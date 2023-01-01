Illinois Street Food Emporium 5550 N. Illinois St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5550 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN 46208
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Chalet - 5555 North Illinois Street
No Reviews
5555 North Illinois Street Indianapolis, IN 46208
View restaurant
Greenleaf Juice - Indy Cold-Pressed Juice / Catering
4.6 • 710
4930 N Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurant
Greenleaf Juice - Pennsylvania St.
4.6 • 710
4930 N Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Indianapolis
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
More near Indianapolis