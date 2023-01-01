A map showing the location of Illinois Street Food Emporium 5550 N. Illinois St.View gallery

Illinois Street Food Emporium 5550 N. Illinois St.

No reviews yet

5550 N. Illinois St.

Indianapolis, IN 46208

Half Pints

Half Pints Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$4.00

Kid's Cheesy Hot Dog

$5.00

Kid's PB&J

$4.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Deli Sandwich

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Kid's Fruit Cup

$4.00

Mandarin Oranges

$3.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Carrots and Celery with Ranch

$3.00

Chips

$1.25

Bakery

Breads

Cinnamon Raisin Loaf

$6.00

Dozen Butterflake Rolls

$14.00

Dozen Silver Dollar Rolls

$6.00

Dozen Sour Dough Rolls

$12.00

Dozen Wheat Dinner Rolls

$12.00

Dozen White Dinner Rolls

$12.00

French Bread Loaf

$4.95

Onion Rye

$3.95

Sourdough Loaf

$3.95

White Bread Loaf

$3.95

Whole Wheat Loaf

$3.95

By The Slice Cakes, Tortes & Pies

Cake Slice

$6.00

Canoli

$6.50

Cheesecake Slice

$5.95

Eclaire

$7.00

Lemon Bar

$6.50

Napoleon

$7.00

Pie Slice

$4.50

Dozen Bakery

1/2 Tray Rice Crispy Treats

$60.00

6 Hot Cross Buns

$6.75

6 Pack Cookie Kit

$15.00

Dozen Bars

$33.00

Dozen Boston Creams

Dozen Danish

$32.00

Dozen Mini Iced Cookies

$20.00

Dozen Mini Scones

$21.00

Dozen Pecan Roll

$43.80

Dozen Rugulah

$36.00

Dozen Scone

$39.00

Dozen Trayed Iced Cookies

$30.00

Dozen Alligator

$30.00

Dozen Apple Fritter

$35.40

Dozen Berliner

$35.40

Dozen Biscotti

$56.00

Dozen Cinnamon Roll

$31.20

Dozen Cinnamon Twist

$35.40

Dozen Cookies

$16.50

Dozen Donuts

$10.95

Dozen Filled Croissant

$38.00

Dozen Fudge Delights

$28.00

Dozen Heart Healthy Muffin

$38.00

Dozen Hot Cross Buns

$12.00

Dozen Iced Cookies

$25.50

Dozen Large Cupcakes

$39.00

Dozen Macaroons

$21.00

Dozen Mini Desserts

$33.00

Dozen Muffin

$33.00

Dozen Pack Cookie Kit

$30.00

Dozen Pazcki

Dozen Peanut Butter Bar

$51.00

Dozen Plain Croissant

$30.00

Dozen Savory Croissant

$49.00

Dozen Un-Iced Cookies

$18.00

Single Bakery

Alligator

$2.75

Alligator Coffee Cake

$12.25

Apple

$1.50

Apple Fritter

$3.00

Bagel

$2.75

Baklava

$6.50

Bars

$2.75

Berliner

$3.25

Biscotti

$4.95

Boston Cream

$3.25

Boston Cream

$3.25

Donut - Cake

$1.50

Chocolate Macaroon

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$2.85

Cinnamon Twist

$3.10

Cookie

$1.50

Croissant

$2.95

Danish

$2.60

Date Bars

$5.25

Donut - Yeast

$1.50

Croissant - Filled

$3.65

Fruited Granola

$10.95

Fudge Delight

$2.65

Hard Roll

$0.60

Heart Healthy Muffin

$3.75

Honey Bun

$3.15

Hot Cross Bun

$1.75

Iced Cookie

$2.50

Large Cupcake

$3.25

Macaroon

$2.50

Mint Brownie

$3.00

Muffin

$3.15

Pazcki

Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.25

Pecan Roll

$3.65

Plain Granola

$9.95

Rice Crispy

$5.50

Rugulah

$3.00

Croissant - Savory

$4.50

Scone

$3.25

Whole Cakes, Tortes & Pies

1/2 Sheet Carrot Cake

$75.00

1/2 Sheet Celebration Cake

$75.00

1/2 Sheet Double Dutch Chocolate Cake

$75.00

10" Carrot Cake

$55.00

10" Celebration Cake

$50.00

10" Double Dutch Chocolate Cake

$50.00

10" La Bete Noire

$60.00

6" La Bete Noire

$30.00

8" Carrot Cake

$40.00

8" Double Dutch Chocolate Cake

$35.00

Apple Almond Tart

$45.00

Apple Pie

$30.00

Banana Coconut Cake

