN SAUTEED

$3.50

PINT TOMATO SAUCE

$4.00

PINT MARINARA SAUCE

$4.00

PINT MEAT SAUCE

$6.00

PINT VODKA SAUCE

$7.50

PINT ALFREDO SAUCE

$7.50

SIDE BROC RABE G & OIL

$5.95

PINT HOUSE DRESS

$5.50

PINT CAESAR DRESS

$6.00

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE PEPPERCORN

$0.50

Side Anchovy

$1.00

DINNER ROLL

$1.00

GRINDER ROLL

$2.00

SIDE GRATED CHEESE

$0.75

Dough Ball

$4.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.00

CHOCOLATE P/B TORTE

$7.00

CARROT CAKE

$7.00

OREO

$6.00

MISSISIIPPI MUD

$6.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE Fantasy

$7.00

2 SCOOP ICE

$2.50

3 SCOOP ICE

$3.25

PINT OF ICE

$5.00

NY Cheese cake

$6.00

Of The Day

$6.00

Boston Cheese Cake

$6.00

PB Reeses

$6.00Out of stock

Mint Cannoli

$3.50Out of stock

Limoncello

$6.00Out of stock

Neilliano Bomb

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Meals

KID PASTA TOM SAUCE

$5.50

KID PASTA BUTTER

$5.50

KID PASTA MB

$5.50

KID RAVIOLI

$5.50

KID CHIX TENDERS

$5.50

Grinders

Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder

$10.00

tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veal Parmigiana Grinder

$12.50

tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Grinder

$11.00

tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Grinder

$10.00

tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Parmigiana Grinder

$10.00

tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese

Cheeseburger Grinder

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, american cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Grinder

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese

Grilled Chix Grinder

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese

Meatless Grinder

$7.00

lettuce, tomato, american cheese, provolone cheese, & mozzarella chese

Capicola Grinder

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, & provolone cheese.

Genoa Grinder

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, provolone

Ham Grinder

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, provolone

Tuna Grinder

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, provolone

Turkey Grinder

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, provolone

Italian Grinder

$10.00

ham, genoa, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, provolone

Roast Beef Grinder

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, provolone

Illiano Grinder

$14.00

prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers

Pepperoni Grinder

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, provolone

Bacon Grinder

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, provolone

Regular Grinder

$10.00Out of stock

Family Dinner

Family Dinner

$50.00

NA Drinks

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

20oz SODA

$2.75

FOUNTAIN SMALL

$2.00

FOUNTAIN MEDIUM

$2.50

FOUNTAIN LARGE

$2.85

SMART WATER

$3.00Out of stock

2 LITER BOTTLE

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

534 Washington ST., Middletown, CT 06457

