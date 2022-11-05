ILONA imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

ILONA

367 Reviews

$$

783 Tremont St

Boston, MA 02118

Popular Items

Chicken Kebab
Crispy Eggplant
Fattoush Salad

MEZE

Olives

Olives

$9.00

Mixed olives

Pikilia

Pikilia

$22.00

Dip trio, homemade manakish

Crispy Eggplant

Crispy Eggplant

$17.00

Tempura style, pomegranate yogurt, cheese / Please keep in mind this item doesn't travel well

Halloumi

Halloumi

$16.00

Pan seared halloumi cheese, citrus honey, sesame seeds

Batata Harras

Batata Harras

$13.00

Spicy fried potatoes, coriander, lemon

Roasted Mushrooms

$15.00

cremini, shiitake, oyster mushrooms, herbs, tomato paste, fried egg

Octopus

Octopus

$19.00

Grilled octopus, lemon, olive oil

Kalamarakia Tiganita

Kalamarakia Tiganita

$17.00

Fried calamari, hot peppers, red pepper sauce

Shrimp Aliyyeh

Shrimp Aliyyeh

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, cilantro, garlic, grilled onions

Mussels Buzara

Mussels Buzara

$16.00

PEI mussels, garlic, habanero, tomato white wine sauce, breadcrumbs

Bourekakia

$16.00

braised chicken, manouri cheese, herbs spices, casik

Goulash

$22.00

spinach ricotta gnocchi, short rib, pepper, carrot, onion, veal broth

Shish Barak

Shish Barak

$18.00

Fresh stuffed pasta with lamb,onion, pine nuts, yogurt sauce

Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$12.00

Braised beef, lettuce, pickled cabbage, tomato, tzatziki

Molisana Ribs

$17.00

braised spicy pork ribs, calabrian honey, tzatziki

Babganoush

$7.00

Hunkar Begendi

$18.00

SALADS & SIDES

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, herbs, red peppers sumac vinaigrette

Tomato Cucumber

Tomato Cucumber

$16.00

Red onion, olives, feta herbs, olive oil

Arugula Salad

$15.00

red onion, candied walnuts, goat cheese, lemon dressing

Chelo Rice

Chelo Rice

$10.00

Persian steamed white rice, saffron, almonds

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$13.00

Yogurt sauce, celery, pine nuts

Bamieh Bi Zeit

Bamieh Bi Zeit

$12.00

Braised okra, onion, tomato, garlic, parsley

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Jalapeno, parsley vinaigrette, manouri cheese, sesame seeds

Piyaz

Piyaz

$12.00Out of stock

Butter beans, cherry tomatoes, red onions, herbs, lemon olive oil

BREADS

Manakish

Manakish

$6.00

Soft flatbread topped with zaat’ar, evoo wheat bran coating

Imeruli Khachapuri

Imeruli Khachapuri

$20.00

Traditional Georgian cheese-filled bread

Mkhlovani

Mkhlovani

$20.00

Traditional Georgian bread stuffed with kale, swiss chard, spinach, mushroom, garlic, cheese

KEBAB

Beef Kebab

Beef Kebab

$17.00

Smoky harissa marinade, spicy schug sauce

Lamb Souvlaki

Lamb Souvlaki

$17.00

Lamb tenderloin, herbs, tzatziki

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$14.00

Turmeric yogurt marinade, casik

Swordfish Kabab

Swordfish Kabab

$18.00

Citrus-ginger marinade

HOME STYLE

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$34.00

Arborio rice, shrimp, mussels, calamari, sofrito, saffron broth

Musakhan Take Out

Musakhan Take Out

$32.00Out of stock

Roasted whole chicken, sumac, onions, pine nuts

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
ILONA image