$55.00

Black Forest Cake

$60.00

Boston Cream

$50.00

Cheesecake

$55.00

Cherry Pie

$30.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$55.00

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$60.00

Chocolate Velvet Cake

$60.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$30.00

Coconut Italian Cream Torte

$55.00

Confetti Cake

$50.00

Cranberry Tart

$45.00

German Chocolate Cake

$55.00

Key Lime Pie

$25.00

Lemon Mascarpone Torte

$60.00

Lemon Raspberry Cake

$65.00

Pecan Pie

$25.00

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Red Velvet Cake

$55.00

Sacher Torte

$60.00

Sour Cream Cake

$22.00

Strawberry Cream Cake

$55.00

Tiramisu

$65.00

Triple Nut Torte

$55.00

Wonderland Tart

$50.00

Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Box of Coffee

$22.00

Coffee - Here

$2.85

Coffee - Iced Medium

$4.00

Coffee - Large

$3.50

Coffee - Medium

$3.25

Hot Tea - Here/Medium

$2.50

Hot Tea - Large

$2.75

Iced Coffee Here

$3.75

Iced Tea - Here/Medium

$3.00

Iced Tea - Large

$3.50

TO GO Refill

$1.00

Cappuccinos & Lattes

Latte Here

$3.50

Latte Medium

$4.10

Latte Large

$4.75

Espresso

$1.50

Espresso Double

$2.50

Cappuccino Here

$3.50

Cappuccino Medium

$4.10

Cappuccino Large

$4.75

Americano Here

$2.75

Americano Medium

$3.50

Americano Large

$4.00

Mocha Here

$3.75

Mocha Medium

$4.00

Mocha Large

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte Here

$3.50

Chai Tea Latte Medium

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte Large

$5.00

Hot Chocolate Here

$3.00

Hot Chocolate Medium

$3.50

Hot Chocolate Large

$4.00

Steamed Milk Here

$1.75

Steamed Milk Medium

$2.25

Steamed Milk Large

$2.75

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Bottles

Apple Juice - Bottle

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.25

Kombucha

$5.00

Milk - Large

$2.45

Milk - Small

$1.95

Orange Juice - Bottle

$2.75

Perrier

$3.25

XXX Root Beer

$3.50

Fountain

Cherry Coke Here/Medium

$2.95

Cherry Coke Large

$3.25

Coke Here/Medium

$2.95

Coke Large

$3.25

Coke Zero Here/Medium

$2.95

Coke Zero Large

$3.25

Diet Coke Here/Medium

$2.95

Diet Large

$3.25

Kid Coke

$1.75

Kid Coke Zero

$1.75

Kid Diet

$1.75

Kid Lemonade

$1.75

Kid Mr Pibb

$1.75

Kid Sprite

$1.75

Kid Water

$0.25

Lemonade Here/Medium

$2.95

Lemonade Large

$3.25

Mr Pibb Here/Medium

$2.95

Mr Pibb Large

$3.25

Sprite Here/Medium

$2.95

Sprite Large

$3.25

Water Med/Large To Go

$0.25

Freezer

Bette Noire Large Frozen

$60.00

Bette Noire Small Frozen

$30.00

Brie En Croute Large

$60.00

Brie En Croute Small

$18.95

Chicken Pot Pie Large

$22.95

Chicken Pot Pie Small

$14.95

Cinnamon Rolls Frozen

$16.95

Cookies Frozen

$16.50

Dinner for Two Chicken/Veggie

$16.95

Dinner for Two Steak/Beef

$18.95

Flatbread Breakfast

$20.00

Flatbreads Meat

$22.00

Flatbreads Veggie

$20.00

Goat Cheese Log

$14.00

Goat Cheese Mini

$18.95

Goat Cheese Round Large

$65.00

Goat Cheese Round Small

$35.00

Meatloaf

$14.95

Pecan Rolls Frozen

$21.95

Quart of Chili

$13.00

Quart of Soup

$11.45

Quiche

$18.00

Scones Frozen

$18.00

Sour Cream Coffee Cake Frozen

$22.00

Steak Pot Pie Large

$18.00

Steak Pot Pie Small

$12.00

Strudel Meat

$25.00

Strudel Veggie

$23.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5550 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN 46208

Directions

